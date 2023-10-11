Best Kayaking Spots in London: Paddle Your Way Through the Capital

London, renowned globally for its historic landmarks, bustling streets, and iconic River Thames, also harbours some surprisingly scenic kayaking spots. For both seasoned paddlers and curious beginners, the UK’s capital city offers a unique perspective of its architectural marvels and natural beauty from the water. Adventuro, the adventure sports marketplace, has loads of options across the capital for stand up paddle, kayaking and canoeing.

1. The River Thames



Route: Start at Putney Embankment and go from Putney to Tower Bridge

Highlights: Paddling on the Tidal Thames offers an immersive historical journey. Glide past the majestic Houses of Parliament, the towering Shard, and the ancient Tower Bridge. Feel the hum of the city as you float by the bustling Southbank, and relish the serenity of the lesser-explored corners, like the Greenwich Foot Tunnel and Canary Wharf. Each stroke reveals a blend of the old and new, making this a unique urban adventure.

Difficulty Level: Intermediate to Advanced. While the Thames offers fantastic views, navigating it requires experience, especially during high-traffic times. It’s recommended to kayak in groups or with a guide if you’re unfamiliar with the river.

Note: Remember, if you’re kayaking on the tidal section of the Thames, you need to seek permission from the Port of London Authority.

2. Regents Canal



Route: Limehouse Basin to Little Venice

Starting Point: Limehouse Basin

Highlights: As you paddle along Regent’s Canal, you’re transported to a tranquil world, seemingly distant from the city’s hustle. Discover the vibrant Camden Market, float under the enchanting Maida Hill tunnel, and wave to the animals at the ZSL London Zoo. The waters reflect colourful houseboats and historic warehouses, painting a vivid picture of London’s diverse heritage.

Difficulty Level: Beginner-friendly. The calm waters of Regents Canal offer a more relaxed paddling experience.

Book here: Kayak Hire from Limehouse

3. The Lee Valley White Water Centre

Route: Man-made Olympic course on Station Road, Waltham Cross

Highlights: Originally constructed for the London 2012 Olympic Games, this centre now serves as a haven for thrill-seekers.

Difficulty Level: Advanced. This is for those looking to test their skills against raging white waters.

4. The Grand Union Canal



Route: Brentford to Rickmansworth

Starting Point: Brentford Locks

Highlights: The UK’s longest canal takes you on a journey past picturesque houseboats, through lush parks, and by charming pubs.

Difficulty Level: Beginner to Intermediate. This long stretch provides varying levels of challenges suitable for all.

Book here: Kayak Hire from Paddington Basin

5. Danson Park

Route: Around the lake starting from Danson Road, Bexleyheath

Highlights: An idyllic spot nestled in suburban London, Danson Park offers an oasis of calm. The lake is surrounded by scenic pathways and a historical manor house.

Difficulty Level: Beginner-friendly. The contained lake waters make it an ideal spot for novices or those seeking a peaceful paddle.

Tips for Kayaking in London:

Safety First: Always wear a buoyancy aid, even if you’re an experienced kayaker.

Check the Weather: London’s weather can be unpredictable. Ensure you check the forecast before setting out.

Respect Other Water Users: London’s waterways are shared with a multitude of boats and other watercraft. It’s crucial to be respectful and aware.

Seek Guidance: If you’re new to kayaking or unfamiliar with London’s waterways, consider joining a guided tour or kayaking group.

Whether you’re keen to tackle the mighty Thames or prefer the quiet allure of the canals, London provides a kayaking experience like no other. Each location offers its distinct charm, ensuring every paddle trip in the capital becomes a cherished memory. Happy kayaking!