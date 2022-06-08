Best Online Casino for Real Money – List of Real Money Casinos Ranked By Bonuses, Game Variety, & More

There are few things more thrilling than the moment the ringing bells signal you have beat the house in a game of cards or struck it lucky on the slots. The best online real money casinos know how to bring on the dancing girls and make online gambling unforgettable.

But which real money online casinos are serving up the best gameplay out there? That’s exactly what you are going to find out in our article.

Our team of experienced gamblers went above and beyond, and after extensive research, we found all the best online casinos that you should know about. The winner of our list is Ignition, which ticks all the right boxes.

Let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos for Real Money

1. Ignition Casino – Best Online Casino for Real Money Overall

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus up to $3,000

Games from leading providers

Excellent customer support

Amazing casino for poker

Cons:

Mobile game selection is slightly limited

Ignition is a fantastic casino offering excellent real money games. Having been around since 2016, Ignition has built up a decent reputation as one of the best online casinos, especially when it comes to their poker room and regular tournaments.

Game Selection – 4.7/5

With just over 120 different real money casino games to choose from, Ignition Casino has something for every player. One could say that 120 games are not that much, but it should be noted that all the games here are from leading providers in the industry, ensuring the best quality.

The games here are split into four different sections, from the traditional casino with many online slots and other table games to a poker room, virtual sports section, and a great live dealer casino.

The user interfacing is exceptionally easy to navigate, and all of their casino games are crystal clear with amazing graphics and animations.

Bonuses & Rewards – 4.8/5

Ignition does a great job of welcoming new players by giving them a generous first deposit bonus. It offers a fantastic fiat currency welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 casino welcome bonus plus an additional 100% up to $1,000 poker welcome bonus if you use the code=IGWPCB100.

If you are using cryptocurrencies, the welcome package is even more generous and can go up to $3,000 when paying using crypto.

The offer is divided into two parts, 150% up to $1,500 casino welcome bonus plus an additional 150% up to $1,500 poker welcome bonus if you use the code=IGWPCB150. They also have a generous Ignition Rewards program which is very exciting for existing players.

It is worth noting that all welcome bonuses have a 25x wagering requirement which is very good and lower than what many online casinos have to offer.

Mobile Compatibility – 4.7/5

Ignition Casino’s mobile functionality is a little hit and miss. They score highly in our esteem for the layout and design as well as the overall functionality.

We are a little disappointed that not all the games from the desktop version are available on mobile, and while all the most popular titles are there, there are a few great casino games missing from the mobile platform.

Banking – 4.7/5

Ignition Casino has relatively decent banking options with the exception that they do not offer any e-wallet options such as Neteller or Skrill. That being said, they offer credit and debit card options as well as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, bank wire transfer, and the check by courier option.

There are no fees associated with the cryptocurrency banking options, and their payout times are known to be pretty speedy, while for other options, payouts could take up to three days to be processed.

Overall – 4.8/5

Ignition Casino is a fantastic all-around online casino that offers amazing casino games as well as some excellent real money gameplay.

They also have a great customer support service, which is always ready to provide users with the necessary information and help.

2. Bovada – Best Real Money Online Casino for Sports Betting

Pros:

Great selection of betting markets

Generous welcome package up to $3,000

Great mobile functionality

Excellent banking options

Cons:

A limited selection of games on mobile

Bovada is an old name in online gambling, having opened its doors in 2011. Over the years, Bovada has managed to prove itself by offering amazing services, but it has become the most popular due to the amazing sportsbook that it has to offer.

Game Selection – 4.8/5

Bovada has the most exciting sportsbook to be found on our list. This casino site is split into five sections – a sports betting site, a great casino games section, a live dealer casino games section, a poker section, and a really great horse racing section.

If you are someone who is easily bored with playing the same games over and over again, this online casino is definitely for you.

Bonuses & Rewards – 4.7/5

When it comes to the bonuses and rewards offered by Bovada, players are in for a bit of luck as they offer some really generous bonuses and rewards. They offer a great fiat currency welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 if you use the code=CAWELCOME100.

