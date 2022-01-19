Asia, Eastern Europe, or South America—what region would you choose to meet an ideal mail order bride? There are mail order bride websites with Russian brides, Mexican brides, singles from China and other countries—you only need to know how to choose a legit, safe platform, and that’s what we’re going to discuss in detail.

Best mail order brides sites to meet foreign women for marriage

Rank Dating Website Editorial`s notes 1 UkraineBride4you Mail order bride site with a lot of communication features 2 CuteAsianWoman Mail order bride site with the hottest Asian women from China, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines 3 SingleSlavic Popular mail order bride site with validated profiles of Slavic singles 4 DateNiceAsian Asian mail order bride website with generous promotions for new members 5 ColombiaLady Latin mail order bride website to find ideal matches 6 CharmDate Mail order bride site that works like Tinder and a social networking website 7 FindRussiaBrides Best place to meet a woman for marriage from Russia 8 AsiaMe One of the best Asian mail order bride sites with the most attractive girls for marriage 9 FindAsianBeauty Great site for serious and romantic relationships

Mail order brides sites to find an Asian woman

What if you know exactly that you can find true love in Asia? Then take a look at 5 mail order bride sites and dating sites—currently, these are the best platforms in the global online dating market.

Visits: 640,000

Features: chat, Mails, phone and video calls, matching service

It’s no secret that Asian brides are the most popular women in the international dating market, and CuteAsianWoman is one of the best mail order brides websites where you can meet them. There are many young and attractive members from China, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as well as from some other Asian countries.

There are matching services to find ideal dates, and there are a lot of ways to contact them, from free greeting messages (the number is limited, though) to premium messaging, Mails, phone, and video calls. Once you get close to someone, you can also order a gift, and it will be delivered to a lady’s doorstep.

Pros Cons The most beautiful mail order brides from Asia Not the best website design Phone and video calls No free trial Profiles with a lot of photos Gifts (both virtual and real) are pretty expensive

Visits: 660,000

Features: greeting messages, video chat, text chat, calls, basic and advanced search

FindAsianBeauty promotes its services in Asian countries to attract more women who really want to have a romantic relationship with a foreign man. It also attracts men interested in serious relationships with Asian women and provides both male and female members with tons of tools they need to get closer online.

Men can sign up easily, and women need to verify their identities and provide photos. Registered members get access to video chat, phone calls, live chat, and many other helpful services.

Pros Cons Free and simple registration for men Credits are not cheap Free access to profiles Only paying members can actually interact with others 24/7 support Access to videos is limited to non-paying users

Visits: 980,000

Features: search, matching, phone calls, video calls, Mails

If you are looking for the best mail order bride website with Asian singles, you should definitely consider joining AsiaMe.

It’s one of the oldest platforms in this segment, and obviously, it’s just becoming more popular due to new communication features (members can not only send Mails but also interact in real-time, make phone and video calls, etc.) and some great bonuses for new users. In particular, new members get free chat vouchers, greetings, and bonus points for completing their profiles.

Pros Cons Bonuses for new members Dating services are not cheap Mobile app Most women are in their twenties, few mature singles Video calls Some ladies don’t speak English well

Visits: 510,000

Features: swiping, search, messaging, virtual and real gifts

Are you looking for online romance? DateNiceAsian is one of the best mail order bride sites to find it—there are a lot of Asian singles registered on this platform, and the best thing is most of them are pretty active users, so you’ll hardly wait for a reply for days.

The platform has over half a million monthly visits, and such popularity can be explained by the fact that members can use plenty of great features, have free access to validated profiles, and have a really good chance of meeting someone special online.

Pros Cons Mobile-optimized website Messaging is not a free feature 24/7 support service No free access to private photos Active members and a friendly community Some women don’t have profile videos/don’t use the live video feature

Mail order brides sites to find Slavic woman

If you’d like to meet real mail order brides and girlfriends from Russia, take a look at these websites. Each of these legit mail order bride sites and top dating platforms can help you find your future wife fast, easily, and for a reasonable price.

