Best Cryptocurrency Apps U.K.: Top 5 Crypto Exchanges in 2022

Cryptocurrency trading has taken the market by storm, mainly because of twists and turns in the value of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and others. Although it might sound intimidating at first, there are probably a handful of scam platforms. You can dip your toes in the trading domain in various different ways, and if you are feeling hesitant, we have your back.

This is not something you should take lightly, since even experienced online brokers can sometimes make a wrong turn. We have, therefore, gathered the best crypto app selection that will let you buy and sell crypto without worrying about your hard-earned money.

Quite a few stand out in front of the crowd, and we have detailed reviews of each platform. You should keep in mind that trading can come with the risk of losing your money; however, going with our options is less likely, since we have included only those brands that have already proven their trust with a vast number of satisfied clients.

Top 5 Crypto Trading Apps & Platform in the U.K.

eToro – Best Crypto Exchange U.K. for Asset Selection Binance – Reputable U.K. Bitcoin Exchange with FCA Authorization Coinmama – Overall Best Bitcoin Exchange U.K. Webull – Great Bitcoin Exchange for Staking Gemini – Top U.K. Crypto Trading Platform with Various Markets

1. eToro – Best Crypto Exchange U.K. for Asset Selection

eToro is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms available. What makes it stand apart from its competition is that it comes with a unique social trading feature that allows you to copy other investors’ trades. It has a straightforward pricing structure, allowing you to navigate through easily.

Its features are exceptionally appealing to beginners; however, even more experienced traders will find the operation especially convenient. To test the waters first, you can use the virtual portfolio where you can trade virtual funds before you invest real money. You can also make investments more socially interacting through the incorporation strategies of the platform’s top users.

eToro allows you to use it wherever you are through their web browser and mobile app. In trading terms, it gives two main possibilities, and you can buy stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies as their main feature.

This means that through eToro, you have full asset ownership until you decide to exit. One of the key advantages is that it allows you to buy stock without having to pay commission. eToro is one of the best options on the market, as it comes with no annual fees. Additionally, there is no requirement to have prior stock knowledge on the market.

Features

Variety of Crypto Exchange Options

eToro enables you to trade on the go with their advanced mobile app that is available for download on every smartphone and mobile device. It is compatible with both iOS and Android mobile operating systems, allowing you to access the financial market at any time.

There is a real-time trading feature along with an option to check the latest trading news.

eToro has over 15 different cryptocurrencies in trading disposal, including the most popular ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more. The trading interface is especially simple to navigate to find all the trading options you need.

eToro has implemented a multi-crypto on-chain wallet, including all the country-by-country lists of cryptocurrencies. You can convert from one crypto or virtual currency to another, and on the startup, you can find the most used cryptocurrencies.

Level User Interface

Choosing eToro will give you lots of other advantages over other trading platforms, some of which are the dedicated account manager, quarterly analysis newsletter, streaming webinars, portfolio tracking app, and priority customer care team, among others.

However, the benefits level is determined by your balance integrity, which depends on the amount of money you have deposited or traded into a realized profit. The higher amount you hold, the higher level you are about to reach into the program ranging from silver to diamond.

If you become an eToro Club member, you can get staking rewards which will allow you to collect more cryptocurrency by holding your position.

Safe and Regulated Platform

Your security at eToro is of the highest importance, as they want to make sure the money you invest is safe and secure. Although most crypto trading platforms incorporate high-end security measurements, hackers have managed to master bypassing security systems and assess customers’ funds.

eToro is regulated through one of the world’s leading financial regulators, which makes it one of the safest trading places you can find. Moreover, eToro is a member of the U.K.’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme and Investor Compensation Fund that imposes a maximum amount of protection by each scheme, which is currently up to £85,000.

Fees and Costs

Although every crypto platform lives up to earn some profit, eToro strives to provide the most affordable and lowest trading fees on the market. That is why we consider it as one of the most reliable choices for new and older investors alike.

You are allowed to pay fees based on the value of the asset you want to make an investment in. However, you do need to pay fees for some other features on the platforms, such as withdrawing your earnings or making a deposit.

