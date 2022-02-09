Best Ethereum Casinos To Play With ETH in 2022

Ether is the name of the Ethereum blockchain’s token. This is one of the fastest-growing altcoins in the market, standing closely behind Bitcoin.

The popularity of Ether, or ETH, is largely dependent on the success of the Ethereum blockchain, which is nowadays praised for its security, privacy, and decentralization.

Ethereum is also the go-to-choice of blockchain to develop decentralized apps (Dapps), especially those in the gambling sphere. Due to this, many online casinos have adopted ETH as a payment method.

In this article, we’ll give you a list of the top 3 best Ethereum casinos and dive deeper into the benefits of using ETH to gamble as well as the pros and cons each casino has to offer.

Top 3 Rated ETH Casinos

Website Safety Reputation Promotions 🏆 BC.Game Holds a gambling license from Curaçao. Received a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval. Players can use 2-factor authentication. 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. 76% of reviewers indicate the casino is “Excellent” or “Great”. Up to 1 BTC with the Wheel of Fortune.

Other promotions include tasks, achievements, and lucky prizes. Stake Received a license from the gambling authority of Curaçao. This casino also holds a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal. Ranks a bit lower than BG.Game on Trustpilot, but has 72% of reviews stating it’s “Excellent”. Weekly giveaway on Saturdays of $50,000 up to $150,000 in BTC . Offers an interesting VIP program. Cloudbet This casino holds two gambling licenses, one from Curaçao and the other from Montenegro. It also has a strong focus on responsible gambling. Cloudbet has received positive feedback from users, especially when it comes to the speed of withdrawals. 100% up to 5 BTC . Other promotions include Mega Match Mondays, Turbo Thursday, and Zero-Margin Sports Bets.

Evaluation Criteria Used To Select The Best Ethereum Casinos

To select the best ETH casinos in the market, we analyzed a series of crucial criteria for players:

Security: Some of the most critical aspects of an online casino are security and fairness. Due to this, we gave preference to casinos that are licensed by regulatory institutions and are recognized for their quality in the crypto gambling world. Moreover, we also analyzed how seriously each casino takes responsible gaming.

User Experience: We playtested different casino games both on desktop and mobile devices to understand the user experience of the platform. Key characteristics of this evaluation include the design and layout, loading times, and responsiveness of the browser version to smaller screens.

Variety of Games: The range of casino games was also taken into consideration, along with the variety of providers available. Online casinos that have exclusive or original games were also given preference, especially those that offer provably fair options.

Payment Methods: Another important aspect of this evaluation was the availability of payment methods, particularly ETH. Moreover, we analyzed which other cryptocurrencies are accepted by the casinos and if any fees are charged for transactions.

Benefits Of Gambling With Ethereum

In case you’re new to the world of gambling with cryptocurrencies, you may be wondering why you should opt for Ethereum casinos. Below, we’ll give you a list of the benefits of playing at online casinos with ETH.

Ethereum is one of the fastest cryptocurrencies in the market, which makes the speed of transactions for deposits and withdrawals higher than with other currencies.

It offers a higher level of privacy than fiat money, as you don’t need to provide any personal or financial information to third-party entities.

There are lower, if any, transaction fees when making transactions with Ethereum. This means that you’ll have an increased amount of money when compared to using fiat currencies or traditional payment methods.

Ethereum uses smart contract technology which allows you to make safer and easier transactions. Any data related to your transactions are also encrypted on a ledger, which no one can access.

Best ETH Casinos Reviewed

Now that you know who are the top 3 best ETH casinos and understand the benefits of using this altcoin to gamble, let’s have a look at what each operator has to offer.

BC.Game is, without a doubt, the best ETH casino currently available on the market. Launched in 2017, it has steadily risen in popularity due to its usability, safety, collection of games, and particularly its numerous accepted payment methods.

This casino accepts payments with 25 cryptocurrencies, Ethereum being one of them. Although fiat payments aren’t accepted at BC.Game, players can take advantage of some of the safest and fastest transactions in the industry.

When it comes to casino games, BC.Game offers over 2,000 slot tiles, as well as numerous table games such as baccarat and blackjack. Moreover, players can also take advantage of this casino’s original games which are all provably fair. Some titles include the traditional Plinko and Crash.

Those who are looking for interesting promotions will also be happy to hear that BC.Game offers numerous frequent bonuses, including small prizes in cryptocurrency for players who complete certain tasks.

The gameplay, usability, and general look and feel of BC.Game is definitely one of the most exciting in the market. This brand managed to innovate the casino look while still providing one of the fastest loading platforms available.

Security-wise, BC.Game is a licensed casino that has received the go-ahead to operate from the Curaçao regulatory authority and a seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

Due to the reasons mentioned above, and plenty of others, BC.Game takes the lead in the top ranking of best Ethereum casinos.

BC.Game is closely followed by Stake casino, which is also one of the industry leaders when it comes to original games. Stake was launched in 2017 and has received a license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and the Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval.

Stake offers over 2,000 games, with slots being the most numerous but with a very interesting collection of table games as well. Nevertheless, it’s for its original games that Stake is well known among players. This casino’s game studio developed over 15 innovative games that are exclusive for Stake players and are provably fair.

Another excellent aspect of Stake is how it wonderfully mixed the gambling experience with a social network. Players can easily interact with each other via the forum, where they share ideas, tips, and even make suggestions for the improvement of the casino.

Stake only accepts cryptocurrencies as methods of payment, currently having a list of 8 altcoins to choose from. Along with Ethereum, players can make deposits and withdrawals with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tron, and even Dogecoin.

Overall, Stake casino is the ideal place for players who enjoy taking their chances at new and out-of-the-box games while sharing their gaming experience with other players. The website looks fresh and offers a high degree of usability on both computers and smaller devices, allowing everyone to make the most out of the casino regardless of where they are.

Last but certainly not least is Cloudbet, a well-respected and established casino in the crypto gambling world. It was launched back in 2013, having gained a strong following over the recent years.

It holds a license issued by the gambling regulatory authorities of Curaçao, which ensures that the casino meets all the necessary requirements to be considered safe and fair.

One particular aspect in which Cloudbet truly outshines the competitors is its welcome bonus: players can get a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to 5 Bitcoin. At the same time, regular players can also benefit from other daily and weekly promotions.

Another interesting characteristic of this casino is that it accepts deposits and withdrawals through both cryptocurrencies and fiat money via Skrill. When it comes to altcoins, players can opt for one of the 11 available options of which Ethereum is part.

The game selection is perhaps where Cloudbet loses some points compared to the top 2 casinos, as it doesn’t offer original games. Nevertheless, players have over 1,200 titles and over 50 providers to choose from. The casino also has a solid live casino games section with titles developed by Evolution Gaming.

Finally, Cloudbet showcases how it takes responsible gaming seriously by having formed a partnership with BeGambleAware. Overall, Cloudbet has spent the past years building a solid brand that we couldn’t recommend more.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are several high-quality options when it comes to casinos where you can gamble with Ethereum. Although there are more platforms in the market, we strived to select those who take the players’ safety and entertainment to another level.

Whichever casino you choose to play in, make sure that your primary focus is to have fun, and make sure to play responsibly.

FAQ

Is there any Ethereum casino no deposit bonus?

Although no deposit bonuses tend to be quite popular in regular casinos, sadly, the trend hasn’t formed yet in crypto casinos. Most platforms offer matched deposit bonuses or other interesting promotions like risk-free wagers or weekly challenges.

Do all cryptocurrency gambling sites accept ETH?

Ethereum is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, and due to that, the vast majority of casinos accept ETH as a payment method. There might be the odd casino that doesn’t; however, we believe it will only be a matter of time until all crypto gambling sites accept Ether.

Does any crypto casino accept fiat currency?

Yes, some cryptocurrency casinos also accept payments through fiat money. One example is Cloudbet, but there are others. Make sure to always check the banking options of the casino you’re interested in before creating an account. This information can often be found at the bottom of the homepage.