Best Crypto Casino 2023: 10 Bitcoin Casino Sites For Bitcoin Gambling Bonuses [Update List]

The rise of crypto casinos has brought a new dimension to online gambling. Bitcoin casinos have gained popularity due to the anonymous and unregulated nature of the digital currency, providing users with an added sense of security. However, with so many different styles of crypto casinos available, it can be challenging to find the best one for you.

To help with this, our experienced researchers have compiled a list of the most popular online bitcoin casinos, along with their explicit reviews, to help you make an informed decision. Having played thousands of rounds in different casinos, they have the knowledge and expertise to determine the best bitcoin casino sites.

The benefits of using a bitcoin casino are vast, including bonuses and game-changing deals. If you’re wondering, “What’s the best Bitcoin casino?” look no further than our list of top crypto casinos. Our passion for both cryptocurrency and gambling has driven us to create this comprehensive list of the best online bitcoin casinos available.

Best Crypto Casino Sites

Bitstarz – Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Casino: Editor’s Pick mBit – Best Online Casino For Live Dealer Games 7Bit Casino – Popular Bitcoin Casino For Generous Deposit Bonuses Bet Beard – Recommended Crypto Casino For Slot Games BetUS – Best For Bitcoin Casino Games & Sports Betting Betflip – Best Online Sportsbook & Live Casino Games Fortune Jack – Popular For Jackpot Games GTBets – Best To Win High Bitcoin Cash Jazz Sports – Preferred Bitcoin Casino Site For Blackjack Games Bc.game – Best Bitcoin Casino Site For Welcome Bonuses

1. Bitstarz: Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Casino: Editor’s Pick

General Information

Year founded: 2014

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, LTC, DOGE, ETH,BCH, USDT

Languages: English, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese

License(s): Curacao

BitStarz was founded in 2014 by a group of entrepreneurs who wanted to provide players with an online casino that accepts bitcoins as payment.

The site has grown significantly since then, with more than two million registered members and more than $100 million in total cashouts processed by the platform.

The collection of games on BitStarz includes more than 550 titles from various providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Betsoft and NextGen Gaming.

The casino also features live dealer games such as baccarat and roulette using real croupiers from around the world. The minimum deposit amount is $20 and the maximum is $2,000.

Top Game(s)

Dream Catcher

Aztech Magic

Dragon’s Element

Sweet Rush

Highlights

Anonymity

There are no personal details required when signing up for an account at the site, which means you can play anonymously.

Reputation

Bitstarz is a bitcoin casino that has been around for several years, and in that time it has built up a reputation for honesty and integrity.

Game Selection Process: 4.9/5

The brand strives to provide a unique gaming experience for players, and this is reflected in its focus on quality.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Deposit bonus: 100% up to $2000 or 1 BTC plus 180 free spins

Free spins Wednesday: 200 free spins

Banking: 4.6/5

Withdrawals are free

Bitcoin withdrawals are fast

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Has a user-friendly interface

Compatible with various operating systems like Android, Mac, Windows

Wagering Requirement

The wagering requirement is 40x for all bonuses

Pros

Best promotions available

Has a strong focus on customer service

Uses fully regulated payment methods

Offers excellent promotions

Cons

Not available in every country

2. mBit: Best Online Casino For Live Dealer Games

General Information

Year founded: 2014

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH

Languages: German, Portuguese, English, Russian, Japanese

License(s): Curacao

Bit Casino is another great place to play Bitcoin casino games. This site has a huge selection of games and is one of the most reputable online casinos.

The site offers an excellent gaming experience and has some of the best graphics you will find anywhere. The games are also very entertaining, so you will have a lot of fun while playing at this site.

Top Game(s)

King of Dragon

Hell Hot

Dragon’s Nest

Sweet Rush

Highlights

Anonymity

mBit Casino is a Bitcoin casino that takes advantage of the anonymity and convenience that comes with using cryptocurrency as a payment method.

Reputation

The casino has a great reputation among players because it offers reliable services and quality games. There are no reports about any kind of fraud or scamming from this casino.

Game Selection Process: 4.3/5

The number of games available at mBit Casino is quite amazing. The casino offers more than 200 different games from various providers, including NetEnt, Amaya, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming and Betsoft.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.1/5

Welcome bonus: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC plus 250 free spins

mBit Races: 6 mBTC plus 60 free spins

Banking: 4.4/5

The methods of payment, which includes Bitcoin, offer quick deposits and withdrawals with minimal fees attached.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/9

It offers a mobile-friendly gaming experience with a high-quality user interface.

Wagering Requirement

35x for bonuses and 40x for the free spins

Pros

An excellent game selection

Has great graphics and sound effects

The live chat feature is available 24/7

Fast withdrawals and deposits

Cons

The bonuses are not easily accessible

3. 7Bit Casino: Popular Bitcoin Casino For Generous Deposit Bonuses

General Information

Year founded: 2014

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC and more

Languages: Italian, English, German, Spanish, Finnish, French

License(s): Curacao

The 7Bit casino is a new online casino that was launched in 2014. The casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, which is one of the most trusted and oldest gaming licenses in the world. 7Bit has a well-developed layout and offers many different games to their players.

Top Game(s)

7Bit Million

Elvis Frog in Vegas

Wild Spin

Wild Lady Cash

Highlights

Anonymity

7Bit Bitcoin Casino gives you complete anonymity when you play any of its games.

Reputation

The site is licensed by Curaçao eGaming, which means that it is regulated by the government of Curaçao.

Game Selection Process: 4.7/5

7Bit Bitcoin Casino is a casino that offers a large selection of games. You’ll find more than 100 games at the time of writing, with new ones being added regularly.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5

Daily cashback bonus: 5% up to 500 EUR

Welcome offer: 100% bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins

Banking: 4.8/5

Accepts payments and withdrawals in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Mobile Compatibility: 4.0/5

7Bit Casino is compatible with all of the most popular mobile devices, including iOS and Android.

Wagering Requirement

It is not fixed. It ranges between 28x and 50x

Pros

Fully responsive website

Offers a wide variety of payment options

High-quality games

The platform is also available on Telegram

Cons

Not enough accessibility to bonuses

4. Bet Beard:Recommended Crypto Casino For Slot Games

General Information

Year founded: 2021

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE

Languages: English, Italian, Russian, Japanese

License(s): Curacao

BetBeard Casino is a Bitcoin casino with a focus on provably fair games. They use high quality software from reputable game developers so that you can enjoy your game without worrying about compatibility issues or slow performance.

The website is responsive and mobile friendly so you don’t have to worry about having problems while playing on your smartphone or tablet device!

Top Game(s)

Immortal Romance

Stardust

Vulkan Vegas

Premier Casino

Highlights

Anonymity

BetBeard is a bitcoin casino, so all your transactions are made using the anonymous cryptocurrency.

Reputation

They have proven themselves trustworthy by implementing some of the best security features in the industry, including SSL encryption (256-bit).

Game Selection Process: 4.2

Our reviewers came across their game collection by playing at different casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Thursday cashback: 7% cashback every Thursday, conditions apply

Welcome bonus: 100% up to $100

Banking: 4.7/5

BetBeard Bitcoins Casino uses both cryptocurrencies and fiat currency transactions when making deposits into your account with them.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.1/5

The site offers a fully optimized mobile interface for easy navigation on smartphones and tablets.

Wagering Requirement

It varies, depending on the bonus.

Pros

Competitive welcome bonus

Accepts Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals

Provably fair games

Fast and responsive customer support

Cons

The interface can be confusing

5. BetUS: Best For Bitcoin Casino Games & Sports Betting

General Information

Year founded: 1994

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH

Languages: English

License(s): Curacao and Costa Rica

BetUS is one of the most popular online sportsbooks and casino sites. The site offers a great selection of betting options for all types of bettors, whether you’re looking to place a simple wager on the Super Bowl or you’re interested in trying your luck at something more complicated like parlays and teasers.

Top Game(s)

Multihand Blackjack

Project Space

The Haunted Inn

Jackpots

Highlights

Anonymity

When you use Bitcoin at BetUS, you don’t have to provide any personal information (such as your name, address or social security number) when making a deposit or withdrawal.

Reputation

BetUS Bitcoin Casino has an excellent reputation in the bitcoin gambling industry because it offers fair games, fast withdrawals and secure payments using multiple currencies.

Game Selection Process: 4.6/5

The brand has made a commitment to quality by hiring experienced developers and having multiple layers of internal testing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Bitcoin signup bonus: 100% up to $2500

Signup bonus: 125% up to $450

Banking: 4.3/5

It accepts all major credit cards

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

It is compatible with Android, Mac, iOS, Mac, and Windows.

Wagering Requirement

The wagering requirement is 30x.

Pros

Nice selection of games

Easy payment and withdrawal process

Easy-to-navigate website

Top security measures

Cons

The registration process may be slow

6. Betflip: Best Online Sportsbook & Live Casino Games

General Information

Year founded: 2019

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE

Languages: French, Polish, Swedish, English, Turkish, Spanish, Finnish

License(s): Curacao

Betflip is a bitcoin casino that offers a wide range of games. The casino features an impressive selection of table games, slots and video poker.

The site was founded in 2019 by a group of entrepreneurs who have years of experience in the online gambling industry. Betflip uses state-of-the-art technology to offer a smooth and seamless player experience.

Top Game(s)

Valley of the Gods

Floating Dragon

Bonanza Billion

Great Rhino Megaways

Highlights

Anonymity

The casino is completely anonymous, which means that you can enjoy your favorite games without worrying about any personal data being collected.

Reputation

Betflip is a well-known bitcoin gambling site that has been around for several years.

Game Selection Process: 4.9/5

Betflip has a wide range of games from various providers. These include popular classics like blackjack, roulette and baccarat, as well as newer games like craps, video poker and keno

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

Weekend reload bonus: 100% up to 1500 EUR

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 1 BTC

Banking: 4.3/5

It accepts Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for all payments.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

The website is easy to navigate and use, and also user-friendly.

Wagering Requirement

45x for all deposits and bonuses is the average wagering requirement in Betflip.

Pros

Withdrawals are processed fast

Many different games available

Has a simple design

Offers different types of bonuses

Cons

Not available in every country

7. Fortune Jack: Popular For Jackpot Games

General Information

Year founded: 2014

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC

Languages: English

License(s): Curacao

Fortune Jack is another great Bitcoin casino that offers a wide range of games, including slots, roulette, and blackjack.

It’s also worth mentioning here that Fortune Jack offers a 20% first deposit bonus up to 6 BTC, which can be used on all games.

When it comes to fair play and security, Fortune Jack is definitely one of the best Bitcoin casinos around.

Top Game(s)

The Tomb

Domitor’s Treasure

Mystic Hive

Big Bass Splash

Highlights

Anonymity

Anonymity is guaranteed – no personal information is required for signing up or depositing funds into your account.

Reputation

Fortune Jack has a solid reputation within the bitcoin gambling community and it is one of the most trusted bitcoin casinos available online today.

Game Selection Process: 4.6/5

They currently have over 300 games available for players to choose from.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5

Welcome bonus: 6 BTC or 20% cashback

Registration bonus: Up to 100 free spins

Banking: 4.0/5

Has a very secure and reliable bitcoin payment system.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.1/5

It is compatible with various operating systems including Android, Windows, Mac, and iOS.

Wagering Requirement

30x is the average wagering requirement for all bonuses.

Pros

Fast withdrawals and payments

Fully licensed and accredited

Safe and secure

Supportive customer care

Cons

Only available for individuals above 18

8. GTBets: Best To Win High Bitcoin Cash

General Information

Year founded: 2011

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: ETH, BCH, LTC, BTC

Languages: English

License(s): Curacao

GTBets is a sportsbook, casino and racebook that has been around since 2011. They are fully licensed in Costa Rica and they have a US player friendly casino on their website.

GTBets has a wide range of games including Bingo, Sports Betting, Casino and Racebook games. They also offer a variety of deposit methods including Bitcoin which makes it easy for players to get started on their platform.

Top Game(s)

Take the Bank

Cupid’s Jackpot

Mr Vegas

Alice in Dreamland

Highlights

Anonymity

The website does not keep any logs of transactions, so your information is safe with them.

Reputation

The casino has been around for several years and it has never failed to deliver great games and fair odds for players.

Game Selection Process: 4.2/5

They offer a variety of games including sports betting, table pokers, casino games and lottery.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Welcome bonus: 100% up to $500

Reload bonus: Between 5 to 50% match reward

Banking: 4.5/5

They accept cryptocurrency deposits.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

The app is available for Android and iOS devices.

Wagering Requirement

It has a wide range, between 4x and 50x, depending on the bonus and the game

Pros

Outstanding reputation

Generous welcome package

Regular bonuses and promotions

Large collection of games

Cons

No live-betting sessions

9. Jazz Sports: Preferred Bitcoin Casino Site For Blackjack Games

General Information

Year founded: 1994

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, DASH, LTC, BCH

Languages: English, French, Spanish

License(s): Curacao

Jazz Sports has an interesting look, but it’s easy to navigate. You’ll find all the basics you need for placing bets: odds, lines, moneylines, totals, and more. Jazz Sports also offers live betting for most major sports events.

Whether you’re looking to bet on football or basketball, the site has plenty of options available each day. There are also several other types of live bets available such as parlays and teasers.

Top Game(s)

Fruit Zen

Jumbo Joker

Horse racing

Cupid’s Arrow

Highlights

Anonymity

They are highly strict when it comes to protecting their users’ privacy. Their site is 100% anonymous and safe.

Reputation

Jazz Sports has a laudable reputation in the online gambling industry and is known for its exclusive bonuses and promotions.

Game Selection Process: 4.7/5

They have sports betting games and casino games including; poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat and craps.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

Welcome bonus : 100 % up to $100

Referral bonus: 200% up to $200

Banking: 4.3/5

Apart from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, they also accept other forms of payments like fiat and e-wallet

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

It is very easy to use and navigate through. The site is also fully responsive and user-friendly

Wagering Requirement

The Wagering Requirement is between 3x and 20x

Pros

User-friendly interface

Wide range of games available

Lots of exclusive promotions

Quick payments and withdrawals

Cons

Bonuses expire in 30 days

10. Bc.game: Best Bitcoin Casino Site For Welcome Bonuses

General Information

Year founded: 2017

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH, DOGE

Languages: English, Spanish, German

License(s): Curacao

BC.Game is a blockchain-based gambling platform developed by the team of BC.game. The platform offers over 300 games and has more than 5 million registered users from around the world.

The platform uses the Ethereum blockchain, which means that all transactions are recorded transparently on the distributed ledger, allowing users to verify their security, authenticity, and accuracy.

Top Game(s)

Limbo

Monster Superlanche

Irish Charms

Massive Luck

Highlights

Anonymity

All transactions carried out on the website are private, secure and anonymous, and all personal information is encrypted.

Reputation

Bc.game is famous for its excellent reputation, customer service, and security.

Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?

The site features over 1,000 casino games

Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?

Rakeback bonus: Starts from 5% to 15%

Welcome bonus: 450% plus 140 free spins

Banking: Rating out of 5?

Deposits and withdrawals can be made with bitcoin and other payment methods like credit cards, transfer, etc.

Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?

The site is fully functional on Android, Mac, Windows, and iOS operating systems.

Wagering Requirement

500% of the current deposit, depending on the bonus

Pros

Large customer base

Interactive customer support

Multiple payment systems

No shady business; provably fair games

Cons

Some bonuses are not attainable

Why Choose Crypto Casinos Over Traditional Casinos in 2023?

Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and is increasingly becoming widely used as a currency. So, what makes Bitcoin so special? Firstly, it’s decentralized, meaning there is no central authority that controls it.

Secondly, transactions can happen between any two people in the world without having to go through banks or other financial institutions like MoneyGram and Western Union.

The second reason why you should choose a Bitcoin casino is that it offers faster payouts compared to traditional online casinos which can take days or weeks before they release your winnings.

With Bitcoin casinos, there is no waiting period because they use digital currency which can be transferred immediately once they receive payment from you.

And finally, transactions are completely anonymous, unlike conventional online payment services. The third reason why you should choose a Bitcoin casino is that it offers anonymity and security.

You don’t have to worry about your personal information being exposed or stolen at these casinos because they don’t require any registration or verification process. Most of them offer anonymous currency transactions as well.

Another reason why you should choose a Bitcoin casino over traditional ones is that they offer better odds when it comes to crypto betting on sports games and other gambling activities like poker tournaments or slots games.

If you want to bet on sports games, then it’s best if you look for a sportsbook that accepts bitcoins as deposits because they tend to have better odds than those who use traditional currencies like dollars or pounds sterling.

Factors to Choose Bitcoin Casinos in 2023

Reputation and Trust

When it comes to crypto gambling sites, the reputation of a casino is very important. This is because you will want to make sure that the place you are choosing has been around for some time and has a good track record. You could also ask around and see how others feel about it. This will help you make an informed choice and prevent you from making mistakes. BetUS has been around since 1994 and the fact that it still exists as a much patronized casino today, adopting crypto currency as a payment option, shows how reputable and trustworthy it is in the gambling industry.

Provably fair

The reputation of an online casino is often based on its provably fair system. This system allows players to verify that the games they play are fair and that they have not been tampered with by staff in any way. It’s an essential element in ensuring the integrity of online casinos, but there are still some institutions which do not offer this service. All the casinos in this list have been tested for their provability and they all probably have provably fair games, especially Fortune Jack Casino.

Payout and Withdraw Speeds & Terms

The payout and withdrawal speeds and terms of a casino are quite important factors when it comes to choosing the right one. When it comes to bitcoin casinos, the payouts are usually faster than they are in traditional fiat-based casinos. It’s also important to know the terms of each casino so that you know how long you’ll have to wait until you can withdraw your winnings. If you’re looking for a casino with fast payout, then check out Jazz Sports and Betflip; they process bitcoin withdrawals and deposits in less than 10 minutes.

Games available

The main reason you would want to play at a bitcoin casino is so that you can play your favorite games. For example, if you love playing slots then it will be important that the site has slots available for you to play. You also need to make sure that they offer all the games that are popular in land based casinos as well as online ones, such as roulette and blackjack among others. 7Bit Casino is mostly famous for its vast variety of games available on its website.

VIP programs and Bonuses

VIP programs are one way to encourage players to keep playing in an online casino. They reward players for their loyalty by giving them additional benefits and privileges. These can include bigger bonuses, higher betting limits, or even special gifts. The most popular bitcoin casinos offer a wide variety of bonuses for their players.

The most common are:

Welcome bonus: BetUS, BetBeard, and every casino in this article

Cashback bonus: 7Bit, BetBeard, Betflip, Jazz Sports

Monthly reload bonus: Betfli,

Referral program: Jazz Sports

Accessibility

The first thing that you need to consider when looking for the best bitcoin casino is its accessibility. There are many different casinos online today but most of them do not allow users from certain countries or regions to participate in their games due to legal restrictions and regulations regarding online gambling in those countries. This means that if you live in one of these countries then finding an online casino that accepts players from your region may prove difficult at first glance. Bitstarz casino is available in many countries which helps to increase its credibility among users.

Transaction Security

One of the most important considerations when choosing Bitcoin gambling sites is ensuring that it offers sufficient transaction security. This means that your deposits and withdrawals will be protected from hackers and other cybercriminals. Some casinos offer higher levels of security than others, like mBit casino, which uses a special type of encryption to ensure that all transactions are safe.

Benefits of Best Crypto Casinos

Financial privacy

Bitcoin casinos are anonymous and do not require personal information to be submitted in order to play. This is a huge benefit for anyone who wants to keep their personal information private, including those who want to play at Bitcoin casinos without having their identities linked with the site. Gtbets offers top anonymity in their casino helps to renew their customers’ trust.

Low fees

The main benefit of playing at a bitcoin casino is the low fees. Online casinos only charge players a small fee for depositing and withdrawing bitcoins, which is usually around 1% or less. For example, Bc.game charges less than 1% for its cryptocurrency payments.

Play from anywhere

You can play from anywhere. Bitcoin casinos can be accessed from any device with a web browser and an Internet connection. This means you don’t need to worry about doing anything special to get started. This applies to all of the casino sites on this list; the accessibility.

Bigger, better bonuses

Bitcoin casinos offer some of the biggest bonuses in the industry. That’s because they don’t have to pay taxes on them like land-based gambling establishments do, so they can afford to give away more money in the form of free money and other rewards. The generous bonus offered at BetUS has kept their reputation solid for over 20 years.

FAQs On Bitcoin Casinos

Q1. Is Bitcoin gambling legal?

Yes, it is legal but not regulated by any country or government.

Q2. Is it safe to play at Bitcoin casinos?

Yes, as long as you use an established casino with a good reputation. All our recommended sites are licensed, regulated and secure.

You can find further details about their licensing status in our online casino reviews section or on their website’s About Us page.

Q3. Why should I use Bitcoin casinos?

The number one reason why you should use Bitcoin casinos is because they’re an excellent way to get started in the world of cryptocurrency investing.

This is especially true if you’re new to this type of investment and don’t know where to begin. Just like with any other online casino, you can test out your skills against them without putting any money on the line or risking any losses.

Q4. Can I deposit Bitcoin?

Bitcoin deposits are available in most cases, but please check with the casino or withdrawal restrictions first.

Conclusion: Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitcoin casinos are a popular way to wager online with cryptocurrency, and it’s easy to see why. Rather than deal with financial institutions like banks and credit card companies, the more privacy-conscious gambler can simply send bitcoins to their Bitcoin casino of choice on deposit, play for real money, and either cash out when they win or just gamble further with their crypto.

We covered plenty of information for first time users and more experienced players alike. It is our hope that this article will come in handy for both new and current players to the bitcoin casino world who are looking to make their experience a little more enjoyable.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article about the best online casinos real money is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended to promote or encourage gambling in any way. Online gambling may not be legal in your jurisdiction, and it is your responsibility to ensure that you are complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

Contact NCPG if you or a loved one is a problem gambler. You can also visit: