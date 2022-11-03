Best ETC Mining Pools For 2022

Many people want to increase their income significantly by diving deeply into the cryptocurrency world. And when users are looking for ways to start earning cryptocurrency, they usually face an ETC mining pool feature that sounds unfamiliar to them.

In this article, we will explain how the ETC mining pool works, and the best ways to attend this niche.

What Is A Mining Pool?

A ETC pool is not hard at all. Simply, it is just a group of people who are gathered together to use the resources they have to mine cryptocurrency. In fact, using all this power is required due to the significantly higher possibility of finding a demanded block.

The main goal is that when they use their combined power resources, they share all the blocks they find. However, it is essential to mention that some pools require you to provide proof of your work. This is necessary if you want to get your cut.

An essential part of the working pool is the currency you have chosen. You have to make sure that the service provides you with a high enough hash rate to increase the efficiency of your mining.

However, it is time to talk more about the best ETC mining pools available for you.

Best ETC mining pools

Ethereum Classic, or simply ETC is extremely popular nowadays. And more ETC mining pools appear to make sure that these blocks will be found. But, it is still important to not make a mistake and choose the best pool for your needs.

Today, we are going to show you the best ETC mining pools that would grant you a great income for using your mining power.

Hiveon

Hiveon is a HiveOS-based platform, that is focused on the creation of beneficial conditions for mining ETC. Talking about the main advantages of it, we can claim that it is focused on the ETC, which will make the process for novice users less complicated.

The service has more than 10000 active miners who combine their resources to get the most beneficial conditions of work. Why is that easy? Everything you need to do is:

Prepare your mining equipment;

Register on the Hiveon;

Choose ETC mining;

Join the community of miners.

The number of mining farms is also great. They combine them from all over the world which gives enough options to the vast majority of the crypto mining community to find new members.

But talking about the convenience of this app, we cannot exclude a simple and smooth iOS and Android application that can help you with currency management. By using it, you can simply manage all the possible operations with your ETC.

The convenience of the interface is also supported by step-by-step tutorials on using Hiveon. Novice users will find it easy to start working in an Ethereum classic mining pool.

Also, Hive OS remains really convenient for most people because it gives an option to significantly decrease costs.

Slush Pool

Talking about Slush Pool, we can see, that this service remains one of the most popular and oldest in the current mining pools market. It contains more than 15k active users who are focused on crypto mining.

By using their own Braiins OS, people can join different pools, that are located in the USA, Canada, Europe, Japan, or Singapore.

The main advantage is that people are able to use their hash rate with the highest efficiency and decrease the costs of using power.

The mining process is smooth: Just prepare your equipment, complete registration, and choose the demanded pool. After that, you will be able to start mining and monitoring.

Moreover, by using the Braiins OS, you are granting commission-free cooperation. The only issue you should be aware of is that the ETC mining community is not that huge here.

AntPool

Antpool is one of the biggest mining pools now. The service is mainly focused on collective Bitcoin mining, however, the ETC pool is also included, so you will find your desirable pool.

Even more, the pool ETC rate here is really astonishing, and you can face a lot of different coins here to make your mining experience variable. BTC coin is central here, and any value that is more than 0.001 Bitcoin would be enough for withdrawal. But with some cheaper tokens, it might be a disadvantage because you will have to move towards BTC value.

The main features of AntPool are effective tools for successful crypto management, which is great for all modern OS. Also, it provides you with an option to mine several currencies at one time.

ViaBTC

ViaBTC is one of the largest mining pools available to users. The Bitcoin hash rate is more than 11%. And here you can face more than 16 000 active miners. However, ETC is also an option here, so users can easily mine the currency they prefer.

The farms it provides are also available for investors, which is a great advantage. However, some weather factors can affect the overall work of this mining resource.

Mining with hash rates is also an option, that is a great advantage for people who don’t want to use their GPU or CPU. The advantages are the following:

Wallet with different currencies;

Ethereum classic pool;

Option to exchange your crypto;

Trading services.

However, the main focus is on the BTC, and the platform is for rather experienced miners, which might be an issue.

BTC.com

BTC.com tells everything with its name. This mining pool is focused on Bitcoin, though, ETC pool is still available here. This is a reliable service that provides you with full statistics about the currency, so the user has an option to freely collect tokens, see how much costs there will be, the hash rate, and, of course, the prices depending on current commissions.

