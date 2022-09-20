Best Camera Vivo Mobile

Vivo could be one of the biggest smartphone names you haven’t heard of. This may soon change, though, as the company keeps trying to break into new markets outside China.

At this early stage in the company’s global expansion, many of its phones are still only available in Asia. However, a growing number of phones, like its latest flagship, the X80 Pro, are now available in Europe and Asia. You can check all mentioned mobiles’ latest prices at Pricehut.pk.

At the moment, Vivo uses two different operating systems. Origin OS is only on the newest phones from the company and is only available on Chinese models right now. Funtouch OS is used for global launches, but it will be replaced by Origin in the future. Funtouch is also on the few phones with official European versions, but they have a stripped-down version that feels more like stock Android and is much better.

Best Vivo phone 2022

We put together a list of the best Vivo phones for 2022:

• Vivo X80 Pro

The X80 Pro is Vivo’s newest top-of-the-line phone and is available in many places, including the UK, Asia, and Europe. What’s strange is that this is very similar to the older X70 Pro+, below, but is sold in more countries and costs a little less.

The most significant changes are the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a bigger battery that charges faster. The camera hasn’t changed much, but the primary image sensor and image processor have been slightly improved. This is enough to make this Vivo’s best camera and, by extension, one of the best cameras in any phone. Vivo has also moved its signature gimbal technology from ultrawide to 2x zoom lenses.

• Vivo X70 Pro+

The X70 Pro+ is a lot like the X80 Pro, but it has an older chip, a worse battery, and a slower charging system. It’s still a great flagship, though; if you can find it on sale, you should definitely buy it.

The specs are top of the line: Snapdragon 888+ chip, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display, and 55W fast charging. But what matters is the camera, which is still one of the best on any phone. All four back lenses are great, and they all have OIS, but the ultrawide lens stands out. Thanks to gimbal stabilization, it is still better than the ultrawide lens on the most recent Vivo mobile models.

• Vivo X70 Pro

The X70 Pro is a slightly less-featured version of the Pro+, but it still has a lot of power (and is also unavailable outside Asia).

You won’t get wireless charging or an IP rating, and the screen will be smaller and have less detail. It’s also limited to the Dimensity 1200 chipset, but it’s a version made just for Vivo.

You’ll still get a great quad rear camera with the same features as the Pro+ model. You also get a better design with a slimmer body, less weight, and no weird reflective ceramic window next to the camera.

• Vivo V25 Pro

The Vivo V25 Pro is a solid mid-range phone that, on the surface, can easily compete with popular mid-range phones like the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 1300 chipset, a decent 64Mp rear camera, and a battery that lasts all day.

It also has a strange design that reacts to UV light. The glass temporarily changes color when you shine a light on the phone. On the other hand, there is no official protection against dust or water, and neither the front nor the back glass is made of toughened glass.

Since the phone is only available in Asia, you’ll also have to deal with a version of FunTouch OS that is full of useless software and doesn’t promise to get software updates. So, yes, the Vivo V25 Pro looks good and has a lot going for it in terms of hardware, but it’s not the perfect mid-range smartphone.

• Vivo X60 Pro+

Before the X70 Pro+ came out, Vivo’s most potent phone was the leather-covered X60 Pro+. However, it’s only sold in China and India, so people in other countries will have to import it.

This is a top-of-the-line camera phone. It has a 50Mp primary lens, a 48Mp gimbal-stabilized ultrawide lens, a 32Mp 2x zoom, and an 8Mp 5x periscope lens. Other brands’ Ultra-class phones have similar camera specs. Since then, the X70 Pro+ has improved, but not by much. This camera is still beautiful.

You can get that for a lot less elsewhere, but Vivo left out luxuries like wireless charging, an IP rating, and stereo speakers. However, the internal specs are excellent, with the Snapdragon 888 at its core. Note that the Chinese version of the phone runs Vivo’s new Origin OS, but the Indian version runs the company’s older Funtouch OS software.