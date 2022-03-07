Best Dogecoin Online Casinos In 2022: Pros & Cons

If you’re a cryptocurrency fan you’ve probably already heard about Dogecoin. But have you ever heard of Dogecoin casinos? Even if you haven’t, you probably saw the news about how this altcoin got a price boost when Elon Musk tweeted about it.

Either way, there are a few simple facts that can help you understand how Dogecoin works. This open-source cryptocurrency was launched back in 2013, and it all started as a joke based on the popular meme of a Shiba Inu dog.

Since then, this altcoin was further developed with a base on Litecoin, which allows it to have a proof-of-work technology. Over the years, this cryptocurrency grew a solid community of followers, who now use it for different online activities, including online gambling.

In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about using Dogecoin to bet online, which are the benefits it offers, as well as which are the top online casinos that support Dogecoin gambling.

Top 3 Doge Casinos

Website Safety Reputation 🏆 BC.Game Holds a gambling license from Curaçao. Received a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval. Players can use 2-factor authentication. 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. 76% of reviewers indicate the casino is “Excellent” or “Great”. 🥈Stake Received a license from the gambling authority of Curaçao. This casino also holds a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal. Ranks a bit lower than BG.Game on Trustpilot, but has 72% of reviews stating it’s “Excellent”. 🥉Cloudbet This casino holds two gambling licenses, one from Curaçao and the other from Montenegro. It also has a strong focus on responsible gambling. Cloudbet has received positive feedback from users, especially regarding withdrawal speed.

First Things First: What Is A DOGE Casino?

As the name indicates, a DOGE casino is an online gambling platform where players can use the Dogecoin token to play games.

Simply put, it’s an online casino that supports this cryptocurrency as a payment method and allows players to either make deposits, withdrawals, or wagers in DOGE.

One main advantage of crypto casinos is that they tend to offer fairer gaming options. For instance, these online gambling websites often have long lists of provably fair games which allow players to verify the fairness of a game through an algorithm. At the same time, these games tend to also offer higher RTP than the average online casino game.

Some crypto casinos also run their operations in a more transparent way than their traditional counterparts. Due to the use of cryptocurrencies, the transactions are faster, safer, and anonymous, which can increase the quality of the gaming experience as well.

How To Select A Dogecoin Gambling Site?

Finding a high-quality online casino that accepts Dogecoin tokens doesn’t have to be difficult. Depending on what you give preference to, there might be several options to choose from. Below, we’ll give you some aspects that you can take into consideration when looking for a DOGE gambling site.

As a heads up, these were some of the criteria that we used to select the top 3 Dogecoin casinos:

Payment methods : the first aspect to consider is whether the casino accepts DOGE tokens as a payment method. Although there is a long list of crypto casinos online, not all of them accept this altcoin, so make sure to check that first.

Variety of games : depending on the type of games you enjoy playing, you may want to give preference to one casino over the others. For instance, many casinos tend to focus on slot machines and don’t offer a good variety of table games. In case you’re a fan of blackjack or poker, you may want to ensure you’ll have enough options to choose from.

Provably fair : aligned with the point above, we highly recommend that you check if any of the available games are provably fair. Some software providers specialize in this topic, such as BGaming, but some casinos also develop their own games in-house and these tend to match these criteria.

Security and safety : you must pick online casinos that have received a gambling license from a governmental regulatory. Several regulatory authorities are recognized internationally, such as the Malta Gaming Authority, the United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission, or the Curaçao Gaming Control Board.

Dogecoin Gambling Website: The Top 3 Reviewed

Now that you know what it takes to select a high-quality online gambling site, we’ll give you all the details about the top three options we found during our research. As mentioned above, these casinos were the best rated in a series of criteria, including safety, the variety of games, and especially the acceptance of DOGE tokens.

Launched in 2017, BC.Game is one of the most complete crypto casinos in the industry. Not only does this platform accept more than 65 tokens as payment methods, but it also excels when it comes to the variety and quantity of games.

With over 2,000 slots and over 100 live tables, BC.Game is one of the industry leaders when it comes to internally developed provably fair games. Players can choose from a list of 20 original games that include Plinko, Crash, Keno, and even Dice. Apart from the originals, BC.Game players can also opt for titles developed by industry leaders such as NetEnt and Evolution Gaming.

When safety is concerned, this online casino offers 2-factor authentication, has received a seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation, and has recently received an operating license from the regulatory authority of Curaçao. If that wasn’t enough, this casino’s games were also evaluated by iTech Labs which guaranteed that all the titles available were random.

Finally, one particular aspect that helps showcase how BC.Game cares for its players is the quality and availability of the customer support team. Players have access to a very comprehensive FAQ section and can also reach out to a support agent via live chat, Telegram, email, and Skype.

Overall, BC.Game ticks all the boxes to be considered the leader in the DOGE online casino sphere, and we can’t wait to see which future innovations this brand will bring to the market.

Another excellent option that was also launched in 2017 is Stake Casino. Although this brand offers a very similar product to BC.Game, some aspects still need to be improved.

