Best Over the Counter Estrogen Pills for Men in 2022

Natural estrogen supplements over the counter are demanded excessively for a reason. Because they treat so many man-related problems, the best estrogen pills are in the spotlight for men who want to get rid of the hormonal fluctuations and progress towards testosterone hormone enhancement.

Regrettably, aging impacts the estrogen levels in men in different ways treating which can be troublesome even for doctors. The male hormones play so many significant roles that improve body mass composition, sexual power enhancement with complete endurance and strength in the muscles.

Natural estrogen pills users get the results faster than Tamoxifen users or Testosterone Replacement Therapy which has lots of side effects. Unfortunately, the best but natural estrogen pills are hard to find and that’s why we have composed a complete review about the best over the counter estrogen pills in 2022.

Natural Estrogen Supplements over the Counter

Natural estrogen blockers are herbal supplements that are available without a prescription. This means these estrogen blockers for men are safer than the pharmaceutical estrogen blockers i.e. Tamoxifen. Not every Estrogen Blockers for men that is natural should be trusted, there are few precautions, and finding the critical ingredients is important to find the best estrogen pills in 2022.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X – Best Estrogen Blocker for Men

DIM 3X is the best estrogen blocker bodybuilding for men that provide an intact balance between estrogen and testosterone in males.

DIM 3X is recommended for men over 40 with hormonal misbalancing disrupting their lives into pieces. Low levels of testosterone is thought to be the reason for poor diet and lifestyle, with only 4 natural substitutes of pharmaceutical estrogen blockers, DIM 3X provides 3 times more absorption of the ingredients that spark up the lives of men by mesmerizing before and after results.

Dim 3X is a flagship estrogen blocker by PrimeGENIX, a company that recently launched another testosterone booster for men over 40’s (Testodren).

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X Pros and Cons

Pros

It’s an over the counter estrogen pills

Requires no prescription

Affordable pricing

Instant results

Feasible for bodybuilders

No side effects

67-Day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Not available at GNC

Not found at Amazon and Walmart

Only ordered via the official site of PrimeGENIX



How do Natural Estrogen Pills work for Men?

Men usually don’t seem to understand the real role of estrogen in the body, that’s why they end up choosing the wrong estrogen blocker. Although, the estrogen hormone is only associated with women it has few underrated effects in men. One of the types of estrogen that is beneficial for men (2-hydroxy estrone), whereas some estrogen (-alpha-hydroxy estrone) is harmful to men.

Natural estrogen pills do not block every trace of estrogen in the body but they rather prevent 16-alpha-hydroxy estrone which is a bad estrogen. This affects the blood vessels, fertility and finally improves testosterone production that balances between good estrogen and free testosterone. PrimeGENIX Dim 3X is the best brand for estrogen pills seeker who has used several products and found no result.

How does DIM 3X Works?

PrimeGENIX Dim 3X works in three different ways. These are:

Provide complete balance to estrogen levels that occur by the conversion of bad estrogen into good estrogen. DIM 3X convert 16-alpha-hydroxy estrone to 2-hydroxy estrone.

DIM 3X blocks the Aromatase Enzyme which leads to positive consequences i.e testosterone hormone boost with remarkable anti-estrogen effect.

Finally, PrimeGENIX DIM 3X supports overall testosterone production that plays out critically by the active compounds available inside.

Who Can Use DIM 3X Estrogen Pills?

Men who have been experiencing the following symptoms are encouraged to use the PrimeGENIX DIM 3X supplement. These are the common conditions aroused due to hormonal imbalance in men that drastically limits physical and mental health.

Over-exhaustion of muscle fatigue due to which most people feel tired all the time

Weight gain or high BMI due to increased waist-line promptly

Low sexual desires, some men also experience an inability to attain erection (erectile dysfunction)

Troublesome mood swings that end up making you feel sad and depressed

Gynecomastia, development of man boobs due to high estrogen level. This occurs regardless of your body weight

Muscle wasting syndrome takes the lean mass and makes them flabby

No energy left for a physical workout- Lethargy

What is Estrogen Hormone?

Estrogen is an exclusively female hormone that maintains sexual and reproductive health. But in men, the objective of estrogen hormone is almost insignificant, since men require testosterone hormone. Estrogen has three more types are:

Estrone Estradiol Estriol

Female ovaries produce estrogen hormone in a limited way because too much estrogen can lead to breast cancer and other conditions that can be fatal for females. Blocking estrogen is a primary thing for men which leads to obnoxious results in them.

Estrogen in Men’s Body

Only a small quantity of Estrogen in men is sufficient to look after the adrenal gland and testicular functions in the body. Estrogen hormone-like many other hormones ensures the male body functions properly unless its levels are exceeded.

In men, high levels of estrogen are associated with many negative consequences which is mostly caused by the drastic reduction in testosterone hormone levels.

How to Assess Estrogen and Testosterone Imbalance?

According to medical research, the symptoms of low testosterone levels are more like high estrogen levels in men. Both affect men in the same way because their imbalance can disrupt the body. One of the founding states that when men experience high estrogen levels it’s because the testosterone levels have been reduced.

Once this thing occurs, the high estrogen in men results in:

Mood Swings

Depression

Gynecomastia

Physical lethargy

Erectile Dysfunction

Weight Gain

Libido Loss

Infertility

Chances of tumor cells growth

Using estrogen pills for men is highly valuable in such circumstances because they provide vital regulations for multiple hormones. For males who acquire pure vitality and body composition, the trick is to have proper control of these hormones.

What are Estrogen Blocker and What Does it Do?

Estrogen blockers are designed for men and women to reduce the exceedingly high levels of estrogen hormone. There are pharmaceutical estrogen blockers and then natural estrogen pills that prevent men from gaining weight and subtly work to improve testosterone levels. The purpose of pharmaceutical estrogen blockers is to avoid the dangers high levels of estrogen brings, whereas natural estrogen blockers freed the unbound testosterone hormone that finally stops the increased production of estrogen hormone with no side effects.

Estrogen blockers are recommended along with Testosterone Replacement Therapy and here the notion is to completely discourage estrogen production in males. There is a slight misconception about reducing estrogen hormone is beneficial, but the fact is balancing both hormones is the key to achieving healthier and optimized body functions.

There are many cases in which using Pharmaceutical Estrogen Blockers such as Tamoxifen or Arimidex for a prolonged time could lead to sore nipples and gynecomastia in users. For this reason, synthetic estrogen blockers must be used cautiously.

Anti-Estrogen Therapy Trend in 2022

According to the reports of the American Cancer Society, 2/3rd of breast cancers are hormonal related. This means Estrogen and Progesterone outgrowth is the main factor of this cancer cell’s growth. High estrogen levels allow the cancerous cells to proliferate and thus Hormone Therapies are used to eliminate the extra estrogen in the bloodstream.

In only conditions like Cancer, Anti Estrogen Therapy is mandatory for both men and women that significantly reduce the risk of cancer and its reoccurrence. But many health channels also recommend consumers not to have anti-estrogen therapy unless it’s for stopping cancer.

In 2022, we have two forms of hormone therapies that are currently in use:

SERM’s (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators): It blocks the attachment of estrogen hormone to the cancer cells. Tamoxifen is mostly used in this regard which was introduced in the 1960s and is the finest example to SERMs.

Aromatase Inhibitors: Compounds that limit the effect of an enzyme called Aromatase; this enzyme is responsible for the production of Estrogen in men and women.

Estrogen Pills Benefits

The current report says Estrogen pills are being used by millions of men and women, especially those who are diagnosed with Hormone-Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer or Hyperplasia. For postmenopausal women, choosing an aromatase inhibitor is the first choice for hormonal therapy.

