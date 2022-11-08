Materials provided by inspirationalwomenseries.org

There are around 8,000 online dating sites on the web, but the number of niche Puerto Rican online dating platforms is not so impressive. Nonetheless, although there are fewer options to choose from, picking the first random site is a bad idea.

We’ve selected the 6 best websites to meet Puerto Rico singles. This way, we’ll make it easier for you to make the right decision and provide useful tips on how to choose which niche online dating site to join.

Top 6 Puerto Rican Dating Sites to Meet Singles Online

La-Date – Platform where safety is the top priority LoveFort – Online dating website that works as a social media site, too LatinFeels – Best high-quality mid-range online dating site ColombiaLady – Dating site with verified profiles of Puerto Rico singles LatinWomanLove – Best platform for video chatting LatamDate – One of the oldest and most popular Latin online dating websites

1. La-Date

La-Date is another decent Puerto Rican dating site that has a lot to offer to a single person looking for someone special in San Juan, Bayamon, Carolina, or another city in this country. Why does La-Date rank this high on our list? The thing is, this is the best dating site for those who’d like to meet Puerto Rican women and men but also have safety concerns.

On the one hand, everyone can join this site pretty easily. The entire process takes just a few minutes, and members need to answer many questions and are encouraged to add photos. It’s less strict for men as they pay for communication, but even men’s low-effort or fake accounts are likely to be suspended, and for female users, verification is a must.

All this is aimed at reducing the number of fake members so everyone can just start dating without fear of getting scammed or tricked. As for the other features, there are pretty many fun and effective services. In particular, there’s live chat, the swiping feature, basic search, access to profiles, and the opportunity to send and watch videos, exchange photos, and send virtual and real gifts.

Features we liked:

Many good communication tools . Members can reach out to each other in plenty of different ways: by sending winks or likes, writing a message in live chat, or sending long emails with photos and videos.

Two types of search . There’s a swiping feature for those who are used to a dating app interface and features and a basic search for those who’re manually looking for partners.

Good free support . Support services are available 24/7/365, and the team works fast – you won’t have to wait for a response for days and weeks.

👉 If you’d like to meet a girl in Puerto Rico but want to test a free online dating service first, join La-Date to claim your free credits. Maybe this is the right site for you!

2. LoveFort

The online dating world is changing, and so are the niche online dating sites. LoveFort is one of the innovative platforms on the dating scene. Unlike many other websites, it has mixed features that allow members to use both standard online communication features and learn more about each other’s lives as on Instagram. This is a niche site, which means that it’s created for Latin members (including Puerto Rico singles) and Western users who’d like to start a cross-cultural relationship with someone attractive.

So, what about the policy? Everyone can join and start looking for a perfect match without paying. There’s unlimited access to profiles, public photos, and free search. Special features, namely messaging (both live chat and Mails), gift delivery, exchanging media files, and sending virtual gifts, are available only to paying users. There’s no need to upgrade right after registration is complete, though! All newly registered users get complimentary credits.

Features we liked:

A lot of verified profiles with detailed bios, photos, and profile videos . The site has a strict policy, and all new members are encouraged to provide as many details as possible.

The newsfeed and the opportunity to view all the member’s previous posts .

Good design and interface . The site will work perfectly even for those who are using the online dating site for the very first time.

👉 On this site, you can get free credits as well. So if you’d like to find a perfect match in Puerto Rico, just join the community and decide if it’s what you are looking for!

3. LatinFeels

If you’re looking for top modern Puerto Rican dating websites with reasonable pricing policies, take a look at Latin Feels. It is one of the most popular platforms created exclusively for Latin singles and people who’d like to meet them. The best thing about this site isn’t its good design or even the set of features. The main reason why people from Puerto Rico and Western users keep using it is directly related to the pricing policy. It’s just more reasonable than on many other niche international dating sites.

Like on many other websites, you buy credits, but you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars immediately! There are discounts, and the cost of credits is lower than on many similar sites. Messaging isn’t too expensive, and so is sending media files. Watching videos is pricier, though. Still, there are also a lot of free services, including searching, viewing photos, sending winks, likes, support, the People feature, and more.

Features we liked:

Not too high prices. The cost of 1 credit is lower, and the site has a transparent policy, so you can see the price for using each service right on LatinFeels, in the Credit section.

Members are motivated to start cross-cultural relationships . Here, you won’t meet single men or women looking for local matches.

Virtual gifts, stickers, emojis, and media files in chat and Mails . All these things make communication way more fun and engaging.

👉 On LatinFeels, there are pretty many free features to use. New members also get some generous discounts, so if you’d like to meet someone special in Puerto Rico, it’s worth giving it a try.

4. ColombiaLady

ColombiaLady is an interesting dating site that has both standard and some innovative communication features. But first, don’t let the name of the platform confuse you! Though it’s called Colombia Lady, it accepts singles not only from Colombia but also from other Latin countries, including Puerto Rico. So, what will you find there? First and foremost, it’s the verified profiles of potential matches. You can see them on the main page, find them using advanced search filters, or just take a look at your personal ads. Even if you browse a random account, the profiles are likely to be super-detailed.

This, along with lots of tools (live chat, different types of emails, virtual gifts, video chat, etc.) and special offers, allows members to quickly find someone special without wasting too much money on years of communication. Also, it’s one of the rare dating sites that are available not only on desktop but also on mobile! The official mobile app can be found on Google Play and App Store.

Features we liked:

Free mobile app with the same features . If you download the app, you’ll be able to use all the features, including video chat (just like on the site, it’s not free, though).

Very detailed profiles with videos . Members need to fill in a lot of fields in their profiles before they sign up, and most perfect to add introductory videos as well.

