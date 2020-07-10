Best Gold Men’s Jewelry Rings

In this era of social media and networks, there are more men open to jewelry and accessories. Therefore, some brands have dedicated their energy to serving this new and rapidly growing target market. Highlighted below are some of the best men’s jewelry rings.

Masculine rings

These are large statement rings with engravings that stand out such as swords, skulls, tribal marks, and other shapes and forms that are considered Masculine and are usually bulky with squared edges. These jewelry rings for men are available in many brands and are pocket friendly. This style of rings is a lot more common with a lot of men as they do not feel self-conscious because it accentuates their masculinity.

White gold plain bands

A lot more men are inclining towards rings as an accessory even when choosing wedding bands, they have this in mind. The white gold plain bands are a good example of such men’s jewelry rings that are both statement and functional. The ring is going to be a big part of the man’s life; there is no reason why it should be boring.

Yellow gold with black titanium

Black titanium is widely used in men’s jewelry rings and is being paired quite seamlessly with yellow gold for classy and elegant looks. This style of jewelry rings for men is largely meant to make a statement and the impression of class and sophistication. The simplicity oozes class and paired with gold it is quite elevated.

Silver grooved gold ring

However flashy men may want to be, they do not incline to the dazzling flash of diamonds to accentuate their accessories. For this reason, men’s jewelry rings are most often adorned with silver grooves or to create that light refraction effect. This gives the rings a bright and shiny look adding to the dazzle of the gold.

Tiger eye gold rings

With either large rounded or square centerpiece, this style of men’s jewelry rings is equipped with a shiny gem that is marbled and polished to create an accent on the ring. It is catchy and hard to miss making the style suitable for dominant men. These rings are available for order on https://icecarats.com/collections/mens-rings.

Signet band gold rings

Often flat-topped and in uniform color throughout the ring. These are a staple for most men for their simplicity. Moreover, for their plain appearance, they are easily customizable; easy to carve and emboss any design unique to an individual. Men’s jewelry rings can be highly personal pieces between friends of members sharing a common cause.

Dark ruby gold ring

Men are usually drawn to gems that are subtle and rubies adorn with gold quite well. This prevalent men’s jewelry rings style places the ruby centrally to capture light and attention while complementing the gold so well that they are like a match made in heaven.

Engraved gold bands

Whether plain, fancy or ornated, men’s jewelry rings are quite easily engraved with personalized messages, initials, dates, and patterns. Purchasing your pieces on www.icecarats.com/collections/mens-rings gives you the option of engraving for a little extra cost.

Keeping up with styles shows your deep sense of personal style and fashion. Men who wear fashionable rings exude confidence and express a sense of comfort in their skin. Style your fingers with rings of your choice to match your style and outfits.