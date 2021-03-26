Best Delta 8 Carts: Top Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge of 2021

Everyone relaxes differently after a long stressful day; some choose to take naps while others prefer eating their favorite snacks.

There is also a group that has discovered a substance with many fruity flavors, which leaves them with an excellent euphoric feeling. This substance is known as delta 8 carts!

Delta 8 Carts is the biggest upcoming cannabinoid in the game. It is rapidly gaining people’s recognition and will continue to grow in popularity throughout 2021.

The unique hemp-derived substance is already high in demand, and a majority of companies are taking advantage of the situation and investing in its production.

One of the commonly recognized methods of administering Delta 8 THC is through cartridges and vapes.

The legally approved Delta 8 carts have the capability of providing you with its cannabinoid effects quickly and potently while still offering an inhaling method that is friendly to its users. This property makes it a favorite for delta 8 THC consumers.

Since they contain pre-measured quantities of delta-8, the carts might be safe if you consume them every day and may give your body and mind a pleasant mild high feeling while your tongue enjoys the taste of the different flavors.

With their popularity in the market, you may be confused by the numerous brands that sell Delta 8 carts. As a result, we picked the top 5 Delta 8 carts in the market. After going through all the products, you will select the brand/s that you find most suitable.

5 Best Delta 8 THC Carts:

Diamond CBD : High-Quality and Editor’s Pick 3Chi : Best Broad-Spectrum Delta EFFEX : Best Value Moonwlkr : Exotic Flavors ATLRx : Available at Fair Price

How Did We Select these Delta-8 Carts?

Choosing the best Delta 8 cartridges could be a challenge to the consumers, thanks to the numerous companies in the market today.

Consumers have very many options to choose from but might not know the best brand. We used the following criteria to select the best brands for you!

The Potency of the Product

All the carts mentioned in our recommendation have the right potency to give you the desired effects. Also, it is mild enough to allow everyone to use them. They also have different strengths. We advise those just beginning to use carts to go for those with minimum potency levels.

The Taste

Since the carts are used in a vape to inhale, determining their taste is crucial. All the brands mentioned in this article offer carts with different tastes with high quality.

Source of the Hemp

The best brands are those that use natural and organic ways to grow their hemp. Those that use chemicals and artificial preservatives might cause harm to your health.

We looked into the growth and processing methods of the brands we listed and discovered that they all used natural hemp and lacked additives or preservatives. They also follow the regulations set in their states and sell their products at the appropriate prices.

After thorough research, we settled on the five products. We can assure you of their safety, reliability, quality, and excellent customer care service.

They are sure to take over the 2021 Delta-8 cart market!

Top 5 Delta 8 Carts on The Market:

1. Delta 8 THC Carts by Diamond CBD: High-Quality and Editor’s Pick

Diamond CBD is a reputable brand that has been in the market since 2015. The brand is known for its high-quality cannabinoid products. Their delta 8 cart is no exception! With its focus on quality, we assure you that this is the best brand you can depend on to deliver your carts.

Generally, the brand is known for manufacturing the top 10 leading products in the CBD market and manufacturing an award-winning CBD oil that is a favorite for many.

The brand grows its hemp organically, lacking any artificial additives, pesticides, preservatives, GMOs, or any other chemicals that may cause harm to your overall health. The end product is one of the best, if not the best, and purest cartridges available in the industry.

All the products have been tested using third-party labs and the reports available on the company’s website, further confirming their safety and reliable approach.

The founders and manufacturers of the brand’s products are scientists and doctors whose aim is to create hemp products of excellent quality.

Diamond CBD is one of the top most priority as Delta 8 carts according to customers, taking into consideration their particular needs. Examples of flavors you could choose from are banana kush, blue dream, sour diesel, grape ape, etc.

You can purchase the carts directly from the brand’s official website. Be on the lookout for their discount offers if you buy many products at once.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

Pros of Diamond CBD Vape Carts:

Diamond CBD has built an excellent reputation and is highly trusted by its customers.

Their carts have high quality and have been created using purely organic methods.

The products have gone through third-party laboratory tests and are therefore safe and pure for consumption.

The carts have numerous flavors and strains that you can choose from.

