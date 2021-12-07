Best Crypto Casinos for BTC and ETH Owners in 2022

There’s no better way to play globally in online casinos and avoid unnecessary commissions and taxes than choosing to spend your money in crypto casinos.

Sites that deal with bitcoin and Ethereum tend to be among the best in the iGaming world, and as years go by, new sites come up that put into perspective the quality of casino gameplay and elevate crypto gaming to the next level.

In today’s world, crypto iGaming options are aplenty. You don’t need to worry about finding the best sites in which to spend your money, though: you’ll find them all here

3 Best BTC and ETH Casinos

mBitCasino BitStarz 7BitCasino

You can take a closer look at what these fantastic online casinos have to offer before you jump straight into the action, but one thing’s for sure: the casinos listed in this article stand out as some of the best places on the internet where you can wager with BTC or Ethereum according to your own needs

Site Why is it Best? Crypto Options Bonus mBitCasino mBit offers only cryptocurrency payment options but serves as one of the best sites to claim crypto bonuses on the internet Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether 5 BTC for free + 300 Free Spins BitStarz Casino BitStarz is a fantastic online casino accepting both FIAT and crypto payments to make it easy for players to choose how they want to spend their money Euro, US Dollars, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, Renminbi, Polish Złoty, Russian Ruble, Norwegian Krone, Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and Litecoin 5 BTC or €500 + 180 Free Spins 7BitCasino 7Bit is one of the best online crypto casinos for tournament gameplay and for those looking for a more “game-face-required” experience Euro, US Dollar, Norwegian Crown, Australian Dollar, Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, XRP, Doge €500 or 5 BTC + 100 Free Spins

Choosing the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Every bitcoin and Ethereum casino hosts a plethora of different features, so it wouldn’t be fair to encapsulate all casinos under one flag. It’s easy to tell which sites are legit and which aren’t by selecting them according to 5 main evaluation parameters that can easily tell you how good an online casino is.

These are the evaluation parameters used to determine the quality of casinos in this list of sites, which is very similar to the process used by casino experts in The Casino Wizard:

Casino Licensing

It would be very easy for an unreputable online casino to walk away with a player’s cash if they don’t have anyone to respond to in case anything happens. This is one of the reasons why casino licensing is one of the main indicators that will help you determine just how good and legit an online casino is.

If an entity regulated by a government approves of an online casino, there’s a much better chance that the site will operate within the parameters of legality and it would be much safer to visit than a standard crypto casino. Payouts in properly licensed casinos also tend to go much smoother than in sites with shady licenses

Game Availability & Quality

It’s very important that a crypto casino has enough games for players to spend a good amount of time at the casino without having to run out of options on games to play. Game quality and quantity go hand in hand as well, as it would be irrelevant to have a ton of available games if none of them were fun to play.

All of the casinos that are listed in this article are provided by some of the iGaming world’s most reputable game makers. On top of that, all sites host hundreds of games that players can choose from and play their favorite types of iGaming titles no matter where they are or how they approach the world of online casinos.

Casino Features

Having games to play is one thing, but the availability of different features in an online casino is what truly makes a site worth visiting. Bonuses and tournaments keep things fresh and interesting for players, whilst other features like the availability of different sections are part of why good online casinos are easily told apart from the rest.

All sites listed here provide users with quality bonuses to choose from, as well as different types of promotions, tournaments, and casino sections for them to choose exactly what they want to do and never get bored of doing it.

Customer Support

Dealing with cryptos is always a sensitive and rather delicate subject. Given that there are no bank entities dealing with your money, all of the deals are done between you and the casino. Having top-quality customer support in place is the best way to determine that, if anything goes wrong, there will be someone able to answer your complaints.

Player Reviews

It doesn’t matter what you read online if players don’t seem to agree with it. It’s important to consider what other players think about the casino before you go ahead and play or register on it. The reviews that players leave on sites like Reddit or Trustpilot often determine just how good a casino is.

If players that are often visiting the site say that the site is good, then the site is good, no matter what everyone else says. Taking into consideration the opinions of active members of a casino is the best way to tell just how good the sites are.

1. mBitCasino

Positives for Gamblers

Quick payouts and deposits

Extremely safe crypto-only casino

Lucrative welcome bonus makes the site one of the best you can visit

The mBitCasino stands out as one of the most reputable online casinos in the world, and one of those crypto casinos that packs a fantastic welcome bonus for you to begin your iGaming journey with. You’ll be able to do as you will with the bonus cash after fulfilling the site’s rather low wagering requirements of just 35 times the amount of money that you earn with the bonus.

At mBit, you will be able to claim free bonus cash on your first deposit, or earn no deposit bonuses to bolster your account balance from the first moment and onwards.

The site also hosts a selection of custom tournaments where players will be able to play and participate against each other in an attempt to obtain more points than their peers and earn the best prizes that the casino has to offer.

mBit is one of the best crypto casinos out there, even if it doesn’t accept FIAT currencies as a form of payment. Players with the chance to register and play on this casino will be sure to play in a safe environment, fully regulated by the Government of Curacao.

