Best Soap and Detergent for Pressure Washer (2021)

A Buying Guide to Pressure Washer Soap and Detergent (Reviews 2021)

Soap and detergent are two of the most commonly used cleaning agents around the world. When used in a pressure washer, they can clean almost anything – from a cake of hardened muds to fatty oil and thickened oil. Without using the right soap or pressure washer, deep cleaning could be next to impossible.

Difference Between Soap and Detergent

Before we unveil our top pick for pressure washer soap/detergent available in the market, it’s important to discuss the distinctions between these two. Although soaps and detergents are interchangeably used quite often, they are different in a few ways.

The most important distinction of the two is that soaps are made from natural ingredients while detergents come from synthetic components. This means that soaps are more eco-friendly, while detergent leaves small traces of chemicals that can harm the environment and your skin and eyes. In terms of performance, detergents are stronger than soap.

Knowing these facts, you have to consider some factors. If your local government prohibits the use of chemicals for cleaning, go with soap. For deep-cleaning purposes, you need the stronger performance that detergents provide. If you’re going to use soap on a pressure washer, it can also work well against tough dirt and stains.

Top Picks for Pressure Washer Soaps or Detergents

What’s the best pressure washer soap or detergent right now? The answer depends on a few factors, such as the purpose of cleaner, intended result, and the surface to be cleaned. Your budget will not be a big factor to consider since most brands are priced almost the same.

Note: Once you find the right brand, use it for good. Using different brands on the same surface can lead to discoloration and deterioration of materials.

Oxy Solve Cleaner

Oxy Solve Cleaner works great on various surfaces like wood, vinyl, plastic, fabric, stone, cement, and many others. This product has an excellent formula to get rid of grime, mold, mildew, and so much more. Oxy Solve can be tough on dirt, but it’s nice to know that it is non-toxic, making it safe for your skin and for the pressure washer. One gallon of this product is good to clean up to 6,000 sq. ft.

If you have a cement patio that needs some cleaning, this is your best bet. It can take out all the hardened mud cake in no time.

Simple Green 13421 Pro

Sunshine Makers Inc. created this product to clean floors, walls, industrial equipment, automobiles, commercial kitchens, and other surfaces with ease. Here are some reasons why it’s a good choice for you:

Designed for a variety of applications.

Cleaner and degreaser in one bottle.

Professional-grade substance that is non-corrosive, non-flammable, and non-toxic formula.

Best for pressure washing, ultrasonic cleaning, and other applications.

Removes tough grease, grime, and stain quickly.

Metal surfaces are not affected.



It’s packaged in a gallon bottle.

Krud Kutter DF01 Blue Pressure Washer Concentrate

You may have spent a big amount of money on a high-quality pressure washer, and you need to get the job done right now. You don’t want to have to wait another month or two to recoup from your washer purchase only to buy detergent so you can get back to work.

The Krud Kutter DF01 Blue Pressure Washer Concentrate comes in handy in this situation. This top-rated detergent is the best value for money because it is the least expensive detergent we’ve found on the market. It is concentrated on working on various surfaces. This is the perfect detergent for you without having to pay a lot of money for a large quantity. It’s undoubtedly one of the most cost-effective pressure washer detergents and soaps available.

Karcher Car Wash & Wax Soap for Pressure Washers

Karcher is a dependable brand that consistently receives high ratings for its various products. Its car wash and wax soap made for pressure washers is no exception. Karcher Car Wash & Wax Soap for Pressure Washers is biodegradable. It easily rinses away, just like the rest of Karcher’s soaps.

This soap will make washing your car quick and easy, leaving it with a beautiful waxed finish. It’s designed specifically for cleaning your car; we wouldn’t use it on other surfaces like wood, stone, brick, or siding. Nonetheless, we like how it treats our cars, so it’s in the top five!

Sun Joe SPX-HDC1G

SPX-HDC1G is another excellent cleaning solution used for a variety of cleaning tasks. It was designed specifically for Sun Joe products, but works great with other pressure washers too. It removes algae, grease, grime, stains, and other contaminants from any surface. It is safe to use because it has no bleach, biodegradable, and non-toxic

It can be used to wash wood, cement, and other surfaces with a mop or brush. If you want to wash masonry, concrete, wood, cars, boats, fences, and other surfaces, SPX-HDC1G can really go in handy.

You can mix 1/2 gal. of this solution with 5 gal. of liquid for light-duty cleaning and 1 gal. of the solution with 5 gal. liquid for heavy-duty cleaning. If you adhere to the instructions and use the solution correctly, you will get a great result!

Oil Eater Original 1 Gallon Cleaner

One of the best-rated detergents today is the Oil Eater Original 1 Gallon Cleaner & Degreaser. It’s highly concentrated to deliver a better clean on a wide range of surfaces, and we mean wide range. This product is ideal for use in the home and in the outdoors, and in the workplace. It’s perfect for cleaning the grill, carpets, asphalt or concrete roads, boats, and more.

While it works well in a pressure washer, it’s also used in restaurants to scrub floors and clean engines and machinery, as well as tools.

Oxy Solve Total Outdoor Pressure Washer Cleaner

The Oxy Solve Total Outdoor Pressure Washer Cleaner, another Simple Green product, is a detergent that is effective on many surfaces. This solution, which uses the power of peroxide to lift filth and grime and remove stains from green organic material like algae or moss, is safe to use on wood, vinyl siding, cloth, wicker, and many other surfaces.While it is adaptable and dependable, we discovered that it has certain flaws, notably that it is less effective on porous surfaces and often needs more elbow grease to get the job done.

There you have it…our top picks for the best soap and detergent for pressure washer available right now. There are other products in the market which you can consider. Based on my research, here’s what I found out about soap and detergents that also work great when used with a pressure washer.

Just a quick note in using these cleaning agents: most commercial cleaning solutions are highly concentrated and ready to use right out of the box. They must be adequately diluted with water, and the product will tell you how much water to use.

Turn on the switch and pour the fluid into your onboard detergent tank. If you don’t have a detergent tank, you can use the combination from a bucket. You must use a low-pressure nozzle when applying soap.