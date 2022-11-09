Best Sweepstakes Casino Sites 2023 – Top 6 Social Casinos

A sweepstakes casino differs significantly from a traditional online casino, as sweepstakes casinos don’t require players to place bets to win prizes. Instead of using fiat or cryptocurrencies to place wagers, sweepstakes casino players utilize gold coins or sweep tokens to enter contests. The gold coins or tokens are considered digital currency but aren’t the same as cryptocurrencies. Sweepstakes casino tokens may be cashed in for real-time prizes according to the prize casino’s rules and regulations.

Sweepstakes casinos are also known as social and prize casinos. Technically, sweepstakes casinos aren’t gambling as players aren’t using real money to place wagers based on odds. It is possible for players to convert sweep tokens into cash, but there aren’t any guarantees of receiving a payout. Playing at sweep stakes casino sites won’t make players rich overnight, but these prize casinos offer other unique gaming elements.

Top 6 Sweepstakes Casinos for 2023

Stake.us – Best Overall Option Chumba – Most Reputable FortuneCoins – Popular Newcomer Pulsz – Best Bonuses Luckyland – Best Loyalty Program Funzpoints – Best Free Option

1. Stake.us – Best Overall Option

It is important to remember that Stake.com is a different site than Stake.us. The information provided concerns Stake.us.

Stake.us is a credible sweepstakes casino dedicated to providing the ultimate player experience. The entire website is nothing short of spectacular, from start to finish. Between the user-friendly interface and a stellar reputation, Stake is a premier social casino you can count on. Founded in 2017, Stake is one of the most well-known sweepstakes casino platforms around. It is owned by Medium Rare N.V which is registered in Cyprus. Stake offers a forum for players to connect and communicate with one another, adding another deep social element to the gaming experience. The forum allows players to share thoughts and strategies with one another.

People who sign up at Stake instantly receive a bonus reward after registering. Stake is unique from similar alternatives because it puts a daily cap on player accounts of $2000. It is refreshing to see sweepstakes casinos taking extra measures to prevent their social platforms from influencing negative behaviors. Winnings are paid to users in different forms than currency, such as prizes. Instead of real money, players can win gift cards to their favorite locations. Additionally, prizes at Stake also consist of merchandise and in-store items. Stake offers an excitable environment to meet players with the same interests while allowing players to try out some of the best online games available.

Slots fans won’t be disappointed with the extensive titles found in Stake’s gaming library. Amongst the titles, you will find great games like Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza. Besides a variety of slots, Stake offers plinko and dice plus a whole series of original game titles you can take a crack at. Roulette, keno, and scratch cards are other gaming options found at Stake. It isn’t very often you’ll find social casinos with such a well-rounded gaming library. Pragmatic Play is merely one of the endless software providers powering the gaming action at Stake.

While there are a lot of great things to love about Stake, the site could still use some improvements. For starters, players should receive more bonus rewards and the site could also add live dealer games to boost excitement levels. Players may also find the banking section a bit limited. On a positive note, players can redeem their winnings for crypto and receive bonuses each week.

Highlights

Stake instantly rewards players for confirming their account information during registration.

Players can take advantage of the five percent rake back at Stake.

Compared to its competitors, Stake has the most reputable history.

Bonus codes help players earn pretty swanky rewards.

Pros

Weekly no-deposit bonuses

Social media tournaments

Active forums section

Live chat and email support

Cons

Response times for email support can be lengthy

Lack of live dealer games

No mobile app

2. Chumba – Most Reputable

Chumba is by far one of the most popular and fastest growing sweepstakes casinos. The platform is owned by VGW and located in Malta. One of the things that sets Chumba apart from the other prize casino platforms reviewed here is that the site is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. Holding an MGA license requires Chumba to follow regulations set in place by the Malta Gaming authority, making for an overall safer option.

New players are eligible for a bonus consisting of 2m gold coins and two bucks worth of sweep tokens. The new player bonus does come with wagering requirements that must be met before players can redeem sweep tokens for prizes.

