Finding the right CRM software development company in India can be a difficult task. With so many options, it’s hard to know who to trust and which companies will best meet your business needs.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top CRM software development companies in India. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, look at factors like customer service, reviews, and portfolio to create a list of the best CRM software development companies in India.

Let’s get started!

List of Top 10 CRM Software Development Companies in India

Here, we have mentioned a list of the best CRM software development companies in India.

1. TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the best CRM development companies in India. It is a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions provider that has been delivering value to its customers for more than 50 years. TCS provides services such as application development and maintenance, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and analytics to name a few.

The company has an experienced team of experts in CRM development who specialize in creating tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of each client. Additionally, TCS leverages its extensive knowledge and experience in the industry to ensure that its clients are able to stay ahead of the competition. With its cutting-edge technologies and innovative approach to CRM development, TCS is one of the top CRM software development companies in India.

Location: Mumbai

Year of Inception: 1968

Clientele: Walmart, JP Morgan, RBS, Citibank and more.

Awards: No information available

Clutch Rating: 5.0

2. Quytech

Quytech is one of the best CRM development companies in India and offers comprehensive services in the field. With a team of experts, they provide a wide array of CRM software development services ranging from strategy consulting to system implementation and custom application development.

Quytech also specializes in sales process automation, workflow automation, customer data management, reporting and analytics, and more. Their experienced professionals understand business needs and make sure that their clients get the best solutions for their projects. With their technical expertise and knowledge in the industry, they have successfully helped many businesses to develop robust and efficient CRM systems.

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Year of Inception: 2010

Clientele: Gabriel, Hewlett Packard, Damac, Eastman, Honda, Petrofac, Marks & Spencer, DS group and more.

Awards: Digital Journal, Economic Times, CIO Review, Market Watch, Good Firms, SoftwareWorld, Clutch and more.

Clutch Rating: 4.9

3. Wipro

Wipro is one of the best CRM software development companies in India. It is a globally renowned brand that provides comprehensive solutions for businesses. They are known for their world-class customer relationship management services. Wipro also provides several consulting services to help businesses build better customer relationships and improve customer service.

They use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to provide personalized services and predictive analytics that can help businesses make better decisions. Wipro provides complete end-to-end solutions for businesses and has been recognized as one of the best CRM software development companies in India.

Location: Bengaluru

Year of Inception: 1945

Clientele: No information available

Awards: 2023 VMware, CX Awards 2023 and more.

Clutch Rating: NA

4. MindTree

MindTree is one of the leading CRM software development companies in India. They offer comprehensive and innovative solutions that help businesses streamline their processes and gain a competitive edge. They specialize in developing software applications that can be tailored to meet the exact requirements of their clients.

The team at MindTree has deep expertise in a variety of technologies including .Net, Java, PHP, Ruby, Python, and much more. With a team of dedicated professionals, MindTree offers world-class CRM software development solutions that help businesses achieve their goals.

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Year of Inception: 1999

Clientele: No Information available

Awards: No information available

Clutch Rating: 4.0

5. Datamatics

Datamatics is one of the leading CRM software development companies in India. They provide customized services for clients that range from small businesses to large enterprises. They have a dedicated team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in the various aspects of CRM software development.

Their services include product design, consulting, development, and implementation. They also specialize in Cloud integration and platform migration for CRM solutions. Datamatics provides cost-effective and high-quality CRM software development services.

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Year of Inception: 1975

Clientele: MaxLife, LionBridge, Capita, Shell and more.

Awards: IAOP 2022, UBS Forum’s HR Tech and more.

Clutch Rating: 4.7

6. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading CRM software development company in India. They provide end-to-end software solutions and specialize in the custom development of enterprise software systems.

Their services include custom software development, business intelligence, mobile application development, and CRM solutions for both large and small businesses. They are renowned for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With a dedicated team of experts, HData Systems delivers reliable solutions that exceed expectations.

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Year of Inception: No information available

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Economic Times 2022

Clutch Rating: No information available

7. HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is one of the best CRM software development companies in India. Their primary focus is on delivering customized solutions to their clients. Their core competencies include enterprise architecture, application design, development, deployment, and support.

They have expertise in the latest technologies such as Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Salesforce, Oracle E-Business Suite, and others. HCL Technologies has a wide network of customers that includes some of the largest companies in India and abroad.

Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Year of Inception: 1991

Clientele: Neoris, Cemex, Mattel, ODP Corporation and more.

Awards: Edelweiss ESG, ISG Public Cloud

Clutch Rating: 4.0

8. Kellton Technologies

Kellton Technologies is a leading CRM software development company based in India. They have an experienced team of professionals who provide world-class solutions and services to their customers.

Their services include custom CRM software development, integration, deployment, and maintenance. They have worked with many large enterprises in the past and have helped them achieve their business goals. They also offer round-the-clock support and assistance for their customers.

Location: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

Year of Inception: 2009

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Digitizing India Award

Clutch Rating: 4.8

9. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is one of the best CRM software development companies in India. It provides a comprehensive suite of services for developing customer relationship management (CRM) systems to meet individual business requirements. They also offer custom application development services, training and implementation support services, and many more.

Their expertise extends across various industries and their services include the implementation, integration, and maintenance of CRM systems. Tech Mahindra offers reliable, cost-effective solutions that help businesses improve customer experience, increase sales, and maximize efficiency.

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Year of Inception: 1986

Clientele: Exxaro, TalkTalk, MIT, Box Inc. and

Awards: ITSMA, CDP, Bloomberg, Brandon Hall, and more.

Clutch Rating: 4.9

10. Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies is a top-notch CRM development company based in India with expertise in developing custom-tailored Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for businesses. With over a decade of experience, the team at Experion Technologies has worked with many major global enterprises across various industries, from banking and finance to manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and more.

Experion Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet specific business requirements and provide a seamless end-user experience. Their services include CRM development, integration, customization, and deployment, as well as consulting and support. Moreover, their solutions are robust and secure and can be easily integrated into existing systems.

Location: Bangalore, Karnataka

Year of Inception: 2006

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Frost and Sullivan, Inc. 5000

Clutch Rating: 4.9

Concluding Thoughts

We have compiled a list of the best CRM software development companies in India. So, if you have any plans to develop custom CRM software, then you can connect with any of the above-stated CRM software development companies.