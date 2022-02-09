Best Casinos To Play With Tether

Launched in 2015, Tether is a cryptocurrency that is also known as a stablecoin, pegged to the US Dollar. Due to this, Tether (USDT) is often the go-to altcoin for those who want to avoid the high-level volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

One token of Tether is always valued at around $1, which allows those who purchase this cryptocurrency to have a greater deal of stability, particularly when gambling. The fact that USDT is also quite affordable makes it one of the most popular in the marketplace.

In this article, we’ll give you the top 2 casinos where you can gamble with Tether while explaining the pros and cons each has to offer, as well as the advantages of using USDT as your cryptocurrency when placing bets.

Top 2 Tether Casinos

Website Safety Reputation Promotions 🏆 BC.Game Holds a gambling license from Curaçao. Received a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval. Players can use 2-factor authentication. 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. 76% of reviewers indicate the casino is “Excellent” or “Great”. Up to 1 BTC with the Wheel of Fortune.

Other promotions include tasks, achievements, and lucky prizes. Cloudbet This casino holds two gambling licenses, one from Curaçao and the other from Montenegro. It also has a strong focus on responsible gambling. Cloudbet has received positive feedback from users, especially when it comes to the speed of withdrawals. 100% up to 5 BTC. Other promotions include Mega Match Mondays, Turbo Thursday, and Zero-Margin Sports Bets.

The Best USDT Casinos Reviewed

Our team reviewed several crypto casinos to give you a selection of the three best options available in the market. We considered several selection criteria, which we will explain later on in the article. Before we dive into that, we’ll give you an overview of what each of the selected casinos has to offer.

BC.Game was first launched in 2017 and quickly rose to become one of the most popular cryptocurrency-only casinos.

It offers one of the longest lists of accepted altcoins, with 25 options to choose from. Along with Tether, players can also play with all the most popular coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also smaller coins such as Monero and Shiba Inu.

This casino has a very complete game collection, with over two thousand slot machines, plenty of table games, and even a list of exclusive and original games that are provably fair. Players can also choose titles from other renowned providers, such as BGaming, EvoPlay, and Pragmatic Play.

Although it doesn’t offer a regular welcome bonus, players at BC.Game can spin the wheel every day to win up to 1 BTC daily.

One of the casino’s most impressive feats is how user-friendly the layout is for both computers and smaller devices. At the same time, you can rest assured about the brand’s safety and fairness, as it holds a license issued by the Curaçao gambling authority and a seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

The customer support team from BC.Game is also very efficient and professional, being available to answer any queries via live chat, Telegram, email, and phone.

Overall, BC.Game ticks all the boxes when it comes to innovation, variety of games, security, fairness, and customer satisfaction.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Wide range of payment methods No deposit bonus on offer Exclusive and original games Transaction fees Very low house edges No fiat payments accepted

Cloudbet is one of the most well-established crypto casinos in the industry, having been launched back in 2013. With almost ten years of experience, it is now a reference when it comes to the quality of the gaming experience. Not only that but the brand is also known for offering very interesting promotions, as is the case of its welcome bonus that matches 100% of new players’ first deposits up to 5 BTC.

Although it only accepts eleven cryptocurrencies as payment methods, we were happy to see that it has a good range of altcoins available. Players can choose Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin, but also Dai, Paxos, and Dogecoin, among others.

When it comes to the games collection, it falls a bit short when compared to BC.Game, with only around 1,200 casino games. At the same time, the variety of providers available – over fifty – is very impressive. Players can choose games from NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming, just to name a few.

The casino is very safe and takes responsible gaming seriously. It holds a license issued by the government of Curaçao and an E-Gambling license from the government of Montenegro.

Should you have any questions or face any problems while using the casino, you can reach out to the customer support team over live chat and email. The brand also has a very comprehensive FAQ section and frequent activity on social media.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Very interesting welcome bonus Doesn’t accept fiat money Well-established casino No free spins on offer Excellent VIP program A smaller list of altcoins than competitors

Alternatives For USDT Casinos – Best Casino For Cryptocurrencies

Although Tether has been growing in popularity, some players might still not be sure if they’d like to invest in this altcoin. In case you’re one of them, we have another excellent casino to recommend that accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies as payment methods.

Those who are looking for high-quality crypto casinos that accept a wide range of altcoins should take a look at Stake. Launched in 2017, this is one of the most innovative options in the market.

Stake Casino offers over 2,000 casino games from top-notch providers, but also contains 15 original games that are as exciting as they are provably fair. Sports lovers can also take their chances at Stake’s sports betting section.

Just like BC.Game, Stake has received the seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation and is licensed by the Curaçao gambling authority. It is a secure and fair option for players who enjoy playing at innovative and forward-looking platforms.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Stake accepts eight options: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and EOS. As it happens with most crypto casinos, Stake doesn’t accept fiat money.

The customer support team at Stake is very professional and can be reached by email or through live chat on the website. Unlike the other casinos mentioned above, sadly Stake doesn’t offer an FAQ section or a help center.

Nevertheless, the advantages largely surpass this small disadvantage. Stake Casino is definitely one to keep your eye on, if not for the wide range of games then for the exciting promotions it frequently offers.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Provably fair original games No welcome bonus on offer Exciting promotions Some well-known providers aren’t available Excellent VIP program Fiat money isn’t accepted

How Were These Casinos Evaluated

There are hundreds of crypto casinos in the online gambling industry, so we wanted to ensure that we were able to evaluate each one of them according to a strict series of criteria. For this top 3 of the best USDT casinos, we took into consideration the following:

Availability of Tether as a payment method

Security of the platform and licensing from regulatory authorities

Usability of the website and level of innovation

Fairness and variety of the casino games available

Competitiveness of the promotions offered

Professionalism and effectiveness of the customer support team

Although other crypto casinos ranked very well in most of these characteristics, the three mentioned above stood out from the crowd, especially when technology and innovation were concerned.

Advantages Of Gambling With Tether

As mentioned above, Tether is known as a stablecoin, which makes the transition from fiat money into cryptocurrencies a much smoother feat than other altcoins. Apart from this major benefit, some other aspects make gambling with USDT a good option:

The transactions are safer and faster than with fiat payments

Since it’s decentralized, all of your information is protected and anonymous

The altcoin is less volatile than other altcoins which allows you to always know how much you win at casino games

FAQ

Do crypto casinos have USDT games?

Yes, you can play games with USDT in all the crypto casinos that accept Tether as a payment method. Some examples of USDT games include slot machines, blackjack, baccarat, poker, dice, and in some cases even live casino games. Some crypto casinos also offer provably fair games such as Crash and Plinko.

Is there a Tether betting app for casino games?

If by Tether betting app you mean a gambling Dapp based on Tether, unfortunately at the time of this article there isn’t any available. Nevertheless, some crypto casinos also offer a mobile app that can be downloaded on their website and used on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets.

What’s the difference between making a Tether bet and a fiat money bet?

When placing a bet, the process is very similar in both options. The main difference is the currency that you’re using. Since USDT is a stablecoin, you won’t notice any major disparity between placing bets with $ or Tether.