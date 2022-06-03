The best crypto casinos in the UK are game-changers: They let you safely and anonymously deposit and withdraw via a range of digital coins. You also get to benefit from near-instant withdrawals and zero transaction fees.

We’ve rounded up a top-tier selection of the best UK Bitcoin online casinos that are available today. Each one has been rated by experts for its crypto compatibility, game selection and bonuses, as well as overall reputation and reliability.

KingBit is the top Bitcoin casino UK players should sign up to according to us, but there are at least 15 more high-quality cryptocurrency casinos for you to look at.

Ready to start with Bitcoin gambling in the United Kingdom? Let’s see what we’ve got.

Best Crypto Casinos in the UK

1. KingBit — Best Bitcoin Casino in the UK Overall

Pros:

100+ live dealer games

2 BTC welcome bonus

Over a thousand games

2 monthly reload bonuses

Cons:

No provably fair games

KingBit is a themed, user-friendly UK Bitcoin casino that’s got everything you could want from the best crypto casinos: Helpful customer support, a collection of games provided by some of the world’s biggest iGaming developers and bonuses — lots of bonuses.

Crypto Compatibility: 5/5

Because KingBit is a crypto-only casino, it doesn’t accept British pounds (or any other type of fiat currency). Instead, you can deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, and DASH.

The minimum deposit is 1 mBTC, while — as far as we would see — there is no maximum withdrawal. Payout speed is instant (or, at least, you’ll get your money within 10 minutes).

Bitcoin Gambling Games: 4.7/5

When you first arrive on the UK version of the KingBit homepage, one of the first things you’ll notice is how varied the games are. You can play the likes of Speed Baccarat, First Person Craps, and Dragon Tiger.

You’ll find a number of games here that are hard to find elsewhere, and there’s also a slick live casino lobby, which is packed with more than 100 live dealer games.

Fortunately, there’s a search function at the top of the page which makes it easier to find what you’re looking for (or you can just scroll until something catches your eye).

The total number of games exceeds 1,300, with most of them being slots by famous providers like Habanero, Nolimit, Pragmatic Play, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New UK players who join KingBit can grab a welcome bonus worth up to 2 BTC. This is split into two bonuses: A 110% up to 1 Bitcoin first deposit bonus, followed by a 55% up to 1 BTC second deposit bonus.

Plus, you also get treated to a pair of monthly reload bonuses worth another 2 BTC.

The maximum bet when using the welcome bonus is 0.25 mBTC, while wagering requirements are 40x. Regular bonuses are few and far between at KingBit, however.

Reputation: 4.5/5

KingBit was launched in the UK in 2019 and is operated by KingBit Affiliates. At the time of writing, KingBit seems to be KingBit Affiliates’ only foray into the iGaming world.

KingBit is legit to join in the UK, and we could find no evidence of legal disputes (or otherwise) in our research. On the whole, this seems to be a solid rising star in UK’s crypto gambling world.

Misc: 5/5

Signing up to KingBit is extremely easy. You just have to fill out one simple form that shouldn’t take any longer than a minute.

The sign-up form sets the tone for what is one of the most user-friendly crypto casinos we’ve used. It’s intuitive, there’s nothing complex about the site, and you should have no problems navigating it.

2. Bitcoin.com Games — Best Bonuses of all UK Crypto Casinos

Players must opt-in to the promotion on games.bitcoin.com/promotion and make a single deposit of a minimum of $50 and a maximum of $2,000 to be eligible for cashback.

Pros:

Provably fair games

25% cashback bonus for new players

Bitcoin.com’s official online casino site

Lots of original games

Cons:

Only accepts 2 coins

Bitcoin.com decided that at some point, they needed to get involved in the wonderful world of online crypto gambling — and Bitcoin.com Games is the end result.

This is a beautifully designed online casino for UK players that hosts weekly tournaments, has huge prize pools, and lots of generous bonuses.

Crypto Compatibility: 3.5/5

We have to give Bitcoin.com Games a lower score on this one simply because it only accepts two coins: Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

On the flip side, depositing and withdrawing is a piece of cake; there are no limits, no fees, and withdrawals are processed within a 10-minute timeframe.

Not just that, but if you don’t have BTC or BCH, Bitcoin.com Games lets you convert your other coins into either of them on their website. You can convert UK pounds into Bitcoin, too.

Online Casino Games: 4/5

One of the interesting things about Bitcoin.com Games is that — for better or worse — they don’t actually work with any of the main iGaming developers (Evolution, Pragmatic, etc). Instead, they use their own gaming software.

This means you get to play a wealth of exclusive games, but it also means you probably won’t be able to find your favourite slot games (if you have any).

However, all the classic table games are present and correct, and these include Texas Hold’em and a variety of blackjack and roulette games.

You can also play a number of speciality games here, such as Minesweeper, and there are provably fair games available.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

This is where we feel that Bitcoin.com Games stands out. For starters, new players can take advantage of a 25% cashback bonus when they make their first deposit. This is Bitcoin.com Games’ welcome bonus for UK players, and while it works differently than a cash-based welcome offer, the fact that it comes with no wagering requirements is a huge plus.

You will, however, have to deposit at least $2,000 over the space of 14 days in order to qualify.

Alternatively, you can claim a 20% cashback offer by depositing just $50.

Reputation: 5/5

The Bitcoin.com Games brand operates as part of the SBGC global brand, which is responsible for a number of other iGaming products.

Of course, it’s also part of the official Bitcoin.com brand and is — for many — the home of crypto gambling. You can also buy BTC on the site and customer support is fantastic. In short, this is one of the most trustworthy UK crypto casinos we’ve reviewed.

Misc: 4/5

Bitcoin.com Games is actually famous in the crypto casino industry for having an extremely low house edge of around 99%. All accounts are anonymous, and this is a super safe and reliable casino site to use.

3. BC Game — Best Bitcoin Casino in the UK for Crypto Games

18+ only. Achieve tasks and get rewards. The lucky spin bonus allows you to spin and get up to 1 BTC.

Pros:

Thousands of games

Weekly lottery draw

Sportsbook available

Innovative crypto site

100+ altcoins accepted

Cons:

User interface takes a while to get used to

If you like the idea of playing a wide range of dice games, lottery games, Crash, and even CoinFlip (please don’t do this to yourself), BC Game caters to your every niche need. It’s a colourful, vibrant, and highly innovative crypto casino site that also lets you bet on sports.

Crypto Compatibility: 5/5

BC Game has a highly detailed blog that gives you the lowdown on things like withdrawals — but to see a full breakdown of all accepted cryptos, you’ll first need to create an account and log in.

Once you open the wallet section, you’ll witness the most significant range of accepted altcoins. Bitcoin casino deposits go without saying here — but the fact that you can use low-cap altcoins like PEOPLE, HEX, and ELON is the most exciting part.

The minimum withdrawal is 0.0002 BTC and there are — according to the website — no maximum withdrawals. Payout times are generally excellent, and you should receive your money within a matter of minutes.

Bitcoin Casino Games: 5/5

Phew (rubbing hands) — where do we start?

BC Game is home to thousands of crypto games. All the usual suspects are here in the form of table games, slots, and live games. The likes of baccarat, roulette, and blackjack are provided by Evolution; in fact, BC Game is one of the best Bitcoin roulette sites you can join right now.

However, it’s the speciality games that attract lots of attention.

Here, you can play a number of BC Game Originals, such as Crash, Coin Flip, Ring of Fortune, Plinko, Cave and Wheel. It’s very likely that many players won’t be familiar with these titles. But once you do a bit of browsing, you might find your new favourite casino game.

As mentioned, you can also play for a lottery jackpot too, with tickets costing just $0.1. There are also 15+ provably fair games for UK players to try.

Bonuses and Promotions: 3/5

BC Game offers lots of exciting bonuses for regular players to get into, but — as we write this — there’s no standard welcome bonus available. Instead, you get one spin on BC Game’s wheel with the chance to win up to 1 BTC. Still, you’ll need to play games to begin unlocking it.

You’ll also get to unlock additional rewards as you go along. You can perform daily and weekly tasks, and while this type of promo scheme won’t be for everyone, it’s interactive and bags of fun. Some of the tasks include verifying your email and placing your first bet.

You can also participate in the lottery draw for the chance to win $100,000, as well as claim cashback on every single bet you place.

Reputation: 4/5

BC Game has been around for 3 years. It’s owned and operated by Media Games Limited, it’s fully licensed and operates on an open-source platform.

With its exhaustive amount of innovations and high levels of security, it’s both one of the most eye-catching UK crypto casinos and one of the safest to use.

Misc: 4/5

There’s a real social vibe at BC Game, thanks to a regularly maintained blog and forum. Indeed, you can meet other players, share your bets and make new friends.

4. Red Dog Casino — Best New Bitcoin Casino in the United Kingdom

Minimum deposit is $20 for BTC and ETH. The code REDCOIN is valid once during the first 5 deposits and has a maximum cash out of 20 times the deposit. The maximum allowed bet is $10. The Wagering Requirements for the offer are 35 times the deposit plus bonus amount.

Pros:

Stylish web design

Around 15 promotions for new and regular players

320% slots bonus for new players

Unique Fish Catch game

Cons:

Limited game variety

Looking for a new crypto casino site that accepts UK players? Red Dog Casino is a good shout. Launched in 2020, it’s one of a number of crypto casinos recently created by Infinity Media. All the games are provided by RealTime Gaming, and there are daily deposit bonuses available.

