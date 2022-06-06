Best Ethereum Casino Sites –Top 10 Ethereum Casinos Online Today

Cryptocurrency casinos have come a long way. In the early days, it was all about Bitcoin, and even then, it wasn’t easy to find a reputable casino with good bonuses and games. These days, the industry is awash with reputable, generous casinos, and they accept a variety of cryptocurrencies.

That includes Ethereum (ETH), and in the following guide, we’ll highlight the very best Ethereum casinos out there right now.

Which Ethereum Casinos Should You Join?

We’ve researched, vetted, and reviewed the top ETH casino sites you can play right now. Here’s a snapshot of the sites we recommend the most.

Casino Name: BitStarz Casino

The Highlights: One of the biggest, best, and longest-running crypto gambling sites. A must for all crypto players.

Score: 100/100

Casino Name: Stake Casino

The Highlights: A site that’s growing in popularity within the crypto gambling sector, and one that offers both casino games and sports betting.

Score: 98/100

Casino Name: Kingdom Casino

The Highlights: A medieval-themed casino with a generous and well-designed loyalty scheme.

Score: 98/100

Casino Name: BetChain Casino

The Highlights: BetChain is not shy when it comes to bonuses and promotions and has several of these available.

Score: 96/100

Casino Name: FortuneJack Casino

The Highlights: A cool design, a big bonus, and lots of other intriguing features.

Score: 95/100

Casino Name: Cryptowild Casino

The Highlights: A huge range of games backed by a massive Welcome Bonus.

Score: 94/100

Casino Name: 7BitCasino

The Highlights: A unique neon-style theme and a stack of top games.

Score: 92/100

Casino Name: CloudBet Casino

The Highlights: A slick design and a big multi-tier Deposit Bonus for all new players.

Score: 92/100

Casino Name: mBit Casino

The Highlights: An all-round cryptocurrency casino that has been in business for several years.

Score: 91/100

Casino Name: Roobet Casino

The Highlights: A relatively new Ethereum casino with a growing fanbase.

Score: 90/100

The 10 Best Ethereum Casinos

Hugely Popular Crypto Casino

Big Welcome Bonus

Lots of Loyalty Offers

BitStarz Casino was one of the pioneers in the crypto gambling sector. It was not the first, but to many players and critics, it’s the best.

It’s the benchmark against which many new crypto casinos are judged.

There is no single thing that BitStarz Casino gets right. What makes it unique is that it nails pretty much everything, from the slick and stylish design to the Welcome Bonus, loyalty offers, payment methods, and abundance of games.

There are over 3,500 games on BitStarz Casino, and these include around 700 crypto-specific titles. This list is growing all of the time, as well, and BitStarz Casino is constantly updating its selection.

It’s hard to put your finger on just what makes BitStarz Casino a step above the rest, but once you visit the site and play for yourself, you’ll understand why it’s top of our list.

It might not have the biggest bonus or the largest selection of games, but it rarely puts a foot wrong and just feels like a next-level crypto casino.

This award-winning casino is easily our top pick for Ethereum casinos and Ethereum gambling sites in general. If you’re only going to join one ETH casino and you want one that will never disappoint, this is the place to be.

Casino and Sportsbook

Rapidly Growing Brand

Wide Selection

Stake Casino has been growing at a tremendous rate. A few years ago, this was a little known casino and sportsbook brand. Today, it’s one of the biggest in the crypto gambling section.

This Ethereum casino holds a couple of different gambling licenses, allowing it to offer a crypto-friendly site to players from dozens of countries and a non-crypto site for players in the UK. The former is obviously the biggest one and the one we’re focusing on here, as it offers a vast roster of games and some great bonuses.

The site’s slots are produced by many major slot and table game developers and there is also a virtual sports section. If you want the real sports betting experience, switch over to the Stake sportsbook.

This is one of the areas that has received the most attention in recent years. You will have no doubt seen the Stake name and logo emblazoned across Premier League football shirts and on the banners in football grounds, and this is all seemingly part of the brand’s push to get more players into its sportsbook.

All things considered; Stake is a brand that’s definitely worth checking out for Ethereum players. It probably wouldn’t have made it on our list as little as a year ago, but a lot has been changed since then and our eyes have been opened.