Visits: 760,000

Features: CamShare, Mails, messaging, gift delivery, phone calls

UkraineBride4You is one of the best mail order brides sites. It’s just great for those who really want to meet Ukrainian brides (or other girls from Eastern Europe—there are also members from Russia and Belarus) and start a serious relationship with one of them online.

There is a CamShare feature, as well as the call service, that helps members get really close. Standard features like Mails, search, and online chat are available, too. However, most communication tools are available only to paying members who have enough credits.

Pros Cons Fast and free sign up procedure No instant support A lot of free and special features that improve the online dating experience Phone calls are expensive Many success stories Gifts are more expensive than in regular online stores

Visits: 320,000

Features: messaging, mails, search, live videos

SingleSlavic is one of the fastest-growing Eastern European mail order bride sites. It accepts Ukrainian, Belarusian, Russian women, and western men with different relationship goals, but most members in this community are looking for love.

The best thing about this platform is that most ladies’ profiles are validated and pretty detailed—female members must provide many photos and prove their identities when signing up. As for the tools, registered users can send Mails, use live chat, attach media files, search for matches by plenty of different filters, use the swiping feature, and more.

Pros Cons Many search filters No video chat Most ladies upload 10+ photos No mobile app Swiping feature to find hot random matches Watching profile videos is not free

Visits: 240,000

Features: mails, advanced search, messaging, virtual and real gifts

CharmDate is a dating site with Slavic singles, but there are a few things that make it special. First, unlike many dating sites, it lets ladies post photos and messages on the Newsfeed, and like popular dating apps, it allows members not only to use search but also see random profiles, swipe left, swipe right, add profiles to Favorites or contact the hottest users right away.

Standard features like live chat, emails, Winks are available, too. Browsing the newsfeed, using the People feature, and using search is free, but messaging and mails can be used only by paying members.

Pros Cons Mails messaging tools Most women don’t have profile videos The People swiping feature Many short self-descriptions Instant messaging & gift delivery No matching service (there is search, though)

Visits: 250,000

Features: messaging, sending photos and videos, contact and meeting requests

FindRussiaBrides is one of the international dating sites that work for those who are curious or look for different kinds of international communication relationships. Still, it’s aimed at helping people find love and provides many tools to make it much easier for them to reach this goal.

In particular, members can interact in live chat, send messages, send photos and videos, and even request contact details, as well as real meetings. There are many search filters to find ideal dates and the profiles are pretty detailed, and, more importantly, validated, too.

Pros Cons Great design and interface No mobile app A lot of passionate members from Eastern Europe Private photos become available only after you contact a member Reasonable prices No support hotline

Visits: 750,000

Features: templates of messages, live chat, video chat, phone calls, gift delivery

MeetSlavicGirls is one of the most promising mail order bride sites in the market. First, it’s created by one of the oldest companies—the Qpid Network. Second, it has a lot of advantages that other new platforms don’t have.

Unlike many other new mail order bride websites, it doesn’t offer just text chat—there are many more features to use. In particular, members can send Mails, greeting messages (there are pre-made templates), make phone calls, have video chat, and more.

Pros Cons All the best dating services are available A bit outdated design Good chance to find a mail order wife from Eastern Europe Not all profiles are detailed Bonuses for newly registered users Some ladies just don’t use video chat

Mail order brides sites to find a Latin woman

Are there legit mail order brides sites and dating platforms in South America and the Caribbean? Yes, and we’ve carefully chosen the best five of them for you! Take a look at the features, pros, and cons, and pick the website that will meet all your criteria and expectations.

Visits: 180,000

Features: smart matches, extended search, instant messaging, video chat

If you want to find a perfect mail order bride in South America or the Caribbean, ColombiaLady will be one of the best platforms you can choose. There are a lot of communication features to use, but this is not the only advantage of using this platform. All the members can not only use the advanced search but also receive the so-called Smart Matches and see the Match Questions & Answers in every member’s profile. Matching service is exactly what makes this platform one of the top mail order bride sites with Latin singles.

Pros Cons Attractive Latin brides from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, and other countries Mobile app is not free Many women have profile videos Video chat is more expensive than text chat Mobile app is available No support hotline

Visits: 110,000

Features: basic & extended search, EMF mails, chat, gifts & flowers, CamShare

LatamDate is one of the best mail order bride sites with Latin singles. On this website, you can meet women from Colombia, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Nicaragua, and Peru. Profiles are pretty detailed, and there are a lot of tools to interact with others. The mobile app is available on Google Play and App Store, too. Membership is not free, though—those who want to use features like messaging or CamShare need to buy credits.

Pros Cons A lot of Latin women looking for love No possibility to pay with PayPal High level of security protection Not very detailed FAQ 4 types of search Best features are more expensive

Visits: 120,000

Features: video shows, virtual gifts, real gifts, chat, different types of Mails, the Say Hi feature

Men who are looking for the best mail order bride and know exactly they can meet her in Latin America can use LatinWomanLove to find an ideal match in the near future. The site has everything that a good mail order bride website is supposed to have—verified, detailed profiles, a lot of great features, 24/7 support, and discounts and special offers for its numerous members.

Pros Cons Many women upload profile videos The platform is not cheap Most mail order brides have 7+ photos Mobile app is not free Video shows It may be difficult for a new member to understand how to use features

How do mail order brides sites work?

Everyone who wants to use mail order brides services and benefit from it should know how they actually work. We have already listed a lot of top dating sites that can help western men find the best mail order bride, and now we are going to explain some inner processes that will bust some stereotypes about marriage agencies and online dating services at large.

1. Attracting members

Every online dating website has its target audience, and mail order sites are not an exception to this rule. So, a good platform promotes its services in particular regions, and the way it does, depends on its niche. Platforms aimed at helping singles find a life partner abroad look for women who:

Are in search of serious relationships Don’t mind meeting foreign men online Are ready to migrate to a husband’s country if their relationship gets deep and serious

They also promote their services to men who might be interested in marrying a woman from another country. In most cases, good platforms in this niche also make ladies create super-detailed profiles, provide photos and videos, and take personality tests to improve matching services.

2. Matching members

Another thing that differentiates a good dating platform is matching services. Let’s say a company has 100,000 active users—men are looking for an ideal foreign bride, and women are looking for an ideal partner. If the company wants to provide the best experience, it will develop a few effective matching algorithms.

Top mail order brides platforms usually have smart matches features, swiping features, and a few types of search (search for new members, by member’s ID, etc.) Of course, the number of filters matters, too. More importantly, they must be related to the questions that new users answer when creating an account. On some websites, there are separate sections in members’ profiles in which you can see their answers and understand if a user has similar values, expectations, and relationship goals.

3. Providing members with all they need to find a life partner

Of course, finding a good match is only half the battle. Dating women online has never been easier and more pleasant, but the question is if the site provides members all the necessary, the most modern, and easy-to-use tools to contact and interact with other members.

A good, legit mail order bride platform is likely to have such features as instant messaging, sending media files, video chat, voice chat, phone calls, live shows, etc.—everything to improve the dating experience. All these tools are just necessary for people who want to start a serious relationship online and then take them to the next level by meeting in real life. By the way, some companies, agencies, and websites even provide an opportunity to request real meetings with overseas brides.

Are mail order bride sites legitimate?

About 17,000 marriages with mail order brides are registered in the United States every year. But are they legal? Is a mail order bride site that promises to help you find an ideal mail order wife legitimate?

First and foremost, platforms with mail order brides don’t sell women or help singles sell themselves—this stereotype has nothing to do with reality. In fact, such platforms are just online dating sites that connect singles who are looking for a serious relationship with a foreign partner, no more and no less. Members’ motivation and readiness to start a family with a foreign spouse is the only thing that distinguishes them from other similar websites.

