Turkey, a country that is located partly in Asia and partly in Europe, holds a unique geographical situation. It has been both a barrier and a bridge between the two continents throughout its history.

Turkey has a Mediterranean sea shoreline to the south, east, and north to the Black Sea. It is bordering on east Armenia, Iran, Azerbaijan (in the Nakhchivan square), northeast Georgia, nWBG, and southwest Iraq and Syria.

There are 83.2 million inhabitants in Turkey (in 2020), Istanbul is the largest city, while Ankara is the national capital.

Why you should visit Turkey

Turkish tradition

Because the population of the country is distinct, when you visit Turkey you’ll see many different origins. Every region has its own traditions, art, folklore, and even food. This ultimately adds to the country’s richness.

Turkish food

Turkish food is one of the world’s most renowned cuisines. It is a blend of foods from the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Turkey is renowned for delicacies such as coffee and tea. Almost everywhere in Turkey, you may discover these pleasures. Kebabs is famous in the south-eastern area. Before the main course, food given in little pieces is called “Meze.” Meze normally is eaten with “Raki,” the most famous alcoholic drink. In Turkish cuisine, seafood is essential too.

Start your day with a Turkish traditional breakfast. This appetizing range comprises fresh white bread, egg, tomatoes, cucumber, and black olives with a variety of dishes – all for tea wash. You will also be asked to treat mezzanine dishes, delicious Kofte meatballs, and real Turkish coffee.

Soups have a special place in the Turkish diet for many years and at any time of the day, it is appropriate to order a bowl. Baklava – a candy pastry, Turkish rice pudding known as Sutlac, and, of course, Turkish delight – are traditional treats. For sure these delicious treats would make your kids’ days if you are travelling with kids and decide to visit Turkey.

Best food to eat in Turkey

Taratorlu Piyaz

One of the rich tastes of the Mediterranean Region, piyaz with tarator is the most famous dish of Antalya. In addition to the beans and onions in the classic piyaz, you should definitely try the tarator pide, where boiled eggs and tahini add color and flavor.

Tarhana soup

If a list with the title of soup is made in Turkish cuisine, the recipe for tarhana soup will definitely be at the top of the list. There are hundreds of soups that are counted among the traditional soups of Turkish cuisine. But many of them are actually local soups. It is not known or done all over Turkey. But tarhana is very different in this regard. Wherever you go in the country, tarhana soup is known and loved.

Stuffed zucchini flowers

The pearl of the Aegean is a dish unique to the Muğla region. This meal, whose main ingredients are meat and wheat, is usually served as a feast and wedding meal. Chicken meat can be used instead of mutton upon request. Since it strengthens the nervous system, it is recommended to be consumed especially in winter. Since it contains iron, it has a blood-forming effect. If your materials are ready, let’s see how to make an original keskek.

Water Pastry

In both its taste and texture, Tandır Kebabı, or tandoor kebab, is distinctive. The kebab consists of fatty lambs chopped close to the bone, merely flavored with salt, and then grilled in a specific oven or underground for a long time. It is traditionally either served with pilaf or with a delicate, thin piece of lavaş.

Flesh on the outside is crispy and tender to the inside of the flesh. This kebab is found in the kebab restaurants specializing in tandoor with its distinctive aroma.

Hibeş

This platter is both an appetizer and a sauce in Turkish cuisine. The base is sesame paste, which is a fundamental aspect of coastal regions such as Antalya’s cuisine. The paste is first diluted with warm water, then sautéed with citrus fruit juice, garlic, cumin, and paprika.

When the mustard is consistent, it is ready. You may dissipate it with a cup of meat or as a side dish. Hibeş can frequently be seen among appetizers and olive oil dishes on the restaurant menus.

Amazing natural attraction

It is little wonder that Turkey is famed as a beach resort, offering glittering shorelines and beautiful beaches, such as Oludeniz’ blue lagoon. But the country also has many other lovely landscapes and sceneries because of its active geological history. The natural patrimony of the country is worth visiting with 44 national parks that conserve its unique flora and fauna.

Amazing Restaurants in Turkey

Restaurants in Turkey deal in different varieties of foods. The major categories are grain (broad to börek), grilled meats, vegetables, mezzi, fish, and more. They make use of ready-to-assemble cabinets to store these foods. Desserts and other drinks, and Turkish cuisine has been grouped to facilitate the work. Every category is therefore divided into countless taste combinations and plates, both historically and culturally impacted by the many areas.

Restaurants in different locations are rather prevalent today when you visit Istanbul and they all produce various types of cuisine. A new approach towards Turkish food also called ‘New Anatolian Kitchen’ has encouraged the promotion of professional chefs, experimenting on Turkish cuisine with traditions and ingredients.

Conclusion

Turkey is kind, lovely, culturally wealthy, and has fantastic monetary value. It is equally modern to be comfy yet still traditional enough to be intriguing. Turkey is one of the top 10 tourist attractions worldwide and welcomes more than 35 million people.