Gaming Providers

Ezugi, Endorphina, Betsoft, Blooming Games, NetEnt and GameArt.

2. BitStarz

Positives for Gamblers

Fantastic weekly tournaments and bonuses to try out

Seasonal events make players earn amazing prizes all year-round

Fantastic live dealer section

Having gone through a couple of image refreshments already, the BitStarz Casino still stands out as one of the most popular names in the crypto gambling industry. The site offers an amazing welcome bonus with which you begin your iGaming journey worth up to 5 BTC in free bonus cash and a bunch of games in which you can spend your rewards.

A quick visit to the amazing BitStarz Casino will set you on your way to playing in a fantastic casino that accepts FIAT and cryptocurrencies. Play as you wish and do what you want at the world-class BitStarz casino if you’re a fan of traditional online slots and live dealer games. You won’t be disappointed.

Gaming Providers

Pragmatic Play, BG Gaming, Playson, Wazdan, and more.

3. 7Bit Casino

Positives for Gamblers

The 7Bit Races make the casino incredibly interesting to visit

Amazing welcome bonus to try out

Decent selection of games

The incredible 7Bit Casino is a versatile crypto casino that hosts a very solid gallery of casino games and provides players with a good number of promotions for them to play as they wish on the site.

This fantastic online casino is provided by some of the internet’s finest game developers. You will find yourself playing all sorts of amazing casino games if you decide to stay on this site’s game gallery, and the large number of bonuses found on the casino makes it easy for you to claim rewards to play the games for free.

7Bit may not be the online casino with the most lenient of rules, but it’s a fantastic online casino with lucrative rewards, constant tournaments, and a very good loyalty program where users are able to be rewarded by spending regular sums of money on the casino.

7Bit is one of the most accessible gambling websites out there, and one that players often agree with it being a fair and non-scammy website.

Gaming Providers

Push Gaming, CrossFire, Electric Elephant, Gamevy, Betsoft, Play N’ Go, Quickfire, Microgaming, and more.

What You Need to Know About Bitcoin Casinos

Even though you already know all about the best bitcoin and Ethereum casinos that exist in the iGaming world, it’s important to take a closer look at the features of each part of these casinos to truly make sure that you won’t be wasting any time or money when playing in them.

Below, you will be able to find all there is to know about BTC and ETH casinos so you can make the best of your time playing in them and avoid any low-reputation casinos that may come across your path of iGaming success.

BTC & ETH Casino Bonuses

Bitcoin casino bonuses and Ethereum casino bonuses work very much just like any other casino bonus in the iGaming world. Take a closer look at the rewards that you can expect to find on these websites and make sure that you know how to make the best of them to avoid any issues while gambling:

In most cases, BTC and ETH welcome bonuses will be able to be claimed in either bitcoin or FIAT currencies. You’ll notice that FIAT currency rewards are lower than the ones given in BTC, which happens because online casinos want to encourage players to use BTC and cryptos instead

Casinos may often provide users with BTC bonuses and FIAT bonuses separately

You will have to comply with the bonus rules of BTC bonuses just like you would with any other bonus. Make sure you read the wagering requirements of these bonuses before claiming them

Best Bitcoin Casino Slot Machines

Online casino slot machines share similarities with the slot machines that you’ll find in online casinos that operate with cryptos. Here are three things that you need to know about these sites:

Quality bitcoin slot machines are often made by online casino developers like NetEnt and Microgaming, or other reputable studios that provide the iGaming world with the best games in the industry

Slots can often be played with either bitcoin and other cryptos or with FIAT currencies. You can play popular jackpot games with cryptos and earn the prize in FIAT currencies

RTP and house edge affect crypto games in the same way as they affect standard slots, as both games are often the same with altered payment methods

Bitcoin & Ethereum Casino Payment Methods

Bitcoin and Ethereum casinos tend to operate with standard casino payment methods that make it easy for players to choose how they want to spend their time and money while gambling online. Reputable casinos like the ones found on this list provide players with enough options for them to truly choose how they want to transfer their money in and out of the casinos:

You can find some online casinos that accept BTC and ETH payments but also accept FIAT currencies as forms of payment

Most sites work similarly when it comes to accepting crypto payments. You are given an address where you transfer the money and the money is then reflected in the casino account

Conclusion

All three casinos that we have listed here are among the best online casinos on the entire planet. These sites are rated highly by entities that are known to rate online casinos based on their quality, so it’s now up to you to decide how you want to spend your money on each of these sites.

Remember that legit crypto casinos provide you with a much bigger benefit than standard online sites, as they make it possible for you to move your winnings without having to let the money pass through the banking system.

Take full advantage of these sites and their bonuses, but remember to gamble responsibly in order to avoid