Unique Theme

One of the Best Loyalty Bonuses

Over 5,000 Games

Fans of the Elder Scrolls, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and other fantasy/historical RTPs are sure to get a kick out of Kingdom Casino. The same is true for anyone who appreciates a good epic medieval fantasy series or a dark age documentary.

The casino adopts a medieval theme based around a fictional kingdom. There are knights, warriors, damsels in distress, and mages, and they all combine to create a wonderfully unique aesthetic. More importantly, it’s not merely a token gesture that stops at the name, logo, and a few promotional images, as seems to be the case with many other casinos.

The theme extends to the site’s promotions, including its loyalty offers and real money tournaments. They are also employed in the site’s VIP Program, which tasks you with scaling the rankings and increasing your reputation within this world.

It’s not just about style, either, as Kingdom Casino has plenty of substance, as well. It’s a very enjoyable casino with an abundance of great slots and Live Casino games (over 5,000 games in total). The VIP Program looks great, but it also has a lot of Free Spins and other rewards to collect, and there are also occasional reload offers.

Huge Welcome Bonus

Trusted Casino

Welcoming Design

Casino themes and designs are often overlooked, but they play a very important role.

If they use black and white, as is often the case, it can make the text hard to read during those long and late nights when you’re playing after a busy day. Nothing is more headache-inducing that staring at stark white text on a black background.

If it’s too white, it’s cold and clinical; if it’s too bright, it’s sickly and annoying.

BetChain Casino doesn’t suffer from any of these issues. It uses a mixture of blues to create a warming and welcome atmosphere. There are also gold and white accents to add a touch of class.

And that’s just the veneer, the glossy shell. Once you crack it open, you’ll find some delicious goodies inside. This top Ethereum casino has some huge jackpots, thousands of games, and a variety of promotions. New players can collect hundreds of spins and thousands of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrencies.

Once you have collected, used, and wagered your Welcome Bonus, BetChain offers a plethora of reload offers and giveaways, ensuring that there’s always something new to collect and keep you interested.

Established Ethereum Casino

Big Welcome Bonus

Provably Fair Games

FortuneJack Casino is one of those brands that seems to have been around forever. It’s an old-school crypto casino that has a somewhat simple aesthetic but gets all of the basics right.

It has a number of provably fair games that provide a nice break from slots and table games, including variations of crypto dice, and it also works with a number of cryptocurrencies.

In addition to Ethereum and Bitcoin, FortuneJack Casino players can deposit and withdraw using Litecoin, Dogecoin, and ZCash. Alternatively, you can opt for traditional currencies and traditional payment methods.

One of the reasons FortuneJack Casino sits so highly on our Ethereum casino list is its Welcome Offer. Crypto gambling players can collect the equivalent of 6 Bitcoins while players who use traditional payment methods can scoop up to $1,200.

There’s quite a substantial difference between the two, but that’s often the case and you will always get much more with cryptocurrencies.

Colorful Theme

Big Welcome Bonus

Lots of Games

Cryptowild Casino is a colorful and fun online casino. It doesn’t really have an ordered and standard theme, as such, but you will see lots of colorful and cute characters, including a succession of birds that look like the Angry Birds on Prozac.

It can feel a little disordered in places, as the background is a rather bland mix of grey and white and it feels very clinical at times, but the whole aesthetic is still welcoming and enjoyable.

The Cryptowild Casino Welcome Bonus is a four-tier bonus offering credits and Free Spins, and the offers don’t stop when this promotion ends. Cryptowild Casino is very generous with its Free Spins and there is no shortage of these available.

It also has a dedicated VIP program, slot tournaments, and a variety of events and giveaways to get excited about. On top of all this, Cryptowild Casino hosts thousands of games across every conceivable category and from dozens of different developers.

If you’re the sort of person who struggles to choose and spends all day channel surfing, you might feel a little overwhelmed with this selection. If you like to find new games, play for a bit, and then go off exploring again, you will love the variety on offer at Cryptowild Casino.

We are definitely in the latter category, and that’s why Cryptowild Casino makes it on to our list of the best Ethereum online casinos.

Neon Aesthetic

Slot Tournaments

Over 7,000 Games

7Bit Casino claims to offer the “biggest array” of crypto-friendly casino games, and that’s not just a baseless claim. This site is currently home to more than 7,000 titles, one of the biggest selections that we have seen.

It’s a staggering number of games and amount you will probably never need, but it’s good to have them there just in case.

