Live casinos have been a popular pick when it comes to online gambling sites. They’ve been around for decades and they’ve become a staple of online casinos.

However, it can be difficult to find the best live dealer casinos in a world where there are so many different options to choose from. That’s why we’ve hunted down our top 5 favorite options.

Our top pick is Las Atlantis as it’s the best all-rounder on the list, but there are some other great options that are definitely worth checking out.

Best Live Casino Sites

1. Las Atlantis – Best Live Casino Site Overall

Pros

No banking fees

Free play available

13 live casino games

Great customer support

280% match up to $14,000

Gorgeous theme and great layout

Cons

No poker options

With Las Atlantis being the youngest site on our best live dealer games list, you’d be forgiven for overlooking it. Despite being launched as recently as 2020, this site has stormed its way to the top of our list due to being such a great all-rounder.

Live Casino Selection: 4.8/5

The live dealer games selection on Las Atlantis is great. There are 13 options to choose from, with a mixture of live blackjack, baccarat, and live roulette. It’s one of the best blackjack sites you can play live dealer blackjack games at.

You might have trouble scanning over the games if you’re visiting for the first time though. The live casino games at Las Atlantis can only be seen if you’re logged into an account.

What’s most impressive about the Las Atlantis online casino games is the quality that you’ll be experiencing. The entire interface is smooth and fluid, which makes the whole experience extremely satisfying.

Betting limits range from $1 to $2,500, making it a great platform for low stake players.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.95/5

Las Atlantis doesn’t slack when it comes to bonuses and rewards either. You can expect to find some of the best bonuses in the industry.

With a bonus of 280% up to $14,000, Las Atlantis will make signing up to their site worth your time. Moreover, there are an additional 5 welcome bonus variations you can choose from.

You can use the bonus code ‘LASATLANTIS’ to claim the 280% matched deposit bonus. This code is also valid five times on your first five deposits when you sign up with them.

It does have a 35x wagering requirement though, but luckily there is no time limit attached to this bonus offer.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

You might expect Las Atlantis to falter somewhere when it comes to their review, but that simply isn’t the case.

Customer support at Las Atlantis is nothing short of excellent. If you get stuck on the website you can enter a live chat with incredibly friendly and knowledgeable support staff.

If you’re in a hurry and would like to speak to someone urgently, there are two phone numbers that you can dial to get hold of the customer service department.

If you’ve got some more detailed questions to ask the team, there’s also an email address that you can send your queries to. Emails are not necessarily slow either, and we found response times to be less than 24 hours.

Banking: 4.8/5

When it comes to banking methods, Las Atlantis holds its own against the best of the best. While it might have less than some of the other live casinos on this list, they have a respectable selection.

Las Atlantis offers 8 banking methods for bettors to choose from. Aside from your standard banking options such as debit and credit cars, you can expect to see a range of other options too.

Neosurf is one option, and Bitcoin is also an option, along with other cryptocurrencies such as LTC, ETH, and USDT. Further still, you can deposit using the live chat and by phone.

Withdrawals are not necessarily fast though, and with a timeframe of 1-3 days we have certainly seen better.

Sign up for a Las Atlantis account and enjoy up to $14,000 worth of bonuses and a top-notch live casino experience.

2. Red Dog – Best Live Casino for Low Stakes Players

Pros

$10 minimum deposit

$1-$2,500 betting range

No banking fees

235% match + 55 free spins

Free play versions available

Crypto options available

Excellent customer service

Cons

Minimum withdrawal of $150

Red Dog Casino is another young online gambling site. Launching in 2019, this site might only be a year older, but it still stacks up incredibly well against its main rival on this list with incredible customer service and the lowest deposit limits of all other live casinos on our list.

Live Casino Selection: 4.7/5

When it comes to the live dealer games selection it’s incredibly similar to Las Atlantis. Red Dog Casino has 13 games on offer. Again, you can only see this as a registered member on the site.

You can find live roulette, live blackjack, and baccarat here. It may not have the biggest live casino library but Red Dog Casino still strives to provide its players with the best live casino experience, especially for low-stakes players. You can place a bet between $1 and $2,500, depending on which game you prefer.

As the holder of the joint lowest in terms of selection on our list, the site could benefit from the addition of one or two more options.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Red Dog casino has a great bonus for bettors to utilize. It might not be as extensive and as valuable as some of the others offered on this list, but there’s no doubt that it’s an enticing one.

Crypto players can enjoy a 320% crypto bonus when they use the bonus code REDCOIN.

Before you activate your bonus though there are one or two things to take note of. One is the 35x wagering requirements and the other is the different minimum deposits based on your preferred payment method.

There’s also a regular welcome bonus, a New game bonus, and a whole bunch of other promotions that you can take advantage of.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

The customer support at Red Dog Casino is some of the best in the business. We’ve seen nothing but excellent reviews about their customer support team.

