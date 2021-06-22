Best Places To Visit In Dubai

Popular Attractions in Dubai

Dubai is one of the most visited emirates in the UAE, it is a wonderful city with a huge diversity of activities and experiences, attractions and architectural marvels, food, and culture, and what not! And we at Dubai Adventures, think that everyone should visit this land of good food, culture, infrastructure, and lifestyle at least once in their lifetime. There are a few signature things about this city that you won’t find anywhere else. Some record-breaking architectural skyscrapers, some of the biggest water parks with innovative water rides and activities, some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the most famous Dubai desert safari tours, and some of the most luxurious resorts one could ever visit. Since the city has plenty to offer, you probably need more than a day to explore all the magnificent things available here. However, if you only have a day to spend here, then there a few important things you should include in your itinerary. Here’s a list of some popular attractions in Dubai

Dubai City Tour

There are plenty of city tours that happen in Dubai which are planned over 4-5 hours. These tours usually cover all the famous landmarks in the city like the world’s tallest buildings, the Burj Khalifa, the Palm Jumeirah Beach, a visit to one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, the Burj Al Arab, and plenty more. Experience the best of the new and old Dubai and savor these memories for a lifetime. One day tour promises to take you on a journey that delves into the core of one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world. Be it with friends or family or even solo, this city tour is plenty enough for you to gain a lovely experience of Dubai in a day.

Desert Safari

“An adventurous and iconic trip” is probably the perfect way to summarize the famous desert safari deals in Dubai. It’s adventurous for obvious reasons and iconic because it is an experience of a lifetime and it allows you to discover the endless stretch of huge deserts of Dubai. A desert safari in Dubai entails a series of activities that will keep you entertained and happy throughout. Right from camping, to sand skiing and sandboarding to dune bashing to a camel safari, a desert safari experience in Dubai holds plenty for you and your family/friends. If you opt for an overnight safari, you get the chance to sleep under the star-decked sky and spend some quality time with the people you love! So, don’t miss out on adding this amazing experience to your travel itinerary!

Visit the Bastakiya Heritage Village

Everyone is aware of the new Dubai, which is of modern buildings and experiences. But there is a side to the most glamorous city in the world which houses the historic experiences of it as well and if you are visiting Dubai, you should explore this side of the city. The old Bastakiya quarters squeezed between the Bur Dubai district and the Dubai Creek heeds back to the days when it was just a tiny fishing district in the Persian Gulf. Unlike the rest of the city which is extremely urbanized, this quarter has some of the oldest buildings which are now beautiful little cafes and galleries where you can spend some time on a journey that reminisces the old Dubai and its ways. Top it up with a visit to the Dubai Creek and go on a scenic tour in the traditional Abra boats.

The Dubai Mall

If you are in Dubai and don’t go shopping then you are missing out on an experience of a lifetime. The whole shopping experience in Dubai is a class apart considering it is home to one of the largest malls in the world. The Dubai Mall which is spread over 12 million square feet is the ultimate hub for shopping, leisure, and entertainment. It houses over 1200 outlets in the retail and dining space and additionally cafes and restaurants and also entertainment centers like the underwater zoo and the Dubai Aquarium. If you are visiting Dubai with your family, you won’t find a better destination other than the Dubai Mall.

Burj Khalifa

We’re sure you’re not a stranger to the world’s tallest building and one of the architectural marvels in the world, the Burj Khalifa. At a towering height of 2722 feet, this needle-shaped man-made skyscraper is a sight to behold. Over 2 million people visit the Burj Khalifa each year for it happens to be one of the signature landmarks of Dubai. The 124th and the 125th floors have observatories from where you can catch a glimpse of the beautiful horizons of the city. For an unparalleled experience, make sure you plan a visit to this stunning landmark in Dubai.

Dubai is a friendly city with glamour and while it has so many experiences to offer, if you’re spending your vacations here, you can pick and choose the ones you want to go for from our above-mentioned list.