The flavors taste great and are liked by many.

The carts give you a euphoric feeling that will last for a long time.

The brand is transparent to its consumers, thus assuring them of their safety and reliability.

The growing methods they use for their products are friendly to the environment.

The brand offers delivery that is fast and free.

Cons of Diamond CBD Vape Carts:

The carts can only be used under low heat.

The products are not full spectrum Delta 9 THC.

Experience of the Users:

Diamond CBD offers a great user experience. The website is easy to navigate, and ordering the products is an easy task.

After ordering, delivering the products to you happens fast. However, under some circumstances, the delivery may take longer than the projected time.

Currently, the brand offers a 60% discount on selected vape cartridges.

Also, the brand offers free 2-day shipping for all orders above $100.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Discount

Customer Friendliness:

Diamond CBD offers excellent customer service. They have an email and call section on their website where you can write to them or call them about any issues regarding their products.

They also give you 30 days to return a product if you did not like it or would like to replace it with something different. The catch, however, is that the products must either be destroyed or do not work properly.

Diamond CBD also posts issues related to their products on their blogs, which will give you more information and clarification on what you are looking for.

At the lower section of their website, the brand has a “common questions” section, where they write the questions that consumers ask the most and clarify their answers.

2. 3Chi Delta THC Vape Cartridge: Best Broad-Spectrum

3Chi is considered one of the earliest brands to produce delta 8 THC products in the CBD industry. It was created by a biochemist whose aim was to help as many people’s lives as possible by offering the best Delta 8 THC and CBD to make them feel refreshed. It is among the top brands in the market that produce the best delta 8 gummies, carts and other products.

The 3Chi carts are very pure and have high CBD and delta 8 THC concentrations. Therefore, if you are still new to delta 8 THC, we would recommend other products in this article since this is not really the smoothest.

The recommended serving size for the 3Chi cart is one puff, and you should ensure the puff does not go beyond 3 seconds.

All the vape cartridges of this brand have earthy and natural flavors, leaving you with a more fulfilling experience.

In 2019, the brand found a new and improvised way of extracting the purest form of Delta 8 THC to provide the United States with the first legalized THC-rich product. 3Chi produces a blend of CBD and THC through custom engineering using the most recent technology.

3Chi employs the use of third-party laboratory tests to determine the purity and safety of their products. All the vape cartridges can be used daily and have different concentrations depending on your preference.

The CBD oil the brand uses has the highest quality, as indicated by its water-clear color. Cartridges from 3Chi are some of the most potent ones and should be taken under moderation.

The brand offers vape cartridges in numerous flavors: Electra, Caribbean dream, ice cream cake, gelato, granddaddy purple, green crack, GDC, Blue dream, etc.

The different flavors leave different effects. Therefore, it is advisable to check the product and know its effect before buying it.

⇒ Click Here to visit the Official Website of 3Chi

Pros of 3Chi Vape Carts:

3Chi vape cartridges contain a blend of CBD Oil and Delta 8 THC.

The products are grown organically and lack any GMOs, preservatives, or artificial additives.

The product is made of pure hemp oil, meaning it is organic, and you could use it frequently under the proper doses.

The carts have different ranges of strength and can be used by amateurs or pros.

The carts are known to boost your energy and uplift your moods.

They contain the recommended amount of Delta 9 THC.

The products come with 3 different strains, namely, Sativa, hybrid, and indica.

The carts come with laboratory tests guaranteeing that they are safe and pure for human consumption.

Cons of 3Chi Vape Carts:

Sometimes shipping could go up to 5 days, depending on your area of residence.

You are required to discard the carts after using them once.

You cannot reach the company directly in case of any issues or inquiries since they do not have an option of calling 0r emailing on their website.

People with certain medical conditions should consult a doctor before using the product.

Since it has a very high concentration, the carts may be harsh on beginners’ throats.

The vape cart is generally harsh and should be taken in small puffs.

Experience of the Users:

From the numerous positive reviews that the consumers leave on the website, we can say that most consumers are satisfied with the products.

They love the different flavors of the vapes, and most cite the carts as their lifesavers. They give you a mild high feeling but still motivate you to get your work done.