The service also gives you an option to use the mobile application that makes the work even more simple. The option to exchange mined currency is also present, so you can use your pool ETC to your advantage.

Poolin

In fact, Poolin is a service that has a lot of offers to people. With more than 2.3 million active miners, you can expand your mining profit significantly. Nonetheless, they are mainly focused on Bitcoin, so ETC pools come as an additional feature.

The pools for other currencies are also clear for all the users, and they are able to see the current hash, price of the miner, costs, income, and other valuable details to make their mining much more convenient.

Mining here is also easy enough. The procedure is not complicated:

Register on Poolin. All you need to provide is your e-mail and phone number.

Create your cryptocurrency wallet. It might be either a BTC wallet or an ETC wallet, you choose.

Include your payment data.

Choose the pool ETC and connect to it.

Make sure your miner is fully connected to the network and use the provided IP scanner.

Everything is pretty smooth.

Also, there is a mobile application that gives you a variety of options. For example, you can easily manage your currency and see the dynamics of your income. Also, a number of different manuals are included, so you will have an option to learn more about the work of pools.

Combined with a high hash rate and good income for each Terra hash, Poolin might be a nice solution.

Genesis Mining

Genesis is focused on cloud crypto mining, which might be innovative for the vast majority of novice crypto miners. The main thing about this platform is that it is focused on the creation of stable bonds between users in the pool. All the mining resources are in a cloud, so you are able to buy your packs for the price, set by the Genesis itself.

Simplicity is the main advantage of Genesis. With it, you are able to start mining shortly after you have registered. All you need is a phone number, e-mail, and buy a place in a pool.

However, other advantages include working with cloud resources, which gives you additional control of your costs. For now, you don’t need to worry about the noise or the electricity you use to mine ETC. And that allows you to have better income solutions.

All the income you get is transferred to your banking account daily. The option to use the ETC mining pool and mine other cryptocurrencies is also available.

But the service is bonded to the BTC, and the lowest amount you will get to your account is 0,005 Bitcoins, which might be inconvenient for some people due to the volatility.

But the packages might sound great to other users. For example, that starting package comes for $196, and you can use it to mine crypto for 6 months. Pretty good, especially including that there are no commissions.

Bitfury

Bitfury is an option to join cryptocurrency mining centers with an immersion cooling system. This is a multitasking server that can provide its services to different companies. For this reason, small, medium, or huge companies are able to attend mining effectively.

Once when the server is on, people are able to start mining. Everything is done by connecting the purchased device and setting everything up to close the Ethereum classic mining pool, giving an income to all the participants.

Nonetheless, there are other tools provided by Bitfury. One of them is a portable mining center for the analysis and management of mined cryptocurrency. Mobile apps are also included, so you will have an option to browse everything whenever you want to.

Buying servers are supported by the helping team, which would make the set-up really convenient. But don’t forget, that you can buy at least 350 units, that might be not convenient for novice users.

The payment starts at 0.0005 Bitcoins, which sounds fair, but still might make you wait. And variable commissions might make the overall experience not that smooth.

Binance Pool

Binance Pool is a classical platform, and many people have probably heard about it. There is not a surprise that this one is a reliable service. The main advantage of it is that you can use this platform to change the overall type of working for your resources.

The variety of mining pools is great, and ETC mining pools are not an exception. And switching mining methods, you will have an option to get even more income. Pretty interesting.

What is also great is that customers can simply sell the hash rates they have. And pool savings also grant their users an opportunity to significantly raise the level of their income. You will get up to 30% of the year interest for the deposition of your earnings.

Binance Pool is pretty easy to use because you can register here and set your resources up to start earning. Moreover, including the fact that you are able to receive daily rewards and that the algorithm of changing mining methods is really simple, you are providing yourself with a nice platform for trading.

However, current commissions are 2.5% which might be a real challenge for people who want to reduce costs.

Why Is That Important To Choose The Best?

Choosing the best ETC mining pool is essential. When you are working only with this currency, you should be aware of the possible costs you might face. Looking at this list, you can see the best options for ETC mining, and each of them gives its beneficial conditions.

For example, Hive would be especially great for choosing the ETC pool, while other services mainly focus on the creation of overall mining space for users. This is not a top.

You should look for the platforms that grant you the most convenient services, and allow you to use all the resources you have to increase your income.

Commissions, cuts, daily payouts – all these factors are essential for a proper ETC pool. But after choosing the one you like, you will be able to show the real power of your equipment and start earning money with a high-quality pool.