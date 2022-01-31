Best Mail Order Brides Sites for Love and More in 2022

As the saying goes, if you don’t travel the world, you’ll marry your neighbor. This is where the best mail order brides sites come in!

Thank goodness we’re living in this cutting-edge technological era. The internet defies boundaries

So yeah, you may have a couple of reasons for wanderlust, but meeting your foreign bride won’t be one of them. Let your fingers do the walking. Get online.

However, we all know that everything goes up in search engines. If you’re spoilt for choices or wondering if you’ll find love in these online dating streets, we have simplified everything for you.

Read on!

8 Top Mail Order Bride Services: First Look

1. Anastasia Date – Best Mail Order Brides Service

Pros:

Secure anti-scam policy

Real-time English translation features

Staff personally verifies members

Receives a lot of traffic

Many communication tools

Send gifts to members

Cons:

Scams have been reported

Anastasia Date is a household name in Eastern Europe. Since 1993, it has fostered global online communication, especially between Slavic women and North American men.

If you’re concerned about reputation, we append a seal of approval on this due to its effective security features and strict verification process.



The mail order bride website is a buzz of activities, with 20M+ users, over 80M annual visitors, and 1.5M messages daily.

This means you’ll get active prospects here!

As reviewed by many users, the customer support service and general experience are good. This could explain why Anastasia Date has remained steadfast among international dating platforms for ages.

You can use filter options like age, interests, location, and language – all according to your preferences. Android and iOS users can download the AnastasiaDate app. Which is a great tool for those who want to date on the go.

Pricing: 4.8/5

While Anastasia Date is free to join you’ll need to purchase credits to enjoy features like live video chat, 360° Videos, and more.



You can buy 150 credits for just $19.99 or 600 for $149.99. Doing so will allow you to have full access to all that Anastasia Date has to offer in order to land the girl of your dreams!

Free services include:

Registration

sending messages

reading the first few messages

reading letters

Premium Services include:

Live Chat

Sending emails

Camshare

Flowers and presents

Quality of members: 4.9/5

Anastasia Date platform is a haven for gorgeous Eastern European and Russian beauties who are ready to get matched with you!



Most users are in their early 20s to late 30s and are looking for love, marriage, or even just a casual fling. Also, this site is heavily dominated by women, so if you’re looking for a Russian lady – this place is for you.



Features: 4.9/5

Communication tools – Several ways to contact others, including broadcasts, contact list, phone calls, live chat, and CamShare

Gifts – Send gifts to your partner to improve the quality of your relationship

Matching – The site lets you know the number of users available at any given time, making it easy to find a match.

2. Asian Date – Best Mail Order Bride Site for Live Chat & Cam Shows

Pros:

Best place to find Asian women

Respond to messages for FREE

Affordable

Lots of active women

3-way call with an interpreter

Cons:

Few website glitches

If your memorable love story has an Asian hottie in it, you might want to explore AsianDate. This bride mail agency has been hooking up singles with their lifetime partners since the late 90s.

We noticed how the site promotes live chat and cam shows to help speed up the connections. Keep in mind that there are more men here than women – so you really have to write a crisp profile to stand out.

The signup process is seamless as we had hoped, so you’ll be set up and ready to go in no time!



Additionally, this online dating website has a neat layout design that works well on both phones and desktops. And while you’re likely to experience a few malfunctions with the app – it shouldn’t happen too often.



Pricing: 4.9/5

Asian Date is priced similarly to Anastasia Date as you’ll need to buy credits in order to access premium features such as 3-way calls, and the ability to view other member videos.



Luckily, the credits are affordable since you can buy 20 credits for $15.99 and 160 for $96.00.



Free vs Premium Membership

You can connect with the love of your life in the chat room or make a call. Take advantage of free messaging in the beginning before the window closes, and you have to buy credits.

You can also read letters from the internet brides. The site indicates whether the letter is free or not.

Quality of members: 4.8/5

Asian Date is also heavily female-dominated, with 75% of the site consisting of women. You’ll mostly find members with Asian backgrounds here, and North American men seeking connections.



Features: 4.8/5

Interpreter – In case of a language barrier, you’ll need to use the interpreter feature.

Free Messaging – Enjoy this feature in the early stages after registration.

New email s – Compose, read and send emails.

Phone calls – Communicate with the people you’re interested in.

3. Russian Brides – Legitimate Mail Order Bride That’s Secure

Pros:

Plenty of active members

Easily navigable site

Tough anti-scam measures

Live chat support

Cons:

Some fake profiles still linger around

If you thought Russia was only famous because of its place in history, you haven’t seen the ladies!

If you’re down to settle with a beautiful, family-oriented, and open-minded woman, this mail order bride site will serve you well. It’s also one of the largest and popular dating websites that connect women from Slavic countries to Western and Arabic men.

Russian Brides has a solid reputation as an affiliate company of the Anastasia group of companies.

The number of males here surpasses women. That’s a good thing because the ladies only give attention where it’s most deserved. Most of them are between 18 and 34, while men are 35-55+.



Pricing: 4.8/5

Even though registration is free, there’s only so much you can do with a free account, such as:

Use the Let’s Mingle feature once after 24hrs

Send 3 online messages

Send an introductory email

3- minute chat with ten different users

For a premium account, you’ll get unlimited access to let’s mingle, sending emails, video, and text chat.



Currently, you can purchase 20 credits for $2.99 or enjoy a monthly premium membership amounting to $15.99.



Quality of members: 4.7/5

While the men outnumber women on this Russian mail order bride site, there are still plenty of beautiful women online to chat with.



Also since Russian Brides places heavy emphasis on security – you can rest assured that most of the members that you’ll encounter are real.

Features: 4.8/5

Presents – You can send real gifts to your prospective spouse.

Live Chat – You can video call or text each other using this feature. This is a grand gesture towards getting to know each other well.

Let’s Mingle – It allows you to broadcast messages to many members at once.

4. Meet-Asian-Lady – Best Site to Meet Beautiful Asian Women

Pros:

A lot of active, beautiful women

Detailed searches

Easy to use

Safety measures in place

Cons:

Some misleading profiles

This is yet another popular dating platform if you fancy a gorgeous foreign wife from Asia.

This online dating site helps align you with your mail order wife by asking you a few questions during sign-up. You’ll have to declare whether you’re okay with women who make the first move or not. It also lets you specify the age bracket of the partner you seek.

Based on your answers, you’ll know the number of ladies you can vibe with. Lastly, you’ll narrow your search to either China, the Philippines, or both.



Pricing: 4.7/5

Meet-Asian-lady is another branch of Asian Date, therefore the pricing is going to be relatively similar.



Free vs Premium Membership

After registration, all these features are limited until you go premium. You’ll have to purchase credits and use them as follows:

Live Chat – 1 credit per minute

CamShare – 6 credits per minute

Letters – 10 credits per minute

Quality of members: 4.7/5

On Meet-Asian-Lady you’ll be greeted with thousands of gorgeous Asian women who are ready to make the first move!



While some fake profiles might be present, you can weed them out fairly quickly and the site’s strict verification process is also helping eliminate fake profiles.



Features: 4.6/5

Live Chat – Connect with members instantly

Cam Share – This allows you to video call each other

Broadcasts – You can send messages to several members at once

Contact List – Keep a list f the people you’re interested in

5. Cute Foreign Girls – Best Site for Ladies from Diverse Backgrounds & Cultures

Pros:

Safe & secure

Lots of active members

Many interesting ways to communicate

Verified members

Cons:

Some scammers present

Cute Foreign Girls is a typical mail order brides site. While other sites lean towards a particular region, this site is more accommodative for all.

Love knows no boundaries, right?

To register, simply follow the straightforward prompt, and you’ll be having hearty conversations and hopefully find love in no time.

Pricing: 4.5/5

You can register and create a profile for free. However, for you to enjoy extra features, you’ll have to subscribe to any of the three credit purchases; 150 credits for $19.99 and 600 credits for $149.99.

While the pricing is the same as Anastasia Date (since it’s from the same mother company) you won’t enjoy as many extra features.



Quality of members: 4.6/5

Unlike most of these mail order bride websites that assume it’s only men seeking women and vice versa – CuteForeignGirls.com lets you choose:

Man seeking woman

Woman seeking man

Man seeking man

Woman seeking man

The mail order bride site is still mainly female-dominated, with plenty of members ready to connect with you!

Features: 4.5/5

Live Chat – You can have instant and private conversations with members online and live video also allows you to see each other.

CamShare – A high-quality Camshare will bring the wow factor in your conversations. It allows you to have a 2-way Webcam chat.

Flowers & Presents – Send tokens to your partner

Call Me – It’s a particularly handy tool for those who don’t fancy chatting a lot. Also, it’s great hearing each other’s voices!

Top Mail Order Bride Sites – The 2 Runner-Ups

6. Russian Pretties – Best Search Filters



Pros:

Verified profiles

Simple registration process

High response rate from the ladies

Stern anti-scam procedures

Cons:

Fake profiles

Restrictive free account

Here you can watch, chat, flirt, date- and hopefully marry a Russian beauty. During sign-up, there’s a small survey to help locate your compatible mates and be in line with the website’s policies.

We also noticed that the link redirects to Russianbrides.com, which means it’s an affiliate site of the highly revered Anastasia family of dating sites.

Features:

The site has thought-through features to help break down cultural and boundary obstacles. Those two are always the main impediments to long-distance relationships.

CamShare – It’s an amazing communication feature that also doubles up as a confirmation of what’s in your profiles.

Live Chat – Hold interesting conversations to help you two know each other better.

Gifts & Flowers – It’s thoughtful to send a gift to your mail order girlfriend, just as you would in normal dating.

Live Call – Chat with members online and improve your chances of meeting the one.

Free vs Premium Services

Of course, there’s a free account. You’ll, however, have to shell out quickly because it restricts you from using the valuable features.

Russian Pretties uses the pay-as-you-go system. Your credit gets reduced whenever you use any feature. You need to be careful because your credit bill may go up so fast.

Be sure the lady you’re about to spend on is worth it!

7. Get Russian Girl – Best for Russian Mail Order Brides

Pros:

Average trust score

Plenty of positive reviews

User-friendly website

Cons:

Some ladies’ profiles are a hoax

Not suitable for serious dating

GetRussianGirl makes meeting and dating Russian and Ukrainian queens possible. It’s also a member of the Anastasia family of reputable dating sites.

With over 1M users, you sure must find your type in this buzzing community.

The international dating site aims to provide the utmost value and service to its worldwide clientele. Like any other Anastasia family website, member safety, honesty, and integrity are paramount.

Features:

Live Chat – Get an up-close connection with the ravishing girls online.

Delivered Order – You can send gifts as a good gesture to your lady.

Contact List – Keep a list of the ladies you may be interested in.

Call Me – you can schedule a phone call reservation.

Free vs Premium Membership

With a free account, you’re just a registered non-member. However, it doesn’t mean your account will be blank. There’s a one-month trial period within which you need to purchase a membership.

Once you go premium, you can:

Browse other members profiles

Be included in the Get Russian Girl Database (be searchable)

Make changes to your profile

Read and respond to messages

How to Choose the Right Mail Order Bride Services: FAQs

How Do Mail Order Brides Sites Work?

Just like any online dating site, you’ll need to sign up, create a profile, then explore other people’s profiles until you find someone.

You’ll then go ahead and strike a conversation. From there, the decision to meet up depends on whether your energies match or not.

Remember to tread carefully because this case is different, unlike typical dating sites where you can meet someone blocks away – there are planes and tickets involved.

We advise that the first date is in the woman’s country as it’s safer that way.

Are Mail Order Bride Sites Different From Regular Dating Sites?

If the two were similar, it would be pointless to sign up when you can achieve the same results on a dating site, right?

If we look at both avenues as meeting points for lovers, the difference is the same.

However, their mode of operation is different in that:

They are geared towards serious relationships that possibly lead to marriages

They are specifically designed for long-distance relationships

The security checks are more stringent . To get lucky, you may have to share a little too much personal information.

How Can I be Successful on a Mail Order Bride Website?

Success, in this case, means finding love. And there’ve been success stories from such arrangements.

Here are some points to help you with that:

Choose a reputable mail order bride site

Stick to your type. The best thing about such avenues is always the freedom to choose what works for you

Don’t lie . Neither should you oversell yourself, both on your profile and during conversations with the prospects

Make an intentional choice to know her. Ask her about her personality, culture

Send her gifts

Will I Incur Any Costs Pursuing a Mail Order Wife?



Oh yes, you will.

With mail order bride sites, free services are nearly impossible. The cost differs depending on the sites and the features you’ll opt for. Also, once you’re in the meeting stage, traveling across states and continents costs a handsome amount of money.

Prepare to part with anywhere between $2,000 to $20,000.

Is it Legal to Seek Mail Order Bride Services?

Totally legal. These unions are now fairly common in the USA, Canada, and Europe.

Mail order brides services were still a grey area until the International Marriage Broker Regulation Act became a watchdog. Men now have to follow strict measures while making these arrangements.

Also, for safety and security purposes, the Violence Against Women Act protects mail order brides once they set foot on US soil.

The law may not address mail order brides specifically, but it protects foreign women in such platforms as in the case of Canada.

What’s the Difference Between a Legitimate Mail Order Brides Service and a Scam Site?

We had mentioned earlier that legit mail order sites prioritize security and safety. But we all know that scammers are also doing the most. So, we can’t guarantee you 100% safety even in the overall best site.

What we can do, is educate you on how to detect scams:

Choose a reputable mail order bride agency Ensure the member profiles are legit. Report suspicious ones Look out for red flags. The most common one is being asked for money to cover an emergency Avoid oversharing Recommendations from other users or your friends

Why are Women Seeking Interracial Relationships?

How about love? It’s perfectly okay to fall in love with someone miles away. Feelings are weird, right?

There could be other reasons too. Like:

Hypergamy – Some of these women prefer financially stable foreign men to uplift their social standing Wanting to start a new life Curiosity. Some join these sites just to check if there’s actually someone on the other end of the toll Generally being attracted to western/foreign men Heartbreaks and ideological differences from local men

Most Reputable Mail Order Bride Sites: Our Final Thoughts

Mail order brides are a thing. And it’s working out for others.

If you’ve been considering foreign brides with promising prospects as opposed to regular casual dating sites – this is the best place to be!



We especially recommend Anastasia Date and Asian Date as the most reportable bride sites, with excellent features to match.

Best of luck!