The only thing you should consider is that such platforms, just like any other dating website, can provide great services or be completely useless. The truth is you should pay attention to the features, prices, the way the site is moderated, number of verified and detailed profiles to make sure that you’re going to join a great online dating website, not the site where you’ll pay a lot of money for nothing.

Are mail order brides websites safe?

Yes and no. It depends on the website you choose and your own decisions.

First, let’s talk about the platforms. Legit bride sites that care about a user’s safety take certain measures to protect users’ privacy and online safety. Safe websites do the following:

Use the best data encryption software Provide members useful safety tips on how to protect their data, things they should and shouldn’t disclose to others, types of online scams, etc. Usually, there are separate sections with such information. Don’t disclose members’ data to any third-party organizations and individuals Don’t let people who are not registered on the site access members’ profiles Offer only safe payment methods protected and approved by the best security companies on the web

Of course, it’s not only about the protection of members’ data—it’s also about careful moderation, suspending fake profiles, and accepting members who really want to find partners.

However, the fact is also that members are also responsible for their safety. Even on the safest websites, users should follow these rules:

Create a strong password when signing up

Don’t provide their contact details in their profile

Don’t disclose your financial information to anyone you meet online

Don’t share explicit content with other members (to avoid blackmailing)

Generally speaking, if you choose one of the dating sites for marriage that really care about users’ safety, follow all the rules, and meet all the criteria that we listed before, and if a user takes all necessary measures to protect himself, he will be completely safe when looking for a mail order bride online.

Mail order brides scams: online dating safety tips

According to statistics, in 2018, over 21 thousand Americans got scammed when dating online. Is there a chance that you’ll meet a scammer on one of the mail order bride sites? Yes, there is. However, it’s much, much smaller for those who know some essential safety tips:

Choose safe dating sites. The chance to meet a scammer when using great mail order bride services is much lower than when using random mail order bride sites without careful moderation. That’s why we say choosing a good platform is important—a scammer will hardly even create a profile on such a website, and if it happens, you’ll be able to report scams and get help from the support team (find tips to spot scams below). Pay special attention to profiles. The red signs are fake photos (use Google to make sure they’re not stolen), photos of different people in one profile, low-effort profiles, short self-descriptions, weird information (a 20-year old lady looking for guys aged 70 and more), etc. Use video chat, watch profile videos, and/or video shows. Scammers hide their identities, while real Asian, Latin or Russian mail order brides don’t. Good mail order bride websites encourage women to provide videos and accept phone calls to ensure men feel safe when interacting with members. Be realistic—don’t think that hundreds of mail order brides will contact a man with an empty profile (you can always complete your profile a bit later, so you can test that) during two hours. If it happens, profiles are likely to be fake and messages are likely to be auto-generated. Attempts to get close too fast and gain your trust are definitely a red flag. Don’t get us wrong—on the best mail order bride websites, women are motivated to find a decent man, and they usually don’t want to spend years chatting with a man before they are sure that he’s the one. It happens much faster if members really like each other and meet each other’s criteria. Nevertheless, if a mail order bride obviously tries to gain your trust, if she says she loves you in a week, if she shares all the secrets, just be careful—if she asks for money, this is likely to be a scammer. Women using the best mail order bride services don’t ask for financial help and don’t try to find out your financial information. This is the most important rule, actually. Don’t send money to anyone, under any circumstances, just never do it unless you two have already met each other in real life.

Knowledge is power, so use it to protect yourself and have a really great online dating experience. Read also about mail order bride costs.

Conclusion

Do mail order bride sites work? Yes, they do. On top of that, according to statistics, marriages created online are even less likely to break up within the 1st year, and partners often report a higher degree of satisfaction. Undoubtedly, it’s a good scenario, but the only way to make it real is to choose the best mail order brides site that will work perfectly for you and follow all the safety rules.