Chumba is an established sweepstakes casino with an easy to navigate user interface. The site doesn’t have a huge gaming variety and mainly focuses on slot games. In fact, more than 90 slot games call Chumba home. Additionally, the so-called prize casino doesn’t offer a lot of diversity when it comes to software developers. Most games are powered by VGW software, with the exception of a few providers.

The site offers an extensive loyalty program along with bonuses for new players. Besides the initial 2m gold coins reward, players are eligible to receive free gold coins for each day they login to their accounts. Chumba offers tons of promotions to help players earn free gold coins and sweep tokens. While the majority of their promotions shell out free gold coins, there are still ample opportunities to earn sweep tokens. As a reputable social casino, Chumba makes the most of interacting with players via social media outlets. Players aren’t required to make any deposits into their accounts to receive promotional offers.

Chumba previously utilized PayPal for processing payments and redeeming prizes but has stopped as of 2018. Most major credit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted as payment methods, as well as payment solutions such as PaySafeCard or Skrill. In order to redeem sweep tokens, players must reach at least $100 in gold coins. The $100 dollar minimum is pretty high for a social casino, and redeeming prizes can come with fees.

Processing times for cashing out ranges from three to five days but some financial methods are quicker than others.

Since Chumba isn’t technically a real money online casino, you won’t find sports betting or poker rooms. The site does offer an app exclusively for Android users that operates smoothly without requiring tons of storage space. In terms of functionality, Chumba meets the industry standard in responsive load times and smooth gaming capabilities.

Highlights

Identification verification before players can redeem prizes at Chumba.

Chumba has excellent customer support that is readily available.

Only players from the US and Canada can redeem sweep tokens for prizes.

Several gaming titles offer exciting progressive jackpots.

First time sweepstakes casino players will find the Chumba platform optimal for learning the ropes.

Pros

Well established platform

Daily rewards and social media promotions

Low minimum purchase limit

Cons

No mobile app for iOS users

Lack of live dealer games

Limited software variety

3. FortuneCoins – Popular Newcomer

FortuneCoins launched recently in 2022 but has gained traction as one of the fastest expanding social casinos on the web. Owned by Social Gaming LLC, FortuneCoins is headquartered in the United States. FortuneCoins might be a new sweepstakes casino, but it has all the right elements to become one of the best sweeps gaming platforms.

The social casino offers a standard and premium mode, with premium mode offering more bonus rewards. Currently, FortuneCoins is a closed beta sweepstakes casino, meaning only a limited number of users are granted access. There are free gaming options at FortuneCoins, where you can expect high quality graphics. Besides being well-organized and easy on the eyes, the FortuneCoins site functions smoothly. Generally, there aren’t a lot of negative aspects at FortuneCoins, as the platform has a lot to offer. On the other hand, there have been reports of slow response times regarding the customer support. Additionally, FortuneCoins doesn’t offer a mobile app at this time but hopes are high for the future.

FortuneCoins is a legal sweepstakes casino in most of the United States. Since the sweepstakes casino doesn’t meet the technical requirements to be called a gambling platform, social casinos like FortuneCoins aren’t required to maintain a license. Even though FortuneCoins isn’t regulated by outside government, the casino is still entirely safe. To give an example: The site uses standard SSL encryption to protect users’ privacy.

With an easy registration process, it takes merely minutes to start enjoying the platform’s gaming library.

FortuneCoins’ gaming options aren’t as extensive as other sweepstakes casinos, but offer a unique variety of slots and table games from the best providers.

Even though FortuneCoins doesn’t have a VIP program as of yet, the site does provide daily login bonuses. Players have several ways to earn free gold coins, such as the refer-a-friend program that rewards both players. New players exclusively receive five 500 gold coins just for completing their account registration.

The site makes it easy to toggle between gold coins and sweep token modes with just a quick click. Players can only purchase gold coins, as sweep tokens are earned via gameplay.

There are several ways for players to redeem sweep tokens. However, one time multiplier wagering requirements must be met before prize redemption. Before receiving their prizes, players must present a bank statement, photo identification, and proof of address. Bank transfer is the only method available when withdrawing your prizes, while PayPal and Skrill are accepted when purchasing coins. Ultimately, FortuneCoins doesn’t make it to the number one spot in our list, but as a new site its instant success is nothing short of impressive.