Nonetheless, these processing fees are pretty affordable, and they are used to settle charges of the vendors. In comparison to many other loud names on the market, eToro offers one of the lowest additional payments you can find, making you earn double the cost you invest.

Pros

User-friendly and functional mobile app

Variety of payment methods accepted

Copy-trading option

No commissions

Investment variety based on your preferences

High-end safety measurements trough FSCS

No charges on foreign currency transactions or stocks

Thousands of loyal trading customers

Cons

Limited analysis department and research

2. Binance – Reputable U.K. Bitcoin Exchange with FCA Authorization

Since the digital market is currently flooded with a variety of choices, finding the right platform can be quite a challenge for both new and veteran cryptocurrency users alike.

Speaking about one of the most popular ones, Binance holds top place. Its popularity is mainly due to the fact it offers the most competitive rates around, and it has one of the most accessible interfaces, appealing even to those who are not very familiar with such platforms.

They have recently connected their forces with third-party companies like Simplex to enable credit card and wire transfer purchases of cryptocurrencies at a premium. It was launched in 2018 with an initial goal to allow crypto enthusiasts to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and hundreds more.

This project was an idea of the Chinese national Chanpeng Zhao. Being just about a year in the crypto trading sphere, it has excelled in popularity, becoming one of the largest exchanges in the industry. And the most outstanding part about it is that it is not unusual to facilitate more than $2 million worth of trading activity on a daily basis.

Primarily it came as a crypto-to-crypto exchange, which is a synonym for not using any fiat deposits or withdrawals; however, the platform now offers a limited amount of support for bank account and credit card deposits.

Features

Variety of Crypto Exchange Options

The first thing that Binance requires is to make sure you are completely safe while using the platform, which is why they have provided a third-party authentication method. So every time you want to log in, you have to enter a unique code sent on your mobile phone to proceed in a carefree manner.

You can select from a number of methods to deposit funds. It includes a credit card account and, of course, the cryptocurrency deposit option, which many customers would prefer. If you wish to deposit in fiat currency, you must select the ‘Funds’ option on your account and follow the instructions.

Once you have established your credit deposit (which usually takes less than 10-20 minutes), you can start trading. You can choose whether you want a Basic or Advanced trading platform, depending on what score you wish to obtain.

Binance lets you choose from 540 individual trading parts, and if the coin you want to purchase is not directly paired, you can make an additional trade. Let us say you are looking to buy a smaller cap ERC-20 token and you have deposited it with Bitcoin Cash. Then, you might have to exchange it for Bitcoin or Ethereum first.

Level User Interface

The beginners can use the Basic interface, which enables a simple and easy-to-navigate dashboard. You can easily find the pages that buy, sell, or trade several of the most prominent cryptocurrencies.

They include a simple order book where you can select the coin you want to buy or sell and click a few buttons to complete the process. There are a lot of helpful features on the Academy and the FAQ page.

On the other hand, if you are an advanced trader, the platform offers a more advanced and sophisticated option where you can access various charts and technical analysis tools and stop loss and stop-limit orders. There is also margin trading, leveraging, and other complex trades among the available options.

Safe and Regulated Platform

Since security is a crucial feature in the ecosystem, the company excels in a solid score in this domain. The exchange has strengthened its security to the highest level with the creation of SAFY (Secure Asset Fund for Users), which acts to compensate in case of any unpredicted hacks and losses.

Binance also uses AI and cyber forensics that monitor exchange activities along with Universal 2nd Factor to authenticate the transactions, which all users can access.

If you want to ensure your security is on the highest level, you can sign up and counter-check if it is enabled. Once you log in, you can review the Security dashboard, where every step of this feature is further displayed.

Fees and Costs

Binance does not include any charges or trading fees for crypto deposits; however, this largely depends on the cryptocurrency you are using, which will determine the withdrawal fee.

The trade costs on both trading and margin trading are 0.1%, and the Binance Futures trading comes with a basic fee of 0.2% for markers and 0.04% for takers.

