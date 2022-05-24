The adoption of cryptocurrencies by sports betting sites is on the rise due to the flexibility and seamless possibilities for online casinos and punters.

At the best online crypto sportsbooks, players can reignite their betting aspirations on sports like football, basketball, baseball, and others. Also, there’s a “splash” of casino games including slots, table games, and live dealers to make things more interesting.

Which sites come out on top? Since the online gambling market is like a rat race, we’ve gone ahead to sieve out the top crypto betting sites.

Best Crypto Sportsbooks: Quick Look

Site Sign-up Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇 Bovada BTC: 125% up to $1,250 Fiat: 100% up to $1,000 With an intuitive site layout, Bovada has become the go-to platform amongst punters for its sportsbook featuring competitive odds. 98% 🥈 BetOnline 50% up to $1,000 A fan-favorite since inception, BetOnline ranks as a worthwhile betting destination due to the varying bonuses available to new and existing players. 97% 🥉 MyBookie 100% up to $1,000 Although its seamless fusion of sports and casino gaming makes the headlines, MyBookie has a place in players’ hearts due to its simplicity and diverse “Promotions” segment. 95% SportsBetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 Sportsbetting.ag makes wagering a rewarding activity with its numerous bonuses and decently-priced odds. 93% Intertops 125% up to $1,000 While the “Red” and “Classic” Intertops platforms might seem confusing, the sportsbook segment offers some perspective with various alternatives on display. 93% Americas Cardroom 100% up to $2,000 Despite its focus on Poker gaming, Americas Cardroom’s sportsbook stands out for its comprehensive “Racebook.” With several crypto alternatives available, quick and hassle-free transactions are constants. 92% Cloudbet 100% up to 5 BTC Cloudbet takes you to “cloud nine” with an extensive sportsbook. Crypto users aren’t left out of the fun as there’s a comprehensive listing of cryptocurrencies available for deposits and withdrawals. 91%

The Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites Explored

1. Bovada – Leading Site for Bitcoin Promotions

28 sports categories

Decent BTC bonuses

Responsive customer support mediums

Coming to the sports betting scene in 2011, Bovada has become a prominent gambling destination. With its intuitive site layout, Bovada seeks to give players a memorable gambling experience from the get-go.

Bovada’s sportsbook fields an extensive list of sporting events across football, baseball, basketball, eSports, motorsports, tennis, and more. The betting markets on these sports feature fair odds, giving bettors the chance to get decent winning margins.

Players can use Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Vouchers for site-related payments. Bovada also provides alternatives for crypto depositors to make deposits via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

While crypto alternatives are prerequisites for swift and easy transactions, Bovada trumps the competition in its Bitcoin promotions. Despite the several Bitcoin-specific offers, the Welcome Bonus stands out.

For context, there’s a $3,750 Bitcoin Casino Bonus available for first-time Bitcoin depositors. However, players should take note of this bonus code: BIGLEAGUES.

2. BetOnline – Best for High Odds

Welcome bonuses for sports, casino, and poker

Accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Detailed FAQ segment

BetOnline is the preferred gambling destination for those with a knack for different sports betting categories. The site has demonstrated dependability and solidity since it came to operation in 2001.

At BetOnline, there are numerous sports categories, including basketball, football, MMA, and eSports. Here, there’s no need to insert dozens of events on your bet slip to make decent wins.

Despite its sporting focus, BetOnline also provides slots, table games, live dealers, video poker, and specialty games. Although we’d have loved some variety, we can let this slide due to BetOnline’s detailed sportsbook.

To kick-start the gambling journey of crypto players, there’s a 100% First Time Crypto Bonus. For bonus eligibility, players must make a $20 minimum deposit and use a bonus code (CRYPTO100) when making a deposit.

3. MyBookie – Best for Regular Promotions

Clutter-free site layout

Generous Welcome Bonuses

Hassle-free sign-up process

Commencing operations in 2014, MyBookie is an excellent spot for bettors looking to make their betting journey smooth and rewarding.

This gambling destination has earned good reviews from several players due to its focus on data security. To ensure safety, there’s SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption in the mix.

Building on this solid reputation, MyBookie ensures that variety is a recurring theme with its sportsbook and casino. So, players who have long endured stale and boring gameplay at several destinations can enjoy a fresh lease of life here.

We’ve seen numerous players settle for betting sites with generous perks and incentives. MyBookie follows the trend by offering different welcome packages for sports and casino gamers.

Does the incentive train end here? Not quite, as other weekly and daily incentives are available.

4. Sportsbetting.ag – Best for Diverse Cryptocurrency Alternatives

11 cryptocurrency mediums

2003 launch

Dedicated poker interface

Sportsbetting.ag is a site where avid punters can get their wagering needs sorted. Players can get their betting mojo started on sporting categories like football, boxing, hockey, darts, winter sports, and more. In addition, there’s a distinct racebook for horse racing fans.

Although Sportsbetting.ag can thrive for betting alternatives, there’s a poker and casino segment in the mix. Sportsbetting.ag has a downloadable poker client functional on Android and iOS devices.

There’s a decent listing of games across slots, video poker, table games, and specialty titles for casino fans. The live casino segment, unlike other sites, is classified into “Red” and “Black.”

Although Sportsbetting.ag doesn’t look to field too much on the surface, taking a dive into the site should get you up to speed with its comprehensive nature.

Payments on the Sportsbetting.ag doesn’t require anything stringent as you can make easy and quick transactions using 11 cryptocurrencies. Notable mentions include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

5. Intertops – Best for Issue-Specific Customer Support

24/7 customer support

Accepts Bitcoin and Litecoin

A detailed sportsbook

Coming to the online gambling market in 1996, Intertops should be the preferred alternative for players who’d like to wager at an established platform.

Although the site name Intertops still exists, 2021 saw them rebranded to Everygame. However, this name change doesn’t affect the platform’s original gaming catalog.

While the generic Intertops site redirects you to Everygame, players looking to diversify their crypto betting experience should get their needs met here. For context, there’s a poker and sports segment.

Apart from having a casino section, Intertops makes things confusing with its “Red” and “Classic” division. Taking a closer look, these segments incorporate similar gambling categories.

Players have access to regular payment alternatives like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Diners Club, and Money Global. However, on the reverse side of proceedings, Intertops features top mentions like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Another excellent feature? Intertops prioritizes customer support. There’s a separate email support address for poker, sportsbook, casino, and payment-related queries. Nevertheless, to get issues resolved quicker, we recommend the 24/7 live chat.

6. Americas Cardroom — Best for Racebook Alternatives

Navigable site layout

Racebook with varied events available

Decent sporting alternatives

At first glance, Americas Cardroom comes off as a poker platform. As part of the Winning Poker Network, this assumption is almost valid until you check the gambling alternatives available to punters.

Although catering to poker players since 2001, Americas Cardroom has diversified its offerings to include sports, slots, casino, and live dealer options.

The sports category incorporates significant sporting alternatives. Although these alternatives are fewer than what’s obtainable at top sites like Bovada and BetOnline, the Sports segment fields a separate Racebook tab where you can place wagers on horse racing events without hassles.

Here, you’ll come across upcoming races and their countdowns. From Australia to the far ends of Harrah’s Philadelphia, there are events curated just for you 24/7.

To ensure third-party entities and hackers don’t have access to your details, Americas Cardroom integrates bank-grade encryption.

7. Cloudbet.com – Best for Sportsbook Variety

Quick sign-up via Google, GitHub, and Facebook

30+ sporting categories

Accepts 12 crypto alternatives

Following its 2013 launch, Cloudbet has amassed a reputation amongst players. A secure and safe site, Cloudbet has 12 cryptocurrency options, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) available.

Cloudbet’s gaming catalog is pretty decent as players have access to 30+ sporting markets, including lesser-known categories like Beach Volleyball, Water Polo, and Squash. These events feature decently-priced odds to give bettors a chance at massive wins.

Additionally, the Casino segment fields titles across slots, table games, and live dealers.

To lure customers, Cloudbet offers a decent Welcome Package where eligible customers can receive values up to 5 BTC. With other promotions in the mix, gamblers can gain more rewards as they place wagers.

Due to jurisdictional issues, Cloudbet is inaccessible in several regions, including the US. Nevertheless, players can access this platform with a VPN at the thick of things.

How to Select the Best Crypto Sportsbooks

Crypto sportsbooks have varying payment methods, promotions, games, and designs. So, understanding what platform meets your needs every step of the way is crucial. How do you find these destinations? By considering the following factors:

Restricted Countries

What countries are allowed to use the platform? Answering this question is crucial as some crypto sportsbooks only offer their services to specific countries.

To certify if players from your region can place wagers, check the site’s T&Cs or FAQs segment. If these sections don’t provide the answers you seek, contact customer support for more information.

Reputation and Trust

When choosing a crypto sportsbook, it’s vital to check the site’s reputation across various player forums for unbiased reviews. Perusing these platforms can help you make the right pick.