Highlights

In order to receive a deposit bonus for purchasing gold coins, players must spend at least five dollars.

FortuneCoins doesn’t only focus on slot games, unlike other popular sweepstakes casino platforms.

Loyal players receive daily bonus coins for signing into their accounts.

There are multiple free ways to earn sweep tokens.

Pros

Attractive referral program

High quality graphics

Gold coins are available for purchase at reasonable rates, and players receive lucrative bonus perks

Cons

No mobile app

Limited banking options

4. Pulsz – Best Bonuses

There are several features at Pulsz Casino that make it a noteworthy social casino. For starters, Pulsz has more than two hundred slot games, in addition to several table games, such as American and European roulette. Unlike some social casinos, Pulsz goes the extra mile to provide a well-rounded gaming catalog. It isn’t uncommon for a sweepstakes casino to skimp out on slot games, but that isn’t the case at Pulsz. Another neat aspect of Pulsz is the fact the sweepstakes casino is powered by several software providers, like Pragmatic Play. By mixing so many software gaming options in one place, Pulsz has successfully created a unique environment with a range of themes, styles, and slots.

Pulsz’s organization offers a streamlined user interface that offers a dark mode with quick game load times. The average payout percentage at Pulsz is just over ninety-seven percent. Other impressive features that make Pulsz stand out include the consistent bonuses and incredible VIP program. As a welcome bonus, new Pulsz players receive 5000 gold coins. Gold coins don’t have monetary value. So, when players play games, they technically aren’t gambling. Winners receive rewards in the form of sweep tokens, which are exchangeable for gift cards and cash prizes. Only sweep tokens have real world value. It takes 10-20 gold coins to play the majority of slot games at Pulsz, but table games require more coins.

New players can also receive a first purchase bonus where they choose between two coin packages. Additionally, new Pulsz players are granted two sweep tokens just for signing up. The first sweep token purchases players make helps them earn free VIP tokens and rewards. The VIP program at Pulsz has six levels, which start at bronze and end with royal diamond. Loyal players earn VIP points simply by playing their favorite games at Pulsz. The more you play, the more you earn. Each tier has unique prizes that are more enticing as players rise in rank.

Pulsz utilizes SSL encryption and allows for two-factor authentication. Their table games have excellent 3D graphics and an average return to player percentage of 99%. Pulsz is a great casino platform, but there are still areas that could use improvement. For example, the customer service can be a bit slow at times and some users have complained about game glitches.

Overall, Pulsz is an excellent sweepstakes casino platform that is progressively improving. The site’s FAQ covers most general questions, making it simple for users to solve their issues, despite the lack of prompt customer support. Pulsz sweepstakes casino offers a well-versed gaming inventory topped with hefty bonuses and loyalty promotions.

Highlights

Joining the VIP rewards program is as straightforward as the quick account registration process.

Loyal players receive daily login bonuses.

Offers slot tournaments every week.

There are several ways players can earn free sweep tokens, such as participating in Pulsz’s social media contests.

In terms of rewards, Pulsz has the most generous VIP and loyalty programs.

Pros

Fast payouts

Cash prizes are deposited via bank transfer, PayPal, or Skrill

Offers unique scratch card games

Platform with excellent security features

Fast loading times

Cons

Customer support could use improvements

Few banking options

Lacks some classic table games

5. Luckyland – Best Loyalty Program

Luckyland Slots has been active since 2018 and is owned by the same company as Chumba, known as VGW. The site has a solid game library, but for a platform that advertises its slot collections, you would think there would be more of this sort. Luckyland currently only offers 27 slot games, many of which are powered by software giants such as Microgaming and NetEnt.

The game lobby is slightly cluttered, making it difficult at times to find the games you want to play. Since the game lobby has a large amount of graphics, load times are a bit lengthy. Saying this, the site’s navigation proves to be our biggest point of criticism.