Crypto Compatibility: 3/5

UK players can deposit at Red Dog Casino via four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Tether.

There are zero transaction fees and all withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, but that’s still quite longer than our better-ranked Bitcoin gambling sites in the UK.

The only issue here was Red Dog’s $150 minimum withdrawals, which might not be suitable for low-stakes players.

Casino Games: 3/5

Red Dog Casino is currently home to around 150 games. This is — quite obviously — a very modest selection of games. However, it has to be pointed out that all the games are provided by a sole iGaming developer (RealTime Gaming).

You can play just over 100 slots here, a handful of video poker games, as well as a small range of other table games and Bitcoin live casino games.

There are also a few scratch cards, and all the games are available in demo mode. This lets you try your “strategies” out before taking the plunge with real money. We spent most of our time playing Fish Catch, though — it’s quite the unique game you won’t see at other online casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

When you first create an account with Red Dog Casino, you’re entitled to a 320% slots deposit bonus. Just enter the code REDCOIN, and you’re then free to grab a bonus over the course of your first five deposits. Wagering requirements are 35x, and the maximum amount you can net on each deposit is $3,200.

You can then grab a matched deposit bonus every day of the week, with Red Dog topping you up each time you deposit either $30, $75 or $150.

Bonus spins are available on the regular, too.

Reputation: 4/5

Since Red Dog Casino is still so new, it’s not really got a reputation to speak of just yet.

That said, it’s SSL-encrypted, it’s fully licensed, and its owners Infinity Media are responsible for a number of other popular and reliable online casinos that accept UK players. We, therefore, have zero concerns on this front.

Misc: 4/5

Red Dog Casino is fully optimised for mobile players who enjoy playing games on the move.

And in case you browse this casino as a guest, and you’re worried that there are no live games, you can’t actually see them as a guest! (There are over 10 available).

5. Casumo — Best Live Dealer Games of all UK Bitcoin Casinos

18+. New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on "Sahara Riches Cash Collect" and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min deposit £10. 30x wagering requirement for Bonus Spins and 30x wagering requirement for Deposit Bonus (game weighting applies). Max £5/spin or £0.50/line or £10/round (live casino). 30 days expiry.

Pros:

Fair wagering requirements

2,600+ games

Over 100 live games

63 game studios

Cons:

Doesn’t accept direct crypto deposits

Looking to have a blast with your cryptocurrencies at the best live dealer casino? You might want to try Casumo — a UK online casino with the biggest selection of live casino games on our list.

Crypto Compatibility: 3/5

First things first, Casumo Casino doesn’t straight up accept cryptocurrencies. And while including this casino on the list defeats the purpose of our article, there is a way to go around this and still gamble with crypto at Casumo.

You can use Neteller — which Casumo accepts — to convert your cryptocurrencies into pounds that you can later deposit at Casumo. Sure, you will come across some processing fees, but it is possible to do it.

Other accepted payment methods at Casumo include Debit Cards, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, PayByMobile, Skill, and more.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

As mentioned, you’ll find over 100 live games at Casumo. All the usual suspects are available (blackjack, roulette, baccarat), and there are well over 100 variants to choose from when you want to go for the unusual (Quantum Roulette, Dream Catcher, Football Studio, etc).

Over in the casino section, meanwhile, you can try your luck on a wide range of slots, including progressive jackpots and 3D slots (don’t worry — we tried some of them and they look amazing).

The games you’ll find here are provided by 63 software developers, ensuring enough diversity to suit any type of player.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Casumo sports a rather simple welcome offer of 100% up to £25 +25 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect that you can get on your first deposit.

It’s definitely not as good as the ones offered by the better-ranked UK crypto casinos in this article, but it’ll still do you good if you were planning to get started with a minimum deposit.

The wagering requirements are 30x, so you might as well meet them and get a payout from the bonus.

Reputation: 5/5

Casumo is actually one of the most popular online casinos in the UK, having been active since 2012 with no relevant complaints or any reputation issues to speak of.

This casino site is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, so you know security isn’t in question here.

Misc: 4/5

Casumo Casino also has a sportsbook that covers all the bases. You can bet on 37 sports (at the time of writing), including all the majors like football and basketball, with a handful of niche options such as squash and chess.

How We Chose the Best UK Bitcoin Casino Sites

Crypto Compatibility:

The first thing we looked at when choosing our online Bitcoin casinos was their transaction fees, their withdrawal processing times, as well as their selection of crypto. The Bitcoin gambling sites in our list all feature zero fees and most of them will process your withdrawals within 10 minutes.

BTC Casino Games:

Alongside hundreds (sometimes thousands of slots), online table games and live dealer games, the best Bitcoin casinos also let you play a range of provably fair games. What’s more, our UK Bitcoin casinos either work with world-class iGaming developers or use their own state-of-the-art gaming software.