For instance, Stake only accepts eight cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, when other features are concerned, it is quite on par with the top casino mentioned above. Particularly, the variety of provably fair games is just top-notch.

There is a long collection of games from established providers, but also original provably fair titles that have a low house edge, and even a sportsbook for those who enjoy betting on sports. The casino has a total of 15 original games, which include Hilo, Crash, Slots, and much more.

One aspect in which Stake Casino shines is security and transparency. It has received the seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation and a license from the government of Curaçao. At the same time, players can verify the outcome of every single spin on the original games and see how high (or low) the house edge is.

As mentioned above, Stake Casino is an excellent option and during our evaluation got pretty close to BC.Game, however, there is another aspect that can still be improved upon – customer support. It doesn’t offer an FAQ section, which tends to be the first place players look for answers. Nevertheless, the support agents can easily be reached by a live chat and there is also a player’s forum where it’s possible to share ideas or concerns.

Last but definitely not least, Cloudbet Casino closes our top 3 picks for the best DOGE gambling sites. This industry-veteran was first launched almost ten years ago and has since built a solid brand that is both respected and appreciated.

It accepts a total of 12 cryptocurrencies, and one of them is DOGE. Players can also use MoonPay to buy and sell altcoins directly on the website, which makes the experience much smoother.

The game selection is also quite impressive, counting over 1,200 games from a few dozen software providers. More recently, the casino also launched its own original games which allowed Cloudbet to remain competitive against the top 2 picks on this list.

The original games were all developed in-house and are provably fair, which ensures players are always able to verify the results. Moreover, it showcases the brand’s transparency and eagerness to keep up with the high quality demanded by players.

Unlike the two other casinos, Cloudbet is yet to receive the seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation, but it has received two licenses from regulatory authorities: Curaçao and Montenegro.

Customer support is also another big plus for this casino, as it is available 24/7 via live chat. The platform also has a FAQ section and the support agents can be reached via email and through the casino’s social media profiles.

Generally speaking, Cloudbet has maintained a high-quality status over the past nine years, and we are happy to see that it’s still making efforts to keep up with the newer casinos.

Dogecoin Online Casino: Which Games Can you Play?

One of the biggest advantages of playing at a Dogecoin casino is that you can wager with DOGE at some of the world’s most popular games. In this section, we’ll give you a quick overview of what type of games you can find on these gambling websites:

Dogecoin Slots

The queens of the casinos, slot machines are by far some of the most popular games worldwide. Regardless of the type of slots you like, we’re certain you’ll find plenty of options to play in any of the casinos mentioned above.

For instance, you can opt for one of NetEnt’s games such as Fruit Shop Megaways, Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, or Codex of Fortune.

In case you prefer provably fair slot machines, you can also choose those developed by BGaming. These include Aztec Magic, Platinum Lightning Deluxe, or Book of Pyramids. Stake’s Scarab Spin and Blue Samurai are also fair.

Dogecoin Blackjack

Just like it happens with Dogecoin slots, players that prefer blackjack can also play this game with DOGE tokens. It doesn’t matter if you prefer European Blackjack, American Blackjack, or even to play with a live dealer. As long as the online casino accepts DOGE tokens and offers any version of blackjack, you’ll be good to go.

There are plenty of blackjack titles that offer a very good RTP, as is the case of Betsoft’s Single Deck Blackjack that boasts a 99.55% RTP or Switch Studio’s Multihand Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, with an impressive 99.69% RTP.

Doge Table Games

Those looking for Dogecoin table games will also be happy to learn that not only are the hundreds of options to choose from, but some of them are also provably fair. For instance, Stake Casino offers roulette, dice, blackjack, video poker, and baccarat in its originals section.

=Cloudbet also offers a Mini Roulette and a Dice version on its provably fair section, and something similar happens at BC.Game. The leading casino on this selection offers a wide range of original table games, including multiple versions of dice, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.

Advantages Of Dogecoin Gambling

In case you’re still not convinced about using DOGE tokens for gambling, we also wanted to share with you some additional advantages, such as:

✅ Using Dogecoin on crypto casinos allows you to have faster and safer transactions when compared with fiat currency.

✅ The speedy transactions mentioned above also let you have quicker and often free withdrawals.

✅ In case transaction fees exist, these will be much lower when compared to regular and traditional currencies.

FAQ

Which is the best dogecoin casino?

The best dogecoin casino for one person might not be the same for another, as each player has different preferences. Nevertheless, when security, variety of games, usability, and quality are concerned, BC.Game takes the lead.

Which are other recommended doge casinos?

If you have tried the three casinos recommended above and you still want more, we highly recommend the following: Tru Flip, Rockepot, and BitStarz. These are all high-quality gambling platforms that are safe and offer a wide range of games.

Can I use dogecoin for casino withdrawals?

While most crypto casinos accept deposits and withdrawals with dogecoin, some might only allow you to withdraw with one specific altcoin. In these cases, we recommend that you use a digital currency wallet or exchange to convert the withdrawn currency back to DOGE tokens.