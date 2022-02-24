The competition is fierce among Australian online casinos when it comes to attracting new customers – some offer an endless game array, others provide ridiculously generous bonuses and VIP programs.

With all the options that are available, how exactly do you pick the best online casinos in Australia?

The simple answer is to examine a set of criteria before narrowing down a solid operator – credibility, transparent T&C, security, variety.. the list goes on. We’ve narrowed down the elements we think matter the most to Australian players and created a list of top online casinos Australian players would approve.

Best Online Casinos Australia-based Players Can Enjoy

1. Ignition Casino — Best Australian Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Modern and intuitive website design

Low wagering requirements

Advanced poker platform

Superb mobile gameplay

Top-quality live casino

Cons:

Limited online pokies selection

High credit card fees

Ignition has been in the gambling scene since 2016 and it has built a reputation as one of the best online casinos in Australia. This online gambling site is a monster in providing top-notch gameplay and deposit bonuses with fair terms.

Pokies & Other Casino Games Repertoire: 4.7/5

Ignition’s online pokies selection may be limited, but the overall structure of the game library offers so much entertainment that it’s practically impossible to be left without an option.

Even with around 100 pokies, you’ll come to find that all popular categories are catered for – old-school classics, 5-reel pokies, progressive jackpots, bonus buys, multipliers, etc.

The live casino section and poker platform are where the real fun starts. Thirty-two games make up the broad live dealer games array – all of them packed with top-tier graphics along with professional and polite croupiers.

The poker platform is the best one beyond question; it’s also the single place out of all other Aussie online casinos on our list where you can play against other players like yourself.

New Player Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Ignition has two welcome bonuses – one for crypto deposits and the other for traditional payment options. Whatever option you prefer, this online casino will match your money by 150% up to $3,000 for crypto and 100% up to a maximum of $2,000 for fiat currencies.

Half of the bonus funds are reserved for spending on poker, with the other half in place for casino games.

But it’s not all in how big a bonus might seem; it’s also about the terms behind it. Fortunately, Ignition’s terms are more than fair, and you will have to meet a pigmy 25x wagering requirement before you’re allowed to withdraw any bonus winnings.

Mobile Gameplay & User Interface: 4.8/5

Ignition runs just as well on mobile devices as it does on desktop computers. We’ve faced no trouble navigating and browsing through the categories, though we’ve noticed certain online pokies missing on mobile.

Nonetheless, the developers have done an excellent job creating a modern and intuitive layout and making the casino fully compatible with smaller screens.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.6/5

We suggest using Bitcoin to fund your account at Ignition – it’s the favoured currency without any fees and a more valuable bonus if you use it.

You can also use credit cards to top-up your casino balance, but you might encounter some fees from your second deposit onwards. The minimum deposit starts at $20.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

Taking into account the all-around gambling experience Ignition provides and its excellent reputation, there wasn’t any discussion over which operator to rank first.

It’s an elite online gambling site with tons of positives and only a few minor drawbacks. What’s most important is that you can gamble worry-free – your money is secure, the site offers fast payments, and the selection of games is varied enough to suit each taste.

Related: Best Online Casinos in Australia

2. Red Dog Casino — Best Customer Support

Pros:

24/7 live chat and phone line

Low minimum deposit

State-of-the-art website design

Free pokies

Generous welcome offer

Cons:

Limited number of baccarat games

RTG is the only software provider

Red Dog Casino is licensed in Curacao, boasting a unique website design with cute animations all around and the most professional support team we’ve encountered in our time spent testing online gambling sites.

Pokies & Other Casino Games Repertoire: 4.3/5

Red Dog’s game selection is all right from an average point of view, consisting of ever-popular titles by RTG and new ones you haven’t tried before. Online pokies are the most varied here – 205 titles to be precise, with Bubble Bubble 3 and Caesar’s Empire as the most popular ones.

The blackjack and software-powered poker selection is decent as well, but the casino is a bit limited when it comes to baccarat variants and live dealer games.

If you want a Vegas-like virtual atmosphere and games from multiple providers, we suggest you stick with our top pick, Ignition; otherwise, Red Dog will suit your needs if you’re not a fan of card games.

New Player Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

One decent first deposit bonus awaits new players at Red Dog – a 255% matching offer plus 35 free spins on Sweet 16.

It’s a decent promotion that requires a minimum deposit of $10 with Neosurf or $20 with Bitcoin for activation. The bonus funds are good for pokies, keno, and scratch cards. If you meet the 35x wagering requirement – the bonus money you’ve won is yours to keep.

Besides the deposit bonus, Red Dog occasionally offers valuable weekly promotions.

Mobile Gameplay & User Interface: 5/5

Red Dog has a superb user interface and probably the best website design on our list of gambling sites; as such, it’s only natural to assume spotless mobile gameplay.

We’ve tried it through our iPhone’s and Samsung’s mobile browser and weren’t disappointed, not even one bit. It’s effortless to navigate and track down the games at hand; you can even contact the support team or make an account through mobile.

It’s a straight 5 out of 5 for Red Dog regarding mobile gameplay.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.5/5

Red Dog is a haven for low-stakes players, considering the minimum deposit of $10 for Neosurf transactions.

If you prefer depositing Bitcoin or Ethereum, you will need to settle with the industry standard of $20. Other methods include credit cards and BPay – just enough variety to satiate the needs of most online gamblers.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

This casino is the best pick if you’re a newer player from Australia not particularly familiar with the online gambling sphere. Red Dog has a 24/7 live chat, a phone line, and an extensive FAQ section to help you with any uncertainties you might have.

The low minimum deposit is also a solid feature if you don’t feel like spending too much. Heck, you can even play online pokies for free and see what you like before spending a single dollar.

Related: Best Offshore Sportsbook

3. JoeFortune — Australian-Exclusive Online Casino

Pros:

Valuable welcome package

Solid banking flexibility

Good range of jackpot games

Cons:

Limited table and live games variety

High rollover on the welcome bonus

JoeFortune has accommodated Aussie players with its gambling services since 2016. It’s an operator licensed in Curacao, abiding by all necessary safety measures – the only Aussie-exclusive casino on our list.

Pokies & Other Casino Games Repertoire: 4.6/5

JoeFortune’s 300+ games at hand are not to be taken lightly, as all of them are powered by industry-leading studios like Microgaming, iSoftBet, RTG, and more.

The pokies selection is prevalent with over 280 titles on tap, but what’s exciting here is the progressive jackpot pokies section with 42 titles on offer. Some jackpots even go as high as over $300k for the luckiest Australian to grab.

It’s a top-notch place for pokies enthusiasts, but we can’t say the same about card game fans as that section is quite limited. Although there are a handful of blackjack and poker variants to accommodate you – the baccarat and live casino departments are in pretty short supply.

New Player Welcome Bonus: 3.6/5

JoeFortune doesn’t have a welcome package for new players at the time of writing but this site is offering its players a weekly deposit bonus of 100% up to $150. Several ongoing promotions are up for grabs like daily giveaways, Joe’s Gold Rush, Refer-a-friend, Joe’s rewards, and more.

Mobile Gameplay & User Interface: 4.6/5

The website sports a pretty basic white-background design, but if it works – it works. The mobile platform will fit your small screen without an issue, with all the necessary categories and the search button for straightforward navigation easily accessible.

The gameplay and overall feel of the site are decent, though they are not on par with Red Dog’s mobile version.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.7/5

JoeFortune, just like most casinos in Australia nowadays, favours crypto deposits above all else. You have multiple banking options at hand, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, as well as credit cards and a few e-wallets.

The banking flexibility at JoeFortune should be broad enough to suit pretty much anyone’s needs. The minimum deposit is $20 regardless of the method.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

JoeFortune is a popular and respected operator in Australia, maintaining a solid customer base and remaining relevant with new games, decent bonuses and features.

The gambling site features a solid spectrum of payment methods and it’s a fantastic spot if you like playing exclusively among locals.

Related: Best BTC Roulette Casinos

4. 7Bit Casino — Best for Crypto Players

Pros:

Multiple cryptocurrencies accepted

Excellent BTC bonus

1,100+ games

Exclusive titles

Cons:

Underwhelming fiat currency welcome offer

Website design needs improvement

Lacks a dedicated phone line

We might as well say that online casinos accepting crypto are now an industry standard. 7Bit is yet another site pushing Bitcoin deposits, with a dedicated bonus just for that payment option. It’s a stellar casino with many features for players to enjoy, some even unique and not present at other operators.

Pokies & Other Casino Games Repertoire: 4.9/5

We’ve got to hand it to 7Bit; we had real fun testing this casino and trying out new titles we haven’t seen before.

7Bit sports an all-encompassing game array with over 1,100 games on offer, including video slot machines, jackpot games, live casino, card games, as well as exclusive titles like 7Bit Million.

The operator is also home to provably fair titles – games exclusive to crypto casinos that allow you to check and confirm the randomness of the game you’re playing.

New Player Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

You’re probably already wondering what that dedicated crypto bonus 7Bit has in store for you. It’s a welcome package worth 5 BTC that you can claim over your first four deposits.

It starts with a 100% up to 1.5 BTC and ends on your fourth deposit with 100% up to 1 BTC. It’s a stunning promotion with an average rollover of 40x, giving you a fair chance at withdrawing the bonus winnings.

The welcome bonus for players depositing with traditional methods is where 7Bit slipped a bit. The casino’s 4-tiered welcome package up to $500 is simply not enough to challenge our better-ranked casinos.

Mobile Gameplay & User Interface: 4.5/5

7Bit’s developers chose dark colours when designing the casino’s layout, and although that’s pretty standard, even good sometimes – the overall design lacks complexity.

The mobile gameplay is decent, navigation is quite easy, and 7Bit is properly optimized to fit your pocket device’s screen. All games are available and easily accessible, but we’ve noticed the site loads a second or two slower than other casinos. It’s not an issue, in reality, but it’s something that the site needs to address.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.6/5

There’s a solid range of payment options 7Bit allows you to choose from, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and multiple other cryptocurrencies, along with credit cards and a few e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. The range of banking methods is basically the broadest on our list of operators.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

If you prefer crypto deposits, we suggest you take a long, hard look at 7Bit; the operator provides excessive value just for that payment option. The casino’s support team will even guide you through purchasing crypto if you don’t know how. You can contact them via the 24/7 live chat, but keep in mind that phone support is not an option.

Related: Best Crypto Casinos

5. PlayAmo — Best Games Selection Overall

Pros:

Diverse games selection

10+ payment options

Extensive live casino section

Cons:

High wagering requirements

Cluttered homepage

Deposit bonus not on-par

PlayAmo was launched in 2016 and has since become a star casino for Australian players. It features the biggest selection of titles among our casino sites, with a pinnacle live casino that will leave you wanting for nothing else.

Pokies & Other Casino Games Repertoire: 5/5

PlayAmo’s games library stretches to over 3,500 top-quality titles powered by over 30 game studios. It’s a mixture of thousands of online pokie games, card games, live dealer casino games, scratch cards, and pretty much anything else casino-related you can think of.

The live casino department is especially varied with over 40 variants of famous land-based games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, along with a few interesting game shows.

New Player Welcome Bonus: 3.5/5

PlayAmo offers 100% first deposit bonus that’s good for deposits up to AU$500 + 100 free spins. It stretches to a second deposit bonus where players are entitled to 50% up to AU$1,000.

You also get to enjoy a superb VIP bonus with multiple tiers and fantastic rewards like bonus spins and free money, even a bloody Ferrari 488 GTB if you’re as loyal as Samwise Gamgee.

Mobile Gameplay & User Interface: 4.5/5

This online casino has its focus set on mobile users, as the overall feel of the mobile platform feels much better than the desktop version. The desktop’s website design is a bit cluttered and filled with too many buttons, so many that in fact, they can easily confuse inexperienced members who load the site.

PlayAmo’s mobile platform is a different story; it’s neatly arranged with many of the unnecessary buttons and categories either removed or placed on a more natural spot. Navigating is straightforward and the gameplay is smooth; you can track down games either by game studios or the search bar.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.6/5

To fund your account at PlayAmo, you can take your pick between multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, BCH, and USDT.

If you prefer traditional methods, PlayAmo features credit cards like VISA and MasterCard, along with a few e-wallets – just enough to accommodate you regardless of what option you prefer.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

PlayAmo is an operator licensed in Curacao and trusted by many players from Australia. We firmly recommend it if you’re chasing the biggest variety of casino games out there or if you want to experience a solid VIP program.

How we Selected the Best Casinos in Australia

Credibility

Before we continue with digging deeper into the casino’s sections, we first establish whether it’s licensed and trustworthy. Reputation and licensing are vital for us to consider featuring a gambling site in our review.

Games Selection

Online gambling comes in all shapes and sizes – pokies, live poker, card games, live casino games, etc. We highlight casinos that offer variety because we know players appreciate having as many options as possible. Our casinos are all stacked with numerous games powered by industry-leading software providers – getting bored is not an option.

Casino Bonuses & Transparent Terms

We take casino incentives in high regard, and we strive to find the most valuable ones on the internet. Before selecting a casino, we thoroughly read its bonus T&C to check whether it’s transparent and fair.

User Interface

Stylish design is always good; simplicity is king. If you can’t get around a casino and you have to lose time and nerves to find your preferred game – it might ruin your whole session. With that in mind, we’ve only considered gambling sites with an easy to navigate desktop and mobile platform.

Australian Online Casinos FAQs

Is My Money Safe at Australian Online Casinos?

Online gambling sites are secure as long as they are licensed. If you’ve deposited cash with such a casino site, then you have nothing to worry about. But note that certain gambling platforms will scam you outright, so either do thorough research yourself or stick with our list.

Can I Make Money Playing Online Pokies?

Yes, you can. This is even more likely if you play at pokies that have high RTP percentages. But of course, no one can guarantee making profits from online casino games. It all comes down to luck. That’s why we always remind players to gamble responsibly and only stake funds they can afford to lose.

Can I Play Pokies in Australian Online Casinos for Free?

A lot of casino sites offer practice mode, so yes, you can spin the reels for free until you find a game you like, but you won’t win anything. For real money play, you will have to deposit cash.

Can I Gamble at Australian Online Casinos with Bitcoin?

Yes. In fact, the number of operators accepting Bitcoin payments is increasing by the day. Each of our five top picks accepts crypto deposits, so you can pick any of them if you want to start gambling with Bitcoin.

How do I Pick the Best Online Casino For Me?

Check the casino’s credibility and read online reviews – see what other players and trusted sources have to say about it. Next, establish whether the casino offers the games you’re looking for. If you’re a poker player, you will need to find a casino with a dedicated poker platform like Ignition. You also need to check the banking options available for you.

Finally, contact the casino’s support team through the supported channels and see how they respond. If you’re satisfied with the results – you’ve found a trustworthy operator.

If all of this seems too much to do by yourself, choose a gambling site from our list, as each of them is thoroughly vetted and examined by our team of experts.

Start Playing at Australian Online Casinos

1. Sign-up

Registering with our top pick Ignition is pretty easy. Open the website through your desktop or mobile browser and locate the Join button in the top section. Enter your personal information in the following window, along with your phone number that you will need to verify.

2. Verify your phone number and deposit

Ignition will now send you an SMS that you must enter on the site to confirm your number. This step is vital if you want to claim bonuses – don’t miss it. The next step is setting up your PIN on the window that pops up. Once done, click the Deposit button, choose your payment option and deposit cash.

3. Start playing

Ignition’s virtual doors are now open, and you can start playing with real money. Browse the casino, test some games… Have fun!

Our Final Take on the Best Australian Online Casinos

Each of the online casinos on our list is a legit website for Australian players. With a deep understanding of the Australian market, our team thoroughly tested these casinos to ensure they’re all fair and secure for users.

Without batting an eyelash, our top choice is Ignition. It’s a casino with a rather small but nonetheless top-quality game selection and the only operator with a dedicated poker platform.

All other casinos are doing many things well, too, so we can’t write them off that easily. It all boils down to your personal choice in the end. So, read our reviews and determine which operator suits you best – you won’t go wrong with either one of them.

Go to top

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.