The consumers cited some of the carts’ benefits as reducing their anxiety levels, helping them relax, and getting their work done.

The new strains introduced by the brand seem to be received exceptionally well by the consumers. Most of them said that they loved and were excited to have tried them.

As an added advantage to the brand, their customer service is incredible. The consumers said that shipping their items took a short time, and the carts’ prices were great.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi For The Best Discount

Customer Friendliness:

The brand provides customers with information on the different strains and their effects before making a purchase. With this information, consumers can choose the carts that have the exact effects they desire.

The prices of the products are reasonable, and the company recently introduced the 1ml products, which are more cost-effective to the consumers.

3Chi offers free shipping to its customers, an attribute that most consumers enjoy.

However, the brand’s return policy is very strict. The product’s effectiveness is not considered a reason to return it since the products work differently on each consumer.

Reaching customer care services is a challenge since the brand lacks a direct way of contacting them, whether through calling or emailing. The only way of communication is through submitting a ticket on their website under their contact us section.

Overall, the customers are happy about the way the brand’s products work and have fewer problems to write about.

3. Delta EFFEX THC Cartridge: Best Value

Delta EFFEX is a brand owned by Savage Enterprises, the founders of many other signature brands such as Savage CBD, Zen Panda, SWEET, CREAM, and Savage E-Liquid, among others.

Savage Enterprises was created in 2013 by Matt Winters and Chris Wheeler in Orange, California. However, it was until the following year that the company introduced its first product, Savage E-Liquid, into the e-liquid industry.

With the great success that the company experienced in the nicotine e-liquid industry, Savage Enterprise ventured into the CBD field. It also excelled and became one of the leading fields.

Keeping the same morale in mind, the company ventured into a different hemp market sector by creating another successful brand loved by many, delta EFFEX.

Delta EFFEX is an excellent blend of clean terpenes and distillates. For every gram of the cartridge, you will get approximately 500 puffs.

Also, the cartridge has full-spectrum hemp extract (20mg) and the recommended 0.3 percent of THC.

Delta EFFEX’s cartridges are small in size and can therefore easily fit in your pocket. With its main chassis made of pyrex glass, you can see the amount of oil remaining in the atomizer.

The carts are made using organically grown products that have undergone thorough third-party lab tests. The brand has proved its transparency by displaying the lab test results for all its products on its online website.

With their compact size and disposable design, you can easily toss them away once done with them. The ceramic mouthpiece is curved with a diameter of 10.5mm. The cartridge’s tank capacity is 1ml.

Thanks to its 1.4ohm resistance and a performance-driven heating element, the Delta EFFEX delta 8 carts give you a pleasant mouth to lung experience.

Delta EFFEX boasts of three different cartridges: Strawberry Cough, Cali Orange Kush, and Grand Daddy.

The Grand Daddy Purp has a grape flavor. It is helpful in relaxation and will help you fall asleep easily. Cali Orange Kush, on the other hand, is orange flavored and sweet. It mainly keeps its consumers focused and chilled.

Finally, Strawberry Cough is Sativa dominant and tastes similar to citrus-infused strawberries. The cart is known to boost your mood and give you high energy.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Delta EFFEX

Pros of Delta EFFEX Vape Carts:

The products are organically made in the United States and have undergone third-party lab tests before their production to the public, proving their purity and safety for your consumption.

The products are made from natural ingredients containing no GMOs, artificial additives, or preservatives.

Delta EFFEX delta 8 carts have three different flavors to choose from, giving you options to select your most favorite.

The carts are more affordable than other products in the market and can be purchased directly from the brand’s online website.

The carts are lightweight, small in size, and easy to dispose of.

They are strong and do not break easily, even after a few falls.

Cons of Delta EFFEX Vape Carts:

The brand’s packaging is not attractive.

Experience of the Users:

Generally, most consumers of this brand’s products love the products and are satisfied with them. From their reviews, it is evident that the customers believe that the products do exactly as they are expected and give you value for your money.

Most consumers said that the products leave them feeling relaxed, fight their anxiety, keep them more focused, and boost their moods.