Bitcoin Casino Bonuses:

The best way to start at Bitcoin casinos is with a generous welcome offer. This is why we selected Bitcoin casino sites that offer exciting welcome packages, which are swiftly followed by regular bonuses that reward loyal players.

Reputation:

Lastly, the Bitcoin casinos we chose are fully secure, SSL encrypted, and licensed by a reputable gambling commission.

Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK: FAQ

Are Bitcoin Casinos in the UK Safe?

Bitcoin casinos are safe as long as you sign up to legit and trustworthy Bitcoin casinos that are licensed and reputable (such as KingBit). These are the best Bitcoin gambling sites that take user safety very seriously and have in place a number of security measures, such as SSL-encryption.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Better Than Traditional Online Casinos?

Bitcoin casinos have a few extra benefits that — for some players — make them more appealing than traditional UK online casinos.

With BTC casinos, you get to take advantage of zero transaction fees on all deposits and withdrawals, while the withdrawal process is typically completed within 10 minutes.

BTC casinos generally offer higher maximum withdrawals too, and because they use blockchain technology — all transactions are made anonymously.

What Games Can I Play at Bitcoin Casinos in the UK?

Many Bitcoin casinos let you play all the classic casino games. These include (in crypto terms) Bitcoin poker, Bitcoin slots, live Bitcoin betting, blackjack games — and more.

In fact, you can play all the same games at BTC gambling sites that you can at “traditional” betting sites in the UK. However, some Bitcoin UK casinos — such as Bitcoin.com Games — also let you play provably fair games.

How Do I Make a Bitcoin Deposit?

Head over to the banking section and check the payment methods available. Select “Bitcoin” (or whatever other coin you wish to deposit with) and you will then be given a web address that’s unique to your account.

Next, open your Bitcoin wallet, slot in your unique web address and enter a deposit amount. Double-check everything is correct and then click to confirm.

How Do I Choose The Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK?

It’s always a good idea to start by reading review guides like this which clue you in on the safest, most legit cryptocurrency casinos. You can also read existing customer reviews of the best Bitcoin betting sites.

Then, you can draw up a shortlist of the ones that stand out to you. Take a closer look at each one to see if they’ve got what you’re looking for in terms of the payment methods, games, bonuses and user interface. Using a variety of benchmarks, we’ve selected Kingbit as the best Bitcoin casino UK players should sign up to.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Casino Sites in the UK

In this section, we’ll be taking a quick recap of our top 5 Bitcoin casinos that accept UK players.

KingBit: The king of all BTC gambling sites, KingBit treats you to two monthly reload bonuses. It's also got an extensive library of more than a thousand games, and this includes 100+ live games.

Bitcoin.com Games: This is Bitcoin.com's official online casino, which means safety is 100% guaranteed. It's also our top pick for bonuses, mainly because of the zero wagering requirements on the welcome offer.

BC.Game: Love bingo? Keno? Minesweeper? When it comes to speciality games — games that are kinda hard to find elsewhere — BC Game tops the lot. It's got a wide range of original games and it's also one of the most innovative online casinos around.

Red Dog Casino: Red Dog Casino is one of the most stylish, brand new UK casinos that accepts Bitcoin. It's got daily reload bonuses, 100+ Bitcoin slots and all the games are provided by RealTime Gaming.

Casumo: If you're all about live dealer tables and going head-to-head with the croupier, Casumo and its stellar selection of 100+ live games are a perfect choice. You'll also uncover a huge game selection of over 2,000 slot games, with some of the most popular progressives included.

Getting Started at Bitcoin Casinos that Accept UK Players

Creating an account at online gambling sites that accept Bitcoin in the UK is a simple process. We’ll use Kingbit to set an example, but the process will be similar at all other crypto casino sites.

Step 1: Visit Kingbit

Use this link to open Kigbit’s official website

Click “Join Now”

Enter your email address and create a username and a password

Accept the terms and click “Sign Up”

Step 2: Opt-in for the Bonus

Click the green “Deposit” button

Click “Get Bonus” on the right side of your screen

Click “Activate” to trigger the welcome offer

Step 3: Deposit

Click “Deposit” again on the right side of your screen

Scan Kingbit’s crypto address to send a payment

Send payment via your crypto wallet

Once the funds arrive, you can start playing games

Ready to Play at the Best Bitcoin Casinos in the United Kingdom?

We hope our rundown of the best Bitcoin casinos UK players can join today helped you make an educated decision. Most of them accept Bitcoin and a range of other coins, they’re all safe to use, and they’ve got amazing games and bonuses.

And while KingBit is the standout UK Bitcoin casino, all of our other top-rated UK crypto casinos offer an exciting iGaming experience.

Online Bitcoin gambling is, of course, meant to be fun. Whatever you decide to do next, please remember to gamble responsibly at all times.

