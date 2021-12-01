Best Time Management Software in 2022

Suitable time management systems can help you keep track of how you spend your time during the day.

Proper time tracking is critical for determining how successful specific projects are. These apps can also be used to identify problem areas and fix them before they become more significant problems in the long run.

It’s critical to note that time management software is closely connected with time billing and scheduling systems. While these two things are frequently linked, this blog will concentrate on the tools that prioritize time tracking over billing and invoicing features.

We believe that value-based pricing is the most effective approach for most professional service firms.

When it comes to time tracking and management, simplicity and efficiency are two things you should strive for. Look for a solution that meets all of your demands without any error if you want to make time recording and management easier for yourself and your employees.

Follow-up question: What factors to consider before buying any time management software?

Read the following section to know the answer.

What parameters to look for in good time management software?

Time management tools, as previously mentioned, are often provided in the form of time trackers and time billing software. We sought time tracking features rather than a tool for calculating bills. Take into account the following factors before purchasing any time management software:

1. Flexibility

Time management systems that are excellent allow you to keep track of time by individual employees or projects.

2. Simple to use

If you spend more time attempting to figure out your management software tools, something is wrong.

3. Easy collaboration

It’s also critical for keeping track of your time correctly to interact with your staff and leave comments on particular tasks.

Let’s dive in to find out the top free time management tools of 2021.

Best 20 time management software of 2021

1. Clockify

To get more significant insights into your staff, use Clockify as an employee automated time tracking program. It can track details such as customer visits to the company’s website, job reports, collaboration data, and much more for employees.

Benefits

Calculate hours using a timer

Easy to record expenses

Get automatic reports

Pricing

Basic: $3.99/user/month

Standard: $5.49/user/month

Pro: $7.99/user/month

Enterprise: $11.99/user/month

2. Interguard

Interguard is one of the most sophisticated time manager tools on the market since it may track many gadgets simultaneously.

Interguard may obtain logs, get screen captures, and access business and personal email accounts.

Benefits

Easy to monitor web content

Real-time notifications

Improved transparency

Its time calculator works efficiently

Pricing

Free Cloud Trial

Cloud Hosted- $9/user/month

Enterprise On-Premise: Custom pricing

3. Hubstaff

Hubstaff is a free, web-based application that allows you to collaborate on projects with coworkers without leaving your computer.

A few essential factors are missing from the beginning pricing plan, such as several connection choices and payroll administration.

Benefits

Easy third party integrations

Manage paid time-off for your workers

Works well with Mac, Windows, and Linux

Pricing

Free Plan

Basic: $7/user/month

Premium: $10/user/month

Enterprise:$20/user/month

4. 4. Workstatus

The Workstatus is without a doubt the most effective workflow management software on the market. It’s one of today’s top-time tracking tools.

It will also allow businesses to keep track of many activities, how much time they spend on each, and other workplace details. A built-in GPS monitoring function is also included to keep track of on-field workers.

Benefits

It allows social media monitoring to manage distractions

Easy to detect potential insider threats

Easy to export customizable reports

Improves productivity by providing idle time tracking

Easy to calculate work hours

Pricing

Free Forever Package: ₹0

Starter Package: ₹366.07/user/month

Scale Package: ₹732.87/user/month

Enterprise Package: ₹1320.49/user/month

5. DeskTime

Not only does TimeDeskTime keep track of how long each employee works, but it also categorizes all of the applications they use into categories like “productive,” “unproductive,” and “neutral.”

Benefits

Document title tracking

Custom reports

Manage absence calendar

Pricing

Free Plan

Pro- $7

Premium- $10

Enterprise- $20

6. Time Doctor

The Time Doctor is intended to help you track how much time you spend on activities. It also allows you to create notifications when a job is finished or started.

It also allows users to observe where their coworkers are investing their time and whether their hours were correctly recorded or not.

Benefits

Get real-time data for better productivity

Monitor activities with screenshots

It ensures accountability and transparency

Pricing

Basic: $7/month, 1 user

Standard: $10/month, 1 user

Premium: $20/month, 1 user

7. Teramind

Teramind is a productivity and insider threat monitoring program that focuses on user activity monitoring. The Teramind API allows developers to access and integrate the functionality of Teramind with other applications.

Benefits

Easy to detect insider threats

Better keystroke and clipboard monitoring

Real-time activity tracking

Pricing

Starter- $12/user/month

UAM- $25/user/month

DLP: $30/user/month

8. Workpuls

Workpuls is a wonderful time tracking software since it gives the impression that you’re being watched over your shoulder while you work.

You can quickly check out where the cursor is on the screen and whether or not anyone is surfing Facebook or any other website.

Benefits

Easy to verify attendance

Takes regular screenshots

Get accurate reporting

Pricing

Employee monitoring- $8/month

Time tracking- $10/month

Automatic time mapping- $12/month

Enterprise- Contact for pricing

9. TimeAnalytics

TimeAnalytics is a timekeeping software that automates activities and gives your employees more responsibility. It also tells you how much it costs per hour, where they spend most of their day, and what they do during the day.

Benefits

Computer activity tracking

Better projections

Easy to monitor admin tasks

Pricing

Free: $0/person/month

Starter: $4.99/person/month

Optimum: $6.99/person/month

Premium: $12.99/person/month

10. TogglTrack

TogglTrack is a time and expense tracking tool for small organizations. They give configurable reports, sophisticated time tracking tools with limitless users and allow you to track your time and collaborate with other team members.

Benefits

Background tracking

Auto tracker

Calendar integrations

One-click timers

Pricing

Free: $0

Starter: $9/user/month

Premium: $18/user/month

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

11. Teamwork

Teamwork is a cloud-based solution for project management, time tracking, billing, collaboration, and more. Whether you’re embarking on a modest or significant project, Teamwork will assist you in meeting all your time management requirements.

Benefits

Easy to import tasks from Excel

Project tracker

Manage project schedules

Pricing

Free Plan- 5 users

Pro Plan- $9/user/month

12. ActiveCollab

One of the most excellent project management solutions with the potential to revolutionize project management is ActiveCollab. It’s adaptable and simple for anybody with basic computer skills (or no skills at all), making it ideal in any industry, especially those that majorly deal by phone or face-to-face contact.

Benefits

Sync your calendar easily

Get reports for open tasks

Assemble your tasks in multiple views

Pricing

$25/month- 5 users

13. Nifty

You can get more work done with this cloud-based accounting software because of its many functions. It includes time tracking, collaborative work on projects among team members. At the same time, you sit at your desk without ever leaving and managing client invoices – everything you need to run an organization.

Benefits

Easy to remove or add team members

Manage alerts and notifications for every member

Filter tasks easily

Pricing

Basic Plan- $8/user/month

14. SmartTask

SmartTask is the finest task management program on the market, with a comprehensive list of features to keep you ahead of the competition! It has a wide range of team-friendly and project-managing capabilities.

Employees can now utilize Smart Task’s new function, which allows them to view their schedule without phoning into work by visiting the website on either an iPhone/Android device.

Benefits

Manage all tasks from one place

Track your projects easily

Easy to collaborate with other team members

Pricing

Free Forever

15. Wrike

Wrike is a popular online project management software that can assist you in completing all of your tasks and staying organized. Wrike has quickly become one of the most popular project management tools among both small and large teams in every sector for planning their work.

Benefits

Get real-time newsfeed

Team discussions in tasks

Easy to set recurring tasks

Pricing

Free Plan:$0 user/month

Professional Plan: $9.80/user/month

Business Plan: $24.80/user/month

16. Jira

Jira is a versatile issue and task tracking software that can maintain track of your efforts while monitoring problems and faults. It is a fantastic tool for developers who want to do more than just track basic activities.

Benefits

Issues tracker

Custom search filters

Easy to plan project’s schedules

Pricing

Free- 7 days trial

The paid plan starts from $10 per month

17. Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is a comprehensive platform that provides you with numerous tools to assist you in completing your task quickly and correctly.

The key focus is on social networking while getting things done, so there are several channels for collaboration, including team chat rooms or web forums where everyone involved in the process may keep track of what’s happening throughout.

Benefits

Get powerful reports

Easy to manage invoices

Manage several tasks and sub-tasks

Pricing

Free Plan

Standard Plan- $20/month

Express Plan- $40/month

Premium Plan- $85/month

Enterprise Plan- $125/month

18. Basecamp

Basecamp is a powerful tool for teams to communicate and collaborate. Its primary function is to help everyone stay up to date on projects, keep them organized, and set deadlines. This gives clients an overview of where their project stands at any given time without sounding too demanding or pushing guilt.

Benefits

Use of Calendar

Interactive charts for projects

Task scheduling

Pricing

It offers one standard price at $99/month

19. Flow

Flow is a fun and simple task manager that can help with any project thanks to its user-friendly interface. It provides more choices than other programs to ensure that your work is done on time, making it superior software for project management.

Benefits

Task notes, task comments, and file attachments

Plan your projects easily

Easy task scheduling

Pricing

Flow- $4.79/user/month

Flow Pro- $7.99/user/month

20. MeisterTask

The MeisterTask is built to fulfill the demands of agile teams. You can create various types of workflows, including kanban boards and sprints, to manage projects and individual tasks; there’s even a feature that allows users to define their static project plan on one page.

Benefits

Better collaboration tools

Gantt chart view

Gantt chart view

Pricing

Basic Plan- Free

Pro Plan-$4.19/month

Business Plan- $10.39/month

Custom Enterprise Plan

Final Thoughts

In this post, we’ve compiled a list of the top time management software for 2021. These applications were chosen based on their practicality and usefulness to people.

If you’re trying to manage your time at work or home, these solutions can make it simpler than ever before.

Lastly, we recommend Zoho Projects, Teamwork, and Workstatus as the best time management solutions to help you manage your time effectively and efficiently.

Well!! That’s it for today.

Which time management software will you implement in your organization? Please comment below.

Thanks for reading!!