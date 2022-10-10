Best Online Casino in USA 2022

If you want to gamble in the USA, you should do it the right way by playing at the best online casino US. Luckily, you don’t have to look for them: we have evaluated dozens of casino sites and selected those that offer the best possible service in all respects! Below you can see the list of sites we have prepared for you and find detailed information about each of them.

Lucky Creek – excellent reputation

Wild Casino – bonus up to $9,000 for crypto users

Ignition casino – instant cash bonuses

Best Online Casinos for US Players

Lucky Creek

Lucky Creek casino opened its doors in 2009: it is one of the oldest online casinos that accept US players and let them use its services without any restrictions.

Pros

Offers an impressive online keno collection

Phone support is available 24/7

All new games of Saucify, Betsoft, and Rival

You can win 50 free spins every day of the week

Amazing mobile compatibility

You can use Bitcoin and gift cards

Cons

It has only three game providers

A limited number of payment options (credit cards, gift cards, BTC, EMT)

Rewards and Bonuses

At the time of our Lucky Creek casino review, a no deposit bonus was not available, so we cannot share any Lucky Creek no deposit bonus codes. But the incredible welcome package makes the lack of a Lucky Creek no deposit bonus trivial. New members can win up to $625 and 50 free spins with their first deposit. For the first, use the LUCK125 code. For the second, the code you need to use is LUCK50. If you like free spins, you can win 50 of them every day. There are other Lucky Creek casino promotions that award free spins, too: it is possible to collect more than a hundred spins for free between Sunday and Wednesday. Lastly, make sure to join the tournaments: you can even win a Mustang car!

Reputation

You are probably wondering, “is Lucky Creek casino legit” so let’s start with it. This is a legal online casino licensed by the Curacao government, and its operator (Genesys Technology N.V) is a well-known brand in the iGaming industry. There are almost no complaints about the casino, which has been in operation for almost 13 years. SSL is used on all pages, and although the payment options are limited, it has been chosen according to the needs of US players.

Wild Casino

Since 2018, this online casino is the choice of thousands of crypto gamblers: you can pay with exotic altcoins and get a bonus for all.

Pros

Wild casino payout time is amazing with cryptos

More than a dozen altcoins are supported

An RNG-certified casino that offers fair games

The welcome bonus can award as big as $9,000

Exclusive blackjack tournaments with big payouts

Wild casino customer service is available 24/7

Cons

Check, money order, and wire transfer are the only withdrawal options for Fiat users

The minimum limit can be high (i.e., $50) for some altcoins

Rewards and Bonuses

There are two Wild casino bonus offers for new members: both are match bonuses for your first five deposits, but one is for Fiat, other is for crypto users. The Fiat bonus awards up to $5,000 if you deposit at least $20 and use the Wild casino bonus codes WILD250 and WILD100. The crypto bonus works the same, but its maximum limit is $9,000: use the CRYPTO300 and CRYPTO150 codes for it. These bonuses don’t come with Wild casino free spins, but there are other promos to win them. All members get a 10% rebate bonus which refunds their losses up to $250. You can win up to $500 for deposits made on Sundays, and there are monthly tournaments that award over $1,000,000 in prizes.

Reputation

Two questions are quite common about this operator: is Wild casino legit, and is Wild casino safe? The answer is yes for both: operating with a Panama licence, Wild casino online is legal and secure. Its founders are highly experienced in crypto gambling, and they also support Fiat currencies, ensuring you get the best of both worlds. Wild casino withdrawal time is very short when cryptos are selected, and you can use almost all popular altcoins. All Wild casino games are RNG certified, so you don’t have to worry about fairness. If you are looking for a casino that offers crypto benefits but also supports Fiat for players in transition, this would be one of the best options.

Ignition Casino

Ignition casino online was established in 2016, and it is one of the well-known gambling brands that offer its services to US players while supporting cryptocurrencies: no need to worry about “Ignition casino legit or not”.

Pros

Multiple jackpots that pay every hour & day

Poker tournaments with crypto bets & rewards

No app needed: play on your browser

Offers virtual sports bets too

Reward program with free casino credits

A separate welcome bonus for poker players ($1.500)

Cons

A limited number of slot games (300+)

An Ignition casino no deposit bonus is not available for new players

Rewards and Bonuses

When you join Ignition casino, there will be two welcome packages waiting for you: a bonus of $2,000 or $3,000. The first one is for Fiat users; the second one can be claimed by crypto users. These packages are also divided into two: you can use half of them for poker and the other half for casino games. (For example, the $3,000 package includes two offers of $1,500 for poker and casino.) You don’t need to use Ignition casino bonus codes for these bonuses; you just need to deposit a minimum amount ($20). Ignition casino also has hourly/daily jackpots, special bonuses for poker, and an open loyalty program. The program allows you to convert your loyalty points into casino credits, which can be used to play any game for real.

Reputation

You don’t have to worry about “is Ignition casino legit” because this is a safe and legal website licensed by Curacao eGaming. It is also the official partner of Gumball 3000, one of the most famous car rallies. This casino fills an important gap in the industry and focuses on table games, especially poker, rather than slots. Poker is one of the most popular casino games in America, and that’s why the number of monthly active users of the casino exceeds 10,000. The Ignition casino withdrawal period is only 72 hours if you choose cryptos, which means you can get your money pretty quickly.

How to Choose an Online Casino USA

Choosing the best online casino for US players is not an easy task: in compiling the above list, we focused on sites that cater to all types of players, ensuring that no matter what type of player you are, you can find an option that suits you. However, the above casinos also have common features, and these features were the main factor that made them enter our list. Below you can see a list of the benefits you can get no matter which of these sites you choose. Likewise, you should pay attention to these factors when choosing among casino sites:

Safety and Security . All these casinos offer a licensed and legal service: you can have an enjoyable experience without worrying about legality and fairness. It will also be a secure experience as each operator we choose offers additional features such as SSL encryption and an RNG certificate.

Top-Rated Online Casino Bonuses . Whether you’re a new or existing player, you can enjoy multiple bonuses at all these casinos that will give you a real edge. You can also be sure that these bonuses will have fair terms: it will be very easy to get an additional bankroll or increase your current bankroll.

Real Money Casino Games . Some players like slots, and some like table games. No matter what kind of player you are, you can find hundreds of games that appeal to you at these casino sites. Moreover, each of them will be above a certain level of quality: you will be able to play the latest and most popular games.

Safe Banking Options That Accept US$. Making deposits or withdrawals from the USA can be quite problematic, especially if you don’t choose the right payment methods. Each of these casinos has payment options that consider the needs of US players and offer a hassle-free experience. And you can pay in USD: you don’t have to worry about conversion rates.

Best Customer Support . Finally, you can be sure that a professional and helpful support team is ready to assist you at each of the casinos we have selected. You will be able to reach this support team 24/7 through different methods, including the telephone.

How We Value Online Casinos

Above, we talked about the common features that you can find in the casinos we have chosen for you. But do you know what criteria we evaluate to choose the best online casino in the USA? When reviewing casino sites, we consider:

Reputation, safety, and security: We only review licensed and legal casinos and test the security of these sites with different methods. In addition, we look at the reputation of the casino using several resources such as forums and social media.

US player acceptance : Whether the casino accepts US players for membership is among the first things we look at. We also check to see if they can enjoy all services and games without restrictions, even if US players are accepted – for example, some games may not be playable in some countries.

Game variety : We evaluate the game collection from many aspects and expect it to be satisfied not only in terms of quantity but also in terms of quality and variety. We make sure you can play the latest, best, and most popular games from top-tier studios.

