Best Photo Spots in Nepal

Nepal is a beautiful nation with a rich culture and history. The country provides visitors and travelers with a terrific chance to acquire in its ecological and historic magnificence while minimizing risk. Tourists can discover and experience many facets of this magnificent country in their own way thanks to the old history and gorgeous landscape.

It is also one of the main reasons why Nepalese citizens choose to spend their vacations in Nepal rather than overseas. Most visitors capture wonderful memories through photography or videography. Furthermore, seeing stunning photographs of a place like Nepal will be with you for the rest of your life. For the greatest photo spots in Nepal, the explorers equally enjoy the Himalayas, local villages, ethnic people, UNESCO sites, wildlife national parks, and gorgeous valleys of Kathmandu and Pokhara.

1. Kathmandu Valley

Pashupatinath Temple, Swoyambhunath Temple, Basantapur Durbar Square, Patan and Bhaktapur Durbar Squares, and others are among the key attractions in Kathmandu Valley. These are global heritage sites that have been designated by UNESCO. These sites date back thousands of years and feature a distinctive architectural design. These structures and temples were constructed during the reign of the Malla Kings. On the wood of the palace’s roofs and doors, you may capture the nicest architecture. You can photograph the local community’s viewpoints. You can click your photos here to keep a detailed reminder of the event.

2. Pokhara

Pokhara is one of Nepal’s most beautiful cities. The city’s sights include Phewa Lake, Begnas Lake, Narrow Caves, Davis Falls, and White Pagoda. The magnificent sunrise and sunset over the Lakes provide a picture-perfect scene. You can participate in one of the most enjoyable adventurous photography activities while boating. Hills and the fading shadows of the Himalayas surround you. It’s time to visit Pokhara and capture the best moments.

3. Ghandruk Village

Ghandruk is a village in Nepal’s Gandaki Province, in the northwestern region of the country. It is a small Gurung Community village with a unique tradition, belief, and custom. Trekking to Ghandruk exposes you to natural waterfalls, lush forests, and panoramic mountain vistas, among other things.

Ghandruk is one of the top possibilities for a beautiful photo location in Nepal. Get a glimpse of the Annapurna ranges, including Mt. Machhapuchre, Mt. Dhaulagiri, Mt. Hiunchuli, and Mt. Gangapurna. Take a photo of the local Gurung community’s gorgeous smile so that you can remember it forever.

4. Manaslu Region

Manaslu is the world’s eighth tallest peak located at 8,163 m above sea level. Trekking in the Manaslu region allows you to discover secret valleys and uncharted pathways. More than 110 bird species, 33 mammals, 11 butterflies, and three reptiles make the Manaslu Conservation Area home, the most important of which are the severely endangered snow leopards and Pandas. Grey wolf, Asian black bear, Himalayan goral, woolly rodent, Himalayan mouse hare, and black-lipped pika are some of the animals that can be seen in the Manaslu Region. As a result, it’s a fantastic opportunity to photograph this vegetation and its inhabitants.

5. Tilicho Lake

Tilicho Lake is one of the world’s highest lakes, located in Nepal’s Manang district and part of the Annapurna Circuit Trek. The glaciers melt from Annapurna Mountain’s northern slope and Thorung Peak forms this lake. Other highlights of the Tilicho trip include gorgeous scenery, valleys, green hills, dense woods, creative waterfalls, quiet lakes, clean rivers, canyons, sacred temples, colorful monasteries, and Gompas. The photos that were shot in this location would look fantastic.

6. Chitwan National Park

Chitwan National Park is home to over 500 types of flora and fauna, as well as a diverse population of ethnicities. In the shortest amount of time, you can explore the areas surrounding Chitwan National Park. Don’t miss out on capturing the photographs of Python, King Cobra, One-horned Rhino, Bengal Tiger, Crocodile, River Dolphins, and more on your jungle adventure.

Although you won’t be able to capture the birds’ chirping, you will be able to catch a peek of their flight. Chitwan National Park is the greatest spot in Nepal to get face to face with Nepal’s plants and animals.