Luckyland offers tiered bonus rewards, starting with the bronze tier that offers a 188 bonus for gold coin purchases. Additionally the site offers five other reward tiers, all with increasingly valuable bonuses. High level players receive more free gold coins when they make purchases. Furthermore, players receive daily rewards.

New players also receive ten sweep coins without being required to make any purchases. The ten free sweep tokens do have wagering requirements, and the account verification process is quick and easy. There are also daily sign in bonuses for loyal players.

Redeeming prizes at Luckyland is straightforward and fast paced. Once winners supply the required identification documents, the processing time for most prize distribution ranges from two to five days.

The site is known for taking good care of its members. We’ve seen examples of the casino going the extra mile to solve customer problems or complaints. Besides an excellent customer support experience, players have access to a detailed FAQ section.

In terms of security, Luckyland seems to be one of the most trusted social casinos around. With standard SSL encryption and a two factor authentication protocol, the site goes to great lengths to ensure private data and financial information.

Luckyland has pretty standard processing times in comparison to similar social casino platforms. Luckyland doesn’t have the broadest variety of game options, but the sweepstakes casino is dedicated to comprehensive customer service and premier gaming experiences.

Highlights

Impressive loyalty rewards that other sweepstakes platforms simply can’t compete with.

Luckyland offers a solid selection of banking options.

Ideal social casino experience by permitting players to connect with their Facebook friends and chat via the Luckyland app.

Players can compete in tournaments against their friends to win massive prizes.

Luckyland specifically targets slot players, as there aren’t many table game options.

Pros

Daily gold coins and free sweep tokens

User-friendly mobile app

Exclusive game options

Rotating tournaments

Cons

Limited selection of slots

The app isn’t available on iOS

Missing a VIP program

6. Funzpoints – Best Free Option

With minimal restricted areas, Funzpoints is a great place to come together with online and real-time friends who also love casino games. Even without buying gold coins, visitors still retain chances to win sweep tokens and redeem them for real money. Owned by Woopla Inc., Funzpoints has taken a new approach to help its players practice responsible gameplay. Players can set spending limits for gold coin purchases and keep track of their spending habits. The spending limits feature sets Funzpoints ahead of its competitors in terms of promoting healthy gaming.

Unfortunately, Funzpoints doesn’t maintain a structured rewards program. However, players instantly become VIPs after making a coin purchase totaling more than five dollars. The VIP status only lasts for 30 days unless players make continuous purchases. More committed players can purchase a premium mode, unlocking all available games and allowing you to claim winnings in real cash. In addition, ads are removed, making the gaming experience more pleasant. Players can earn free sweep tokens by completing the player registration process. Players in premium mode don’t earn additional tokens or rewards when purchasing coin packages. If you should choose to play in standard mode you’ll only have access to ten of the games.

While the lack of game access may disappoint some players, bear in mind that Funzpoints is a secure place to enjoy a social casino experience. The customer support and service leaves very little to be desired, except for a live chat option. You can, however, find a concise FAQ section that answers most common issues.

Funzpoints has quick processing time for prize redemptions. It is important to know that playing in standard mode doesn’t earn any sweep tokens. Players only earn sweep tokens while playing in premium mode. The site’s general layout has a bright aesthetic that is easy to navigate. An innovative feature is a small timer which adds anticipation during gameplay. It is those small touches that make a big difference in the overall gaming experience.

Highlights

Players must earn at least two thousand sweep tokens before being able to cash out.

At Funzpoints, sweep tokens are called premium funzpoints, and gold coins are standard funzpoints.

Social media integration, allowing players to interact with one another.

The sweepstakes casino offers a daily jackpot sweepstakes that randomly chooses 40 players to receive prizes.

Massive following across social media.

Pros

Social media contests

Easy to earn free sweep tokens

Daily jackpot

Cons

VIP program requires continuous purchases

Limited selection of bank options

No mobile app

What is a Sweepstakes Casino?

