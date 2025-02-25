Since the rise of cryptocurrency assets, exchanges have acted as the principal platforms to fulfill crypto enthusiasts’ needs. However, as the trading field evolved, specialized crypto platforms emerged to offer trading solutions tailored for digital assets.

When beginner traders try to pick one, they could face a confusing time. This article assesses the best crypto trading platforms, considering the journey of traders from practice to pro trading.

What Should Beginner Traders Look for in a Crypto Trading Platform?

Beginner traders should look for a platform like Altrady that allows them to navigate and explore multiple features effortlessly. Among the most relevant features for novices, those that comprise all aspects of position management and risks associated with crypto markets should have special attention.

Some of them may include:

Stop-loss and take-profits functionalities.

Fundamental order types, such as market and limit orders.

Other features may include:

Essential charting tools.

Introductory technical indicators for most popular strategies.

When looking for a crypto trading platform that can suit and improve the journey of beginner traders from practice to pro trading, we may point out some other aspects to consider:

Intuitive and user-friendly interface design.

Secure infrastructure.

Tradingview integration.

Support for multiple cryptocurrencies.

Multi-account options.

Portfolio management features.

Advanced analytics.

Demo accounts/paper trading.

From Practice to Real Trading: Best Platforms for Crypto Trading

There are multiple options to pick from regarding crypto trading platforms, but here we present the best alternatives for beginners who seek to develop a seamless journey from practice to pro trading.

Altrady Multi-exchange

Powered by automation features and an algorithm approach, Altrady may seem complex at first sight, but it is indeed an outstanding alternative for beginners.

This platform boasts a free account plan with paper trading equipped with basic and advanced features. From bots to manual trading, novices can seize a user-friendly interface integrated with trading view charts and tools to practice without risking real money.

Moreover, since it is a multi-exchange, beginners can test multiple demo accounts from various exchanges, such as Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, etc.

Once beginner traders want to step into real trading, features like the portfolio manager, QFL smart bot, DCA bot, and scalping bot would be in their interest.

Coinigy

Coinigy is a platform streamlined to manage multiple accounts in a seamless way. It promotes itself as a tool to manage your digital wallets across several exchanges and trade anytime, anywhere.

Coinigy offers a simple interface that beginners can use to manage multiple accounts from one single source. This platform provides a web interface and a mobile app.

CryptoHopper

Cryptohopper boasts a platform where traders can build bots and automated systems without coding skills. Its mission seems to facilitate traders’ access to advanced trading bots without needing to code a single line. Furthermore, traders can engage in a social trading environment.

Conclusion

When new crypto enthusiasts want to engage in trading, picking a suitable platform is crucial. The transition from practice to live trading should provide a comprehensible environment for novices to develop proper skills and strategies.

In Altrady, traders can seize a free paper trading account and multiple demo accounts from several exchanges to practice and prepare for live trading. Sign up for a free trial account today.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



