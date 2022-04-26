Players are absolutely spoiled for choice these days as there are so many fantastic online casino sites that are available at their disposal.

Whether you are looking for amazing online slots, incredible video poker, or some exciting online sports betting, the best online casinos are serving up some thrilling gameplay.

Red Dog Casino proves to be the top dog (pun intended) of all online gambling sites but several other casinos deserve a worthy mention.

Below we look at each casino to find out in which categories they’ve earned a worthy mention.

Let’s dive in!

Best Online Casinos

Red Dog Casino – Best online casino overall

Ignition Casino – Best casino site for Poker

Bitstarz – Best crypto gambling site for game variety

Slots.lv – Best online casino for bonuses and rewards

Bovada – Best online casino and sportsbook

BetOnline – Top online sports betting site

Cafe Casino – Best online casino for video poker

Las Atlantis – Best bonuses for slot fans

Wild Casino – Best online casino welcome package

Super Slots – Excellent selection of roulette games

1. Red Dog Casino – Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Great selection of over 120 games

Fee free transactions

Excellent customer support

Demo mode available

Cons:

A limited selection of table games

Red Dog may be a relative newcomer in the online casino gambling scene but it is by no means a blushing stranger. The offering at Red Dog Casino is sensational and you are guaranteed hours of entertainment on their incredible platform.

The layout and design are simple and you will appreciate the smooth navigation around the site. Players wanting a great all-around online casino experience will love everything that Red Dog Casino has to offer.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

There is so much to get excited about at Red Dog Casino and the selection of games on offer is one of those reasons. They have just over 120 different games with a number of the internet’s most popular titles on their platform.

They offer everything from online slots and table games to poker and a handful of specialty games you will not find anywhere else on the internet. The gameplay level is slightly more novice than it is for seasoned players, however, that means that there are great opportunities for more skilled players at the tables.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

As far as welcome bonuses and rewards go, Red Dog Casino has done an excellent job in welcoming their new players and incentivizing their existing players.

On the welcome bonus front, they offer welcome online casino bonuses of 235% match deposit bonus plus 55 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest if you use the code “LEPRECHAUN”.

They also offer new online casino game bonuses, as well as exciting 24/7 reload bonuses of 120% up to $30, 135% up to $75, and 160% up to $150.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

While Red Dog Casino does not have a dedicated downloadable app, their mobile adapted browser is excellent and you will find everything a breeze to navigate. The display is perfectly optimized for a smaller screen and the simple layout and design translate nicely onto its mobile platform.

We tested the mobile functionality on both Android and iOS devices and were impressed with the overall performance of the browser in various screen sizes. We also love that there is absolutely no lag whatsoever.

Banking: 4.9/5

We absolutely love that all the transactions at Red Dog Casino are completely free of all fees. They also have a decent selection of different payment and withdrawal methods and offer everything from credit and debit card options to bank wire, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf and PayID.

They have a high banking safety and security rating so you can rest assured that your money is in safe hands. Additionally, we love that all the terms and conditions are straightforward and transparent.

Misc: 4.7/5

Red Dog Casino is a new and sassy casino that has so much to offer its players. It is a great all-around casino that has a no-mess no-fuss online gambling offering that will guarantee you hours of entertainment and fun.

Additionally, they also offer a great customer support service and you can contact them via email, phone, and live chat. Incidentally, we love that they responded to our email within the hour.

If you want to experience the best that Red Dog casino has to offer, you can sign up for an account by clicking here.

2. Ignition Casino – Best Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

Dedicated poker section

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Generous casino and poker welcome bonuses

Great live dealer casino

Cons:

Mobile Functionality is slightly limited

Having opened its doors in 2016, Ignition Casino is no old dog in the industry but they have become a household name for its amazing offering, especially when it comes to its dedicated poker section.

With so much on offer, it is not hard to see why Ignition Casino has shot up the charts to become one of the best online casinos out there today.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Players will be surprised by the number of different online casino game variations they can find at Ignition casino.

They have an exciting lineup of everything from online slots, table games, virtual sports and of course, their world-famous poker room. They have over a dozen poker variations and the level of gameplay to be had is sensational.

If you are looking for some great online slots, you will also not be disappointed with their fantastic selection of bumper jackpot slots that have high RTP (Return to Player) values.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

When it comes to their promotions, Ignition Casino is known for being generous with its new and existing players alike. They offer a fiat currency welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000 casino bonus as well as an additional 100% up to $1000 poker welcome bonus.

On the cryptocurrency side, they offer a 150% up to $1500 casino welcome bonus plus an additional 150% up to $1500 poker welcome bonus. There is a 25x wagering requirement on all bonuses which is pretty good as far as the industry standard goes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

There is a lot to love about Ignition Casinos’ mobile functionality but before we get to that, we would like to mention that not all of the games from the desktop version are available on the mobile version.

That being said, the fully mobile adapted browser is a dream to use. The user interface is simple, well designed, and a pleasure to navigate and the display perfectly adapts no matter what screen size you are using.

Banking: 4.7/5

While you can expect to incur some fees along the way, the banking options at Ignition Casino are fantastic. They offer everything from credit and debit card options to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and bank wire. They also have the option of withdrawal by check by courier.

The casino boasts a high banking safety and security rating so you can rest assured that your money is safe with them.

Misc: 4.7/5

Overall, Ignition Casino is an exciting new online casino that has so much to offer its players, particularly those wanting a world-class poker experience. The traffic volume on their poker games section is excellent so you can be sure the gameplay is outstanding no matter what your skill level may be.

Ignition Casino also scores highly on the customer support side. We were impressed that they answered our email via the web form within the hour but if you want to chat with them immediately, they do also have customer support available via live chat and phone.

If you’re looking for some epic poker action, you can check out Ignition casino using this link.

3. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Online Casino

Pros:

Over 3500 games on offer

Great user interface

Designed for crypto players

100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus

Cons:

No fiat currencies accepted

If BitStarz offered any fiat currency online gambling, it would easily be considered our best online casino around at the moment. We love everything this amazing casino has to offer and often find ourselves spending much longer than anticipated enjoying all they have to offer.

Game Selection: 5/5

BitStarz has some of the widest selection of games on the internet today, with just over 3500 online casino games available. It is not only the sheer volume of casino games that is impressive, but the overall quality of gameplay is also something to behold.

They offer everything from online slots, jackpots, table games, and more. Additionally, they have a great selection of BitStarz exclusive games that you will not find on other online real money casinos.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

BitStarz does an amazing job of welcoming and incentivizing their new and existing players alike with some fantastic bonuses and rewards. They offer an immediate signup bonus of 20 free spins as soon as you open your account. When you make your first deposit, they offer a 100% up to 1 BTC match deposit bonus.

They also have two separate Slot Wars and Table Wars bonuses, as well as a few ongoing promotions that change on a regular basis. Be sure to check their website to keep abreast of what fantastic offers they have for the moment.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

The mobile functionality of the BitStarz mobile adapted browser is simply sensational. When you have mobile browser functionality this good, it negates the need for a dedicated downloadable app.

The site is a breeze to navigate and everything is well organized. The responsiveness is excellent and you will find no lags whatsoever. We tested the site’s mobile functionality to see how it performs on Android and iOS devices of varying sizes and were impressed with what we saw.

Banking: 4.8/5

The banking options of BitStarz are fantastic, specifically designed for crypto players. That’s why it’s one of the best crypto casinos you can find. They offer a wide variety of different payment and withdrawal options from credit and debit card options to e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill, Paysafecard, Zimpler, iDebit, Trustly, and Bitcoin to name a few.

Most of their transactions are completely free of all fees and they have an exceptionally quick payout time of between 1-3 business days.

Misc: 4.7/5

BitStarz is a great online casino that has so much to offer its players of all different skill levels. There is great traffic on the site which means the gameplay is fantastic. You are guaranteed never to get bored with the incredible number of games they have on offer.

Additionally, they have a great customer support offering and apparently, a very strict hiring process when it comes to onboarding their customer support representatives. You can contact them via email, live chat, social media, and telephone.

Enjoy your crypto bonuses and games when you play at one of the best crypto casinos around. Sign up for an account at Bitstarz here.

4. Slots.lv – Best Bonuses and Rewards of any Online Casino

Pros:

Generous bonuses and rewards

Great user interface

14 software providers

Excellent mobile app

Cons:

Limited banking options

Slots.lv is a phenomenal online casino that has been around for quite some time. Having opened its doors in 1999 it is one of the oldest, most established brands in the online gambling industry.

With excellent layout and design and a great selection of online casino games, Slots.lv remains one of the best online casinos in the industry.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

When it comes to real money online casinos, Slots.lv delivers a great selection of over 200 casino games that is sure to keep players entertained for hours on end. They offer everything from traditional online slots, video poker, and specialty games to a great live dealer casino, bumper jackpots, and more.

Their offering is action-packed and full of amazing different games of many different variations. Players looking for some great paying jackpots and tournaments will also not be disappointed with what they’ll find at Slots.lv.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Slots.lv is ahead of the curve when it comes to the great bonuses and rewards they offer both their new and existing players. There’s a fantastic fiat currency welcome bonus of 200% up to $1000 plus 100% up to $500 for the next 8 deposits, bringing the total to $5,000.

On the cryptocurrency welcome bonus side, they offer a great 300% up to $1500 plus a further 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits.

Additionally, they run many ongoing promotions that are constantly being updated so it is always a good idea to have a look at their website to see what they currently have on offer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Slots.lv has a dedicated downloadable app that does a great job of offering excellent mobile functionality. It is available for both Android and iOS devices. We tested its performance on varying screen sizes tested, all demonstrating incredible graphics and animations.

The site’s design, like on the desktop version, is simple and very easy to navigate. The responsiveness is out of this world and there is no lag whatsoever. Overall, this casino’s mobile app is very well designed and a dream to play.

Banking: 4.7/5

Slots.lv has a great selection of different banking options which should suit the needs of many players from different parts of the world. They offer credit and debit card options, along with several cryptocurrencies.

They support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Litecoin. While cryptocurrency transactions are completely free of all fees, you can expect fees on other banking options.

As far as payout times go, they process all transactions within 24 hours but the payments can take longer depending on what withdrawal method you are using.

Misc: 4.7/5

Slots.lv remains one of the best online casinos in the industry because they consistently have upped their game when it comes to their bonuses and rewards as well as their all-around general offering.

They pay close attention to every finer detail of what they have on offer and everything from their games selection down to the quality of the graphics and animations is exceptional. Additionally, they have a great customer support service and are contactable via email and phone.

Have a look at the latest bonuses and rewards at Slots.lv when you click here.

5. Bovada – Best Online Casino and Sportsbook

Pros

Great live dealer casino

Stellar poker room

Over 300 casino games

30+ sports to bet on

Cons:

Limited banking options

Bovada is one of the older online casinos having opened its doors in 2011 and it has a great history of delivering amazing gameplay. It has a beautiful and sleek website that is divided into a sportsbook, casino, poker room, live dealer casino, and horse racing section.

The site’s design is elegant and uncluttered, giving it a very professional look and feel. If it was down to website design on its own, we would reward Bovada 5 stars just for the way the site wows in the look and feel department.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Bovada has an incredible selection of games in different dedicated sections. From the fantastic online slots and table games in their casino section to the amazing live dealer games in their live casino section.

They also offer fantastic horse racing odds as well as a great poker section that will keep players entertained for hours on end.

Additionally, we cannot forget about their incredible sports betting section which offers a variety of major sports leagues and niche sports alike.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Bovada does a great job of looking after its players when it comes to bonuses and rewards. On the fiat currency welcome bonus front, they offer a fantastic 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus and on the cryptocurrency side, there’s an even better deal of 125% up to $1250 welcome bonus.

Additionally, they have a number of ongoing promotions such as the refer-a-friend promotion and the incredible loyalty program where players can earn rewards that can be redeemed for cash back and other prizes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

While Bovada does not have a dedicated downloadable app, the mobile adapted browser is sensational. Not only is the look and feel top-class, but the actual mobile functionality is exceptional with no freezing or lagging whatsoever.

They also have some mobile-exclusive games that you will not find on their desktop version. Bovada has one of the best mobile experiences of all the online casinos we have reviewed over the years.

Banking: 4.8/5

The banking options at Bovada are excellent and you are sure to find your favorite method among their wide array of different options. They offer everything from debit and credit card options to Match Pay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Zelle, and Ethereum.

While we would love to see some great e-wallet options such as Neteller and Skrill being offered in the not-so-distant future, overall, we think the banking options are exceptional.

Match Pay and credit and debit cards will incur fees but the rest are all free of all fees and you will get your funds within 24 hours in most cases.

Misc: 4.7/5

Bovada may be an old name in online casino gambling but they are by no means an old and stale offering. They are constantly upping their game to deliver an exciting fresh offering and they have maintained their position as one of the best online sportsbooks out there for a number of reasons.

They also have an excellent customer support team who went above and beyond to answer our questions in a very friendly and professional manner. Overall, we think their offering is top-class and it is always a pleasure to put your money down on their site.

Enjoy betting on your favorite sports when you sign up for an account at Bovada.

Runners-up:

How Do We Rank the Best Online Casino Sites

Game Selection

It is always important to find an online casino that has a great selection of games to avoid the gameplay from becoming stale or boring. Signing up for a new online casino can be arduous so ensuring you find a casino with a decent game selection is critical.

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses and rewards are an online casino’s way of incentivizing its players and building customer loyalty. We looked at available bonuses and the terms and conditions attached to them. We want to ensure that players can get the most value from the bonuses these casinos offer.

Mobile Compatibility

We are an ever-on-the-go society and it is no surprise that online gambling via mobile has become such a popular pastime. It is important for casinos to understand the shift towards mobile gaming and provide excellent mobile functionality to meet the demands of their players.

Banking

Having a great selection of banking options to choose from is important. While some gamblers are happy with making deposits/withdrawals using traditional banking methods, others are looking for more variation – therefore, it is important for online casinos to offer all clients something they might be looking for.

The Best Online Casinos – FAQs

Are Online Casinos Fair?

All reputable online gambling sites use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure their games are fair. RNGs are programs that pull out numbers randomly and are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

How Do I Know If I Have a Gambling Problem?

It is always important to remember that you should never gamble with more than you can afford to lose nor should you spend more hours than what is healthy gambling online. If you think you have a problem it is important to contact your local responsible gambling authority. You can also reach out to the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino for me?

The best online casino site for you comes down to a question of personal choice. As long as you stick to a reputable casino site, such as those on this review list, there is no reason why you shouldn’t give more than one casino a try.

The Best Online Casinos – Comparison

Red Dog Casino – Red Dog Casino has a lot to offer, including amazing casino games and a generous welcome bonus of a 235% match deposit bonus plus 55 free spins on the game Paddy’s Lucky Forest if you use the code=LEPRECHAUN.

Ignition Casino – Ignition Casino is the most ideal online casino site for poker players. It has a lot to offer its players, including an amazing welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000 plus a further 100% up to $1000 poker welcome bonus on their fiat currency side. Crypto players get an even better deal.

BitStarz – BitStarz is the place to come to if you are looking for a seemingly endless list of great casino games. They also have an excellent welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC as well as a no deposit bonus of 20 free spins.

Slots.lv– Slots.lv is a fantastic online casino that has so much to offer its players, especially in the bonuses and rewards departments. They also have an exceptional library of high-quality games from top-tier software providers.

Bovada – Bovada is a fantastic online casino and sports betting site. It has exceptional welcome bonuses and rewards as well as a super great live dealer casino. For fiat deposits, you can earn a fantastic 100% up to $1000 and on the cryptocurrency welcome bonus front, they offer a great 125% up to $1500.

How To Get Started at the Top Online Casinos

Signing up to a new online casino should be quite easy but for players who have no experience, here’s how you can register and start your gambling experience at our top pick – Red Dog Casino.

1. Sign up for a new account

Go to https://reddogcasino.com/ and click “ sign up ” in the top right-hand corner

Fill in your personal details and click “register”

2. Check your email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox

Click “verify” to activate your account

3. Deposit your funds and play

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds

What Is the Best Online Casino for You?

Whether you prefer the all-around excellence of Red Dog Casino, the phenomenal poker of Ignition, or the great bonuses and rewards of Slots.lv, we are certain you will find everything you are looking for in this list of great online casinos.

There is no reason why you shouldn’t give more than one casino a try to see what suits you best. Who knows? Maybe your personal best online casino is a combination of more than one of these incredible gaming sites.

As long as you always remember that online gambling, like fine whiskey, should always be enjoyed responsibly, you will be just fine on your journey to discovering the best online casino for you.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: