Best Time Management Software in 2022

Suitable time management systems can help you keep track of how you spend your time during the day.
Proper time tracking is critical for determining how successful specific projects are. These apps can also be used to identify problem areas and fix them before they become more significant problems in the long run.
It’s critical to note that time management software is closely connected with time billing and scheduling systems. While these two things are frequently linked, this blog will concentrate on the tools that prioritize time tracking over billing and invoicing features.
We believe that value-based pricing is the most effective approach for most professional service firms.
When it comes to time tracking and management, simplicity and efficiency are two things you should strive for. Look for a solution that meets all of your demands without any error if you want to make time recording and management easier for yourself and your employees.
Follow-up question: What factors to consider before buying any time management software?
Read the following section to know the answer.
What parameters to look for in good time management software?
Time management tools, as previously mentioned, are often provided in the form of time trackers and time billing software. We sought time tracking features rather than a tool for calculating bills. Take into account the following factors before purchasing any time management software:
1. Flexibility
Time management systems that are excellent allow you to keep track of time by individual employees or projects.
2. Simple to use
If you spend more time attempting to figure out your management software tools, something is wrong.
3. Easy collaboration
It’s also critical for keeping track of your time correctly to interact with your staff and leave comments on particular tasks.
Let’s dive in to find out the top free time management tools of 2021.
Best 20 time management software of 2021
1. Clockify
To get more significant insights into your staff, use Clockify as an employee automated time tracking program. It can track details such as customer visits to the company’s website, job reports, collaboration data, and much more for employees.
Benefits
- Calculate hours using a timer
- Easy to record expenses
- Get automatic reports
Pricing
- Basic: $3.99/user/month
- Standard: $5.49/user/month
- Pro: $7.99/user/month
- Enterprise: $11.99/user/month
2. Interguard
Interguard is one of the most sophisticated time manager tools on the market since it may track many gadgets simultaneously.
Interguard may obtain logs, get screen captures, and access business and personal email accounts.
Benefits
- Easy to monitor web content
- Real-time notifications
- Improved transparency
- Its time calculator works efficiently
Pricing
- Free Cloud Trial
- Cloud Hosted- $9/user/month
- Enterprise On-Premise: Custom pricing
3. Hubstaff
Hubstaff is a free, web-based application that allows you to collaborate on projects with coworkers without leaving your computer.
A few essential factors are missing from the beginning pricing plan, such as several connection choices and payroll administration.
Benefits
- Easy third party integrations
- Manage paid time-off for your workers
- Works well with Mac, Windows, and Linux
Pricing
- Free Plan
- Basic: $7/user/month
- Premium: $10/user/month
- Enterprise:$20/user/month
4. 4. Workstatus
The Workstatus is without a doubt the most effective workflow management software on the market. It’s one of today’s top-time tracking tools.
It will also allow businesses to keep track of many activities, how much time they spend on each, and other workplace details. A built-in GPS monitoring function is also included to keep track of on-field workers.
Benefits
- It allows social media monitoring to manage distractions
- Easy to detect potential insider threats
- Easy to export customizable reports
- Improves productivity by providing idle time tracking
- Easy to calculate work hours
Pricing
- Free Forever Package: ₹0
- Starter Package: ₹366.07/user/month
- Scale Package: ₹732.87/user/month
- Enterprise Package: ₹1320.49/user/month
5. DeskTime
Not only does TimeDeskTime keep track of how long each employee works, but it also categorizes all of the applications they use into categories like “productive,” “unproductive,” and “neutral.”
Benefits
- Document title tracking
- Custom reports
- Manage absence calendar
Pricing
- Free Plan
- Pro- $7
- Premium- $10
- Enterprise- $20
6. Time Doctor
The Time Doctor is intended to help you track how much time you spend on activities. It also allows you to create notifications when a job is finished or started.
It also allows users to observe where their coworkers are investing their time and whether their hours were correctly recorded or not.
Benefits
- Get real-time data for better productivity
- Monitor activities with screenshots
- It ensures accountability and transparency
Pricing
- Basic: $7/month, 1 user
- Standard: $10/month, 1 user
- Premium: $20/month, 1 user
7. Teramind
Teramind is a productivity and insider threat monitoring program that focuses on user activity monitoring. The Teramind API allows developers to access and integrate the functionality of Teramind with other applications.
Benefits
- Easy to detect insider threats
- Better keystroke and clipboard monitoring
- Real-time activity tracking
Pricing
- Starter- $12/user/month
- UAM- $25/user/month
- DLP: $30/user/month
8. Workpuls
Workpuls is a wonderful time tracking software since it gives the impression that you’re being watched over your shoulder while you work.
You can quickly check out where the cursor is on the screen and whether or not anyone is surfing Facebook or any other website.
Benefits
- Easy to verify attendance
- Takes regular screenshots
- Get accurate reporting
Pricing
- Employee monitoring- $8/month
- Time tracking- $10/month
- Automatic time mapping- $12/month
- Enterprise- Contact for pricing
9. TimeAnalytics
TimeAnalytics is a timekeeping software that automates activities and gives your employees more responsibility. It also tells you how much it costs per hour, where they spend most of their day, and what they do during the day.