Pros

Excellent reputation

Low trading fee costs

More than 150 cryptocurrencies supported with over 500 trading pairs

First-class security system

Available all around the world

Supported on all devices, including mobile, Windows, macOS, and web

Number of payment options

Cons

Credit and debit card payments usually have higher fees

3. Coinmama –Overall Best Bitcoin Exchange U.K.

Coinmama is one of the emerging brands in the crypto-exchange area, serving millions of clients from all around the world. Mostly, they are famous for their card transactions. Apart from Bitcoin, you are able to buy seven other cryptocurrencies instantly.

Once you have registered a Coinmama account, you can start buying crypto in no time. It has an ideal interface, appealing to both first-time and experienced buyers.

Unlike most cryptocurrency exchanges, it allows users to buy coins from other people and directly purchase coins from the exchange itself. You can purchase Bitcoin even from different exchange platforms, which will save you a lot of time. One of its most significant features is that it strives to reduce brokerage fees to a minimum level.

With years of experience, they have perfected the crypto trading experience to the highest level, adding more crypto coins and additional payment methods such as SEPA and swift bank transfers, which ease the process of buying Bitcoin.

Apart from this, it also offers high spending limits; moreover, you do not have to wait for days to approve your account since they will instantly give you authorization. Also, once you establish your payment, the coins will be sent to you in a matter of seconds.

Features

Variety of Crypto Exchange Options

Coinmama’s interface comes with exceptional packages, plus the option to insert the exact amount of dollars/euros (or other currencies) that you wish to spend the amount of crypto you have bought.

So if you are after the best U.K. crypto app that accepts a cryptic change in fiat money, Coinmama is the one for you, as most of the other options allow users to buy cryptocurrency on the exchange with the different variants. No matter where your location is, you can still buy crypto with the local currency.

Moreover, this platform accepts payments in various modes, while earlier, it was required for the funds to get transferred only through Western Union. Coinmama has elevated the crypto scene by accepting both Visa and Mastercard, which opens up multiple choices to its users.

Level User Interface

Coinamama makes it easy for everyone that wants to buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, as it assures quick access to crypto and sends it on your wallet for trading. You do not need to be tech-savvy, as its design is both simple and easy to navigate through.

It is incredibly beginner-friendly, as there are no fancy charts or complex figures to confuse you. Once you create and verify your account, you can easily find all the options you need and the cryptocurrency you wish to use.

Advanced users can get a different experience since the interface allows instant delivery of the purchased coins once you set up your account. You have an option to receive cash through SEPA transfer if you live in the E.U.

Safe and Regulated Platform

Coinmama’s interface comes with encrypted payment transactions, meaning that no credit card information gets stored in their system. This means you can feel confident when using the platform as it has incorporated the highest level of security measurements.

The importance of this regulation is that it falls under the U.S. Department of Treasury. It has the goal to work on preventing money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud. If Coinmama becomes a target to some of these crimes, users will be immediately notified.

Throughout the years, Coinmama’s platform has been committed to ensuring it benefits from the highest levels of safety. Their impeccable measurement levels ensure all their client’s information is completely safeguarded.

Fees and Costs

Coinmama is more of a cryptocurrency store than a cryptocurrency exchange. Their inventory sells cryptocurrencies instead of facilitating transfers from one Coinmama user to another.

This is why it is somewhat difficult to compare the fees charged by the platform with those charged with the industry average at regular centralized exchanges.

At Coinmama, the average fee costs start at 2.90% and can vary according to your payment methods and other cryptocurrencies use. This means that if you buy crypto with SEPA, the transfer is cheaper when compared to purchasing crypto with a credit card.

Your total fee at Coinmama will typically be 5.5% if you buy crypto via SEPA transfer.

Pros

Fiat currency accepted

Supported through all countries worldwide

Easy to navigate interface and payment process

Different payment methods accepted

Fast funds transfer

First-class security level

Customer care team available 24/7

Cons

Credit card usage comes with higher fees

=> Click here to visit the official website of Coinmama

4. Webull – Great Bitcoin Exchange for Staking

Webull’s trading app is designed to apply to intermediate and experienced investors and traders. Whichever level of trading experience you have, you can save a considerable amount of commission compared to the other online brokers through its commission-free structure.

