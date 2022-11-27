Best Products to Export from Vietnam : Sourcing in 2023

Vietnam-based product’s making their way to the global market with orders from countries all over the globe stacking up really fast.

Thanks to their excellence of sourcing products, Vietnam’s becoming a go-to destination for manufacturers that are looking to locate their manufacturing operation, but what types of products are sourced in Vietnam?

Let’s find it out with us.

This article is inspired by the content provided by Movetoasia.com, videos as well as in-depth guides about “Made in Vietnam” products. If you wish to learn about the alternatives of sourcing in China, you can watch the videos, sourcing guides and check the sourcing services they are offering.

Furniture and wooden products

With a long history and a vast majority of green forest, Vietnam’s been at the top of countries with most furniture products exported to more than 100 countries in the world. They make various types of furniture from wicker furniture to flatpack furniture, from wooden goods to household accessories. You can find many types of woods for your manufacturing like Pine, Acacia, Rubberwood…etc and with the labor forces that are skilled enough to perform any task to produce most quality furniture pieces attracts foreign investment into the furniture industry of Vietnam.



The woods that are used the most in furniture manufacturing are solid wood, plywoods, MDF, particle board, veneers. All of these types of manufacturing are feasible in Vietnam. To produce solid wood boards, plywood, or MDF, many facilities have the ability to process wood from raw timber on-site. This enables the usage of unique wood types in your product.

Clothing and textiles

Vietnam is currently one of the top exporters in the world and is well known for its textile production capabilities. It is regarded as one of Asia’s most intriguing marketplaces for sourcing textiles and apparel, and there is still significant space for expansion.



Vietnam has a long history of producing textiles and apparel, which has allowed it to develop a robust supply network and a sizable manufacturing base. This refers to both unfinished and finished textile items. Vietnam is able to mass produce various types of clothing products like sportswear, gym products, bags, backpacks for example. Textile manufacturing capabilities, free trade agreements signed and low cost of labor are few of many things that make Vietnam a favorite supply market for clothing and textiles.

Despite the pandemic’s considerable effects on the garment and textile industries, there is hope for a quick and robust recovery given the sector’s response and the government’s support measures.

According to a MoIT marketing campaign, Vietnam will concentrate on climbing the value chain after the epidemic and creating a competitive, quality-driven national brand image. In order to fully benefit from FTAs, like the EVFTA, with rigorous rule of origin criteria, it also needs to diversify its trading partners and lessen its dependency on imported raw materials.

Footwear

After China and India, Vietnam is currently the third-largest producer of footwear worldwide. 920 million pairs are produced annually, and more than 800 million pairs are exported to more than 50 markets worldwide. This demonstrates how crucial this sector is to the South East Asian nation’s expanding economy.





Vietnam’s lately become the destination for global brands like Nike, Adidas and Puma to shift their supply chains from China to Vietnam. According to Mr. Chris Helzer, vice president of the Nike Group (USA), Nike will mark the 27th anniversary of its founding in Vietnam by 2022. This is undoubtedly its most significant market for production. In actuality, Vietnam is where Nike produces up to 50% of its goods. As a key factor in the success of this international sportswear company, Nike also prioritizes the quality of the labor force in Vietnam. Adidas has cut the amount of footwear it produces in China in half after shifting a sizable percentage of its shoe manufacturing to Vietnam. Given China’s advancement in the creation of important goods like electronics, many corporations have been noticed to have moved their footwear manufacturing operations out of the country. The average wage of workers is rising along with skill levels as a result of the change in emphasis, and many brands are now focusing on south-east Asian countries with cheaper wages.

The Vietnamese manufacturing base needs to invest in infrastructure and facilities as well as local raw material and accessory providers because of the fierce competition it faces from its neighbor, China. Domestic footwear businesses must actively integrate themselves into the global supply chain by pursuing self-improvement, changing their production patterns, investing in new equipment and technology but the future of footwear operating in Vietnam is bright.

Packaging

Vietnam is a significant supplier of goods for packaging, and the sector has been growing for years. Nowadays, a wide range of businesses, from SMEs to multinationals, have Vietnam as their main base for package manufacturing.

The packaging industry is one of the fastest-growing in Vietnam with a growth rate of 15% to 20% in the coming years. Currently, there are over 900 factories that operate in the industry, and around 70% are based in the Southern region, primarily in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai. Seen as an auxiliary industry, the strong development is driven by the growth of other industries such as pharmaceutical, food and drink, export activities and industrial production

Packaging producers in Vietnam mostly operate in the electronic industries, healthcare, consumer goods, food, and eCommerce. Among them, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector makes up 5% to 10% of the demand, the food sector 30% to 50%, and the electronics sector around 5% to 10%.

Packaging is indeed a broad industry that we can categorize it based on the sectors it serves and the materials used. Looking at materials, there is a wide range of options used, including plastic, paper, glass, metal, wood, foam, textiles and leather. With that said, plastic packaging, paper, and cardboard packaging account for over 80% of the total sales revenues.



Vietnam is a great place to find a variety of packaging products made primarily of paper and plastic. From paper packaging to plastic packaging, from tin cans to tin boxes, they have it all. Vietnam has a well-established packaging sector, and suppliers have expertise in both exporting and manufacturing. Vietnam’s numerous free trade agreements, political stability, and affordable labor prices are additional advantages for picking it as a location for industrial operations.

Cashew nuts

Consumption of cashew nuts has not been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, although transportation and distribution routes have been affected. There was a halt in the flow of raw cashew nuts from West Africa to Asia. Delays in collecting and delivery finally led to yields that were lower than usual, which further decreased the availability of kernels. Because they are good for human health, cashew nuts are one of the foods that customers choose. The need for healthful meals has grown significantly in light of the Covid-19 epidemic’s complex evolution. With more than 50% of the world’s processed cashew nut raw materials, Vietnam has emerged as the leading cashew nut processing hub and the largest exporter of cashew nuts. Vietnam is characterized by a tropical monsoon environment, which provides natural benefits for cashew farming, according to the analyst’s analysis.



Vietnam’s cashew sector has grown from a nation that exports raw cashews in little quantities to one that now ranks first in the world and has done so for 17 years running (2006-2022). Up to this point, Vietnam has sold cashews to over 90 nations and territories, making up nearly 80% of all cashew exports worldwide. The Vietnamese cashew sector is concentrating on product diversification and investing in processing technologies in an effort to increase the value of cashew products. Many local businesses have made investments in cutting-edge equipment and technology to produce greater value-added cashew products for both home and international markets.

Coffee