Best Sports Betting Sites in Cyprus 2024

Since Cyprus passed the betting law in 2012, its sports wagering scene has expanded, with many bookmakers opening their virtual doors to Cypriots. Today, a plethora of these sites exist, giving bettors enough platforms to choose from. If you’re at a loss as to which bookmaker to select, we have you covered. Here, we’ve handpicked the best Cyprus betting sites with the most impressive offerings.

Top Rated Online Betting Sites in Cyprus 2024

🎖 Best Online Betting Site in Cyprus 2024 – N1 Bet

⚡️ The Ultimate Betting Platform – Betmaster.io

💎 Best Crypto Sports Betting Site – BC.Game

🚀 Best New Betting Site – Casinoin

🛡 Old Betting Platform – 888 Sport

🌎 Top International Betting Site – Campeonbet

📱 Best Mobile Betting Site – Bons

Selecting the Cyprus online betting sites involves a meticulous evaluation process where we consider several factors. First, the platform must meet our standards for security and fair play. Reputable betting platforms hold valid licenses from recognized authorities, proving that they follow stringent operational standards.

The availability of a diverse range of sports betting markets is another crucial criterion. A top-rated site caters to various preferences, providing options for both mainstream and niche sports, along with in-play and virtual betting opportunities. We never miss checking the odds quality, as this determines your potential payout.

User experience takes center stage as well, with our top betting sites having an intuitive interface, seamless navigation, and compatibility across various devices. Customer support is also paramount, as we always check what communication channels are available and the responsiveness of the service team. We assess the value of its promotions and ensure there are adequate payment methods for seamless transactions.

N1 Bet – Best Online Betting Site in Cyprus

Launched in 2021, N1 Bet is a relatively new bookmaker, but it’s owned by Dama N.V., an experienced operator in the gambling scene. It operates with a Curacao license; thus, its activities are legal and safe. The platform welcomes new customers with a four-part free bet bonus. Play through the offer, and you have multiple reload deals to enjoy.

N1Bet spoils you with choices, offering betting markets for over 30 sports. Live betting is also exciting on the platform, as it has live streaming and competitive odds for its events. It caters to different preferences by supporting both fiat and crypto payments.

Though the bookmaker doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, its website was built to adapt to smaller screens. As such, mobile users can enjoy its services on their smartphones. If you have questions about betting, you can reach out to the support team via live chat or email.

Pros

Wide sports coverage

Live streaming

Supports crypto payments

Cons

No mobile app

Lacks phone support

Betmaster – The Ultimate Betting Platform

Betmaster launched in 2014 and soon became a favorite for many sports betting enthusiasts. It’s owned by Rozert N.V., a Curacao-licensed company, which means that its operations are safe. New customers can kickstart their experience with the bookmaker with a 100% match-up deal and free bets. Other promotions include cashback and reload deals.

There are only 10+ sports to wager at this Cyprus betting site, but each one is extensively covered. In terms of odds, the value is slightly lower than some others on our list but still profitable. Making payments to wager on the platform is a breeze because it supports both fiat and crypto transactions.

Cypriots who prefer mobile betting can download the app or use the web-based version. For customer support, you can reach out using email or live chat, and the service is open around the clock.

Pros

Smooth and responsive interface

Features a mobile application

Rewarding bonuses

Cons

Smaller number of betting markets

No live streaming

BC Game – Best Crypto Sports Betting Site

Blockdance B.V. launched this crypto-focused bookie in 2017 and runs it with a Curacao license. BC.Game boasts a user-friendly interface with massive bonuses, ranging from free bets to cashback. The more you bet, the more points you accumulate, and this pushes you to higher VIP levels where better rewards await.

In terms of sports betting markets, BC.Game doesn’t disappoint. The bookmaker has markets for over 20 sports, including live events. However, as a crypto-based platform, it only supports payments via virtual currencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

If you ever have concerns, a helpful team is available on live chat around the clock to assist you. These betting markets, bonuses, payment methods, and other services are compatible with mobile devices. So, users can enjoy wagering on their favorite sports even while on the go.

Pros

User-friendly interface

24/7 customer service

Fast payouts

Cons

Lacks a mobile application

Doesn’t support fiat payments

Casinoin – Best New Betting Site

Casinoin is another Rozert N.V. Cyprus sports betting website, but it debuted in 2018. Consequently, it follows Curacao’s gambling regulations and employs third-party security features like SSL to safeguard users. Its bonuses are quite impressive, as newbies get a 100% match-up and free bets, while existing bettors can claim reload offers.

While Casinoin is more focused on its online casino offerings, it has a sports wagering section where you can bet on eight sports. These include Basketball, Football, Tennis, Boxing, MMA, Baseball, Aussie Rules, and American Football. Depositing and withdrawing is possible through gateways like Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, among others.