A sweepstakes casino allows users to play games without using real money for betting. Instead of using traditional currencies, sweepstake casino players play games with gold coins, which only have value for playing casino games. Winning players receive sweep tokens. Unlike gold coins, sweep tokens can be redeemed for cash or other prizes. Sweepstakes casinos are also called social or prize casinos, as these casinos differ substantially from their real money counterparts. They function similarly to real cash casinos, except for some minor details.

What’s the Difference Between a Sweepstakes Casino and a Real Money Casino?

There are a few glaring differences between a real money online casino and a sweepstakes casino. As the name suggests, real money casino players place wagers using real currencies. With a social casino, players don’t deposit funds into their accounts to place bets. Instead, sweepstakes players purchase gold coins and use them to play the casino’s gaming options. Since players purchase gold coins instead of using fiat currencies to play the games, sweepstakes casinos aren’t technically considered as gambling. Basically, prize casino platforms have successfully created a legal way to allow online casino gameplay without breaking strict gambling laws.

Another key difference between sweepstakes and real money casinos is the gaming types. Real money casinos tend to offer a broader range of gaming opportunities, like live dealer games. Indeed, some sweepstakes casinos do offer live dealer table games, but these games are much more common in real money casinos.

Like a real money casino, sweepstakes casinos do offer reward bonuses. However, real money casinos offer deposit bonuses. Since sweepstakes casino players don’t need to make deposits to play, they can’t take advantage of deposit offers. Rather than offering deposit bonuses, social casinos reward players for purchasing gold coins. While the coins aren’t worth anything in the real world, they do have value in the casino of your choice.

What’s the Difference Between Sweep Tokens and Gold Coins?

The main difference between sweep tokens and gold coins is their value in the real world. Gold coins exclusively are used for playing casino games, but these coins hold no monetary value, meaning players can’t use gold coins to redeem prizes. On the other hand, sweep tokens aren’t commonly used to play prize casino games, but there are some platforms that do allow this practice. Sweep tokens are normally worth one dollar per token in fiat currency. Gold coins don’t have monetary value, making their worth up to the casino operator. Each game requires different amounts of gold coins, with table games and progressive jackpot slots often costing the most gold coins. Basically, gold coins and sweep tokens values will differ depending on the site.

How are Sweepstakes Casino Platforms Legal?

Sweepstakes casino platforms remain legal in the United States and other areas because no money is exchanged as wager. Players don’t use real cash to place bets. Instead, players buy gold coins. Every sweepstakes game costs a set amount of coins to play. Gold coins hold no value outside of the social casino gaming environment. Sweepstakes casino gaming isn’t considered gambling, even though players can redeem sweep tokens for real cash. Sweep tokens are won or awarded via winning sweepstakes games. Players unable to access traditional online casinos will find sweepstakes casinos to be right up their alley.

Are there Sweepstake Sportsbooks?

Sweepstake and social casinos are a relatively new concept and a trend that sportsbooks haven’t quite caught onto yet. There are some sweepstake sportsbooks on the market, but they are few and far between. Those who enjoy sportsbooks may be better off looking at traditional sportsbooks.

VIP Programs

Sweepstakes casino VIP programs reward players with gold coins as well as sweep tokens. While every VIP program is different, social casino sites typically provide more gold coins than sweep tokens in an effort to keep players coming back. VIP programs are often tiered with each level having a different reward type. Not every social casino offers a VIP program but many do. Some VIP programs even offer private game libraries.

Redeeming Sweep Tokens

The process for redeeming sweep tokens varies depending on which sweepstakes casino you’re playing on. Players must provide proof of identification before redeeming any tokens. Transaction times also vary, as do banking options. Players should practice patience when redeeming sweep tokens, as casino operators are doing everything they can to move the process along as quickly as possible. Don’t hesitate to reach out to the customer support if you have questions about verifying your identity.

What are Sweepstakes Casino Games?

Sweepstakes casino games work nearly identically to real money casinos. Just like traditional online casinos, social casinos typically have various slots to offer. For example, Chumba is now promoting Fire Blaze Blue Wizard which is a five reel slot game with three rows. The game has 30 different paylines with four excitingly progressive jackpots, it is easy to see why players are flocking to this stellar slots game.