Benefits
- Computer activity tracking
- Better projections
- Easy to monitor admin tasks
Pricing
- Free: $0/person/month
- Starter: $4.99/person/month
- Optimum: $6.99/person/month
- Premium: $12.99/person/month
10. TogglTrack
TogglTrack is a time and expense tracking tool for small organizations. They give configurable reports, sophisticated time tracking tools with limitless users and allow you to track your time and collaborate with other team members.
Benefits
- Background tracking
- Auto tracker
- Calendar integrations
- One-click timers
Pricing
- Free: $0
- Starter: $9/user/month
- Premium: $18/user/month
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
11. Teamwork
Teamwork is a cloud-based solution for project management, time tracking, billing, collaboration, and more. Whether you’re embarking on a modest or significant project, Teamwork will assist you in meeting all your time management requirements.
Benefits
- Easy to import tasks from Excel
- Project tracker
- Manage project schedules
Pricing
- Free Plan- 5 users
- Pro Plan- $9/user/month
12. ActiveCollab
One of the most excellent project management solutions with the potential to revolutionize project management is ActiveCollab. It’s adaptable and simple for anybody with basic computer skills (or no skills at all), making it ideal in any industry, especially those that majorly deal by phone or face-to-face contact.
Benefits
- Sync your calendar easily
- Get reports for open tasks
- Assemble your tasks in multiple views
Pricing
- $25/month- 5 users
13. Nifty
You can get more work done with this cloud-based accounting software because of its many functions. It includes time tracking, collaborative work on projects among team members. At the same time, you sit at your desk without ever leaving and managing client invoices – everything you need to run an organization.
Benefits
- Easy to remove or add team members
- Manage alerts and notifications for every member
- Filter tasks easily
Pricing
- Basic Plan- $8/user/month
14. SmartTask
SmartTask is the finest task management program on the market, with a comprehensive list of features to keep you ahead of the competition! It has a wide range of team-friendly and project-managing capabilities.
Employees can now utilize Smart Task’s new function, which allows them to view their schedule without phoning into work by visiting the website on either an iPhone/Android device.
Benefits
- Manage all tasks from one place
- Track your projects easily
- Easy to collaborate with other team members
Pricing
- Free Forever
15. Wrike
Wrike is a popular online project management software that can assist you in completing all of your tasks and staying organized. Wrike has quickly become one of the most popular project management tools among both small and large teams in every sector for planning their work.
Benefits
- Get real-time newsfeed
- Team discussions in tasks
- Easy to set recurring tasks
Pricing
- Free Plan:$0 user/month
- Professional Plan: $9.80/user/month
- Business Plan: $24.80/user/month
16. Jira
Jira is a versatile issue and task tracking software that can maintain track of your efforts while monitoring problems and faults. It is a fantastic tool for developers who want to do more than just track basic activities.
Benefits
- Issues tracker
- Custom search filters
- Easy to plan project’s schedules
Pricing
- Free- 7 days trial
- The paid plan starts from $10 per month
17. Zoho Projects
Zoho Projects is a comprehensive platform that provides you with numerous tools to assist you in completing your task quickly and correctly.
The key focus is on social networking while getting things done, so there are several channels for collaboration, including team chat rooms or web forums where everyone involved in the process may keep track of what’s happening throughout.
Benefits
- Get powerful reports
- Easy to manage invoices
- Manage several tasks and sub-tasks
Pricing
- Free Plan
- Standard Plan- $20/month
- Express Plan- $40/month
- Premium Plan- $85/month
- Enterprise Plan- $125/month
18. Basecamp
Basecamp is a powerful tool for teams to communicate and collaborate. Its primary function is to help everyone stay up to date on projects, keep them organized, and set deadlines. This gives clients an overview of where their project stands at any given time without sounding too demanding or pushing guilt.
Benefits
- Use of Calendar
- Interactive charts for projects
- Task scheduling
Pricing
- It offers one standard price at $99/month
19. Flow
Flow is a fun and simple task manager that can help with any project thanks to its user-friendly interface. It provides more choices than other programs to ensure that your work is done on time, making it superior software for project management.
Benefits
- Task notes, task comments, and file attachments
- Plan your projects easily
- Easy task scheduling
Pricing
- Flow- $4.79/user/month
- Flow Pro- $7.99/user/month
20. MeisterTask
The MeisterTask is built to fulfill the demands of agile teams. You can create various types of workflows, including kanban boards and sprints, to manage projects and individual tasks; there’s even a feature that allows users to define their static project plan on one page.
Benefits
- Better collaboration tools
- Gantt chart view
- Gantt chart view
Pricing
- Basic Plan- Free
- Pro Plan-$4.19/month
- Business Plan- $10.39/month
- Custom Enterprise Plan
Final Thoughts
In this post, we’ve compiled a list of the top time management software for 2021. These applications were chosen based on their practicality and usefulness to people.
If you’re trying to manage your time at work or home, these solutions can make it simpler than ever before.
Lastly, we recommend Zoho Projects, Teamwork, and Workstatus as the best time management solutions to help you manage your time effectively and efficiently.
Well!! That’s it for today.
Which time management software will you implement in your organization? Please comment below.
Thanks for reading!!