Like its sister site, it has a mobile application that’s compatible with iOS and Android. If you need assistance, you can contact the service team through live chat. There’s also email support, but responses through this medium take several hours.

Pros

A mobile app is available

Supports fiat and crypto payments

Fast withdrawals

Cons

Limited sports coverage

Slow email responses

888 Sport – Old Betting Platform

Since its founding in 2008, 888 Sports has remained a major player in the online sports betting industry. It’s owned by 888 Holdings, a company with a license from Gibraltar. Registering with the bookmaker qualifies you for a 100% welcome bonus, and there are many other promotions to take advantage of.

Its sports section has high odds for 25+ sports, including popular ones like football and lesser-known events like MMA. Cypriots can transact easily on the site using debit cards, credit cards, and electronic wallets. The best part is that you have the same offerings on the mobile application and the web-based version.

For customer support, the bookie attends to customers only in English through live chat and email. It also has a comprehensive FAQ section covering topics like deposits, withdrawals, and more.

Pros

Established brand

Mobile apps are available

Competitive odds

Cons

No live streaming

There isn’t a VIP program

Campeonbet – Top International Betting Site

Operated by CW Marketing B.V., Campeonbet is one of the award-winning betting platform open to Cypriots. The platform holds a Curacao license, offering a secure environment for betting activities. Its bonus offerings are noteworthy, with new customers getting 100% up to €100 and loyal bettors getting other promotions.

Sports enthusiasts can explore a diverse selection of sports at Campeonbet, including but not limited to football, basketball, soccer, and tennis. In terms of payments, the bookmaker offers multiple deposit and withdrawal methods, with options suitable for Cyprus bettors.

Customer service at Campeonbet is readily accessible through live chat, making it easy to reach support when needed. While there’s no official mobile app, its website is mobile-friendly, providing smartphone users the opportunity to wager on the go.

Pros

Thousands of live and pre-match markets for 30+ sports

Attractive bonus offerings

Multiple payment options for Cyprus users

Cons

Lack of a dedicated mobile app

No betting features like live streaming and bet builders

Bons – Best Mobile Betting Site

Though founded in 2019, it added a sports betting section in 2021. It’s an establishment of Owl in N.V., and its services are safe because of the license from the government of Curacao. The user-friendly platform boasts a number of bonuses, including a welcome offer.

Bons offers Cypriots thousands of betting markets, spread across over 40 sports. Whether you prefer pre-match or live betting, the platform has those options for you. A big plus is its support of multiple payment methods, including debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

To ensure customer satisfaction, the Cyprus betting operator included a 24/7 support service, which you can get through email or live chat. These offerings are mobile-compatible, allowing you to enjoy them on your smartphone or tablet.

Pros

Thousands of betting markets

Multiple bonuses and a VIP program

Several deposit and withdrawal methods

Cons

More focused on international players

Support is available only in English

Popular Sports and Leagues for Online Betting

The best betting sites in Cyprus offer a diverse array of sports that enthusiasts can bet on. From football and basketball to tennis and futsal, there’s something for everyone. Here are the most popular ones:

Football (Champions League, Cypriot Super Cup)

Football holds a special place in the hearts of Cypriot sports enthusiasts, and the thrill of betting on these events is unmatched. The Premier League, as one of the world’s most watched and highly anticipated football leagues, takes center stage. Then there’s the Cypriot Super Cup, which adds a local flavor to football betting.

Basketball (NBA, Cyprus Basketball Division A)

Fans in Cyprus are treated to a double dose of excitement when it comes to betting on the sport. They can place stakes in the premier basketball league, the NBA. On the local front, the Cyprus Basketball Division A brings the excitement of homegrown talent to bettors. From match outcomes to exotic bets, there are multiple betting opportunities.

Tennis (Wimbledon, The US Tennis Open)

Tennis captivates fans worldwide with its thrilling gameplay and competitive spirit. Among the tennis events, Wimbledon and The US Tennis Open stand out as premier tournaments, attracting attention from enthusiasts and bettors alike in Cyprus. These prestigious events offer a multitude of online betting markets, ranging from simple match outcomes to intricate prop bets.

Volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball)

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) oversees a series of international tournaments that captivate the attention of volleyball fans in the country. From the World Championships to the Greek Volleyball league, Cypriot bettors have multiple wagering opportunities at top bookies.

Futsal (FIFA, Cyprus Football Association)

Though a smaller and faster-paced variant of football, Futsal has garnered a loyal following in Cyprus. Events like The FIFA Futsal World Cup and the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) draw the most attention. They offer diverse online betting options where bettors can predict match outcomes, goal totals, and individual player performances.

