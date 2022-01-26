Best Business Tools for Entrepreneurs

As an entrepreneur, starting a business isn’t easy, but this doesn’t mean that you’ll have to struggle alone with each task. Fortunately, there are many online tools and services that can make the process of running a business much easier, which can free up time for you to focus on the parts of your business that you’re most passionate about. Listed below are the five areas of your business that can be made easier to handle through the use of business tools.

Audience insights:

Audience data can tell you more about where your customers are and what they are interested in, which can help you tailor your products or service ads to their location and needs. In particular, geolocation data can be extremely useful for identifying when customers visit your locations or those of your competitors and audience demographics. Companies like Mobsta provide this data to show you things like visitor traffic, which will help you to understand your audience and monitor the success of your marketing campaigns.

Website:

Your website is the face of your business, and without a well designed, easy to navigate website, customers will likely shop elsewhere. If you need help with building the perfect website for your business, then you can use website builders like Wix and Squarespace to easily accomplish this. These website builders provide tools and templates for you to quickly create a professional-looking website.

Accounting:

Many people struggle with managing their business finances, which is why it’s popular to hire bookkeepers and accountants to handle these issues. However, another option is to use online accountancy services and software such as FreshBooks and Sage Accounting. This software can help you manage expenditure, tax, invoices and much more, leaving you free to focus on other parts of your business.

Communication:

If you manage a team of employees, communication is absolutely essential for ensuring that everyone is on track with their tasks as well as for building working relationships. However, with the rise of remote working, communication is becoming more difficult as people are no longer interacting face to face. Luckily, there are many online communication platforms that can keep your teams connected, such as Skype, Slack and Zoom.

Project management:

As mentioned above, you want to be able to make sure that everyone is on track with their tasks, but communication is difficult when working remotely. To solve this problem, you can take advantage of online project management tools like Trello. By using these online tools, you can share ongoing projects on your team and keep everyone updated on their progress. This can prevent communication issues in the future and keep your business running smoothly while everyone is working from home.