Red Dog Casino has a live chat support function, a phone number, and an email address. However, where they truly excel is their speed of service and the quality thereof.

The support team’s chat response is instant, with detailed feedback and knowledgeable support agents ready to answer any of your questions.

Emails are responded to much faster too, with an average response time of just a couple of hours, and in some cases even less than an hour.

Banking: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino drops the ball just a little bit when it comes to the banking methods that they offer. However, that’s not necessarily a deal-breaker as they still cover the major options.

You’ll have 7 options to choose from at Red Dog Casino. You can use all the traditional payment methods, crypto in the form of Bitcoin, live chat, and even deposit by phone.

What’s missing though is the ever-popular e-wallet options such as PayPal. Another drawback is that you have to withdraw a minimum of $150, which is relatively high.

On the other hand, though, they offer the lowest minimum deposit of the lot, at just $10. All other live casinos on our list are either $20 or $30.

If you’re a beginner when it comes to online casino games and wants to start slow, this is a great place to do so.

Sign up for a Red Dog Casino account and enjoy your favorite live dealers with low stakes!

3. Ignition – Best Live Casino Game Selection

Pros

34 live dealer games

Quick withdrawals

Combined $3000 bonus offer

Bet up to $10,000

Cons

No e-wallet banking methods

If you’re looking for an abundance of live dealer games from one online casino, look no further than Ignition. Despite only launching in 2016, this online casino has built a great reputation amongst bettors, and it can only get better from here.

Live Casino Selection: 4.95/5

Ignition has the widest range of live dealer games on our list of best live casinos. With a total of 34 live casino games available, they blow the competition out of the water when it comes to quantity. You can play Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

We tested each game thoroughly and had a fantastic experience. Bets range from $1 to $10,000, making it the ideal platform for high rollers.

Checking some of their reviews will only lead to a similar story as thousands of users have reported back as being incredibly happy with Ignition’s live casino games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

There’s also an incredible welcome bonus available at Ignition – totaling a combined $3000. The best bonus to choose here is the Bitcoin bonus offer.

Ignition will offer you a cash welcome deposit of 150% match up to $1500 if you deposit using Bitcoin and use the code ‘IGWPCB’.

This casino is also one of the best BTC poker casinos where you can also claim an additional 150% up to $1500 as a poker welcome bonus when you deposit using cryptos. Both of these have a 25x wagering requirement, which is significantly less than the other live dealer casinos on this list.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

The Ignition help section is good overall, but it does lack a phone number that you can call to rapidly get in touch with a customer service agent.

However, the other options on offer include a help center with FAQs live chat function, an email contact form, and a forum. All of these can be helpful if you get stuck, but sometimes you need to make a phone call to an agent.

Nevertheless, the help center itself is thorough and covers a wide range of topics that have been neatly divided, allowing you to quickly and easily navigate your way to where you need to be.

Banking: 4.8/5

Ignition has a few ups and downs when it comes to its banking methods. On one hand, they have 8 different payment options on offer, with 4 of these being crypto options – BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH.

They do lack an e-wallet option such as PayPal for example, which has proven to be incredibly popular amongst many online bettors.

Another positive from Ignition though, is that they have lightning-quick withdrawals compared to most of the online live casinos on this list. Ignition is in second place when it comes to the fastest withdrawals at less than 24 hours.

Experience an authentic live casino vibe for high rollers when you join Ignition Casino today!

4. Wild Casino – Most Flexible Banking of Any Live Casino

Pros

25 different payment methods

Withdrawals within 48 hours

18 live dealer games

Bet range of $1-$10,000

250% match up to $1000

Cons

No branded slot machines

No poker room

Wild Casino has been around since 1991, making it the oldest and most experienced online gambling site in our top 5 – and by a long way too. If banking methods are the top priority for you, then this is likely the live online casino that you might want to go with.

Live Casino Selection: 4.7/5

Wild Casino has a robust selection of live dealer games on offer. It’s second-best only to Ignition on our top 5 list. There are a total of 18 live dealer games at Wild Casino.

Once again, they’re just as great in terms of quality as they are in quantity. Each of these games is excellent, with an easy-to-use interface and a great look and feel.

The biggest focus at Wild Casino is live roulette, making up around half of the live dealer games. However, there’s still a decent variety beyond that so it’s not like you’ll only be playing roulette here. You can place bets between $1 and $10,000, ideal for both low-stakes players and high rollers alike.

If you’re into roulette and you prefer playing with crypto funds, Wild Casino is one of the best Bitcoin roulette sites you can find.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus at Wild Casino is not bad, but it’s nothing special compared to what we’ve already seen. It’s definitely worth using if you enjoy the site, but you do have two options to choose from.