Here is what Estrogen Pills do:

They reduce the chance of breast cancer up to 50% in postmenopausal women and 30-50% in premenopausal women

Estrogen pills reduce the risk of any further cancer cell production

Shrink breast cancer tumor before surgery

Stops the metastasis, spreading of cancer in other body parts

Lowered risk of gynecomastia in men

Reduce high cholesterol levels in men

Treat higher BMI

Best Ingredients to Look in Natural Estrogen Supplements over the Counter

Estrogen blocker supplements before buying must be checked thoroughly. Reducing estrogen hormone with the right ingredients is beneficial for so many things; the right selection of ingredients also reduces the aromatase enzyme effects and gets rid of the bad estrogen in men.

The best ingredients in Natural Estrogen Pills are as follows:

1. Diindolylmethane

DIM is the most benefit-oriented supplement for men that has been obtained from Cruciferous Vegetables. With the right amount, DIM aims to reduce the estrogen in the body that leads to masculine deficiency in men and also affects testosterone hormone levels negatively.

2. Vitamin D

One of the most testosterone-friendly vitamins that eliminate the free estrogen floating in the bloodstream. Vitamin D also allows the body to produce more testosterone and this affects the levels of estrogen ultimately.

3. Zinc

Zinc is the type of mineral which has been subjected in many studies to see its estrogen-suppressing effects. Surprisingly, zinc helps out men to quickly regain healthy testosterone levels and with this notion, more estrogen is eliminated.

4. D-Aspartic Acid

Choosing DAA supplements for men progresses testosterone level with higher energy gains. This much energy executed in muscle-building exercises will also diminish the remaining estrogen in the body that is harmful.

There are many other ingredients that have been chosen to decrease estrogen in men while naturally regulating testosterone hormone. Using these estrogen pills or herbal anti-estrogen supplements is becoming the latest trend in 2022.

How to Use DIM 3X Estrogen Pills for Men

DIM 3X is the first anti-estrogen supplement that has introduced the 3X Absorption System. The first dosage provides an extensive hormonal balance that delivers a scientifically accurate dosage of multiple ingredients.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X ingredients are:

DIM

Diindolylmethane is the most important ingredient in the DIM 3X formula that lowers only bad estrogen types and keeps the production of good estrogen active. The purpose of adding a DIM high dose is to complement other body functions i.e. energy levels, muscle mass gain, anxiolytic, and fertility-boosting effects. DIM supplements are also used for weight loss purposes where it supplies a high mental clarity and physical ability to lose weight instantly.

AstraGin

When you combine Ginseng and Astragalus you get AstraGin compound that has been approved by 24 different studies and scientific papers. AstraGin is firm at absorbing the ingredients in the DIM 3X formula and it rapidly provides the best results.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an anti-aging vitamin that provides a heap of testosterone production effects and supplies a high variety of antioxidants to the system. Vitamin E is notably beneficial for eyesight, skincare, and so many other purposes.

BioPerine

It has been said Bioperine that improves the overall absorption of other ingredients but its main role in PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is to boost cognitive functions, lower blood sugar levels, and battle against cancer growth.

The reason for DIM 3X fast absorption is the combination of Bioperine and AstraGin that protects the formula against GI degradation and delivers the exact same dose to the blood. The natural balance of hormones occurs much faster and it cost you 10 x less than hormonal therapies.

How to Use DIM 3X?

To maintain the hormonal balance in men, taking a single DIM 3X estrogen pill is simply beneficial in which users start to see the noticeable changes in just 2 weeks. The trick is to consume the supplement on daily basis and as your hormonal health progresses; you can still use the supplement for bodybuilding purposes.

There are no synthetic ingredients available, merely Vitamin E and other compounds which have been extracted naturally are available that provide the most powerful hormonal support for men in 2022.

How to Get Estrogen Pills Online?

Men over 40 and 50 can buy DIM 3X from the authentic site of PrimeGENIX. The orders are available at a discounted price where one month supply is available for $59.96, three months supply for $119.95, and six month supply is available for $199.95.

Unlike estrogen therapy, natural estrogen blockers for men like Dim 3X offer a 67-day money-back guarantee offer to the users.

How to Lower Estrogen Levels without Supplements?

Restoring the natural balance between estrogen and testosterone speaks for maximum health benefits, but to attain this we have to focus on improving testosterone levels first. You may get benefits from TRT, anti-estrogen therapy, or natural estrogen pills but some natural ways to limit estrogen high levels in men should also be focused on.

Limit Environmental Estrogen

Environmental estrogens cannot be avoided totally, but you can avoid eating meat products from animals raised with synthetic hormones. This way you could contribute to decreasing the wrong estrogen in your body. Avoiding food wrapped in plastic containers is also a good initiative to block estrogen hormone in men. Furthermore, shampoos and toiletries with “parabens” also contain estrogen so avoiding them is also a good practice.

Weight

Losing weight is beneficial for getting rid of high estrogen levels; especially avoiding high-fat diets will provide a reduction in excessive estrogen. Hunger hormone is secreted in the body when a person is obese; this hormone also mimics estrogen in some ways.

Diet

Limit the intake of alcohol intake as much as you can because it interacts with the kidney functions that affect the body while regulating estrogen. Adding cruciferous vegetables to your diet is another thing to keep in mind, this involves broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts. These foods also contain a high amount of zinc which increases testosterone levels.

Conclusion – Would You Rather Buy Best Over the Counter Estrogen Pills?

Definitely, if it’s about choosing between anti-estrogen therapy or testosterone replacement therapy, natural estrogen blockers is by far the most suitable choice for men over the ’40s and ’50s.

Are estrogen blockers necessary one may ask, well there is a massive number of studies that proved men need to have a balance between testosterone and estrogen hormone in order to maintain vital body functions. After 40, hormonal fluctuations trigger many symptoms that should pose threat to a person’s life. With so many symptoms to treat, PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is the solution that mends estrogen hormone hazardous turns of events and provides a sustainable amount of estrogen to work with.

Why DIM 3X is the best estrogen blocker for men? Because it’s over a counter supplement, even a small dose of DIM 3X is enough to stimulate testosterone hormone that automatically balances out the estrogen levels. The estrogen pill does it very efficiently and thousands of men received outstanding results just after a week.

With body fatigue and loss of libido symptoms are gone, men who are using the DIM 3X formula also found it beneficial for triggering bodybuilding results including muscle mass generation and utmost stamina + endurance which each of us uses for a special time.

There are no side effects mentioned by PrimeGENIX DIM 3X users whereas TRT and Estrogen therapy has tons of side effects that cannot be overlooked. 2022 best estrogen therapy belongs to the natural supplementation and DIM 3X became the best Diindolylmethan supplement for blocking estrogen in males.

Over the Counter Estrogen Pills FAQs

Q1: What are estrogen blockers?

Estrogen blockers are a form of supplements or medications that limits the production of estrogen hormone in the body. For men, only a small quantity of estrogen is required whereas females do not need estrogen blockers unless its levels are exceedingly high.

Q2: How the best estrogen blocker works?

Normally, estrogen pills antagonize the binding of estrogen hormone to the receptors located in breast cells. They also work by stopping the conversion of testosterone into estrogen which is by far the best way to boost testosterone levels.

Q3: What to look for before buying the best estrogen blocker?

Before buying estrogen pills, make sure to investigate the following factors.

Ingredients-whether they are scientifically proven or not

Have no side effects

Customer reviews/feedbacks/testimonials

Make sure if the estrogen supplement is manufactured in cGMP compliant facility

Money-back guarantee offer

Company’s background and reputation in the market

Q4: Who should use estrogen blockers?

Individuals with increased belly fat, reduced fertility, and poor physical and mental stamina are recommended to have anti-estrogen supplements. Most of them are men over 40’s and ’50s.