The carts are smooth and will give you the right amount of high. They will not make you “stoned” but will provide you with a high of some degree. This high can be greatly tolerated and managed but will still leave you with a euphoric effect.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Delta EFFEX for the Best Discount

Customer Friendliness:

The brand has excellent and friendly customer service. The website is easy to understand by the users, and even beginners can navigate without any problems.

The website educates the users on issues relating to delta 8 THC and any other relevant information.

The website also has an option of contacting or calling the customer service staff in case of any issues related to their products or purchases.

Delta EFFEX also offers you an option to join them and become a member to get points that you could turn to as rewards.

4. Moonwlkr Delta 8 Vape Cartridges: Exotic Flavors

Moonwlkr brand was developed out of curiosity to push the boundaries of the possibilities with Delta 8 THC.

The brand uses award-winning terpenes and flavors that are unique and have custom blends that create products with a desirable taste, balance, and euphoria.

Each cartridge of the brand contains the recommended delta THC concentration and particular terpenes, which both give the products a smooth taste and great experience.

For every 1ml of the cartridge, there exists 800mg of Delta 8 THC oil and terpenes and natural flavors.

All the cartridges of this brand are made and processed organically and do not possess any artificial preservatives or additives.

All the products undergo thorough third-party lab tests that ensure that they are safe and pure for your consumption. The lab test results are available on the brand’s online website, and you can download the results for any particular product you need.

The moonwlkr vape carts are made using stainless steel of high quality and food-grade silicon.

The cartridges have the universally recommended size and are compatible with most 510 vape pens.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Moonwlkr

Pros of Moonwlkr Vape Carts:

All of the moonwlkr’s cartridges are not diluted with VP, PEG, Vitamin E, or any other cutting agent.

The products have undergone third-party lab tests.

They come in universally accepted sizes.

They are easy to store due to their small size.

The lab test results are available on the website.

Use organic growing methods for raw materials.

Prices are more affordable compared to other brands.

Come in different flavors.

Cons of Moonwlkr Vape Carts:

Provides less information on the products on their website.

Experience of the Users:

Few consumers have left fewer reviews on the brand’s products compared to other brands.

But out of the few reviews, most of them have positive things to say about moonwlkr products.

With an average rating review of 4.5 and above out of 5 for most of the brand’s carts, we can say that it is still one of the consumers’ favorites.

Most consumers say that they love the euphoric feeling the cartridges give them and would recommend the brand to other delta 8 cart users.

The consumers also loved the taste of the flavors and vowed to try out other flavors. Some also say that they use vapes for therapeutic purposes; the vape cartridges make them feel relaxed, manage their nausea, and prevent them from dizziness.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Moonwlkr for the Best Discount

Customer Friendliness:

The brand’s website is friendly and gives a great user experience. The site is easy to navigate for everyone, including beginners, making the shopping experience exceptional.

If you have any issues or need clarifications on their products, the site offers a texting option to write the problem and send it to them as a text message.

Consumers have applauded the customer services of the brand and are happy with the brand’s fast shipping.

5. ATLRx Delta 8 Vape Cartridges: Available at Fair Price

This brand is considered to produce the smoothest Delta 8 carts in the market.

ATLRx, a company based in Atlanta, Georgia, has a reputation for producing CBD and Delta 8 products of the highest quality. The vape carts are the most powerful and popular products of the brand.

All the products of this brand go through third-party lab tests to ensure that they are safe and contain no contaminants. The results of the lab tests are readily available to the consumers on the company’s website.

ATLRx boasts different cart flavors, including gelato, sour diesel vapes, white window, granddaddy purple, OG kush, etc.

Each of the flavors comes in 0.5ml and 1ml capacity. They are more costly compared to the carts of other brands. But if you consider the quality of the products, you will agree that the high prices are justified.

The brand’s main aim is t0 offer an educative platform to the new generation concerning the benefits and uses of products and compounds derived from hemp plants.

ATLRx believes that their natural products provide better health effects than the prescribed medications that might cause harm to the consumer’s health.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of ATLRx

Pros of ATLRx Vape Carts:

All the brand’s products go through third-party lab tests.

The brand only uses hemp of the highest quality.

The products are natural with no added chemicals or preservatives.

The brand offers fast and free delivery of the carts.

The customers are satisfied with the brand’s products.

The vape cartridges have a smooth taste and leave you with a euphoric feeling.

The brand offers discounts on some purchases.

Cons of ATLRx Vape Carts:

The vape carts will only work with a 510 threaded battery.

Experience of the Users:

With its numerous positive reviews, this brand is indeed a favorite for many. Most users agree that the brand’s vape cartridges are the best they have ever used in terms of quality and flavor.

They also love the fact that the cartridges come in different flavors and sizes, and you can therefore choose the right flavor and amount for you.

The vape batteries of the cartridges are also impressive. Also, most consumers wrote that they had a fantastic shipping experience which was fast and convenient. The customer service of the brand is also outstanding.

Generally, the consumers loved the brand’s products and vowed to purchase them again in the future.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of ATLRx for the Best Discount

Customer Friendliness:

The website is friendly to the customers and offers a simple design. You can easily select and shop for your products without struggles.

The brand offers convenient online shopping. Once you purchase the items, ATLRx will ship them to you fast within a few days.

The online website also has an option for consumers to contact customer service by sending them a message. The brand’s customer service staff replies to your texts immediately or after a short time.

Buying Guide of Delta 8 THC Carts:

With the many options in the market today, you can be confused about selecting the right brand that sells the best Delta 8 carts.

The criteria below should help you pick out the best brands from the rest.

The Purity of the Products

Ensure that the products contain no impurities or contaminations. They should simply contain the exact products that you want and their recommended concentration.

For instance, choose brands that have purely Delta 8 products if that is what you want. Do not go for brands that have their products mixed with artificial preservatives, additives, or GMOs.

The Ingredient Lists

Make sure that you have access to the information on the components that make your Delta 8 cartridges. Ideally, as a consumer, you should check the ingredients to see if the product has any added additives, diluents, or preservatives. Avoid products with these.

The Cart’s Potency

A majority of Delta 8 brands produce carts with different ranges of strength. Choose the brands with concentrations that are not too high or too low for you. If you are a beginner, we would advise you to choose one with small amounts.

The Price of the Products

It is also a crucial factor to consider. Some brands offer high-quality vape carts and are pricier than others. Before making any purchase, conduct research on the different brands and decide if they give you value for your money.

FAQ About Delta 8 Carts

Q: Is It Legal to Take Delta 8 Products?

Under the federal laws in the United States, Delta 8 THC is considered legal. This is mainly attributed to the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized all hemp derivatives and cannabinoids.

The state also recommends that delta 8 CBD products should have less than 0.3% Delta 9THC concentration.

Some states in the U.S., such as Colorado and Alaska, still consider hemp products illegal and do not permit the use of Delta 8 THC.

Q: Will the Delta 8 THC Show in My Drug Test After Using the Vape Cartridges?

Yes, it will. Any products that have Delta 8 THC may cause you to fail a drug test. This is because of the 0.3 % THC concentration present in the delta 8 THC carts. Even though it is a small amount, it will likely show in your drug test.

Q: Will Taking Delta 8 Cartridge Make Me Feel High?

Yes, it probably will. However, you will get a less potent and smoother feeling that will keep you relaxed and less anxious.

Q: Is There A Way to Know If Delta 8 THC Carts Are Allowed in My Area of Residence?

Currently, the products are legal in most states. But they are still prohibited in 11 states, including Delaware and Utah. You cannot purchase them if you live in those states.

Q: Can I Store My Cartridges in the Fridge?

The perfect area recommended for the storage of the cartridges is in a cool, dry place under room temperature. Avoid storing them under direct sunlight to avoid destroying their strength.

In Conclusion: Which is the best Delta 8 Cartridge Brand?

When it comes to buying delta 8 products, even advanced users seem to get confused. With so many brands available in the market, it sure is a difficult choice to make.

In this article, we have mentioned the top 5 brands that are known to produce the best delta 8 carts. However, if we had to choose the best among them, we would definitely vote for Diamond CBD and 3Chi. Both these brands have long been in the market and have the best quality hemp products that can be relied upon.

Lastly, the key to choose the best brand for yourself is to see which one is the most suitable for your needs and then again, we all have to eventually make our own choice, don’t we?