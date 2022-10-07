If you’re based in Europe and keen to play in an online casino for real money, things couldn’t be better for you.

Because some of the best European online casinos are at your disposal, with new ones raising the bar every year. Indeed, the EU online gambling market is predicted to swell by 19% in 2022.

While all that is great, it can also be a “problem of plenty” for gambling enthusiasts, with thousands of casino sites open to EU players. Even if you are new to online gaming, you must already be knowing that you cannot just pick up a random casino that pops up in search results.

To separate the wheat from the chaff, we list below the 5 best online casinos in Europe, after reviewing their security, fairness, game collection, bonuses, payment speeds, and other important factors.

So, without further ado, here we go!

5 Best Euro Online Casinos

1. WildTornado Casino: Best European casino overall

Pros:

Run by legit operator Dama N.V.

6,500+ online casino games

Big, fair Welcome Bonus of 100% bonus up to €1,000

Zero deposit and withdrawal fee

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Regular bonuses in your inbox

Cons:

Some popular EU payment methods, like PayPal, are not supported

Software & Games: 4.9/5

Thanks to a massive selection of online casino games by providers big and small, WildTornado Casino was always in contention as our number 1 pick.

With over 6,500 titles to choose from, you’ll get a superb choice in slots, table games, jackpot games, and even live dealer games (200+ titles). The slots’ collection is one of the best, with hard-to-find jewels like The Age the Gods jackpot slot series by Playtech.

As WildTornado accepts cryptocurrencies, you also have a wide range of BTC casino games at your disposal.

Casino Bonuses: 4/5

Starting with a big, juicy Welcome Bonus of 100% Bonus up to €1,000/10,000 NOK PLUS 100 Free Spins on your first deposit, you’ll also get regular bonuses and promotional offers from WildTornado right in your inbox.

We must say, that the Welcome Bonus here is a lot bigger than at most Euro casinos. More importantly, it is actually usable, with a wagering of only 40 times the bonus amount. What we weren’t thrilled about, though, was the maximum bet per spin limit of 1 EUR, while playing with this bonus.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

Befitting the #1 European online casino title, Wild Tornado offers a wide range of trusted payment options such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, Neosurf, and Interac. For those who prefer to play using cryptocurrencies, the site offers Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, and other popular choices.

The cashouts are pretty fast too. Just make sure all your documentation with them is complete and verified before requesting a withdrawal. The icing on the cake is that there are no deposit or withdrawal fees at Wild Tornado Casino.

Mobile Gaming: 4/5

Play all your favourite games on the move with Wild Tornado Casino’s competent mobile-friendly website. Although there is no option of a downloadable app, in our test, the site’s interface and the games worked perfectly fine on mobile.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

You can get in touch with Wild Tornado Casino through several ways. The friendly and professional customer support staff is available via live chat, e-mail, Telegram, and Viber (calling and messaging).

2. 7Signs Casino: Best Casino Bonuses

Pros:

Over 7,000 casino games

Choice of 7 Welcome Bonuses

Multi-level VIP programme

Supports Czech, Polish, Norwegian, Hungarian, Finnish, German and Italian languages

Cons:

Wagering requirements on bonuses could be lower

Software & Games: 4.9/5

7Signs Casino has impressed us a lot since its launch in 2020. The cartoon-themed website is home to a massive 7,000 quality games from over 100 gaming studios.

There are more than 6,600 instant-play online slot games for you to try out without the need to download or install any software.

If you love classic casino games such as roulette, blackjack, or poker, then also 7Signs is sure to satisfy you, by offering over 200 live dealer games and an equally impressive range of RNG table games.

In short, you’ll seldom find a more comprehensive range of real money casino games than that at 7Signs Casino.

Casino Bonuses: 4/5

This European online casino has chosen a unique way to welcome new players. By offering a choice of seven welcome bonuses, 7Signs Casino certainly makes things interesting.

Our favourite one among the seven welcome bonuses is the 100% up to €500 + 100 Free Spins offer. It’s a pretty generous bonus for which you’ll need to make a deposit of at least €20. The wagering of 35x on deposit and bonus amount, however, could have been lower.

Other ongoing promotions at 7Signs Casino include a Weekend Reload Bonus (€700 + 50 free spins), Weekly Reload (50 Free Spins), 15% Weekly Cashback (of up to €3,000), 25% Live Cashback (of up to €200), and Loyalty Points.

The VIP programme at 7Signs Casino offers 5 levels, and as you go up to the higher level, additional perks, such as withdrawal limits and cashbacks, increase too.

Banking Options: 4/5

All kinds of payment methods are available at 7Signs Casino. Take your pick from Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Ecopayz, Paysafecard, MiFinity, MuchBetter, AstroPay, Siru Mobile, Bank transfer, and Interac.

If you prefer playing with cryptocurrencies, then 7Signs offers Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

Although we received the cashouts in a timely manner, the maximum monthly withdrawal limit of €10,000 may be too low for high rollers (or if you win a jackpot!).

Mobile Gaming: 4.5/5

We tried 7Signs on popular mobile browsers and operating systems, and are happy to say that it’s a totally glitch-free experience. There’s no downloadable app, yet no punter will complain, as the site is fully optimized for mobile gambling.

Customer Support: 4/5

7Signs Casino has a competent customer service team that is available 24/7. You can contact them via 24/7 live chat and e-mail. Sadly, telephone support isn’t available any more, and the FAQ section on the website is also not too thorough.

3. GetSlots: Best European Online Casino for Tournaments

Pros:

6,400+ games, 60+ gaming studios

Impressive collection of live games

Ongoing slot and live casino game tournaments

Wide range of payment options

Big welcome package

Cons:

Welcome bonuses have a maximum cashout limit of 5,000 EUR

Deposits need to be wagered 3 times before withdrawing

Software & Games: 4.7/5

Like our top 2 picks, GetSlots Casino also boasts of a huge selection of quality casino games. Their games lobby is brimming with over 6,000 titles, with slots, jackpots, and live dealer games combining to give you a stunning game play experience.

As amazing as the overall games’ collection is, it’s the jackpot lobby that really takes the cake. If you’re feeling lucky then spin a few rounds of famous jackpot titles such as Mega Moolah, Divine Fortune and Buffalo Blitz Megaways.

Slot lovers are also in for a treat with regular slot tourneys that offer tempting prizes. For example, their Drops & Wins Slots Tournament is currently running at full steam with a prize pool of €500K.

Casino Bonuses: 4/5

GetSlots offers European casino players a four-part Welcome Bonus Package that is given on your first-four qualifying deposits. The total of bonus money and spins comes out to be a generous €4,000 and 300 Free Spins.

Even the playthrough on the welcome bonuses is a reasonable 40x. As splendid as this offer is, we were a little put off by the conservative maximum cashout limit of 5,000 EUR on this promo.

If you decide to skip the welcome bonus, you can take advantage of several other promotions, such as, 40% Weekend Reload Bonus, Tuesday Free Spins, and various slot and live game tourneys.

Banking Options: 4/5

There is a plethora of payment options at GetSlots, and we don’t think you’ll have trouble depositing or withdrawing, whichever region of Europe you reside in.

Beside the universal options of credit and debit cards, you can also use popular e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz etc.), Trustly, Sofort, and a range of cryptos. We were happy to find that there are no deposit or withdrawal fees at this top Euro casino.

Mobile Gaming: 4/5

GetSlots offers a downloadable mobile casino app for Android users. But if you don’t want to install it, you can also play straight on their mobile-friendly website. It’s a mini-version of their desktop site, yet everything works as smoothly on a smartphone as it does on a computer.

Customer Support: 4.1/5

You can get in touch with their customer support via the website contact form, or through the live chat. The FAQ section is fairly detailed, but as of now, there is no phone support.

4. Temple Nile: Best EU casino to play Jackpot Slots

Pros:

Run by trustworthy company White Hat Gaming Ltd.

Big-prize progressive games, Must-go jackpots, Drops and Wins

4-level VIP Rewards scheme, loyalty points too

Exciting promo events and giveaways

Cons:

RNG table games selection is not that impressive

The 3-part Welcome Bonus is generous, but comes with a high wagering requirement

Software & Games: 4.2/5

As one of the top-rated EU online casinos, Egyptian-themed Temple Nile comes packed with an excellent games’ selection that is perfect for both casual punters and high roller players.

Here, you’ll find well over 3,000 online casino games from the best providers in the industry – Red Tiger, Play N Go, and Microgaming, to name a few.

You’ll find plenty of feature-rich slot games that come with Drops & Wins feature, Megaways, and the thrilling Must-Go jackpots. For lovers of live casino gaming, Temple Nile Casino has enough firepower, thanks to Evolution and Pragmatic’s cutting-edge offerings.

However, it is their jackpot selection that wowed us the most. With mouth-watering hits such as Microgaming’s Mega Moolah (currently at a staggering 7-figure mark) and Immortal Romance (6-figure jackpot at the moment), you should definitely try Temple Nile’s jackpot slot offerings.

Casino Bonuses: 4/5

The Welcome Bonus package at Temple Nile consists of bonuses on your first three deposits. The first deposit bonus of 200% up to €500 + 50 Extra Spins on Book of Dead on your first deposit is particularly remarkable – although the playthrough of 40x the total of bonus money, deposit and extra spins is a bummer.

Apart from the welcome package, this top EU casino site offers promotions such as the 500€ Weekly Cash Giveaway, Cleopatra’s 10,000€ Giveaway, and other monthly offers.

If you’re playing regularly here, you can also take advantage of the loyalty points, and VIP membership benefit

Banking Options: 4.6/

To win big playing your favourite casino games, you first need to be able to make a deposit successfully. We’re glad to report that Temple Nile Casino has got all the popular payment options covered.

Although the availability of a method will depend on your location, the choice is impressive, with support for Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Trustly, Sofort, Paysafecard, and Skrill, to name a few.

The minimum withdrawal is €20, while the maximum weekly limit is 5000 EUR.

Mobile Gaming: 4.1/5

If you prefer to explore the ancient treasures of this casino with your phone, you only need to open the site in your phone’s browser. The mobile casino loads fast (partly thanks to the removal of fancy graphics of the Desktop site) and offers smooth, quick, and easy navigation.

Customer Support: 3.9/5

For any help or query, you can contact Temple Nile’s efficient customer support staff via the 24/7 live chat, or through email. There is no phone support, nor is there a FAQ page on the site.

5. NineCasino: Best Euro Casino to Play Online Slots

Pros:

Over 5,000+ games

Daily cashback of up to 12.5%

Live casino features games by biggies Evolution & Playtech

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal amount is €50

Wagering on the welcome offer could be lower

Software & Games: 4.8/5

NineCasino immediately impressed us with a great package of online slots and live dealer games. There are 5,000+ games in their kitty, with more than 4,500 slot games (3-reel slots, video slots, Megaways, progressives) for you to enjoy.

The live casino at NineCasino is one of the best out there. The huge collection of Evolution table games, combined with numerous titles from Pragmatic and Playtech means you’ll surely enjoy playing classic table games like blackjack and roulette here.

Even the classic table games lobby is superb, with an impressive range of RNG blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat tables.

Casino Bonuses: 4/5

New players at NineCasino are welcomed with a 3-step Welcome Package.

The first deposit bonus of 100% goes up to a max of €150 or 3330 CZK, 290 BGN, 1150 DKK, 1130 HRK, 740 RON, 1500 NOK, 56910 HUF, 150 CHF and 250 Free Spins. At 30x deposit+bonus amount, the playthrough requirement here is a little less than at some other top Euro casinos.

NineCasino holds regular challenges and tournaments (for both slots and table games) to keep the gaming action new. There’s also a Daily Cashback promo that will award you a cashback amount depending on your deposit sum the previous day.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

All standard payment options such as Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Neosurf, and popular cryptocurrencies (Ethereum, XPR, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash) are supported by NineCasino.

As we found out, the cashout times are pretty fast, with speedy withdrawal processing times of up to 24 hours only.

Mobile Gaming: 4/5

We’re glad to announce that NineCasino works great on smartphones, whether Android or Apple. The casino website is lean and optimised to load fast on mobile devices, with no buggy issues to report.

Customer Support: 4/5

24/7 customer service is available round the clock at NineCasino. In case of any questions or problems, you can get in touch with them through live chat and email.