Olympic Games

As one of the most anticipated sporting events, the Olympic Games attract a wide range of bettors. One can predict the outcomes of various disciplines, from swimming and athletics to gymnastics and beyond. The options it presents at the best betting sites Cyprus include forecasting medal counts, individual performance rankings, and the coveted title of overall Olympic champion.

Boxing Betting

Online betting on boxing matches from Cyprus offers enthusiasts a convenient and engaging way to participate in the excitement of the sport. With a growing number of reputable online sportsbooks, Cypriot bettors can place wagers on a wide range of boxing events, from local matches to international championships. Whether it’s heavyweight title fights, grudge matches, or rising star debuts, online betting sites provide a user-friendly interface, secure transactions, and a variety of betting options, including moneylines, over/under rounds, and knockout predictions.

How to Sign Up at Online Betting Site from Cyprus

You need a live account at any of the best betting sites to wager on markets and claim bonuses. Thankfully, the sign-up process is straightforward and only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Registration Process: Visit the bookmaker and click on the appropriate button to open an account. This button is usually at the top of your screen.

Step 2: Providing the Personal Data: Next, enter the necessary details. These betting sites might demand your email address, phone number, and full name.

Step 3: Approving & Account Activation: Agree to the terms and conditions and submit the registration form. You might have to confirm your email address by clicking a link the operator sends you. Once done, you can deposit and place stakes.

What Types of Bets Cyprus Betting Platforms Provide

Online betting sites accept various types of bets to cater to different preferences and strategies. The most popular options are as follows:

Single Bets: A single bet is a straightforward wager on the outcome of a single event or match. You’re placing your bet on one specific outcome, such as the winner of a football game or the result of a tennis match.

Double Bets: A double bet, also known as a “double,” involves betting on the outcomes of two separate events. To win, both predictions must be correct. If one of the predictions is incorrect, the entire bet is lost.

Treble Bets: A treble bet, or “treble,” expands on the concept of a double by involving three different events. All three predictions need to be accurate for the bet to be successful.

Accumulator: An accumulator, also referred to as a “parlay” or “multi-bet,” combines multiple individual bets into a single wager. The potential winnings increase with each added bet, but all predictions must be correct for the bet to pay out. Even if one selection is wrong, the entire bet is lost.

Como Bets: It seems there might be a typo here. I’m not familiar with the term “Como Bets.” It’s possible that it’s a lesser-known or regional term for a specific type of bet. If you have more context, I might be able to help you better.

Match Winner: In match winner bets, you’re simply predicting the winner of a particular match or event. This type of bet is often used in sports like tennis, boxing, or any head-to-head competition.

Moneyline: Moneyline bets, commonly used in American odds format, involve wagering on the outright winner of a game or match. The odds indicate how much you can potentially win or need to wager to win a specific amount.

Under/Over: Under/Over bets, also known as “totals,” involve predicting whether the combined score or another relevant statistic of a game will be above or below a certain value set by the bookmaker.

System Betting: System betting allows you to place multiple bets on a selection of events. This type of betting covers various combinations within those events. For example, a system bet might involve three selections and cover all possible doubles and trebles among them. This increases the chances of winning even if all predictions are not correct.

Having multiple options gives bettors enough options to choose from during their sessions. For instance, newbies in the sports betting scene can try out moneylines, where they simply wager on the winner of an event. On the other hand, seasoned bettors can opt for parlays, where they combine multiple wagers.

Live Betting Sites in Cyprus

Live betting at Cyprus bookmakers offers an exhilarating and interactive way to engage with sports events in real-time. Enthusiasts can place bets as games unfold, leveraging their insights to predict outcomes and make strategic wagers. This dynamic form of online sports betting covers a wide range of sports, from football and basketball to tennis and more.

The best Cyprus bookmakers provide user-friendly live betting sites, featuring up-to-date odds, statistics, and event updates. Bettors can capitalize on shifting circumstances within a match as these operators’ odds change appropriately. As a result, bettors can take advantage of the most profitable odds when placing stakes on live events.

Payouts, Odds and Bonuses for Players from Cyprus

To make your experience more pleasurable, the best sports betting Cyprus sites offer enticing bonuses. They usually start bettors off with a welcome package, which could be a match-up deal or a free bet. Some might offer no-deposit bonuses that you can claim as a new player; most have deposit deals where you must pay before getting the offer.

Reload bonuses are usually also available. These are specific to gamblers who have previously deposited on the platform. Some operators also have tiered VIP programs where bettors earn points for each stake they place. The more points they have, the higher their level and the better their bonuses.

Keep in mind that these deals come with terms and conditions you must meet before cashing out your winnings. Common conditions you’ll find include wagering requirements and bonus validity.

Best Mobile Betting Apps in Cyprus

Mobile betting apps have revolutionized the way Cyprus players engage with sports betting, offering convenience and accessibility right at their fingertips. These apps allow bettors to place wagers on their favorite sports and events, eliminating the need to be tied to a computer.

The leading betting sites like Casinoin and Betmaster have developed user-friendly and intuitive mobile apps that replicate the functionality of their desktop platforms. Even if there’s no app, they make their website adaptable to mobile screens. Bettors can seamlessly navigate through different markets, view real-time odds, and place bets.

Payment Methods for Online Betting from Cyprus

Credit/Debit Cards: Visa and Mastercard are widely accepted for online betting. They offer a convenient way to deposit funds into your betting account, and many people are already familiar with using them for online transactions. E-Wallets: E-wallets like Skrill and Neteller are popular choices for online betting sites due to their convenience, security, and fast transaction times. They also offer an additional layer of privacy as your bank account or card information is not directly shared with the betting site. Bank Transfers: Bank transfers provide a direct way to move funds from your bank account to your betting account. While they might take a bit longer compared to other methods, they are often considered secure and reliable. Prepaid Cards: Some prepaid cards can be used for online transactions, including betting. They work similarly to credit/debit cards but are loaded with a specific amount of money in advance. Cryptocurrencies: Depending on the platform, some online betting sites might accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals. Crypto transactions can offer an added layer of privacy and security. Mobile Payment Solutions: Mobile payment solutions like Apple Pay and Google Pay might also be supported by certain betting sites. These methods can provide a seamless and quick way to make transactions. Local Payment Methods: There might be Cyprus-specific payment methods that are widely used in the region for online transactions. It’s recommended to inquire with local bookmakers and betting platforms about these options.

Before selecting a payment method, consider factors such as transaction fees, processing times, security measures, and your own preferences. Additionally, always make sure that the online betting site you’re using is reputable, licensed, and regulated to ensure a safe and enjoyable betting experience.

Online Sports Betting Laws And Regulations in Cyprus

The Betting Law of 2012 shapes the legal landscape of sports betting Cyprus by establishing regulations for offline and online betting activities. This law led to the creation of the National Betting Authority (NBA), which is responsible for overseeing and licensing operators to ensure fairness and responsible gambling practices.

In other words, wagering on sports online is legal for Cypriots. However, gambling companies must have a license to offer their services. This certification ensures that the operator abides by the regulatory guidelines set by the NBA. Such an approach aims to curb illegal gambling while promoting a safe and controlled betting environment.

It’s important to stay updated on any changes or amendments to these laws, as they can evolve over time. Also, when choosing Cyprus betting sites, ensure that they meet industry standards. To save you from searching for these sites, we’ve listed and reviewed the best ones above. So, you can simply choose one and sign up.

Final Takeaway

There you have it! The best Cyprus betting sites and everything to know about them. We handpicked our selections after careful evaluation of their offerings, including their user-friendliness, sports coverage, odds, and mobile compatibility.

Once you find sports betting sites with services that suit your preferences, you can register by following our brief guide. However, remember that, like every gambling activity, sports betting has risks. So, ensure to gamble responsibly and see sports betting as a form of entertainment.

Responsible Gambling

Reputable sites for betting in Cyprus must have resources to help players gamble responsibly. These tools include setting limits on deposits, wins, losses, and the time spent betting on the platform. Cypriots should also be able to take short breaks when necessary or self-exclude for a longer period.

Besides bookmakers’ resources, there are several organizations in Cyprus that help with gambling addictions, and they include:

OPAP , a gambling operator with a helpline through which they assist problem gamblers.

Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission (CSGC), the country’s regulatory body. It holds a weekly awareness campaign for responsible gambling and has an addiction center in Limassol.

Safer Gambling and International Center for Responsible Gambling (ICRG), which provides counseling.

FAQs

What Are the Best Cyprus Betting Sites?

N1Bet, 888 Sport, and BC.Game are some of the best betting sites in Cyprus. These bookmakers are safe, have several sports betting options, and offer massive bonuses.

How To Get the Bonus on Online Betting?

To get bonuses, you must register on the sports betting site. Then, make a qualifying deposit, after which the operator credits your account with the bonus.

Is Betting Legal On Cyprus?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Cyprus. The activity was approved in 2012 with the introduction of the Betting Law. Therefore, betting sites can offer services in the region.

What Is the Best Betting App?

Betmaster and Casinoin are some of the best online betting Cyprus apps. They are compatible with iOS and Android devices, with user-friendly interfaces and impressive limits.

Are There Any Limits On Bets?

Betting limits depend on the bookmaker and the sport. For some, it could go as low as €0.10 and as high as €500.

