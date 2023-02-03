Canadians who enjoy online gambling as much as they do hockey have access to some of Canada’s best online gambling sites.

Top betting sites like Jackpot City can give you generous bonuses, excellent game variety, flawless mobile gambling experience, and other betting opportunities in sports, racing, and more.

Want to learn more? Hold on to your hockey stick, and let’s get started!

Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Jackpot City: Best overall

PlayOJO: Unique casino bonuses

BetOnline: Top pick for crypto

Bodog: Best for sports betting

Magic Red: Best Canadian slots site

Vegas Lounge: Great live dealers

Casino Tropez: Biggest casino tournaments

Spin Casino: Best for mobile gambling

Bitstarz: Best casino game variety

Ricky Casino: Amazing free spins package

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Gambling Site in Canada Overall

Pros

Welcome deposit bonuses up to C$1,600

Convenient banking options

Great variety of progressive jackpots

Dedicated mobile casino app

Low minimum withdrawal amount

Cons

Not a lot of info on other promos

No sports betting

Jackpot City Casino earned its spot as the best gambling site in Canada. It holds a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, so you can be sure it’s a trusted and reputable site.

Game Selection: 4.90/5

Jackpot City offers around 400 online casino games from various game providers, including Rival, Microgaming, NetEnt, Gameburger Studios, and Just For The Win.

The casino also has plenty of live dealer games, such as Lightning Roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Live Dream Catcher.

Free games are available at the site. However, note that you’ll need to register before accessing them. That’s unlike many online casinos that give anyone access to free slots and more for practice.

What you shouldn’t miss when you play at Jackpot City are the progressive slots like Microgaming’s Mega Moolah, with fantastic winning potential.

Banking Options: 4.85/5

The minimum deposit amount at Jackpot City Casino is only C$10. Here’s a list of all the accepted payment methods you can choose from:

Visa or MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

MuchBetter

Apple Pay

Entropay

Skrill

Paysafecard

Note that the availability of banking options depends on your location.

You can withdraw winnings as low as C$55 through the same payment methods listed above. However, remember that there is a 24-hour pending period before payouts can be processed.

Casino Bonuses: 4.85/5

Canadian players who just signed up at this online casino can get bonuses of up to C$1,600 on their first four deposits. If that’s you, you’ll get up to C$400 deposit bonuses each time.

We know there are better casino bonuses from other online casinos, but it’s still a pretty sweet deal for those who plan to spend lots of time playing at Jackpot City.

Customer Support: 5/5

The Jackpot City Casino customer service is available 24/7. The site also features a useful Help Center and FAQs page to answer basic queries and concerns.

Should you need further help or assistance, you can chat with a live rep anytime or message through the casino’s contact page.

Sign up at Jackpot City and enjoy welcome bonuses of up to C$1,600.

2. PlayOJO – Most Unique Welcome Offer of all Canadian Gambling Sites

Pros

Play 3,000+ online casino games

No minimum amount for cashouts

No wagering requirement for bonuses

80 free spins offer

Cons

Live assistance is not available 24/7

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

PlayOJO knows exactly what players are looking for: a wide gaming variety combined with the best online casino bonuses.

The casino has a Malta Gaming Authority license which is known to have strict licensing requirements. That alone tells you a lot about this online casino.

Game Selection: 4.95/5

Variety will never be a problem if you choose PlayOjo because it boasts 3000+ real money games in its library. So why can’t we give it a perfect score? We know many casino players enjoy sports betting, and that’s what we wish to see at PlayOjo.

All the games you can play here are from diverse casino software providers like 2By2, Authentic Gaming, Booming Games, Cayetano, Eyecon, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Yggdrasil, and iSoftbet. That’s just to name a few.

There are also live tables on roulette games, baccarat, poker, and TV game shows like Mega Wheel and Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.

Banking Options: 4.85 / 5

Banking is made simple at PlayOjo. Here are the accepted payment methods to choose from:

Visa

MasterCard

Interac

Paysafecard

ecoPayz

AstroPay

Jeton

MuchBetter.

The minimum deposit amount for Canadian players is C$10 across all payment methods.

No minimum cashout is required for a payout, so you can withdraw your winnings anytime. However, withdrawals below C$500 via bank transfer costs C$10. Ensure you’ve completed the verification process to approve your request.

Casino Bonuses: 4.90/5

If it’s your first time at PlayOjo, you can get 80 free spins on your first deposit. You can use these free spins on the game Thor and the Trials of Asgard with a C$0.10 per spin value.

No wagering is required, so no matter how much your bonus winnings are, you can take them home right away. No funny business!