It comes with a simple-to-navigate and intuitive layout, where every beginner or advanced user can easily find all the necessary trading tools. Moreover, you can find unique educational tools and informative programs.

You can also try their trading courses and stimulator account with the advanced charging possibility in real-time U.S. stocks. This feature is especially convenient if you are a beginner in trading and want to learn more about developing a trading plan on the market.

Webull allows you to access analyst recommendations, revenue, and historical earning per share data so you can keep complete track of your stocks. On signing up, you will be rewarded with a three-month subscription to two levels where you can get a deeper view of the markets and orders, provoking increased transparency and insight into the current demand on the marketplace.

Features

Variety of Crypto Exchange Options

One of the main features that sets Webull apart from most of the other brokers is the option to trade cryptocurrency directly. This service does not require you to pay additional commission; however, you need to pay a spread markup of 100 basis points on each trade sequence.

At Webull, you can trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana with a $1 minimum and do it around the clock any day of the week. Even if you cannot trade other cryptos, you can get their price quotes.

Webull allows you to use the preferred charting method, where you can get a detailed look at the days’ trading action and access a few other indicators or technical studies. You can fund a deposit of up to £740, getting you in the game immediately. Additionally, for £4, you can purchase fractional shares in stocks and ETFs.

Level User Interface

The most impressive part of trading at Webull is their solid mobile app with a variety of features, like charting tools to analyze the trading action. Each stock has a comprehensive page linking you to third-party news articles and press releases where you can check what other users say about the stock and feel more confident with your decision.

You will have a high-level financial and detailed look at the order book and other flow distribution. You can input the trade details on their trade button at the bottom of the screen and link with other traders. To set up a preferred plan, you can use the strategy options.

Webull allows you to trade using your voice with the all-enabled voice feature, and to make it even more sophisticated, you can double-check to make sure you gave the correct order.

Safe and Regulated Platform

Webull works with the attested two-factor authentication, 128-bit encryption, mobile security features, and firewalls. Moreover, you can get a standard £370,000 of security investor protection insurance.

To ensure high-performance security measurements, Webull provides additional insurance cashing up its customers of 100 million by Apex’s policy.

Fees and Costs

Being arm-to-arm with the majority of online brokerage platforms today, Webull does not charge any trading commission of stocks and exchange-traded funds. Also, monthly maintenance comes free of fees, too. Moreover, there are no commission and contract fees for options trading, which is not an option with other crypto trading businesses.

To get approved for trading, you have to fill out an application that includes your knowledge, risk tolerance, financial resources, and overall investment experience.

Pros

Excellent user interface on app

No minimum deposit required

No platform fees or commissions

Paper trading option

New account holders get two free stocks

11 different cryptocurrencies available

Competitive margin rates

Cons

Limited account types

5. Gemini – Top U.K. Crypto Trading Platform with Various Markets

Gemini was launched to appeal to both beginner investors and active traders, offering a plethora of options for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Among its options, it has unique features like Gemini Earn, Gemini Pay, and Gemini Wallet Walled, which allow investors to get a more cohesive trading experience in comparison to other crypto trading platforms.

One of the top perks of using Gemini is the interest-bearing account feature which allows you to earn a high APY on specific cryptocurrencies, online and offline storage options, and the possibility to pay with crypto at various retailers.

Currently, Gemini prides itself on being the only crypto exchange for offering interest-bearing to traders in all U.S. states. Gemini comes with a fully equipped mobile app available on iOS, Android, and Galaxy devices.

Features

Variety of Crypto Exchange Options

Geminis stands apart from the competition for presenting their own cryptocurrency named Gemini dollars. You can trade and store more than 30 cryptocurrencies on their platform.

They power the Samsung Blockchain in partnership with Samsung; moreover, Canadians and U.S. customers can trade digital currencies through connecting their Blockchain Wallet to their Gemini app.

At the start, you have to fund your account from a regular bank account; however, you cannot use credit or debit cards. The maximum daily limit is £370 daily and £11,000 monthly.

If you wish to trade crypto from another off-site wallet, you can use the crypto-to-crypto option with BTCD< ETH, BCH, LTC, and ZEC.

Level User Interface

Gemini is designed for those who seek secure trading, allowing you to trade a large amount of fiat currency using Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is ideal for those users that want to make a lot of trades on a daily basis, and it is an excellent option for professional traders who wish to keep large sums of money online.

On the other hand, it is convenient for beginner investors who want to take a decent position in Bitcoin and Ethereum and feel confident enough while starting off.

Safe and Regulated Platform

Gemini keeps your digital crypto assets completely safe through multi-layered security measures. They keep the majority of the cryptocurrency in an offline cold storage system, which is the safest way to keep them away from hackers.

The small part that is kept in the online hot wallet has the highest security system to keep them from security breaks, hacks, fraudulent transfer, and even possible employee theft.

Although the insurance policy does not include loss coverage, you are allowed to create a list of approved addresses that put restrictions on who is allowed to make withdrawals from your account, in combination with the other account security like two-factor authentication.

However, keep in mind that in case someone steals your identity or cracks your password, you will not be able to recover any of the lost funds.

Fees and Costs

Gemini requires you to pay both convenience and transaction fees every time you buy or sell crypto. No matter which you access, whether it is through the online site or mobile app, the fees are unchangeable, and both of them will be displayed together as your quoted price on the purchase final.

Convenience fees vary on the market and usually are about 0.5% of the Gemini market price for the given trade. The transaction fee is charged based on the amount you trade. With crypto conversion, including trident Bitcoin or Litecoin, the trading fee remains 1.49%.

Buying and selling crypto fees depend on the cryptocurrency you use and range from a flat fee for less expensive orders to percentages on higher price transactions.

Besides, Gemini does not charge any fees for depositing money into your account unless you are using a debit card. Also, you will not be charged for withdrawing crypto or U.S. dollars from your account.

Pros

Easy to navigate and user-friendly interface

Easy and quick signup

Many levels of trading options for both experienced and beginner users

Hot wallet insurance

Educational tools

High level of security

Cons

Charge commission and convenience fees

How We Made This List

We have made a thorough review process to evaluate each crypto app to find you the options on the market. Our primary goal was to provide an independent assessment of all the providers to give you all the necessary information for you to make the decision that will meet your needs.

We collected data directly from the providers through detailed questionnaires and included first-hand testing and observation through the providers’ demonstration.

Choosing the right cryptocurrency exchange is an essential part of successful trading, and it depends on your circumstances.

Supported Cryptocurrencies

We made sure to include those crypto exchanges that support all the most popular crypto. Most platforms we have offered include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum Classic.

Fees Charged by the Platform

It is crucial to check the price between your crypto exchange platform and see whether it has a fee structure that will benefit your trading volume.

Security Measurements

Since crypto is unregulated, it results in an increase of risk when trading the asset. We made a thorough check on the security measurements to find you that platform that has never had such scenarios.

Trading Features

There are plenty of trading features that will help you make a well-informed decision, and the best crypto exchanges usually offer some of them. They include advanced charting tools, copy trading, automatic trading, stop losses, and other crucial ones.

Buying Guide – What to Look for in a Crypto App

Before you head to any crypto exchange platform, educating yourself a little on the topic is convenient. These are the crucial elements that can assure you that your preferred crypto exchange is a genuine place where you can invest your hard-earned money.

Reputation

The first and foremost thing that you should always check when it comes to money-related business is the company’s reputation. You should do a little research on how it performs among the users on the crypto market and whether it is genuinely a trusty and reliable option.

You can check forums like Bitcointalk and read their comments on it, as it regards what kind of experience they had. You can find all the crucial information like any hacker station or what kind of action was taken on the user’s behalf that has been hacked.

