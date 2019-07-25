FUTURE SERIES

Data Economy
Big Data & Analytics

The Future of the Data Economy: Four Building Blocks to Maximize...

By Svenja Falk, Surya Mukherjee and Laura Wright Data has massive potential to create both social and business value. Yet, most companies are yet to...
Michael Crandell

Decacorn
Inside the Journey of a Decacorn

By Jacques Bughin Start-ups – and their unicorn, and now decacorn, darlings – are critical both for value creation as well as for economic growth...
Claus Risager

David Liddle

VidaXL
VidaXL: Pioneer and eCommerce Business Giant

It all started with two selling items on eBay. Sixteen years later, the business has transformed into the global retailing giant, vidaXL. The eCommerce...
Fleur Hicks

Feras Tappuni

Daversa

Climate Change

Our systems of food production and distribution are fundamentally flawed, jeopardising both the planet and its inhabitants. But, as Meiny Prins, CEO of Priva...
Duplicitous Leadership: Why Inconsistency is Harmful

By Nishat Babu When talking about leadership, we tend to focus on positive forms such as transformational, servant, and ethical, and their encouraging effects on...
Who Will be the Winners of the Current Changes in Retail...

By Gilles Paché The retail world has been undergoing profound changes in Europe over the last ten years. For some observers, this represents a real...
Humanity First! The AiTH Manifesto: Building the Road to a Human-Centred...

By David De Cremer, Devesh Narayanan, Andreas Deppeler, Mahak Nagpal, Jack McGuire and Jess Zhang, Centre on AI Technology for Humankind at NUS Business...
Trust, Treason and Treachery: The Psychology of Spying

By Adrian Furnham and John Taylor “In the world of intelligence, it is trust not betrayal which dominates the mindset” What exactly do spies do? What...
Tips You Didn’t Know About Instagram Video Views: How to Increase...

Nowadays, entrepreneurs and small business owners are turning to Instagram to promote their products, build their brands, and network with other professionals. Because of...
Interviewing Elites and Guanxi in China

By Dr Hongqin Li, William S. Harvey and Jonathan V. Beaverstock With China’s growing influence, Chinese leadership is attracting more limelight from around the world....
What Will Be the Future of Oil Prices?

Crude oil prices are subject to periodic demand and supply fluctuations. Most recently, the COVID-19 outbreak influenced crude prices by reducing demand. While the...
Who Will be the Winners of the Current Changes in Retail...

By Gilles Paché The retail world has been undergoing profound changes in Europe over the last ten years. For some observers, this represents a real...
Things to Know About Cryptocurrency Price Fluctuation

Cryptocurrencies are those digital currencies that almost everyone in this age is interested in, trading, or using as an investment instrument. Any particular central...
Learn High-School Math with an A-Level Online Tutor

A-Level Online Tutors are Here to Help It’s not uncommon to have difficulty with math.  If you feel like you’ve taken all the right steps...
Opening New Doors to Fashion Fiesta

The fashion needs are changing with every passing day and everyone thrives to be in the trend. But this is not as easy as...
Steps in Creating a Financial Plan for Your Small Business

The best financial advice anyone can give is to have a financial plan. The goal of any financial plan is to help your business...