80 free spins are not all you’ll get because PlayOjo will give you daily bonuses or Kickers that are handpicked just for you.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

PlayOjo’s Help page is your best option if you need quick answers for common topics like deposits and withdrawals. However, for personal account inquiries, you’ll need the help of their casino reps.

Live support is available from 6:00 to 0:00 GMT.

Explore PlayOjo’s big gaming library and get 80 free spins with your first deposit.

3. BetOnline – Best Online Gambling Site in Canada for Crypto Users

Pros

Instant play games available

24/7 live support

Proven fair games by TST

Accepts 18 cryptocurrencies

Cons

9.75% credit card fee

Not available in certain countries

Aside from playing real money games, Canada also loves sports. So, it’s not surprising that sports betting is also in the country. If you enjoy betting on sports while playing casino games on the side (or vice versa), you’ll like BetOnline.

Game Selection: 4.80/5

BetOnline pretty much has everything online gamblers are looking for. It has a decent casino gaming library, and it offers sports betting.

The games you can play here come from game providers like Concept Gaming, Nucleus, Magma Gaming, and Betsoft. Some of the featured games on the site are Golden Dragon Inferno, Supreme 77 Jackpots, Tri Card Poker, and Rags to Riches.

BetOnline also has exclusive games like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

When it comes to sports betting, live betting odds are always available. Sign up to bet on numerous sports like football, American football, hockey, tennis, and golf.

Banking Options: 4.85/5

Canadian dollars and cryptocurrencies are accepted at BetOnline. If you’re a crypto player, you’ll appreciate that this casino accepts 18 different coins, including:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Ripple, Solana, Tether, USD Coin, and more.

The minimum required amount for crypto deposits should be equal to C$20.

Playing with CAD instead? Here are the deposit methods and limits to bear in mind:

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover: $25 – $2,500

Person to Person: $100 – $600

Money Order: $300 – $9,000

Bank Wire Transfer: $500 – $10,000

Note that credit card deposits have a 9.75% fee.

You can also use the same options for payouts, including crypto and check requests. However, check by courier has a C$50, so stick to crypto or wire transfers to avoid that.

Casino Bonuses: 4.70/5

You have the option to get either a casino or sports bonus with your first deposit at BetOnline.

Use the bonus code BOLCASINO for a 100% deposit bonus of up to C$1,000 with 30x wagering requirements. The minimum required deposit to get this bonus is C$25.

You can also use the bonus code BOL1000 for a 50% sports welcome bonus up to C$1,000. The wagering requirement for this is only 10x.

BetOnline has more to offer, like the best Bztcoin bonuses and reload bonuses.

Customer Support: 4.80/5

BetOnline features 24/7 live support. You can also email them through the site’s contact form or call them at +1 888 446 9874.

Sign up at BetOnline here to get a casino or sports bonus of up to C$1,000.

4. Bodog – Best Canadian Online Gambling Site for Poker

Pros

Offers sports and horse race betting

Casino, sports, and poker bonuses

Accepts Cryptocurrencies

Travel login is allowed

Cons

Cluttered website on small screen

Dormant account fees

Another great CA online gambling site where you can play online casino games and bet on your favorite sports is Bodog. This online casino is your best bet if you’re looking for the best poker games and poker rooms.

Bodog has been in business since 1994, so its reputation is unmatched. It has a license from Antigua Gaming Association and is exclusively available to Canadian players and sports bettors.

Game Selection: 4.70 / 5

Bodog has over 700 game titles from known software providers like Realtime Gaming, Rival, iSoftBet, and Lightning Box. In addition, there are also exclusive Bodog real money games you can play.

Sure, it’s also known for sports betting, but you shouldn’t miss out on playing poker games here. You can join major poker series online in Canada, like Super Millions Poker Open and Black Diamond Poker Open.

Banking Options: 4.65/5

You can use both CAD and crypto when playing at Bodog. Here are all the payment methods available and the deposit limits to keep in mind:

Visa/MasterCard: C$20 – C$1,000

Interac e-Transfer: C$20 – C$500

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum: C$10 – C$5,000

Direct Bank Transfer: C$20 – C$1,500

US Tether: C$5 (no max limit)

You can request your winnings through the same options. Check out the withdrawal limits below:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin: C$10 (no max limit)

Ethereum, Tether: C$60 (no max limit)

Cheque by Courier: C$20 – C$3,000

Direct Bank Transfer: C$20 – C$3,000

Interac E-Transfer: C$20 – C$3,000

Casino Bonuses: 4.75/5

You can get a casino, sports, or poker bonus as your first deposit bonus at Bodog.

Canadian casino players can get a 100% welcome bonus of up to C$600 plus 50 free spins on Gods of Luxor. This bonus only has a 25x wagering requirement.

If you’re all about sports betting, you can get a 100% sports deposit bonus instead, up to C$400. What’s nice is that you’ll still get the 50 free spins on Gods of Luxor. The sports bonus comes with 5x wagering requirements, while the free spins come with 25x.

Regarding the poker bonus, you can get a 100% deposit bonus of up to C$1,000. In addition, you can unlock a C$5 bonus for every 150 reward points you get in the next 30 days.

Customer Support: 4.60/5

Bodog has 24/7 live support, so you can chat with them anytime. However, you’ll need to go to the Help Center page first to find the live chat and email options. You can access them by clicking “No” after reading an article.

Sign up at Bodog Casino and get a sports, casino, or poker bonus on your first deposit here.

5. Magic Red – Best Online Gambling Site in Canada for Slots

Pros

Over 1,300 casino games

50+ game providers

Earn rewards points for exclusive bonuses

Diverse payment options

Cons

Live support is not 24/7

Lacks poker games

On the lookout for the best online slots? Go for Magic Red Casino. The Malta Gaming Authority licenses this, so you can be sure that you’ll only play the fairest slots games with high RTPs.

This is an online casino operated by Aspire Global International LTD, and it’s known to manage other fabulous online casinos like PlayFrank, Mr. Mega Casino, and Mr. Play.

Game Selection: 4.80/5

Magic Red has a rich gaming library with over 1,300 casino games. Some casino software providers you’ll find here include NetEnt, Tom Horn, NextGen, Play’n GO, and Pragmatic.

The most popular slot games available at Magic Red are Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead, 9 Pots of Gold, Wild Wild RIches: Luck of the Irish, and Fire Joker.

Besides online slots, Magic Red also has a good selection of table games, such as keno games, roulette, and blackjack varieties. However, this isn’t ideal if you’re looking for poker, video poker, or baccarat games since the options are limited.

You can also play live dealer games and use free slots for practice play.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

Magic Red accepts the most popular payment methods online for Canadian players, including Visa, MasterCard, online bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, PayPal, Interac, MuchBetter, Paysafecard and more.

Phew! That’s quite a list.

The minimum deposit is C$20, while the lowest amount you can withdraw is only C$10. If you want your winnings instantly, we suggest you request them through e-wallets like Skrill, PayPal, or Neteller. This is because bank transfers can take up to 6 working days.

Casino Bonuses: 4.70/5

New players at Magic Red can get a 200% welcome bonus of up to C$500. This is not a lot compared to what other online casinos on this list offer, but that’s not all – you’ll also get 100 free spins!

Those free spins could go a long way, especially since you only need to complete 35x wagering requirements.

Want more? Magic Red also offers reload bonuses and monthly cash back. There are also seasonal slots and regular tournaments you can join for exciting prizes. Stay tuned to their site to learn more.

Customer Support: 4.60 / 5

The casino’s FAQs page is always useful for quick help, and it’s your only option since live support is only available from 8:00 to 0:00 CET. You can also email them at [email protected]. Expect a response within 72 hours.

Join Magic Red and play the most popular games with a bonus and free spins.

Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Gaming Library – You wouldn’t want to be stuck with an online casino with limited gaming options, so we only chose the ones with multiple game providers. The bigger the gaming library, the better the bottom line here.

Payment Options – If it only takes a few minutes to sign up at an online casino, transactions should also be effortless. That’s why all the casinos on our list have instant deposits and a fast payout process.

Bonuses & Rewards – You don’t always have to redeem casino bonuses, but seasoned players know how to use them to their advantage. Bonuses can give you more gameplay, and the longer you play, the more chances of winning. We picked the best online casinos with bonuses worth getting, of course.

Customer Support – This is important in ensuring a great casino experience. None of them are perfect, and you might encounter issues at some point. But these online casinos should be able to answer your queries no matter how basic or complex they are.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Online Casino in Canada?

So, what made us choose Jackpot City as the Best Online Casino for Canadian Players? We have a few great reasons to share:

Gaming Options: This online casino has enough games to keep you busy. You’ll find the best video slots and other table games here, but nothing beats progressive jackpots on this casino site.

Convenient Banking: All the most convenient and popularly used banking options for Canadian players are accepted here, including credit/debit cards, Interac, bank transfers, etc.

Responsive Customer Support: Sometimes, you just love to play your favorite games late at night to relax, and if anything goes bad, that can be a bummer. Good thing Jackpot City has 24/7 live support.

Hefty Casino Bonuses – We like that Jackpot City welcomes its new customers with multiple deposit bonuses. Up to C$1,600 of bonuses can go a long way.

Why Play at The Best Canadian Gambling Sites?

Choosing the right online casino can be overwhelming, especially since Canadian players have thousands of options. The truth is that there are only a few worth your time. Here are some of the reasons why you should only play the best online casinos:

Online Security: You should prioritize your safety no matter what you’re doing online. This is especially true if you’re dealing with a website handling your money like an online casino. Check what type of security a casino has and if it’s licensed so you know it’s regulated by a gaming commission.

High-Quality Gaming Experience: Sometimes, it’s not just about being able to play numerous games on a casino site. The quality of games matters a lot, too, as this is what could determine your gambling experience.

Convenience: Many casino players are switching to online gaming because of convenience. This has to do with how easy it is to join an online casino, make transactions, and play your favorite casino games on the go.

Guide to the Best Gambling Sites in Canada

Is It Safe to Play at Gambling Sites in Canada?

Playing at online casinos is safe, especially if you only pick the licensed ones. Licensed online gambling sites are strictly regulated to ensure the customers’ safety, including random testing for game fairness.

Legit casino games also work with a random number generator, so it’ll be impossible to manipulate the results you get.

Can I Play Online Gambling Games for Free in Canada?

Yes, you can play online casino games for free, but that’s only for practice play. You can find free slots and other free games on casino sites.

Another way to play free games is by looking for online casinos with no deposit bonuses. It’s hard to find them these days, but if you don’t want to miss out on that, make sure you subscribe to casino newsletters.

Are Gambling Bonuses Worth Getting?

Whether casino bonuses are worth getting depends on your gaming style and wagering requirements. That’s the number of times you need to place bets before you can get your bonus winnings.

If you’re a casual player, go for bonuses with low wagering requirements below 35x. If you play many games in a single week, wagering requirements shouldn’t bother you much but do check for bonus expiration so you can complete it in time.

How Do I Choose the Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites?

To choose the best Canadian online casino, there are a few important things you should consider, like the types of casino games you usually play, and the most convenient way for you to deposit and withdraw your winnings.

Other factors like online safety matter too. Check if you’re visiting a secure site, so all your transactions and info are safe.

Quick Look at the Top Online Gambling Sites in Canada

No time to read everything? Here are the top online casinos in Canada at a glance:

Jackpot City: This is the perfect online casino if you’re looking for huge jackpots. Play that and more by signing up at Jackpot City here, and get welcome bonuses of up to C$1,600 on your first four deposits.



PlayOJO: Take your gaming experience to another level with over 3,000 gaming titles and rollover-free bonuses! Click here to sign up at PlayOjo and get 50 free spins on Thor and the Trials of Asgard on your first deposit.

BetOnline: Play hundreds of real money casino games and bet on the biggest sports events at BetOnline. Use the bonus code BOLCASINO for a 100% casino bonus up to C$1,000 or BOL1000 when you make your initial deposit for a sports bonus up to C$1,000.

Bodog: Love playing all sorts of real money games? Choose Bodog! Bet on sports, play casino games, and find the best poker games here. Sign up here and choose to get a casino, sports, and poker bonus of up to C$1,000 and free spins.

Magic Red: If you rely on luck, you most likely enjoy the latest and classic slot games. Find the best ones at Magic Red. Click here to sign up and get a 200% welcome bonus of up to C$500 and 100 free spins.

How to Sign Up at the Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites

Getting ready to play games at the best online casino sites? Signing up at one is a walk in the park – Trust me.

Take a look at how easy it is to join our top online casino pick, Jackpot City, with these simple steps you can follow:

1. Create a New Casino Account

Visit the Jackpot City Casino website

Click Sign-Up on the Jackpot City homepage

Create a username and password.

Complete the casino sign-up form and click Register

2. Make a Deposit and Start Playing!

Click Deposit once you’re logged in to your account

Select your preferred payment option and click Deposit

Enter your deposit details and banking info, then click Next

Check if the amount is posted to your account so you can start playing

Enjoy the Top Online Gambling Sites in Canada!

We hope this helped you find the right online casinos in Canada.

If you’re all for online gambling in Canada, make Jackpot City your first stop. It’s the home of the biggest jackpot slots, live casino games, and many more.

Think this isn’t the online casino for you? PlayOJO and BetOnline casinos Canada offer games worth a shot for possible big wins. The bottom line is that whatever gambling activities you enjoy, you’ll find a casino that offers them in this list.

Best of luck, and always check responsible online gambling resources when needed.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: