Best Sports Betting Sites: Top Online Sportsbooks For Legal Sports Betting

Online betting sites have become legal in most US states, leading to a surge in the number of sports betting markets. With so many options available, it can be a daunting task for beginners to choose the best online casinos to place their bets and win real money.

But worry not, as we have dedicated our time, effort, and resources to finding the top sports betting sites for you, regardless of your level of expertise. Our review is based on in-depth research and aims to simplify the critical aspects of online sports betting. Join us as we explore the unique features and pros and cons of each site we have chosen for our review.

Whether you are a beginner, intermediate, or expert at sports betting, our recommendations will help you choose the right online casino. We understand that there is a lot to learn in this field, but our review breaks down the most important aspects to ensure that you get a clear understanding of it all. So, let us guide you through the world of online sports betting and help you win big!

Best Real Money Sports Betting Apps & Sites

Bovada – Best Overall Betting Site: Editor’s Pick Everygame – Best SPorts Betting Site For Instant Withdrawals BetOnline – Popular Online Gambling Site For Crypto Betting Sports Betting – Best Esports Betting Mobile Casino

1. Bovada (4.9/5) – Best Overall Betting Site; Editor’s Pick

Bovada is a highly-reputable online sports betting site where sports gaming enthusiasts can make real money online.

As a new user registering on this platform, you will be eligible for a new user welcome bonus of up to $5,000. You can also use the special promo code “BVD 1000” to get up to $1,000 off on your next deposit.

Signing up on Bovada.lv will give you access to a wide range of sports betting options, including soccer, baseball, basketball, horse racing, American football, golf, and tennis.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

Bovada.lv is among the pioneering online sports betting platforms. The site was launched in 2011 and is owned and operated by Mohawk Morris Gaming Group (MMGG). It is currently the most popular online sports betting platform on the market, where sports betting enthusiasts can make real money online.

Bovada.lv operates with a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Authority – an internationally recognized regulatory authority.

Anonymity

Players who would like to bet anonymously can use cryptocurrency to transact online. It helps to ensure that no personal information is recorded on the site.

Game Selection: (4.6/5)

Bovada.lv offers its clients some of the best game selections. They offer over 200 gaming options in different genres.

To facilitate a good user experience, the company has built a well-designed and easy-to-use website interface that is convenient for beginners and players who could be more tech-savvy. They also constantly update the site to ensure the information offered is current.

Bonuses And Promotions: (4.8/5)

Bovada.lv offers the most attractive new user bonuses. As a new user registering on this site, you are eligible for a welcome bonus of up to $5,000.

If you are depositing using cryptocurrency, you qualify for a welcome bonus of up to 75% of your deposit.

They also have a ton of promotions to entice players, including; daily cashback, reload bonuses, promo codes, etc.

Banking Options: (4.7/5)

You must first deposit money into your account to start betting on any online sports game. The minimum deposit limit at Bovada.lv is $50.

The site accepts a wide range of fiat and crypto options including; bank wires, American Express cards, Visa cards, Master cards, bank checks, and a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc.

Bovada.lv is one of the few sites offering their clients a fast payment process. You can opt for payment via cryptocurrency, which is usually almost instant, or via fiat payment, which takes about 24 – 48 hours to proceed.

To top this up, the site does not charge any fees for these transactions, although your bank might.

Mobile Compatibility: (4.8/5)

Bovada.lv features a well-integrated mobile application that you can download on any handheld device to use on the go. We love this as it offers convenience to users who are always on the move to keep up with their favorite games and bets placed.

Wagering Requirement

Bovada. lv has a relatively high wagering requirement of *40 on all bonuses and promotions offered on the site for specific sports games.

Pros

Hot jackpots

Provably fair games.

High Return to Player

Available in more than five languages

You can bet on several different outcomes

Cons

Operation is restricted in certain countries

2. Everygame (4.8/5) – Best Sports Betting Site For Instant Withdrawals

Everygame is a recently launched sports betting online platform. The site is one of the most popular for several reasons, including;

It offers some of the most attractive new user bonuses. As a new user registering on the site, you get a welcome bonus of 100% of your deposit. In addition to this, they also have a bunch of promotional offers to attract new clients.

Everygame is among the few online sports betting sites with a referral program. It allows their clients to capitalize on the site. Clients can earn a commission of about 40% by inviting friends to join the site using their unique referral code.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

Everygame has been in business since 1980, but it was not until recently, in 2021, that they launched their online site. Over the years, they have grown to be among the top-rated online sports betting sites providing clients with a wide range of sports betting options.

We looked online to check for client feedback and were thoroughly pleased with the many positive remarks we encountered.

Game Selection: (4.9/5)

Everygame offers a wide range of sports betting options to ensure they cater to the needs of their diverse clientele. Some of the games they offer popular among their clients include; tennis, cycling, rugby, football, NBA, and NFL, among several others.

In addition to these, they also offer a live betting option where clients are allowed to place single or multiple bets.

Bonuses And Promotions: (4.8/5)

Everygame offers some of the most attractive bonuses and promotions to attract new clients. Registering on the site as a new user will make you eligible for a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit.

They also offer many promotional offers, including; cashback, reload bonuses, loyalty points, and free spins.

Lastly, the site features a fully functional and reliable referral program. Members of this affiliate program are given unique codes to invite friends and earn up to 40% of all profits made.

Banking Options: (4.7/5)

As a site catering to diverse clients, Everygame has done a great job catering to their different needs. To start placing wagers, you must deposit cash into your account; a minimum of $20 is required.

The site accepts a wide range of payment options, including; Visa cards, MasterCard, bank checks, and American Express cards, among other viable options.

The same options mentioned above are also available when making withdrawals. With Everygame, they offer fast withdrawals, which take about 1-2 business days for the fund to be deposited into your account.

Mobile Compatibility: (4.8/5)

Everygame has a dedicated mobile application you can download on any Android or iOS handheld mobile device. It is especially useful for offering clients the convenience of keeping up with their bets and favorite games on the go.

Wagering Requirement

The casino has a 30* wagering requirement for both the deposit and the bonus offered.

Pros

Offer great odds

Easy-to-use website interface

Attractive bonuses and promotions

Great customer support

Cons

Unavailable outside the U.S.

3. BetOnline (4.8/5) – Popular Online Gambling Site For Crypto Betting

BetOnline is one of the few online sports betting platforms that is popular for having some of the best features, including; attractive bonuses and promotions, banking options, speed of transactions, and the variety of games they have to offer.

The site has been in business for over two decades and has gained the trust of several online sports betting enthusiasts.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

BetOnline is among the pioneer sports betting platforms in the industry. It is also one of the most reliable and trustworthy online sports betting casinos, with a good reputation among enthusiasts.

We looked at clients’ feedback online on their sites and credible third-party review sites and were pleased with the ratings.

The majority of the customers who have used BetOnline services are thoroughly pleased with the services they offer.

Game Selection: (4.9/5)

Bet Online is an online casino that offers a wide range of gaming options. Their key area of specialization, however, is sports betting.

They are popular for featuring a vast selection of exciting sporting events, including; horse racing, football, swimming, basketball, tennis, NFL, Formula One, and rugby.

In addition, they also feature a live betting option where players can bet on specific sporting events as they occur.

Bonuses And Promotions: (4.7/5)

As with any other reputable sports betting platform, Bet Online offers attractive bonuses and promotions to their new and existing clients to help boost their earning potential.

Registering on the site as a new user gives you up to a $1,000 welcome bonus on your first deposit.

For promotional offers, they offer a variety, including; free spins, cashback, weekend bonuses, reload bonuses, and many more.

Banking Options: (4.7/5)

Bet Online accepts a wide range of payment options for both deposits and withdrawals. The site seeks to cater to the preference of its diverse clients hence why they accept fiat and cryptocurrency options.

Some of the preferred banking options on this platform include; Visa Card, MasterCard, American Express, bank wires, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, among other viable options.

Bet Online makes timely payments between 24-48 hours for winnings. To top it all up, we love that they do not charge transaction fees.

Mobile Compatibility: (4.8/5)

Bet Online has ensured the website is mobile compatible to allow players to keep up with their favorite games on the go.

The mobile website is compatible with any Android or iOS handheld mobile device.

Wagering Requirement

Bet Online has a 45* wagering requirement for the deposit and the bonus amount.

Pros

High Return to Player %

Variety of sports betting options

Highly encrypted website

Great bonuses and promotions

Provably fair games

Players can interact in more than four languages

Cons

High minimum payouts for some payment options

4. Sports Betting (4.7/5) – Best Esports Betting Mobile Casino

SportsBetting.ag is one of the most reputable online sports betting platforms. Although it is a sportsbook, the site is also known to have a poker room and offer a wide range of other online casino games.

Sports Betting is popular among online sports betting enthusiasts for several reasons, including that it offers a wide range of games to choose from –over 30 different varieties. They also have a live betting option that allows you to watch live sports games on their site.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

Sports Betting is a reputable online sports betting platform launched in 2003. They have been in business for over a decade and built a good rapport with their clients.

Sports Betting is one of the most reliable and trustworthy online sports betting platforms. They have a valid operating license from the Panama Gaming Commission.

Game Selection: (4.3/5)

SportsBetting.ag has an impressive collection of online sports games to keep their clients entertained. Some popular games on this site include; American football, rugby, tennis, soccer, hockey, martial arts, and basketball, among several other options.

Bonuses And Promotions: (4.7/5)

Sports betting offers new and existing clients some of the most attractive bonuses and promotions. Such rewards include a 50% new user welcome bonus on the first deposit. Although the minimum deposit requirement is $55, users are given a deposit bonus of $10 as a wagering requirement.

You can also use the unique promo code ‘SB1000’ to get up to $1,000 off your next deposit.

Banking Options: (4.7/5)

Sports Betting features over 20 viable banking options to cater to the needs of its diverse clients. These include both fiat and cryptocurrency options. Most of these banking methods have a minimum deposit requirement of $300.

The most popular banking options on the platform include; Visa card, MasterCard, American Express card, Neteller, BetterPay, and Skrill, among others.

Mobile Compatibility: (4.4/5)

The Sports Betting online sportsbook platform works well on any handheld Android or iOS mobile device.

The website has a well-integrated mobile browser to give you the same experience as the desktop browser.

Wagering Requirement

Sports Betting has a 40* wagering requirement on all bonuses and specific games offered on their site.

Pros

High Return to Player %

Provably fair games

Plenty of live dealer games

Vast selection of banking methods.

Cons

No jackpot games

High fees for some payment options

Why Choose Online Sports Betting Over Traditional Casinos in 2023?

Technological advancements have been key in revolutionizing how many industries run their business. Today, most people have been forced to migrate their businesses to virtual space.

It is where they can interact and do business with their clients, especially the new generation of clients – the millennials and Gen Z.

The sports betting industry has been included in this migration, as we now see several sports betting platforms shift from offline to online.

On the one hand, this shift has enabled the industry to grow significantly. While on the other hand, it has also contributed to the entry of scam businesses. As a customer, if you are not careful, you might fall victim to some of these scam sites.

Nevertheless, this shift has not meant brick-and-mortar sports betting casinos no longer exist. Some are still operational and attract clients – mostly the older generation who prefer this to online betting.

There is entirely nothing wrong with this preference. However, after carefully analyzing both options, we concluded that it is better to bet online than offline for several reasons, including;

Gaming Variety

Online sports betting sites usually offer a vast selection of sports, some of which might not be available in traditional casinos.

User experience: Online sports betting platforms offer a wide range of features that are not offered in traditional casinos, such as welcome bonuses, cashback, reload bonuses, promo codes, etc.

Convenience

With an online sports betting casino, you can place your bet whenever, instead of waiting for a brick-and-mortar casino to open. Traditional casinos have the limitation of time.

More Betting Opportunities

Online sports games usually finish quickly, unlike real-life matches, which can last up to an hour. The quicker the game ends, the more chances you have of betting.

If you are a sports betting veteran and have long been used to betting at traditional casinos, it is time to try some of these online sports betting sites.

If you are after making real money online casinos are the perfect solution, as you will have more chances of betting on some of your favorite games.

Factors To Consider When Choosing The Best Online Sports Betting In 2023?

With the many online sports betting casinos available, finding the casino with the best and most reliable

features can sometimes be a challenge.

While doing our research, we came up with a list of some of the most critical factors you should consider when choosing the best online sports betting platform. Below is an in-depth review of each element;

Reputation And Trust

Brand reputation is one of the key factors to consider when choosing a reliable online sports betting platform. From our research, we established the best sites are those that have good reviews from their clients, have a valid operating license from a recognized regulatory authority, and have been in operation for a long time.

A good example is Bovada. lv, which has an operating license from Kahnawake Gaming Authority and Everygame that has been in operation for over a decade. Determining how the site ranks on credible third-party review sites is also essential.

Provably Fair Play

One of the major concerns for players when playing at online casinos is if the games will be rigged. It rarely happens when using a reliable and reputable online sports betting platform since they have software known as Provably Fair.

It is an algorithm reputable casino platforms use to check and verify that an online casino is fair to its clients. One such site that utilizes this algorithm is Bovada. lv and Bet Online to ensure fairness with its players.

Deposit And Withdrawal Speed

Mode and speed of transaction are vital factors when playing at an online sports betting casino as they influence how you transact online.

The best sites are, therefore, those that offer a wide range of transaction options for making deposits and withdrawals. The standard banking options include; bank wires and transfers, credit and debit cards, e-wallet payments, etc.

The sites we have highlighted in this review all feature a great selection of payment options to cater to the needs and preferences of their diverse clientele.

When deciding on the best online sports betting platform based on banking options, we recommend a platform with a reasonable transaction cost or none and a fast processing speed of 48 hours or less.

Games Available

One of the most significant advantages of an online sports betting platform is that it offers a substantial section of gaming options to cater to its clients’ needs.

You should choose an online platform that offers a great selection of your favorite games and several betting options.

You must also consider the quality of the games being offered. We highly recommend any of the sites mentioned on this list, as they all offer a great selection of high-quality sports betting options.

Bonuses And VIP Programs

Online sports betting platforms are known to have the best offers in a bid to attract a lot of clients to their sites.

Sites such as Bovada, and BetOnlineare popular for the attractive bonuses and promotions they offer their new and existing clients.

Some of the most common offers available on these sites include; new user welcome bonuses, promotional offers, VIP programs, loyalty points, cashback, reload bonuses, etc.

Transaction Security

Privacy and security is a significant concern, especially when transacting online since you are required to provide some basic personal and financial information.

Hence, we recommend you only use reputable protected sites using the latest SSL encryption technology. It helps to ensure client’s data is kept safe from access by unauthorized third-party personnel.

Benefits of Online Sports Betting

Financial Privacy

Reputable online sports betting platforms are usually protected by the latest SSL encryption technology to protect clients’ information.

In addition, most online sports betting platforms have embraced cryptocurrency, which offers the utmost privacy and security when transacting online.

From our list, Bovada is one brand that provides its clients with maximum protection and confidentiality.

Low Fees

It is easy to start sports betting online as long as you can make the minimum deposit requirement with either fiat or cryptocurrency.

If you are looking for an affordable online sports betting casino, we highly recommend Everygame as it has a low minimum deposit requirement of $20.

Play From Anywhere

Online sports betting allows players to keep up with their favorite games and bets on the go. It is true for a site with a mobile application you can download or a well-integrated mobile browser offering the same functionality as the desktop browser.

Bovada, Everygame, and Bet Online are some casinos that provide a great user experience with their very responsive mobile browser.

Bigger, Better Bonuses

The cost of operating an online sports betting platform is very low, so they can afford to offer attractive bonuses and promotions to their new and existing clients to help them increase their earning potential.

We recommend you take advantage of Bovada and Betonline’s generous bonuses and promotions.

Entertaining And Exciting Game Selection

Online sports betting casinos offer a wide range of betting options, unlike what you will find in traditional casinos. They feature a ton of new sporting events which are entertaining, unique, and intuitive.

Casinos such as Bovada, SportsBetting, and Everygame have the best online sports betting options suitable for beginners and veteran casino players.

FAQs On Sports Betting Sites

Q1. Which Is The Best Online Sports Betting Site?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as it usually varies depending on the needs and preferences of the player.

We recommend any of the sites we have highlighted in this review. Our top pick is Bovada.lv. It is ideal for beginner and veteran players as well.

Q2. Are My Winnings Taxable?

Online sports betting laws and regulations differ from one state to another. In some states, winning from betting is usually taxed and not taxed in others. The only way to be sure of this is to familiarize yourself with betting laws in your region.

Q3. Are Online Sports Betting Legal and Safe?

Online sports betting is legal in over 26 states in the USA, and many more might join soon.

Regarding safety, it all depends on the online sports betting platform you choose. We recommend you pick a site with a valid operating license from a recognized regulatory board.

Also, do your research to ensure the platform is SSL-encrypted – this ensures any personal or financial data you feed on their website is protected from access by unauthorized personnel.

Q4. How Much Money Do I Need to Start Online Betting?

The beauty of online sports betting is that you can have a little money to start betting. The minimum deposit requirements usually vary from one platform to another.

Do your research to find a platform that fits within your budget. There is a reputable site where you can start betting for as low as $10.

Q5. How Do I Know Which Games/Teams to Bet On?

Sports betting is a game of luck. However, to be on the safe side, we advise you to bet on the sports or teams you are familiar with.

Final Words! Choose the Best Sports Betting Site

Sports betting has been around for a very long time, but it was mostly reserved for wealthy clientele. This practice drastically changed with online sports betting platforms.

And unlike traditional sports betting that requires players to have a considerable amount of money, today, you can start betting online with as little as a $20 deposit and stand a chance at winning big.

Additionally, it has increased the scope of betting since online platforms offer a wide range of sports betting options. You can now bet on any of your favorite sports games or teams. We hope this review will come in handy to help you make an informed decision on online sports betting.

Disclaimer: Have some fun gambling responsibly! This site is only for adults 18 and above. Please don’t take the content on this website as professional gambling advice. Always be aware of the potential risks of gambling, such as monetary losses.

If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Or visit these organizations for free online gambling addiction resources: