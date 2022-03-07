Best Monero Casinos to Play With XMR In 2022

Launched in 2014, Monero is an open-source cryptocurrency with a strong focus on privacy. Its token XMR can be traded by those who wish to use it for online activities, such as gambling. That’s right: you can nosw play at several top-rated Monero casinos.

One particular advantage that Monero offers when compared to other cryptocurrencies is its ability to allow users to be completely anonymous due to its opaque blockchain. Moreover, the transaction history of Monero is also untraceable, offering its users a safe network.

All of these advantages, along with many others, have made XMR become a growing altcoin in the cryptocurrency world. Due to that, several online casinos now accept this token as a payment method.

In this article, we’ll review the best online Monero casinos and let you know what each website has to offer. But before we tell you which are the top casinos, we’ll explain how we evaluated them.

Best Monero Casinos: Rating Factors

There are several options out there for players who wish to gamble with XMR, but that doesn’t mean that all of them are good. We took a series of criteria into consideration to ensure that the top 3 picks:

Are safe and secure for the players

Have been licensed by a regulatory gambling authority

Offer a wide range of games

Accept XMR and other cryptocurrency tokens

Have good usability and are user-friendly

Offer high-quality customer support

With all of this in mind, we were able to select three particular casinos that stood out from the competition. Below, we’ll give you an individual review.

Top 3 Best Monero Gambling Casinos

The Best Monero Online Gambling Sites Reviewed

Accepts over 65 cryptocurrencies

2,000+ games including originals

In-house cryptocurrency exchange

BC.Game Casino was first launched in 2017, and it has since then acquired a large number of followers due to its complete adoption of crypto-first gambling.

This platform offers one of the most modern layouts in the industry and has superb usability.

When the variety of games is concerned, players will find a large portfolio of slot machines and table games developed by some of the world’s best-known providers, such as BGaming, Pragmatic Play, and Ezugi. At the same time, BC.Game offers a long list of provably fair games that were developed in-house.

The casino is very safe, offering a 2-factor authentication system. It has also received a gambling license from the government of Curaçao and a seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

Overall, BC.Game is definitely a casino to pay attention to. It has shown time and time again that it means business and it is currently rated as one of the best ever online casinos for crypto gamblers.

A wide variety of cryptocurrencies are accepted

Games from almost all big providers

Clean and fast loading website

Launched in 2014, FortuneJack offers one of the most interesting welcome bonuses in the industry. New players can receive up to 6 BTC plus 250 free spins. At the same time, the brand also established a very rewarding loyalty program, which showcases how strongly it cares for the satisfaction of its players.

When games are considered, the collection is also quite vast. There are over 1,500 games available, from slot machines to scratch cards, and everything in between. Although the selection is smaller for provably fair games, players will still find a few good options if that’s what they’re looking for.

The casino also holds a gambling license issued by the regulatory entity of Curaçao, and on top of that offers a first-class customer support team that has a high level of dispute resolution.

Although the offering of games is a bit smaller than that of BC.Game, FortuneJack is still an excellent option for those who enjoy a safe and modern gambling platform.

Offers 100% provably fair games

Interesting VIP club and promotions

Very low house-edge

First launched in 2016, DuckDice is a one-of-a-kind online casino, as it only offers one type of game: dice. Although there is a lack of variety in terms of games available, the game is 100% provably fair, offers multiple modes, and is very simple to understand.

The casino is very safe and has received a license from the regulatory entity of Curaçao and the seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation. It also offers a completely anonymous gaming experience and 2-factor authentication.

One of the biggest advantages of DuckDice is its low house-edge, which is set at only 1%. At the same time, players can benefit from a wide range of promotions that are varied and engaging. For instance, players can get cashback of up to 10%, win free Bitcoin, take their chances at a lottery, and much more.

Overall, DuckDice ticks all the boxes to be considered an excellent option for players, particularly those who enjoy the game of dice!

Pros & Cons Of Using XMR To Gamble

As mentioned above, there are plenty of advantages to playing at online casinos with Monero.

First of all, its anonymity allows players to be safe and untraced. The opacity of the blockchain also ensures that using this cryptocurrency ensures a greater level of safety against hacking.

Another excellent benefit is that the altcoin is minable, just like it happens with the biggest of them all, Bitcoin.

If that wasn’t enough, Monero casino players have also shared that the transactions of Monero are some of the fastest in the market, especially when compared to other more well-known altcoins.

On the downside, Monero is still a volatile altcoin, which means that its price can fluctuate quite easily.

Alternatives To Monero Casinos

Although there are some very good options for players who want to gamble with Monero, some might not be so sure about the opaque blockchain and what it entails. In case you’re one of them, we have also selected a few other casinos that are well-known for accepting a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

Excellent VIP program

Offers sports betting

Fair and transparent house edge

Stake Casino was launched five years ago and quickly became one of cryptocurrency enthusiasts’ favourites. This casino currently accepts nine altcoins as payment methods but has a degree of innovation unparalleled.

When it comes to games, players will find a very diversified portfolio that counts over 2,000 slot machines, several table games, and most interestingly, 15 completely original and exclusive games. These originals are all provably fair and have a very low house edge.

Security-wise, Stake also delivers. It has received the seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation and a license issued by the government of Curaçao. The customer support team is also available for any serious query, but one particular feature is the players’ chat where you can interact with any other online player.

Overall, Stake is an ideal platform for gamblers who enjoy a variety of games, innovative layouts, and top-notch usability.

Promotions are available in several altcoins

Informative and well-organized platform

customer support is available 24/7

One of the industry’s long-lasting casinos is Cloudbet, which was first launched in 2013. This brand is nowadays one of the market leaders for its continuous development of features that just keep players coming back.

The casino has a long list of games from all the renowned providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. More recently, the casino also launched a new selection of provably fair games that include Keno, Mines, Plinko, and much more.

Unlike the casinos we previously recommended, Cloudbet holds two operating licenses from the government of Curaçao and one E-Gambling license from Montenegro. Moreover, all the RNG games also received a certificate from the Gaming Laboratories International stating they are fair and secure.

To conclude, Cloudbet is definitely a great starting point for players who want to take their initial steps in cryptocurrency gambling for all the features it offers, but especially for the long-lasting industry experience.

BitStarz

Excellent navigation and fast loading times

Accepts both fiat money and cryptocurrency

Very comprehensive FAQ section

Launched in 2014, BitStarz has received multiple accolades and awards over the years, with a particular focus on the quality of its customer support.

BitStarz may not be a Monero casino, but it offers a very generous welcome bonus, and the promotions don’t end there. Players can take advantage of multiple and frequent bonuses and free spins.

When games are concerned, this platform offers a long collection of exciting games from over thirty providers, with some being provably fair. One particular aspect that might interest players is the wide range of progressive jackpot slots available.

The casino also prides itself on being a secure platform, having SSL encryption protocols in place as well as a gambling license from Curaçao. The brand has also partnered with SoftSwiss which provides fraud protection services.

Overall, BitStarz is one of the most reputable crypto casinos in the industry, and the wide number of awards it has received showcases just that.

Games At Monero Casinos

Now that you know what are the best online casinos where you can play with Monero, you may be wondering: what type of games can I play?

The good news about Monero casinos is that they operate very similarly to traditional money casinos, with one small difference: they tend to be fairer and have a wider range of low house edge games.

When it comes to the variety of gaming options you can choose from, you’ll likely find all the popular games:

Slots

Blackjack

Baccarat

Roulette

Poker

Craps

At the same time, you may also be able to play some exclusive and original games that are provably fair and not easily found, such as:

Keno

Crash

Plinko

Hi-Lo

Mines

Wheel

Slide

Some online casinos that accept other types of cryptocurrencies often also offer sports betting options and even live casino games. This means that even if the casinos mentioned on our top 3 don’t currently offer these types of games, it’s only a matter of time until they do!