To put things into perspective, if you play 3 different games every day, you would still be making your way through the 7Bit Casino list after 7 years, by which time there would be many more titles to play

More isn’t always better, of course, but these aren’t just any old games put there to make up the numbers. Among those 7,000 games you’ll find some of the industry’s most popular progressive jackpot slots, video poker games, table games, Live Casino games, and more. There are scratch cards, dice games, games of chance, and everything else that you can think of.

Your location will determine just how many of these games you can see and play, but as long as you’re in a jurisdiction covered by 7Bit Casino, you will always have a lot of titles to choose from.

Moving away from the games, 7Bit Casino is home to many different reload bonuses and loyalty offers, including some of the best giveaways and leaderboard promotions in the crypto gambling sector.

5 BTC Bonus

Loyalty Rewards

Lots of Giveaways

Cloudbet Casino is not the best looking casino on this list, nor does it have the best selection of games, but it excels when it comes to bonuses. The Welcome Bonus is massive and offers a generous 5 BTC. There are also Free Spin fays, giveaways, loyalty promotions, and a VIP program.

There’s always something happening here, and that’s what we love about Cloudbet Casino.

It’s not just the bonuses, either. Cloudbet Casino has several top payment options, processes everything quickly, and while the games/theme aren’t on par with the likes of Kingdom Casino and BitStarz Casino, they are still everything you’d expect from a top site.

Unique Style and Layout

Varied Bonuses

Wide Selection of Games

mBit Casino is a great online casino that’s not afraid to try new things, even if they don’t always work out.

For instance, the site currently showcases a live feed from its Discord server on the homepage. If you have an account, you can use this to chat with other players and get help from the customer support team.

It works as it should and looks fantastic, but as is often the case with casino chats, most of the topics revolve around complaints and people getting annoyed about losing.

Still, at least mBit Casino is trying to be different.

You can feel this pioneering attitude throughout the site, from its unique layout and varied games to its many interesting promotions. There’s always something going on and there is never a dull moment at mBit Casino.

Provably Fair Games

Payout Tracker

Streamlined Site

Roobet doesn’t have the largest selection of games, nor does it offer the biggest bonuses. In fact, its lack of bonuses is the main reason that we haven’t ranked this site higher.

But there is a certain charm to this site, and this stems from the streamlined aesthetic and the updated payout table. You can check who’s winning what and where. It will even tell you what currency they are using.

It’s a unique feature that provides some added security and transparency for players, and it works so well because the site is not overloaded with features and is very easy to navigate.

FAQs About the Best ETH Casino

We’ve covered the biggest and best Ethereum casinos, but there are still some questions to be answered. So, if you’re planning on playing some of these crypto gambling sites, check out the following FAQs.

Are Ethereum Casinos Legal in My Country?

It depends on where you’re based and what regulator your country falls under.

Most online casinos operate under the jurisdiction of Curacao. This is one of the most relaxed regulators in the online gambling industry and it doesn’t have an issue with its licensees using cryptocurrencies.

Curacao gaming licenses cover dozens of countries around the world, including many countries in Northern Europe, as well as Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and parts of Australia.

There are similar freedoms accorded to players who fall under the jurisdiction of the Malta Gaming Authority.

If you’re in the United Kingdom or Sweden, however, you won’t be able to use cryptocurrencies. That might change in the future, but for now, you’ll have to stick with traditional payment options if you reside in one of these countries.

The issue is not cryptocurrencies as such. It has more to do with the fact that’s possible for crypto users to bypass Know Your Customer processes. If you sign up to an online casino with a debit card, that card connects to your bank and can be used to confirm your identity, age, and location.

If you join using a cryptocurrency like Ethereum, there’s nothing connecting you to a name, country, age, or anything else, and this creates a host of problems for the regulator.

You don’t need to know the exact laws in your country to know where you stand, as the casino will often tell you. Simply visit your preferred Ethereum casino and if you’re from a restricted region, it will either block you from the site entirely or prevent you from signing up.

Are Ethereum Casinos Better Than Traditional Payment Casinos?

It’s a matter of personal preference, but there are certainly a lot of benefits to playing Ethereum casinos. For instance, the Welcome Bonus tends to be much higher, offering several ETH with a value in excess of $20,000, as opposed to an average of $1,000 that you get with traditional currencies.

Payments are also processed quickly and with minimum fuss.

How Long Do Ethereum Withdrawals Take?

Ethereum withdrawals should be processed instantly, but it largely depends on the casino’s processing time.

When you confirm a withdrawal, you have to wait for the casino to process it. This can take anywhere from a few minutes to several days depending on the casino.

These delays are not really necessary in this day and age, but casinos often implement them with the excuse that they are needed for Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering regulations.

If you have yet to verify your account, you may be asked to do this before your withdrawal is processed. Such requests are common on all modern online casinos, so you can expect to receive one eventually, but it won’t always come with your first withdrawal.

While your withdrawal is pending, the casino will let you cancel and reverse it, at which point the money returns to your account and can be gambled again.

If we were being cynical, we’d say that casinos only delay this process to increase the chance of players canceling their withdrawals and then blowing the money. But we’re not cynical, so we won’t say that.

Also, it should be noted that most of the casinos listed on this page process payments very quickly.

Are Ethereum Games Fair?

Yes, whether you’re playing live Roulette, video poker games, or slots, all of them will be certified as fair if you stick with reputable online casinos. They use certified random number generators and are audited on a regular basis to ensure that the games remain safe and fair.

Of course, this only applies if you use reputable casinos. So, before you sign up, make sure the site is licensed and works with trusted developers. If those two boxes are ticked, you’re free to start spinning those slots and Roulette wheels!

How Do ETH Casinos Work?

ETH casinos work just like other online casinos. They don’t cut any corners and jump through all of the hoops required of other online casinos.

Just get your hands on some Ethereum, sign up to one of the online casinos mentioned in this guide, make a deposit, collect your bonus, and start playing. Everything that you can do on a traditional online casino is also possible on an Ethereum casino.

What Are the Deposit and Withdrawal Limits on Ethereum Casinos?

The limits vary from casino to casino. You can find more information on the Cashier page or in the casino’s FAQ. If that doesn’t work, try checking the Terms and Conditions and running a search for terms like “Withdrawal Limit” and even just “Limit”.

In most cases, you’ll find that the deposit and withdrawal limits are fixed at between 10 and 20 ETH per transaction. There may also be daily, weekly, and monthly limits. These are rarely an issue for small stake players and even medium stake players, but they can be a big problem for high rollers.

After all, you don’t want to find yourself in a position where you have more credits than you can withdraw and have to keep waiting for the next payment period to roll around. You also don’t want to win big and then be forced to wait months to get your funds.

It should be noted, however, that progressive jackpots are not included in the withdrawal limits as they are released by the developer and not the casino.

The same is true for many real money slot tournaments and giveaways.

Are Ethereum Deposits Completely Safe?

Yes, of course, but there is more onus on the player than there is with traditional payment methods. You need to keep your wallet safe, send to the right place, and only deal with trusted and reputable casinos.

If you send a PayPal payment to the wrong place or to a scam site, you can get a chargeback. The same is true for other web wallets, as well as credit cards and even debit cards. With Ethereum, you don’t have the same protection and there is no way of getting those funds back if you send them to a scam site or to the wrong address.

Will I Be Charged for Using Ethereum?

You should not be charged for using Ethereum, but there are exceptions. Casinos often use cryptocurrency payments because there are no merchant fees to worry about, and so they don’t need to pass these fees on to their players. But other sites use crypto currency payment services, and these do charge small fees.

There are also sites that charge for withdrawals regardless of the method or whether or not there are actually any fees involved. We’re not sure why, but it could be that they just want to discourage too many withdrawals.

What Do I Need to Gamble with Ethereum?

To gamble with Ethereum, you just need an Ethereum wallet with some Ether. From there, you can sign up for one of the above Ethereum casinos and start your crypto gambling journey.

If you are new to cryptocurrencies, we recommend doing some research before you buy. There are some huge benefits to using cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, including the fact that you can join many casinos and collect huge bonuses. But there is always a risk to using cryptocurrencies and you should learn about these in advance.

Conclusion: The Best Ethereum and Cryptocurrency Casinos

There are many great Ethereum online casinos out there, and the majority of these casino sites also accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies. If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, check out this guide to the best PayPal casinos.

If you do use one of the sites above, remember to check the bonus terms and conditions and look out for wagering requirements, minimum deposit amounts, payment limitations, and winning caps.

Once you collect your bonus and make it through those wagering requirements, you can start thinking about loyalty bonuses and VIP schemes, and the great thing about this Ethereum casino top list is that all of our best picks have these promotions!