Transparent policy . You can see the price list with all the costs for every specific feature and service, there are no hidden costs, and you can control your spending yourself.

Colombia Lady is one of the best sites to meet singles in Puerto Rico. New members also get free chat vouchers and bonuses, so you can test the site without spending a penny.

5. LatinWomanLove

Free online dating platforms can work great, but there are a few important advantages that niche sites have. LatinWomanLove is a niche website designed specifically for people seeking a serious relationship with someone from one of the Latin countries, and there are all the best communication tools that are usually not available on sites and apps like Tinder. In particular, members of this community can not only send messages or Mails but also use the CamShare feature and schedule international calls. All the standard features, however, are available, too.

Here’s how the system works – a new member creates an account for free and can use some free features. The site offers pretty many of them. In particular, all users can get free chat vouchers to test the service, use search, view profiles, send likes, and more. A user can start chatting with someone (it costs credits, too) and when they get close enough, start making video calls or phone calls, sending real gifts and after that, plan a date in San Juan or another city in Puerto Rico.

Features we liked:

Members who’re ready to start a serious relationship with someone from another country . Users who join this community are genuinely interested in meeting a special person, not just in casual dating.

Different ways to find matches . There is a basic search, as well as an advanced search, and all the members can answer the so-called Match questions to let others know what their relationship goals and expectations are.

Voice calls and video calls . These are the most efficient tools for cross-cultural dating, and they’re available to LatinWomanLove members.

👉 LatinWomanLove is a good site to meet singles from Puerto Rico, so you can just create an account and claim your bonus.

6. LatamDate

LatamDate is one of the oldest online dating sites and apps. Though the first impression may not be the best one as the site looks a bit outdated, the fact they haven’t upgraded the design for a pretty long time doesn’t mean they haven’t upgraded their features and services. On this platform, you can find not only detailed profiles but a lot of great features, including the international call service. Members can have two-way or one-way video chats, watch introductory videos in galleries and profiles, use first message templates, advanced search, and many other features.

As you can guess, this is not one of the sites designed for people who want to meet friends either. Most users here are looking for potential matches to get to know each other better online, build that strong emotional connection, and take a relationship to the next level in real life.

Features we liked:

Loyalty program for new and regular members . There are special statuses for regular members, rewards for profile verification, free chat vouchers, etc.

Good dating pool . On this site, every Western user can meet thousands of singles from Puerto Rico and other Latin countries.

All the best features and services are available . Though this is an old platform, there are all the best modern and innovative communication tools.

👉 As one of the oldest sites, LatamDate also has one of the best loyalty programs, gives rewards for verification, and provides discounts for new members, so test the site to make sure this is the right platform for you.

Tips on how to succeed on Puerto Rican dating sites

There are pretty many people who’d like to meet Puerto Rican men and Puerto Rican women. Dating sites, however, are not always effective enough, and even if they are, you need to know how to use them properly. Here are a few tips that can help you succeed:

Learn more about the culture of Puerto Rico . That’s exactly what will help you avoid mistakes and even ensure that in this specific country, you really have a good chance to meet someone who has similar views and values. Choose the right site with legit Puerto Ricans seeking relationships . A site won’t be effective if there are no real people or if profiles are poorly moderated. It won’t be effective without good communication tools either, so learn as much as possible about the website you’re going to use. Make your own profile work . Add your best photos, write a good bio, and let others know what you’re looking for. That’s how you can find matches without much difficulty and less time on dating apps or sites. Get close online before you start planning a date in real life . Going to Puerto Rico costs money, so ensure that you’ve chosen the right person before you buy tickets.

Yes, these tips sound pretty simple, but unfortunately, a lot of people ignore these basic rules. However, if you follow them all, you’ll succeed in the shortest term possible.

Our Editor’s conclusion

Rank Puerto Rican Dating Site Rating 1 La-Date ⭐ 4.9 /5 2 LoveFort ⭐ 4.7 /5 3 LatinFeels ⭐ 4.5 /5 4 ColombiaLady ⭐ 4.4 /5 5 LatinWomanLove ⭐ 4.3 /5 6 LatamDate ⭐ 4.2 /5

“Is it possible to meet only single Puerto Rico men or women online? Yes, it’s real! Though there are no sites with people from Puerto Rico and Western users and no one but them, there are some great platforms with Latin singles looking for cross-cultural relationships and marriage. The best thing is the best of them have all the tools and features you should use to find someone really special, build a strong emotional connection online and get your perfect first date in real life somewhere in San Juan or other cities of Puerto Rico.” – John Millerstone, international dating expert at InspirationalWomenSeries.org

FAQ

What is the best Puerto Rican dating site?

It’s hard to say which of the reputable online international dating sites is the best one. You choose the platform considering your priorities and goals. Still, we can recommend LoveFort, La-Date, and LatamDate as the top platforms to meet Puerto Rican singles.

Are there any welcome bonuses on Puerto Rican dating sites?

Yes, you can test the best Puerto Rican dating sites for free. Most reputable sites offer free chat vouchers, complimentary credits, and/or discounts for all new users, so you don’t have to pay for premium membership right after you join the community.

Can you find serious relationships on Puerto Rican dating sites?

Yes, it’s absolutely possible and even easy if you choose a dating site that connects people interested in serious relationships and marriage. You can find such niche platforms in this guide.

Are there Puerto Rican dating apps for iOS or Android?

There are not so many niche apps, but if you’re looking for a Puerto Rican dating app for iOS or Android, we recommend choosing between LatamDate and ColombiaLady. Both platforms have official apps available on Google Play and App Store.