Who’s the best woman to marry? It’s a challenging question, and there are many great places to meet your future spouse. Although the best country to marry a woman can be anywhere where you can meet your perfect match, there are some countries that stand out. So, you better discover the best country to find a wife.

Overview

The best wife in the world is a lady who can make you happier than you’re now, and thanks to the popularity of international brides, you don’t have to postpone your venture into finding your ideal wife candidate.

How to find a wife?

First of all, you should understand your personal preferences. You can be interested in Slavic, Latin, or European women. What’s more, you should know how easily you can meet your future partners. Finally, it’s about the range of features that they can offer to stand out among other ladies. Based on these factors, you’ll discover the following list of 15 countries offering the best wife candidates.

Top 15 best countries to find a wife in 2022

Planning to find a wife? Then you should know where to start your journey. There are many great countries where you can meet your future wife. You better discover the following countries that can be your best options.

1. Poland

Female population and ratio: more than 19 million (94 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Ana Jagodzinska, Anna Draganska, Sandra Kubicka

Marriage rate in the country: 3.8 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 3 per 1K population

How to find: dating apps and sites, a trip to major cities

Where can I find a wife? If this is a question that bothers you, there’s a great country like Poland. Polish women are known for their combination of modern and traditional values, making them special for marriage. Besides, Polish women are better at keeping their marriages stable given their low divorce rates.

2. Japan

Female population and ratio: more than 64 million (95 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Aya Omasa, Momo Hirai, Haruna Kawaguchi

Marriage rate in the country: 4.8 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 1.8 per 1K population

How to find: dating sites, blind date events, major touristic resorts

How to find a loyal woman? Perhaps, you need to find an Eastern wife, and when it comes to Eastern countries, Japan is one of the first to come up with. Japanese brides are not only known for their loyalty and commitment but they’re also considered to be the smartest nation, making them even more appealing.

3. The Philippines:

Female population and ratio: more than 56 million (100 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Pia Wurtzbach, Julia Barreto, Ivana Alawi

Marriage rate in the country: 4 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: Divorces are illegal

How to find: top mail order bride platforms, local dating apps and sites

Ladies from the Philippines are among the most popular choices when it comes to international brides. Charming ladies with docile nature represent one of the best countries to find a wife. You can be lucky to meet one of them on top dating sites offering a chance to meet mail order brides from the Philippines.

4. India

Female population and ratio: more than 662 million (108 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma

Marriage rate in the country: about 33.9% of all women across India are married

Divorce rate in the country: about 1% of all marriages

How to find: social networking, friends and relatives, dating sites and apps

Indian women can also be considered to be the best wives in the world. They’re known for being subservient, traditional, and passionate, making them ideal for marriage. Besides, you’ll never have problems finding your future wife from India, given the high number of Indian ladies ready for marriage. Thanks to internet dating, you can easily meet your future soulmate with just a few clicks.

5. China

Female population and ratio: more than 701 million (104 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Bianca Bai, Chrissie Chau, Guan Xiatong

Marriage rate in the country: 5.8 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 3.09 per 1K population

How to find: WeChat, social networking, dating sites and apps

Not sure where to find a wife? Perhaps, you need to start your venture in China. It’s an ideal place where you meet diligent, smart, and cute ladies for marriage. Although ambitious and hardworking, they’re also marriage-oriented women. Most of the Chinese women get married before they’re 26, so you can be lucky to meet a young Chinese lady for marriage.

6. Brazil

Female population and ratio: more than 110 million (96 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Fabian Tambosi, Raica Oliveira, Izabel Goulart

Marriage rate in the country: 6.2 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 1.4 per 1K population

How to find: visiting top cities, beach resorts, online dating

Why can a Brazilian bride be the best woman to marry? There are many reasons that make her the best wife in the world, but her passionate nature, emotional approach, and affection make her special to Western guys. If you’re lost and not sure where to find a wife, you better look for Brazilian women for marriage.

7. Mexico

Female population and ratio: more than 67 million (95 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Dulce Maria, Camila Sodi, Martha Higareda

Marriage rate in the country: about 7 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 0.9 per 1K population

How to find: a trip to major Mexican cities, local dating apps and sites, international dating sites

Hot and sexy Mexican ladies are known globally. When thinking of how to find a good woman to marry, you should think of Mexican ladies. They’re great housewives, ideal partners, committed spouses, and passionate lovers. They know how to impress you both in bed and kitchen, so don’t miss your chance to meet your Mexican lady.

8. South Korea

Female population and ratio: more than 26 million (99 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Yoo In-na, Han Ye-seul, Kang Yebin

Marriage rate in the country: 3.8 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 2 per 1K population

How to find: top international dating sites, local dating apps, social media

Looking for a wife? How about meeting Korean women for marriage? These cute ladies are indeed among the most popular international brides. They make great wives, and they know how to make your life more interesting and joyful. All you need is to access a good dating site where you can meet Korean singles for marriage.

9. Italy

Female population and ratio: more than 30 million (95 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Cristina Buccino, Giulia De Lellis

Marriage rate in the country: 3.1 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 1.4 per 1K population

How to find: dating apps and sites, visiting popular resorts

If you’re looking for the best wives in the world in Europe, perhaps Italy should be among your first considerations. One of the main reasons is that they are among the most traditional ladies in the modern world. What’s more, Italian women are known for their gorgeous and passionate nature.

10. Bulgaria

Female population and ratio: more than 3.5 million (93 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Nina Dobrev, Galena, Silvia Dimitrova

Marriage rate in the country: 4.2 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 1.3 per 1K population

How to find: beach resorts, online dating sites

Bulgaria is among the best countries to find a loyal wife. It’s a country where you can meet Slavic ladies for dating and marriage. They’re known for being hot, passionate, and committed. The best way to meet them is through online dating sites, and since there are not so many Bulgarian singles, you better rush to meet your soulmate online.

11. The Czech Republic

Female population and ratio: more than 5 million (96 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Alena Seredova, Petra Nemcova, Denisa Dvorakova

Marriage rate in the country: 4.1 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 2.7 per 1K population

How to find: top dating sites, social networking, a trip to major cities

This is the best country to marry a woman. Czech women have mesmerizing looks making single men lose their minds. With top dating sites, you can easily meet Czech brides who are ready to become yours for good. Besides appealing nature, they’re also known for being respectful, interesting, and positive.

12. Colombia

Female population and ratio: more than 26 million (96 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Carla Ossa, Danna Garcia, Ana Lucia Domingues

Marriage rate in the country: 2.3 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 0.7 per 1K population

How to find: Colombian dating sites, beach resorts

The best place to find a wife can be Latin America, and one of the first countries to imagine should be Colombia. It’s a place for the sexiest women, and these curvy ladies for marriage are eager to meet their partners. If interested in Colombian brides, you should start looking for them on top Colombian dating sites.

13. The Dominican Republic

Female population and ratio: more than 5.4 million (100 males per 100 females)

Top sexy women: Massiel Taveras, Dulcita Lieggi, Paloma Almonte

Marriage rate in the country: 4.36 per 1K population

Divorce rate in the country: 1 per 1K population

How to find: top international dating sites, a trip to major cities

Although small, the Dominican Republic is an ideal place where you can meet the hottest ladies in the world. Besides charming appearance, they’re known for being loyal, smart, and great cooks. They make ideal lovers since they’re really passionate women for marriage. So, don’t miss your chance to meet them online.

The final thoughts

Most single men are looking for the best country to find a wife, but much depends on their personal preference for women. Some guys are interested in Eastern European women, and thus, most of them are keen on ladies from Poland. Others think that the best place to find a wife is in European countries. There are also men who are interested in Latin women from Brazil or Colombia. No matter what nation suits your interest, you can reach them hassle-free only if you can find a decent dating site.