Dancing Gold is another wildly popular sweepstakes casino slot game with 50 lines. Offering an Asian theme, Dancing Gold has some of the best graphics to date. The game features a Fireshot Inferno feature, progressive jackpots, and several free spin games. Besides slot games, social casinos sometimes offer blackjack, video poker, and multiple variations of roulette. Sweepstakes casinos aren’t exclusively dedicated to slots, but they tend to have more slot options than table games.

How to Earn Free Sweep Tokens

Plenty of sweepstakes casinos offer ways to earn free sweep tokens. For example, players may receive compensation in the form of sweep tokens for successfully completing the registration process. Multiple platforms have referral programs that reward the friend and referrer with sweep tokens for free. Sometimes, players can earn free sweep tokens for purchasing gold coin packages. Connecting your player account to social media accounts is another common way to earn free tokens. In fact, there are casinos that offer sweep tokens to players just for using their platform. While you cannot buy sweep tokens, you can get some for free during giveaways or contests. Be sure not to miss out on social media contests!

Are Sweepstakes Casinos as Safe as Real Money Casinos?

Sweepstakes and real money casinos both take extraordinary measures to keep their players private information secure. SSL encryption is used to protect transactions, making sure your data stays protected from third-party intrusions.

Traditional casinos are regulated by gambling authorities but since sweepstake casinos aren’t considered gambling platforms they usually don’t hold a gambling license. Nevertheless, social casinos still use random number generators to guarantee fair games. Random number generators ensure the games aren’t predictable or manipulated, providing a fair environment for players to enjoy.

Pros of Playing at Sweepstakes Casino Platforms

Opting to play at social casinos opens players up to a whole new world of benefits. For example, placing wagers on casino games without spending real money gives players the thrill of gambling without any risks. Most prize casinos allow free play, where players can enjoy all aspects of the casino but will not win sweep tokens.

Sweepstakes casinos often have social media competitions or contests. Most of the time, these promotions provide free sweep tokens. However, that isn’t always true. Some social media contests offer gift certificates or other exciting free perks. Sweepstakes casino games aren’t gambling, which makes their use more acceptable in areas where gambling is frowned upon.

Cons of Playing at a Social Casino

Social casinos don’t offer the same range of games players may be used to from traditional casinos, often lacking live dealer games and table games. Another aspect where social casinos lack is the banking section, sometimes being limited to only five options.

Conclusion

Sweepstakes casinos are on the rise and a perfect alternative for people who want to enjoy free play casino gaming without having to invest real money. Similar to traditional casinos – but rather than using money deposited into their accounts – players opt to buy gold coins. Just like the name suggests, the emphasis of sweepstake casinos lies on the social aspect. Players can connect through social media and participate in weekly tournaments against each other.

FAQ

What are sweepstakes casinos?

Unlike usual online casinos, the wagers at sweepstakes casinos do not consist of real money but of gold coins. Said gold coins often are referred to as tokens or tickets, which can be purchased after registering or are earned in a particular ways (for example through a bonus). In the event of a win, the gold coins themselves cannot be cashed out, but their equivalent value can.

What is the difference between social casinos and sweepstakes casinos?

There is no difference between social casinos and sweepstakes casinos. Both terms refer to the type of casino where you can place bets not in real money but in so-called gold coins. Gold coins can be purchased or earned over time.

Are sweepstakes casinos illegal in the US?

Playing on sweepstakes casinos is not legally prohibited in 49 out of 50 US states, as the actual activity does not fall under the legal term of gambling. Only the state of Washington D.C. has amended its legislation and declared social casinos illegal.

Which is the best sweepstakes casino?

Depending on what you prefer, the answer to what the best sweepstakes casino is may vary. If one uses popularity as an assessment criteria, the most reputable social casino on the market is apt to be Stakes, which is reflected in the many overwhelmingly positive user experiences. The fact that Stakes collaborates with prominent individuals through various marketing activities is also likely to have a significant impact on its positive brand awareness.

Can you redeem gold coins for real money?

While gold coins themselves can’t be withdrawn into real money, they can be used to win sweep tokens which in turn can be used to redeem prizes.