Any crypto app that does not try hard to ensure the security of its clients’ funds is completely unsafe. Always make sure to trust those facilities with a cold storage feature, which acts to reduce the possibility of hacking.

Fees and Payment Methods

To avoid any inconvenience after you start trading, look after the fees and exchange charges. Fees usually vary depending on what exchange you are using, whether you are using a credit or debit card and if they require a bank or PayPal transfer.

Some exchanges do not work with national currencies, and in order for you to fund your account, you need to do it in the cryptocurrency options they allow. It is very inconvenient to work with a cryptocurrency platform that has limited payment options, which is one of the reasons why you should strongly avoid it.

I.D. Verification

Exchanges that work with credit cards need your identity verification and usually come with higher fees due to the higher level of risk and fraud they are exposed to. They might also charge higher processing and transaction fees. This can result in a much more lengthy process of purchases when made through a wire transfer.

Every U.K exchange requires a sort of I.D. verification so you can be found eligible to make deposits and withdrawals. On the other hand, some exchanges will allow you to stay anonymous, so check this option right at the start.

The verification I.D. process sometimes takes longer and can last up to several days, but in the end, it will help you escape money launderers, fraudsters, and other scammers.

Exchange Rates

Different exchanges can have several types of rates for cryptocurrencies in national currencies, including less amount of offer selection. So before you open an account, research about the exchange’s dealing prospective spreads.

Fast markets have highly fluctuating exchange rates with the actual volatility observed regarding the cryptocurrency involved.

Other Helpful Features

You should always check for some cool and helpful features on your crypto app, like whether they have a price alert option or tracker app. Not every app works on all phones, and not all of them accept installations. Make sure to test the app first on your device before you fund money or activate your wallet.

User-Friendliness

There are plenty of crypto platforms available, and not every one of them is appealing and has a user-friendly interface. Nowadays, it is all about convenience and ease in finding what you are searching for. Nobody wants to scroll around to find the option they are searching for.

For example, Binance and Coinmama apps are ideal if you are a beginner, as they do not require much of a previous experience. In fact, it is all about downloading the app, opening an account, and deciding which crypto asset you want to trade with.

Convenience

Storing your assets on the exchange does come with some level of risk of having them accessible. So, trading them with other cryptocurrencies or exchanging for fiat currencies is a more convenient method.

And with each transaction, you make a network fee. So if you would like to trade an asset, it is better to leave it on the exchange. This will save on fees and increase your total income.

FAQs: Crypto Apps

Q1. Is cryptocurrency legal?

Yes, cryptocurrency is legal, meaning you will pay tax on profits when you dispose of your cryptocurrencies. However, keep in mind that you should avoid meme coins or coins that are viral on social media since those types of currencies usually end up badly.

You are completely safe in trading crypto as long as you avoid crypto-jacking or other well-known ways of obtaining cryptocurrencies.

Q2. Can the government track cryptocurrency?

Although the primers of cryptocurrencies have said that buying with Bitcoin is a completely anonymous process, they are pseudo-anonymous. Their financial activity can still be monitored even without the involvement of banks or external authorities, including the cases when trading happens between a buyer and seller.

In the U.S., the matters have become even more complicated by a rule that states how all transactions over $10,000 involving self-hosted wallets must be reported to FinCEN.

The rule applies to the U.S. but will not affect the U.K. This controversial rule is designed to prevent people from making cryptocurrency using illegal schemes.

Conclusion – Which Is the Best Crypto App?

If you are after the best crypto exchange in the U.K., we made sure to supply you with the best options on the market. We have analyzed the leading exchanges in the U.K. to find out which platform has the most innovative trading features and the most competitive prices.

We have looked through hundreds of cryptocurrency app options available where you can buy and sell crypto online, and we have selected only those that truly stand out in a matter of their unique requirements.

After reviewing them, we found that Binance is the best option you can sign in and use, due to the fact that it offers a free commission option with a multitude of cryptocurrencies supported.

You are allowed to make deposits using a debit card, credit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet. Moreover, it is fully regulated, so you can be completely at peace.