Making your first deposit using cryptocurrency? Even better. Bovada has a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000 in total for those who pay in crypto. The wagering requirement for these promos is just 25, which is very competitive.

Mobile Compatibility – 4.8/5

We absolutely love the mobile functionality on Bovada, as it has an exceptionally sleek look. The layout and design are elegant and simplistic. As far as mobile gambling compatibility goes, Bovada is one of the best online casinos out there.

We tested this online casino on both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes, and we were pleasantly surprised with the incredible display and responsiveness of both versions.

Banking – 4.8/5

Bovada’s incredible real money casino games are backed up by some super smart banking options. They offer everything from debit and credit card options to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, MatchPay, Voucher, Bitcoin SV, and check by courier.

Additionally, Bovada also ranks highly in the banking safety and security ratings, so you know your funds are in good hands with them.

Overall – 4.8/5

Bovada is an exceptionally entertaining online casino to play, and we love everything they have to offer. They are known to have an exceptionally efficient complaints department that resolves any issues you may have in a professional, courteous manner.

3. Las Atlantis – Best Real Money Online Casino for Generous Bonuses

Pros:

260% deposit bonus + 50 free spins

Great selection of nearly 200 games available

Wide variety of banking methods

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Slightly high wagering requirements

Las Atlantis is a brand new online gambling site that has a great selection of casino games. Their funky retro theme is easy on the eye, and the whole site is a pleasure to navigate. While it may be a new casino, it is by no means wet behind the ears. In fact, they offer some of the most exciting online gambling options available on the internet today.

Game Selection – 4.8/5

With just over 200 real money games to choose from, players are sure to never get bored with Las Atlantis’ amazing offering of high-quality games. They offer everything from traditional online slots to table games, specialty games, poker, and more.

All the games here are from leading providers and individually picked by the Las Atlantis team, ensuring quality like no other.

Bonuses & Rewards – 4.9/5

Las Atlantis likes to throw down the red carpet and bring out the dancing girls when it comes to the bonuses and rewards they have on offer. They offer a sensational 280% up to $14 000 welcome bonus, which is incredible by any standard.

There is a slightly high wagering requirement of 35x attached to the welcome bonus, but that pales when one thinks of the massive value of the welcome bonus. Additionally, they offer 260% plus 50 free spins on Frog Fortunes when you use the code=LASFORTUNES.

They are constantly updating their existing player’s promotions, so it is worth checking out their site to see what their latest offerings encompass.

Mobile Compatibility – 4.8/5

The mobile functionality at Las Atlantis is fantastic. They have a dedicated downloadable app which is impressive to behold. The layout and design are funky while at the same time being easy to navigate and a pleasure to play. The display is exceptional, and the graphics and animations are excellent.

We tested the mobile app on both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes and loved that there was absolutely no freezing or lagging of any kind. Overall, we think it is an excellent mobile casino to use.

Banking – 4.9/5

Banking at Las Atlantis is exceptionally easy as they have so many great banking options. There are a total of 8 payment options supported for deposits and withdrawals here. Among them, you can find Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, BTC, Deposit by Phone, and more. Payouts usually take between 1 to 3 business days, depending on the option you are using. Crypto payouts are the fastest.

They also have a very high banking safety and security rating, so players can rest assured that their funds are in safe hands here.

Overall – 4.7/5

Las Atlantis may be a newbie in the online gambling scene, but they know what they are doing and are winning fans all over the world with their fantastic services. When it comes to gambling online, you would be hard-pressed to find another brand new casino that is making so many waves in the industry.

They have also built up a solid reputation for their amazing customer support, and players are able to contact them via live chat, email, and telephone.

4. BitStarz – Best Real Money Online Casino for Crypto Gambling

Pros:

Crypto-only real money casino

Excellent selection of over 3,500 games

Welcome bonus up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

Instant payouts

Cons:

No live casino games

BitStarz is an incredible online casino site that has a seemingly never-ending selection of fantastic quality casino games. This is a crypto-only online casino that is very popular among gamblers due to its amazing services.

Game Selection – 4.9/5

With just over 3,500 different games to offer, it is fair to say that BitStarz has one of the largest selections of games available in the online gambling universe. It has become well known not only for the sheer volume of games to offer but also for the quality of the gameplay as well.

Here, it is easy to say that you can find anything you might be looking for. The game selection is really phenomenal, and all these games are from leading providers around the world, guaranteeing quality like no other.

Bonuses & Rewards – 4.8/5

When it comes to the bonuses and rewards at BitStarz, players are in for lovely and welcoming surprises starting with the no deposit bonus of 20 free spins.

Additionally, players can earn 100% up to 1 BTC on their first deposit welcome bonus plus an additional 180 free spins. There is a 40x wagering requirement for this welcome offer.

Existing players can also benefit from their Table Wars and Slot Wars promotions which hand out cash backs and free spins. They are always updating their promotions, so it is always best to check their website to see what exciting offers they have on the go at any given time.

Mobile Compatibility – 4.8/5

We love the mobile compatibility of the BitStarz online casino. They do not have a dedicated downloadable app, but their website is mobile-optimized for your on-the-go playing needs. The display is fantastic and nicely laid out. It is a simple design that is easy on the eye and exceptionally efficient as far as navigation goes.

We tested the mobile functionality on both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes and were impressed with the graphics and animations all around.

Banking – 4.9/5

Banking with BitStarz is as easy as 123, and they have a plethora of great banking options to offer.

However, it should be noted that it is specifically a crypto-only online casino. This means that if you are looking for online casinos where fiat payments are supported, you should avoid BitStarz.

Among the cryptocurrencies that you can use here are – Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. Payouts are processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.

Overall – 4.9/5

BitStarz is one of our all-time favorite online casinos for a number of reasons, best of all for the fantastic selection of high-quality games. They have excellent overall services that are hard to beat.

Additionally, they have some of the best customer support services in the industry and their staff are well-known for being excellently trained. Should you wish to contact them, you can do so via email, live chat, and telephone.

5. Super Slots – Best Real Money Online Casino for Speciality Games

Pros:

Amazing slots selection with 250+ titles

17 payment options supported

24/7 customer service

Excellent user interface

Cons:

Mobile game selection is slightly limited

Super Slots is another brand new casino that is making waves in the online casino games industry. They have done an amazing job in a short space of time when it comes to building up a great customer base of loyal fans.

Game Selection – 4.65/5

Super Slots has a lot to offer its players of all skill levels. They have just over 300 unique and interesting games on offer, and players are sure to never get bored with their amazing selection of high-quality games.

A huge majority of the games available here are slots, and this online casino offers users over 250 well-known slot titles.

Best of all, they have a superb selection of specialty games, some of which are exclusive to the Super Slots platform, and you will not find them anywhere else on the internet – amazing!

Bonuses & Rewards – 4.7/5

Super Slots offers great welcome bonuses and rewards and are known in the industry for being generous in this department. They offer a fiat currency welcome bonus of 250% up to $1,000 when you use the code=SS250 plus an additional 250% up to $1,000 for the next 5 deposits.

Here, the welcome bonus goes up to a total of $6,000, which is very generous and exciting.

On the cryptocurrency side, they offer an even better 400% up to $4000. There is a 35x wagering requirement on the fiat currency bonus and a 48x wagering requirement on the cryptocurrency bonus, which is quite high as far as industry standards go.

Mobile Compatibility – 4.65/5

The mobile compatibility here is really good, but certainly not the best. When testing out its website on mobile devices, we found there to be a bit of lag from time to time. Also, some of the games are not supported by the mobile version, which can be a challenge.

Banking – 4.7/5

Banking at Super Slots is a dream as they have so many easy and convenient banking options. While there are no super convenient e-wallets available, they do offer a wide variety of other banking options, most notably on the cryptocurrency side.

In total, you can find as many as 17 banking options here.

Overall – 4.7/5

Super Slots has quickly built up a reputation as one of the best online casinos to watch in the future, with some great features to offer. They may be a new kid on the block, but they have a super-smart design that more than caters to players of all different skill levels looking for exceptional gameplay.

Runners-Up:

How Do We Rank the Best Online Casinos for Real Money?

Game Selection:

Game selection is one of the most important aspects of choosing a great casino. Choosing a casino that has a wide selection of games means that you can be sure to avoid feeling bored when gambling.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Casinos offer welcome bonuses and other great rewards as a way of incentivizing their players and building customer loyalty. While not the be-all and end-all of online casino gambling, a great welcome bonus and other rewards will go a long way in helping players decide on which casino to join.

For example, Ignition has many exciting bonuses & promos for new as well as existing players.

Mobile Compatibility:

As more and more of us turn to mobile gaming for our on-the-go gambling, most reputable online casinos have been left with no other option than to up the ante by offering exceptional mobile functionality. While a downloadable app is not necessary, having a great mobile-adapted website is.

Banking:

Many players hail from different parts of the world where some transaction methods are more popular than others. It is important for an online casino to offer a myriad of different banking options to cater to the needs of their players from all over the world.

Best Real Money Online Casinos

Do I Have To Play Casino Games With Real Money?

While many casinos do offer free-play versions of all their games, nothing beats the feeling of having some skin in the game. It may be cool to test out the games before you commit financially to one game in particular but putting down a wager or two goes a long way in adding to the overall excitement of online gambling.

Do I Need To Download Any Software to Play Games for Real Money?

No, while some casinos do have a dedicated downloadable app for their players to enjoy on-the-go gameplay, in general, you do not have to download any software in order to gamble online safely.

Are Real Money Online Casinos Fair?

All reputable online gambling sites around the world use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure game fairness.

RNGs are programs that randomly generate numbers and are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

How Do I Choose the Best Real Money Online Casino for Me?

We recommend you start off with Ignition Casino to see what they have to offer and then spend some time exploring the other sites on this list to see which platform suits you best. Some may find themselves more comfortable with the Bovada sportsbook, while others may choose the generous bonuses and rewards of Las Atlantis to call home.

The Best Real Money Online Casinos – Comparison

Ignition Casino – Ignition Casino is a fantastic all-around real money casino. They also have some great welcome bonuses, such as their fiat currency welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 if you use the code=IGWPCB100 and their cryptocurrency welcome bonus of 150% up to $1,500 if you use the code=IGWPCB150; this bonus can go up to $3,000 in total.

Bovada – Bovada is a fantastic online casino that has an exceptionally brilliant sports betting site attached to its name. They offer great bonuses and rewards, too and players can expect bonuses for both fiat and crypto payments. The welcome package here goes up to $3,000.

Las Atlantis – Las Atlantis is an amazing online casino for real money that offers incredible bonuses and rewards. You can expect a fantastic fiat currency bonus of 280% up to $14,000 if you use the code=LASATLANTIS; or a deposit match of 260% plus additional free spins.

BitStarz – BitStarz is the place to visit if you are looking for a great game selection. They also have an excellent welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC with free spins, as well as a no deposit bonus of 20 free spins.

Super Slots – Super Slots is an amazing online casino, especially if you are looking for a cool selection of slot games. Additionally, they offer generous bonuses and rewards. You can expect a fiat currency bonus of 250% up to $1000 if you use the code=SS250 plus an additional 250% up to $1000 for the next 5 deposits. The welcome package is a total of $6,000 here.

How To Sign Up at the Best Real Money Online Casinos

Let’s see how this process looks at Ignition, as it was our top pick.

1. Sign Up for a New Account

Go to Ignition and start the registration process

Fill in your personal details and click “Register”

2. Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email

Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox

Click “verify” to activate your account

3. Deposit Your Funds and Play Real Money Casino Games

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds

Did You Find the Best Online Real Money Casinos for You?

While some may prefer the all-around excellence of Ignition Casino, others may be looking for the great sportsbook of Bovada, the amazing game selection of BitStarz, the outstanding slot games of Super Slots, or the seemingly endless bonuses and rewards of Las Atlantis.

We believe that no matter which real money online casino you are going to choose from our list, you will be in good hands.

So, pick your favorite, and don’t forget to gamble responsibly.