Trustworthy sites have certificates from top regulatory bodies like Curacao and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). With this in view, we’ve made sure to feature sites with a proven track record on our listing.

Game Variety

As a punter, variety is one aspect to consider when you’re on the lookout for the best crypto sportsbook. Before selecting an alternative, ensure the sportsbook fields all major sporting events.

Besides meeting this caveat, our recommended sites have made concerted efforts to ensure gambling diversity with dedicated casino or poker segments.

Anonymity

Crypto gambling is becoming popular with each passing day. So, ensure your preferred crypto site features effective alternatives like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Why? They’re part of an encrypted “Blockchain.” Now, you can commence gameplay without anyone tracing these activities back to you.

Transaction Speed

While crypto betting sites are known for fast deposit and withdrawals, transaction process times depend on the cryptocurrency. So, we’ve gone with sites offering speedy transactions, regardless of when you make them.

Bonuses and VIP Programs

Before you hit the “Registration” icon at your preferred site, it’s crucial to check the bonuses available. Most of the sportsbooks on our list offer fiat and crypto.

Additionally, there are VIP programs to reward loyal punters. Regardless of how favorable a bonus seems, it’s essential to go through its T&C’s to see if it’s worth collecting.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Online Crypto Sportsbooks

Is Crypto Sports Betting Legal?

The legality of crypto sportsbooks depends on your jurisdiction. Despite the positives associated with cryptocurrencies, countries like China, Algeria, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Turkey have placed absolute bans on their use.

However, these payment mediums are legal in the United States, New Zealand, Germany, and France. If you’re unsure about cryptocurrency adoption in your country, we recommend looking at local statutes to ascertain its legality.

Is It Safe to Place Sports Bets With Cryptocurrencies?

Wagering with currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other crypto forms is safe as a “Blockchain” backs the transactions.

Due to encryption on cryptocurrency tokens, you can place wagers on your favorite sporting events without developing eyes at the back of your head.

What Sporting Category Is the Most Predictable?

For most gamblers, the most predictable sporting events are basketball, football, and tennis. However, we can’t term any sporting category as the more predictable due to numerous variables.

Regardless, in-depth research on any sporting segment of your choosing should do more to bolster your winning chances.

How Do You Bet on Sports Using Cryptocurrencies?

If you’d like to gamble with cryptocurrencies, the first thing you’ll need to do is create a wallet for the crypto medium of your choice. Notable mentions include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH).

Then, head to the crypto sportsbook of your choice and sign-up. Upon registration, visit the “Cashier” segment and choose your preferred crypto option for deposits. Once you’ve sent crypto to the wallet address provided, you should receive funds immediately after confirmation.

For withdrawals, input a payout value and enter your crypto address. When the site has made the necessary checks and deems the transaction credible, the payments team will immediately credit your wallet.

Are There Betting Apps Attached to Crypto Sportsbooks?

Yes. Some crypto sportsbooks have dedicated betting apps to give players a “one-tap” gambling experience. These applications usually incorporate the functionalities on the web-based platform, allowing players to pick up from where they left.

Is It Safe to Bet on Sports With Bitcoin?

Yes. Bitcoin is the most widespread and trusted cryptocurrency currently in use worldwide. This crypto form provides secure and rapid transactions alongside anonymity and confidentiality.

What Types of Cryptocurrencies Do the Majority of Online Casinos Accept?

Crypto sportsbooks feature several cryptocurrencies. However, some alternatives stand out due to their popularity. Bitcoin, due to its pioneering stance, reigns supreme on these sites.

Nevertheless, players can process transactions using other notable mentions like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT), and Ethereum (ETH).

Final Thoughts: The Best Online Crypto Sportsbooks for Avid Punters

At crypto sportsbooks, players can gamble using cryptocurrencies rather than regular fiat currencies. Cryptocurrency usage at sports betting sites has numerous perks, including instant transactions, absolute anonymity, and crypto-themed bonuses with more depth.

Despite these advantages, there’s one issue with the best crypto sportsbooks — finding them. Although there are numerous alternatives, only a few are worth the wager.

After a thorough review, Bovada ranked as #1 in our list of best crypto sportsbooks due to its comprehensive nature. From payment mediums to sporting alternatives and odds, Bovada takes on these aspects like a champ.

However, Bovada taking the top spot doesn’t take the shine off the other platforms featured. Irrespective of what choice you make in the long run, ensure the “Responsible Gambling” principle remains part and parcel of your gambling adventure.