The first is a cash welcome bonus which is 250% match up $1000. This bonus comes with a 35x wagering requirement, and you can use the code ‘WILD250’ to unlock it.

You can also claim another bonus if you’re depositing with crypto. You’ll be eligible for a 300% deposit match up to $3000 if you use the code ‘CRYPTO300’. You’ll have a 45x wagering requirement with this bonus.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

At Wild Casino, you’re somewhat limited to an email address with no live chat or mobile phone number to contact them with. We have seen some average reviews when it comes to Wild Casino’s customer support.

In other words, you have to wait for the customer service team to get back to you before you get the help that you need. While the site states that the team is available 24/7, their response time is relatively slow.

It’s definitely something that can be improved as the website has kept up with the industry standards everywhere else, especially when it comes to banking methods.

Banking: 4.85/5

Banking methods is where Wild Casino excels compared to its competition. There are a total of 25 different payment options available here, far more than any other on this list.

17 of these are cryptocurrencies including the likes of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, and USD Coin. This gives you some great options to claim the crypto welcome bonus. Needless to say, Wild Casino is the best tether casino site you can join.

Aside from the wide range of payment methods, Wild Casino also has great withdrawal speeds of between 1 and 48 hours.

Bet on your favorite live dealer games without worrying about moving funds across. Join Wild Casino today!

5. mBit Casino – Best Crypto Live Casino Experience

Pros

Fast and anonymous transfers

Withdrawals in under 10 minutes

Good customer support

70 live dealer games

Cons

Several geo restrictions for live casino section

Crypto options only

MBit Casino is one of the best crypto casinos, especially for those who want to steer clear of more traditional payment methods. Established in 2014, this live dealer casino offers the fastest payouts, and they’re completely anonymous too. The only problem is that they are only available in a select few countries.

Live Casino Selection: 4.8/5

MBit Casino has a wide range of games on offer. You can find just about everything here from poker to wheel games, live blackjack, and baccarat. Variety certainly is not an issue here.

Quantity is not a problem either with around 70 different live casino games to choose from. With this quantity and variety, you would expect the quality of the games to drop somewhat, however, that is not the case either.

The live dealer games are crystal clear and of great quality. A simple-to-navigate user interface makes the games incredibly easy to play.

The biggest issue though is that the live dealer games are limited in some countries around the world. In other countries, you might not find any live dealer games at all.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.3/5

At first glance, the MB Casino bonus offer might seem like an incredibly enticing one. With a 110% deposit match up to 1 Bitcoin plus 300 free spins it certainly does seem like a great offer.

However, once you dive into the T’s and C’s of this bonus it’s another story. There are some relatively disappointing terms and conditions to be found here.

There’s a 35x wagering requirement first of all, which is no more than others on this list, however, you only have 14 days to complete this wagering requirement and withdraw your funds.

This time limit makes the bonus offer feel slightly rushed, and you don’t have as much time to enjoy the platform using your bonus funds as you do with other live dealer casinos on this list.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

There’s a great live chat support function on the MBit Casino site which is great if you need help quickly. Other than that you can find an extensive list of articles all neatly filed under specific categories based on what you need help with.

There’s no email address or phone number that allows you to contact the customer service team, which is somewhat of a downside.

However, even if you do need some assistance, the 24/7 live chat agents are more than helpful and friendly enough to satisfy your needs – and they’re really fast too. In addition, the FAQ section also provides some great details.

Banking: 4.0/5

When it comes to banking methods, MBit Casino has had some divided reviews. It doesn’t offer any traditional banking methods whatsoever – they’re purely a crypto-based casino.

If you’re a bettor that loves to use cryptocurrencies then this is a great concept to get into, but if you’re not familiar with the confusing world of crypto it’s best to steer clear of this live dealer casino.

You can find 7 different crypto options to choose from, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and XRP.

Use your crypto funds on some of the most exciting live dealer games you can find!

Runners Up:

Choosing the Best Live Dealer Casinos to Play Live Casino Games

Live Casino Selection

The number of live dealer games is an important factor to consider when choosing the best online casinos to play live casino games. However, other important factors that we look at are the variety of live casino games, as well as the quality of games. Even if you’re losing, at least you’ll be able to see it happening in crystal clear quality rather than a blurry mess.

Bonuses & Rewards

Who doesn’t love a good bonus offer? It’s one of the crucial factors that we look into when we decide where a site should go on our list of best live casinos online. However, rather than just taking the bonus offer at face value, we dig deeper into the terms and conditions of the bonus. The t&cs can tell you a lot about what to expect from the bonus and how much value it truly has.

Customer Support

Whenever it comes to any kind of online gambling site, having the ability to contact someone from the support team is essential. You need to be able to get in touch with the online casino as quickly as possible. If the site has good customer support, any concerns you might have about its legitimacy will also be put to rest.

Banking

Some bettors prefer to use specific payment methods when it comes to online gambling sites. Cryptocurrencies have also been surging in popularity in recent years. Having a wide range of secure payment methods available is important when it comes to modern online live casinos.

Another important factor that bettors are concerned about is the average withdrawal times, and slower times will affect the site’s score.

Top Live Casino Betting Sites: FAQ

Is It Safe To Use Live Dealer Casinos?

Absolutely. In recent years online gambling sites have become much more secure. In the majority of cases, there is nothing to worry about when it comes to your safety and privacy.

You still need to be cautious when entering your personal information and banking details into any website though. Always keep an eye out for the SSL encryption sign in your URL bar. You can also check out the online casino’s license at the bottom of their page to make sure they are regulated and legitimate.

Can I Speak to the Dealer at Live Casinos?

You can’t use your device’s microphone to speak to the dealer or other players on a live casino site. However, there is an interface that allows you to use a quick chat function through typing.

It’s fair to say that if everyone could speak through their microphone at live dealer games that there would be complete chaos, especially for the dealer. However, the quick chat function works perfectly and still allows for some communication.

Do I Have To Spend a Lot of Money at Live Dealer Casinos?

No, you don’t! In fact, you’re in complete control over how much money you spend at live casinos. Always make sure to check their minimum deposits to see if they match the amount of money that you want to spend.

Each site is unique and has different limits, as well as fees. These are elements that you should always keep in mind when choosing the right online gambling site for you.

Is It Possible To Win at Live Casinos?

It might seem like a lot of people lose when it comes to live dealer casino games, but it definitely is possible. In fact, many people have had great success playing live dealer games. However, you should never let your emotions influence your decisions, and always remember to take a break every now and then.

Do I Have To Use Cryptocurrencies at Live Casinos?

No, you don’t necessarily have to use cryptocurrencies for live dealer casino games. Crypto has become a popular option recently because of the quick transaction times and the lack of transaction fees. However, if you’re not comfortable with crypto just yet, there are many live online casinos out there that offer traditional banking methods.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Live Dealer Casino Sites

Las Atlantis: As our top overall pick there are some great live dealer games on offer here. This site is an excellent all-rounder though with 8 payment options, great customer support and a bonus offer with incredible value. You simply need to use the bonus code ‘LASATLANTIS’ to claim the 280% matched deposit bonus up to $14,000.

Red Dog: Red Dog turns out to be an excellent choice for beginners. Their low minimum deposits and outstanding customer service make them by far the best option for those who are new to online gambling and need to take it slow to learn the ropes.

Ignition: Ignition excels in sheer amount of live dealer games and has by far the most available to bettors with 34. They have quick payouts of under 24 hours, and a great bonus offer which has the lowest wagering requirement of all the other live dealer casinos on this list.

Wild Casino: Wild Casino has had some mixed reviews in the past, but if you’re a bettor looking for a wide range of payment options to choose from this could be the site for you. Wild Casino offers a total of 25 different options, with 17 crypto coins on offer too.

mbit Casino: This one is for the crypto bettors. Mbit Casino is a crypto-exclusive casino, but their selection of live dealer games is great – as long as they are available in your region. Some countries do not have any live dealer games on offer. You can find lightning-quick withdrawals of under 10 minutes at Mbit Casino.

How to Sign Up at the Best Live Dealer Online Casinos

Online gambling sites are usually cluttered and confusing to navigate though. If you haven’t done it before it can feel like a bit of a daunting task. Not to worry though, we’re here to walk you through the process step by step!

We’ve chosen our top pick Las Atlantis for the example below:

Step 1: Create your account.

Visit the Las Atlantis website or use our link.

Click the pink “Sign Up” button in the top right corner.

Create a username and password, then click ‘Next’.

Fill out the form by entering your personal information.

Click “Create Account”.

Step 2: Check your email inbox.

Look for an email from Las Atlantis.

Click the link inside the email to confirm your account and be redirected to your profile on the website.

Step 3: Make your first deposit.

Click on “Deposit”.

Choose your preferred payment method.

Enter your banking details and follow the instructions to deposit.

Make sure to enter your bonus code here!

Start having fun with the live dealer games !

Which Live Casino Betting Site Is the Best for You?

Choosing one live casino to stand head and shoulders above the rest is no easy task. There are a ton of different factors to consider there, and it’s mostly based on what your personal preferences are.

Our top pick is Las Atlantis because it’s the best all-rounder. There may be some online live dealer casinos that specialize in one area and come out stronger than Las Atlantis, however, they are then weaker in other areas.

That being said though, all of the live online casinos on this list are excellent and definitely worth a try. We encourage you to try each of them, and remember, you can use the bonus codes for each site as you test them out!