Decent and fair bonuses : When reviewing bonuses, we look at what you can actually get, not what casinos promise. It is very important to us that the bonuses are really advantageous and have fair terms: for example, we prefer offers with low wagering rates.

Reliable banking methods : For your payments to be smooth and fast, we pay attention to the payment options that are easily available from the USA. We also look at the min/max limits of the payments and make sure they are suitable for every budget.

Fast withdrawals : We deposit and withdraw funds from the casinos we have reviewed: we expect withdrawals to be completed as quickly as possible. The shorter, the better – we prefer casinos that do not charge a transaction fee.

Effective mobile gambling : We test a casino on different devices (iPhone, iPad, smartphone, etc.) on iOS and Android platforms and make sure you can get a satisfying experience even without an app. We prioritise casinos that offer an app, but browser compatibility is also important to us.

Professional customer service : We test support services with different scenarios to see how fast and efficient they are. We prefer casinos that can offer 24/7 support and different ways to reach customer service.

Most Popular Games at Online Casinos

The top US online casinos we picked offer hundreds of games in different categories, and if you are not sure where to start, here is a list that can help you.

GAME NAME FEATURES & ADVANTAGES Online Slots Just spin the reels and land the same symbols side by side: easy to play, requires no experience, and pays extremely well. Blackjack Reach 21 points in total or beat the dealer. In terms of payout ratios, this is the casino game with the lowest house edge. Roulette Spin the wheel and place a bet on where the ball will land. Play the European or French variants; they offer better RTP. Poker A card game with dozens of variants, but all you need to do is create the best hand possible according to the card hierarchy. Craps Roll the dice and place a bet on dozens of outcomes, each one offers a different winning chance and a payout. Live Dealer Games Play poker, roulette, blackjack, craps, and many more against real dealers and join live game shows.

Bonuses at US Online Casinos

All casino sites have a bonus, but you can find the most useful bonuses only at the best online casino for USA players. At the casinos we have chosen for you, you can benefit from many bonuses both at the time of registration and after. These promotions include:

No Deposit Bonus : Join the casino (no deposit required) and win a cash balance or a small number of free spins, for example, 10 USD or 25 free spins.

First Deposit Bonus : The casino will match your first deposit at a certain rate. For example, when you deposit 15 USD, you will receive a bonus of 15 USD (in this example, the match rate is 100%).

Deposit Bonus : You can continue to earn a match bonus for every deposit you make, i.e., you can get a 50% bonus for deposits you make over the weekend.

Cashback Bonus : A certain part (i.e., 20%) of your losses in a certain interval (i.e., last week) is refunded to your account by the casino.

Free Spins Bonus : You get free spins that you can use immediately in popular slots. For example, every Wednesday, you can get 50 spins to use on a slot chosen by the casino.

Banking at Top Online Casinos

Every casino supports multiple payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, but only the brands on our list of top 10 online gambling sites offer options to suit the needs of US players. Due to local and federal laws, making a gambling payment from the USA can be quite problematic if you don’t choose the right methods. In this regard, we consider the ones listed below to be the best banking methods for US players. All these options are supported by the casinos we have chosen for you.

Credit Card s: VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, and Discover are the most practical methods you can use to make payments. They cost almost nothing, and all transfers are completed almost instantly. Credit cards are the most suitable option, especially for the transfer of small amounts (i.e., 10 USD). You can also use them for withdrawals, but don’t use MasterCard and Discover for this purpose; some problems have been reported for these two cards.

Cryptocurrencies : Bitcoin and altcoins are the best options for players who value their security and privacy. It cannot be said that they are as easy and practical as other payment methods, but the federal government or banks will not be able to track the transfer in any way. Also, most casinos offer bigger & better bonuses to crypto users.

Prepaid Cards: These are a great option for making deposits as they also give you excellent bankroll management: you can only spend your topped-up money. Gift cards can also be evaluated in this category. Unfortunately, you can only deposit with them: you will still need to find another option for withdrawals.

Online Casinos USA That Payout: How to Withdraw Winnings

If you know what to do, you can complete withdrawals easily, quickly, and hassle-free. You can withdraw money from every site on our list of best online USA casinos by following these simple steps:

First, make sure you have more money on your balance than the minimum withdrawal limit set by the casino. Open your profile page and click on the withdrawal tab/button. Available payment methods will be listed, select one. Enter the amount of money you want to withdraw. Enter any other required information (for example, your blockchain address) Click the “Submit” button. Your payment will be completed within the time frame set by the casino.

If you have a problem, reach out to support. Also, please note that due to licensing terms, casinos may require you to verify your identity before withdrawing funds.

USA online casino gaming PROS and CONS

We are confident that you will have an enjoyable and hassle-free experience playing on the best gambling websites we have selected for you. However, we need to talk about the gaming experience in USA online casinos in general too. Because this experience has some disadvantages as well as advantages, especially if you don’t make the right choices.

Advantages of playing at online casinos USA

Convenience : You can start playing anytime and anywhere, whether on a desktop PC or mobile device. You don’t need to install an app or software: all you need is a modern browser.

Lower House : Low house edge values mean you lose less than ever before, and you can recover more of your gambling investment.

More Games : Access hundreds of games of different genres and play the best games from the most respected developers. Slots, table games, card games, live casino – the decision is yours.

Fantastic Bonuses : Start playing with a boost and keep getting bonuses as you continue playing. All of your deposits will be awarded.

Disadvantages of US online casino sites

Safety : Playing in unlicensed and non-SSL casinos is a big security problem. You put both your personal and financial information at risk.

Payout Times : It can take days or even weeks to withdraw your winnings if you don’t choose the right casinos and/or payment methods.

Trust : Are you sure you are playing at a casino that is trusted by the player community? If you only fall for the promises, you can join a casino where no one is satisfied.

If you prefer the casinos we have chosen for you; you can be sure that you will not suffer from any of these disadvantages: we have explained above the criteria by which we chose them, and this means that you can just focus on having fun and winning without any problems.

Current U.S. online gambling laws

Our priority in compiling our list of top online USA casinos was to ensure you get a lawful gambling experience. We don’t want you to do anything against the local gambling regulations in your area, and we take this into account in our casino selection. In this context, we think it would be useful to take a brief look at the online gambling laws in the USA. These laws mainly consist of:

18 U.S.C. (1955): Regulates punishment for illegal gambling operators (5 years imprisonment and fine)

Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (1988): It states that Indian tribes can provide legal gambling services on their territory.

Wire Act (2000): Prohibits the use of wire communication facilities to transfer information for sporting events or contests. Valid for sports betting only.

Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (2006): Prohibits accepting payments for unlawful internet gambling (for example, banks cannot process such payments). Applies to all forms of gambling.

While these federal laws generally prohibit gambling (all forms, not just its online form), states are free to make their own laws. And as we can see below, most US states have already made online gambling legal with some limitations.

Responsible gaming at online casinos

It is important to pay attention to one more point: the responsible gambling policy because all the best online gambling websites take the necessary measures to protect players from addiction in accordance with the law. Treat gambling only as a recreational hobby and don’t let it turn into an addiction: gambling is not a way to make an income. In this context, while playing:

Set a budget and stick to it whether you win or lose

Don’t chase your losses and don’t think your luck will turn

Do not make emotional decisions and do not play while under the influence of drugs

Don’t neglect your other responsibilities to gamble

If you are experiencing self-control problems, you can use the self-exclusion tools offered by the casinos to limit your gambling budget or time. Also, remember that there are organisations ready to offer you professional help free of charge, and do not hesitate to ask for help if necessary.

States Where You Can Gamble Legally

As we mentioned above, each US state can make its own legal regulations for real online gambling sites. In this context, the largest states by population where gambling is legal as of September 2022 are: