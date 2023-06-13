Bingo has always been one of the most popular pastimes among UK players! Being such a classic, it’s surely not easy to live up to the expectations of thousands of players.

But these 6 best bingo sites in the UK lived up to ours! Unsurprisingly, PlayOJO comes in at #1 with its thick catalogue and generous bonuses – but all the other sites offering bingo games on this list are most definitely worth a look.

Which bingo site is best for you? Read on to find out.

Best Bingo Sites in the UK

PlayOJO : Best bingo site in the UK overall

Mecca : Most diverse bingo catalogue

The Sun Bingo : Best slingo game variety

Two Fat Ladies : Exciting 1p bingo games

MrQ : Best for 90-ball bingo

Moon Bingo : Best live bingo games

1. PlayOJO – Best Bingo Site in the UK Overall

18+ new players get 50 bonus bingo tickets. Excludes Northern Ireland players. No wagering requirement. £0.10 value per spin. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

18 bingo games

Bonus tickets for new signups

Live bingo draws

No wagering requirements

Great customer support

Cons:

Outdated interface

First on this list of the best bingo sites for UK players is none other than PlayOJO!

The site has a reputation for being the bingo master among online bingo sites. Despite being established only last 2017, they have made their name known to veteran players through their bonus offers with no wagering requirements.

Game Selection 4.9/5

Two dozen bingo titles are available in PlayOjo. You’ll find classic online bingo titles and the more outrageous ones, such as Disco Bingo and a haunted house-themed bingo! These come with low-cost bingo tickets and big prizes that new and old players will enjoy.

Choose between their 18 bingo rooms, 75-ball, 80-ball, and 90-ball bingo variations, and set your timers accordingly. If you want an active break in the middle of your bingo sessions, PlayOjo offers a solid slot game catalogue for your perusal.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.8/5

PlayOjo is most popular for offering no wagering requirements on the players’ first bonuses. Bingo players can get 50 free tickets plus 10 bonus spins with their first deposit.

With this wagering-free bonus, you can play 90-ball bingo for free. But that’s not all! Once you purchase your first bingo ticket, you’ll have access to PlayOjo’s Launch Pad room, where you can play free and penny games for three days!

The minimum deposit to get this bonus is £10, and the free bingo tickets are valid for games up to £0.25 in the Amigo Room. Meanwhile, you can use the ten bonus spins on Starburst.

If you’re not into bingo, you can opt for 50 free bonus spins on your first deposit instead. No wagering requirements for that too!

An attractive feature of PlayOjo is its Kicker games bonus. Players can expect customized game bonuses regularly, which will encourage them to play more and more.

Mobile Compatibility 4.8/5

PlayOjo can be played on any mobile browser. Moreover, it runs smoothly, so you can have your fix of bingo anywhere you are!

Banking 4.8/5

To fund your account before you start playing, you may use eWallets such as Paypal and Apple Pay or stick to standard debit cards like Visa/Mastercard.

There’s a minimum withdrawal of £20, but they do not limit how much you can withdraw. That makes it easier to withdraw your bingo winnings anytime.

Other Features 4.7/5

Customer support is available 24/7 through live chat. You may also email them for any concerns you encounter while playing bingo.

We loved the vibrant graphics PlayOjo uses on their site! It surely puts us in the mood for an upbeat bingo sesh.

Click here to check out PlayOjo’s bingo selection!

2. Mecca Bingo – Best Variety of Online Bingo Games in the UK

18+ new players get up to £120 bonus on Welcome Wheel. Stake £10 on bingo with 7 days of deposit to qualify. Bingo bonus subject to 5x wagering. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

22 bingo rooms

Reputable founders

Good and simple user interface

Bingo bonus of up to £120

Mecca Clubs partnership for banking purposes

Cons:

Few choices for banking

Customer support, not round-the-clock

Mecca was established in 2003 and has become one of the best gambling sites in the United Kingdom for bingo players. With almost two decades of experience, they have managed to build up their roster of games to one that is close to unbeatable by any other bingo site.

Some veteran players can’t think of bingo without Mecca coming into mind – proof that it has truly made a name for itself in the online gaming world.

Game Selection 4.8/5

Mecca has over 20 bingo rooms available on its site. Exciting and familiar titles like Deal or No Deal Bingo, Housey Bingo, Best Odds Bingo, and many others can be found here.

You’ll have to wait a few minutes for a vacant seat in their bingo rooms as people swarm their titles like crazy. But once you get in, you’ll enjoy the number of people playing the games with you.

Variations include 5-ball and 90-ball bingo. There are only a few 75 to 80-ball bingo games, but with the titles they have, it’ll hardly be an issue to look for something that can satisfy you.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.7/5

New to Mecca? After your first deposit, you can get up to a £120 bonus with the Welcome Wheel. Make sure you stake at least £10 on bingo to qualify for this bonus.

Be on the lookout for more monthly Bingo offers by visiting the casino’s promotions page.

Mobile Compatibility 4.8/5

There’s a My Mecca app made to bring convenience to mobile bingo players. The interface is smooth, and games still offer the same promos and jackpots.

Banking 4.7/5

A few banking methods are available to make deposits and withdrawals for Mecca. Major debit card providers are accepted, and so is Paypal. Expect a withdrawal to have a waiting period of about three business days.

Mecca Bingo Club members can withdraw funds from any physical office. Balance can be withdrawn once per day.

Other Features: 4.7/5

Mecca Bingo is extra safe because the site is encrypted. Its legitimacy is also guaranteed by the UK Gambling Commission, which gave Mecca its license.

Their live chat is not round-the-clock, but you can submit your concerns from 7 AM to 10:30 PM. If you have off-hours queries, try to scroll through their FAQs page.

Click here to play our favorite Deal or No Deal Bingo on Mecca Bingo today!

3. The Sun Bingo – Best UK Bingo Site for Slingo Games

18+ new and verified players only. £50 bonus plus 50 bonus spins for debit card payment only. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Reputable founders

Promos available daily in bingo titles

Up to £50 in bingo bonuses

Bingo events on the regular

Fresh games aside from bingo

Cons:

Plain interface

Bonus is available for debit card deposits only

The Sun Bingo is so creative it joined the wagon that combined two famous games available in online casinos, bingo and slots games, to make Slingo. The Sun is already an established brand, so they’re guaranteed to do both slot games and bingo well.

If you’re wondering where you’ve heard this name before, The Sun is also the name of a famous publication in the United Kingdom. Their owners own The Sun Bingo. A connection like this has made the reputation of The Sun Bingo better for the general public.

Gaming Selection 4.7/5

The Sun has 15 bingo games in its catalogue, and most of them are lower-risk games. They have a decent bingo selection with 75-ball, 90-ball, or Slingos rooms.

Some rooms where you can play are the Glamour Room, Learner Room, Rainbow Riches Bingo, and Mystic Meg Bingo.

If you’re one to socialize, they have chat rooms where you discuss your games with other online bingo players.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.6/5

Right when you make your first deposit with a minimum of £10, you’ll receive a bingo bonus BB max of £50, along with 50 bonus spins!

Note that this promo is not valid for deposits made with Neteller, Skrill, and PayPal. Also, the wagering requirement for the bingo bonus is 4x. For the bonus spins, it’s 30x.

Aside from the welcome bingo bonus, you can watch out for the daily and weekly promos in the anticipated bingo events.

Mobile Compatibility 4.8/5

The Sun Bingo has its own mobile application, so you can use your phone or tablet to play bingo online wherever you are. Of course, the same promos and jackpots apply when you play the mobile version.

Banking 4.6/5

The banking methods on The Sun are decent. They cater to Visa/Mastercard and e-wallets like Paypal and Skrill.

Other Features 4.7/5

We swear by The Sun Bingo as one of the most trusted UK bingo sites. They even won a Bingo award for their flawless service! When the online gaming community itself awards a site, that’s when you know you have nothing to worry about.

Click here to collect your 50 bonus spins and £50 bingo bonus on The Sun Bingo!

4. Two Fat Ladies – Most Affordable Tickets of all UK Bingo Sites

18+ new players only. Min. dep. £10 for 200% Bingo Bonus max £88 + 20 bonus spins. 4x wagering for BB. Note that Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Has a rewards program for loyal players

Overflowing jackpots

Bingo-focused site

Great user interface

Online bingo bonuses of up to 200%

Cons:

No table games available

Two Fat Ladies boasts progressive jackpot bingo games. This site is bingo-focused, making it popular among bingo fans. But it also has other casino games for players who want to dabble with something different from time to time.

Game Selection 4.7/5

The casino has some of the lowest prices for bingo tickets in the UK online bingo market. They also offer free bingo rooms where new players can practice and get the hang of the game before betting real money.

Two Fat Ladies has over 500 games with titles like Fiver Fever and Bingo Roulette. You can check out the total prizes and countdown timer for each game before you decide which room to join.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.6/5

New players at Two Fat Ladies can enjoy a 200 % deposit bingo bonus BB up to £88.

On top of that are 20 bonus spins valid on select games. The minimum deposit is £10. The bingo bonus is subject to a 4x wagering requirement.

Aside from the welcome bingo bonus, players can explore other personalized offers, and the Two Fat Ladies rewards program is available to loyal players.

Mobile Compatibility 4.7/5

Two Fat Ladies has a dedicated mobile application. Mobile instant games are available when you’re on the go and need some thrill from a quick bingo game. All the mobile versions are as updated as the desktop ones, and the gameplay is smooth, whichever device you’re on.

Banking 4.6/5

The minimum deposit is £10, while the minimum withdrawable amount is £5. These are relatively low compared to other bingo sites.

You can use standard debit cards, Apple Pay, and other e-wallets or deposit your funds over the phone.

Other Features 4.6/5

Two Fat Ladies has an advanced search function that helps spot your favorite games better. Should you need any help or assistance, you can contact them through phone, email, or live chat, or browse through their comprehensive FAQs page.

Click here to get fat bingo prizes from Two Fat Ladies today!

5. MrQ – Best UK Bingo Site for 90-Ball Bingo

18+ new players. Max 6 free bingo tickets per game. Valid on 90-ball bingo only. Offer excludes Northern Ireland players. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bingos available by the penny

Over a thousand casino games

Big bingo jackpots

Free bingo for the first day

Cons:

Limited banking options

Upon opening the MrQ website, you’ll be welcomed by a sleek and simple homepage that gives no space for confusion. Since they’re also big on bingo, you can easily spot the most famous titles and live casino options.

With providers like Slingo Originals, Thunderkick, and Evolution, you can experience some of the fairest and smooth-sailing bingo games. But don’t take our word for it. The UK Gambling Commission has fully licensed MrQ to prove our point.

Game Selection 4.5/5

MrQ offers bingo selections for as low as a penny per game. There are even free plays within your first day, where you can get the chance to win real money at no cost at all. Spot their 75-ball bingo rooms and 90-ball bingo rooms for these promising offers.

They’re not playing around with giving their players the cheapest yet most satisfying bingo experience of a lifetime. So head over to the Full Monty Jackpot Bingo, where you can win £20,000 by buying a ticket for only a pound.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.6/5

If you’re a new player, you can get a sign-up bonus of 20 bonus spins on Book of Dead and access to free bingo games in the House Room.

The minimum deposit is £10. The Win cap is £1 for fixed jackpots every 10 minutes. Not too bad, considering you can play in the room for as long as you want, and you get six tickets max per game.

The House is open daily from 12:00 to 23:59 casino time.

Mobile Compatibility 4.3/5

Android and iOS users can enjoy the MrQ app and play their favorite bingo games with massive wins using only their mobile devices! Check out other casino games like blackjack and roulette while you’re at it.

Banking 4.5/5

A few banking options are available for MrQ players. Use Paypal, Visa, Mastercard, or phone services to deposit your minimum of £10. Balance can be withdrawn within 4 to 6 hours, which is relatively quicker than any bingo sites we’ve seen.

Other Features 4/5

MrQ has a special blog filled with articles detailing the best games they offer. You can even filter the blog posts according to the type of casino game you want to read about. Or you can browse through their news and guides if getting better at bingo is your main goal.

Click here to get your 6 bonus tickets on MrQ today!

How We Ranked the Best Bingo Sites UK

Game Selection

The best UK online casinos for bingo offer more than one type of bingo game and satisfy the players’ needs for variety. This sustains the players’ interest in the site and the game. This also shows the site’s commitment to fun and fair gaming. It’s a plus when a site offers superb quality classic and themed bingo games.

Bonuses and Rewards

Bingo bonuses and rewards keep the players coming because they do not have to spend so much to play to their heart’s content. New players and veteran players must receive incentives for using the site to sustain a loyal audience. These may come in the form of free bingo tickets, funds, or spins.

Mobile Compatibility

Many people use online bingo as a form of pastime. When people are stuck in traffic or somewhere a desktop is not available, they must still be able to join bingo rooms, enjoy smooth gameplay, and get the chance to win big prizes.

Banking

Funding an account and withdrawing winnings must be hassle-free to support continuous playing. Therefore, the best online bingo sites must provide various deposit and withdrawal channels that are functional at all times.

Other Features

Additional features which may give other sites some edge against the others are customer support, site design and controls, and extra content available on the site. This is not a comprehensive list, as sites can surprise us with whatever it has to offer their players.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Bingo Site in the UK?

PlayOjo came out as the best bingo site in the UK after thoroughly examining what it offers to the players. Here are the top three reasons why we believe PlayOjo should be on the top of your list:

No wagering requirements – Wagering requirements from online bingo sites entail that you have to bet your games bonus a certain number of times to get your winnings. A high wagering requirement makes it nearly impossible for someone to claim their prizes unless they play a ridiculous amount of hours on the site. PlayOjo has no wagering requirements or bonus win cap. They let you keep your bingo bonus winnings right away.

Live bingo rooms for the real deal – Miss the feeling of being in a crowd while playing bingo? Live bingo rooms in bing simulate the same vibe by holding real-time sessions where people can virtually take a seat and start playing. This is the most engaging form of online bingo available today. Upbeat interface – The user interface can make or break a bingo site. PlayOjo keeps things fresh with bright colors and easily-readable fonts, so players won’t have to worry about deciphering the site before enjoying the bingo games.

Why Should I Play Bingo Online in the UK?

Easy to play – Bingo has simple rules even a child can understand. Despite this, it’s still enjoyable even when played repeatedly. Bingo is the middle ground you need if you’re not a fan of complicated table games or slot games that take such few moves.

Big prize pools – Despite the simplicity, bingo prize pools still reach huge amounts. Win these by spotting different arrangements of numbers called out by the game host. Once you spot that winning pattern, the prize that awaits will have you shouting ‘Bingo!’ as loud as you can.

Diverse themes and concepts – Bingo can take on different themes and concepts. Some people prefer classic and simple bingo, but others love mixing creativity with plots and characters, such as the Haunted House Bingo in PlayOjo.

Guide to Playing at the Best UK Bingo Sites

What Is Bingo?

Bingo is a game wherein players are given cards containing different arrangements of numbers under a horizontal axis with the letters BINGO.

A game host calls out numbers that are subsequently marked by the players. When certain patterns are formed by the numbers, the player can win a certain amount of money. Please play responsibly on whichever site you choose.

Can You Win Real Money Playing Online Bingo in the UK?

Yes, you can win real money playing bingo online, given you also buy bingo tickets using real money. In addition, some sites offer free versions of bingo games.

Which Online Bingo Games Are Legit in the UK?

Legit online games include those found in our top picks. In addition, our top picks have been licensed by respective gaming commissions, which ensure that the games are fair and square and provide real wins.

What Is the Best Free Online Bingo Game for UK Players?

The best free online bingo game is Shotgun Bingo. This bingo game is quick and played in between longer bingo sessions. Despite being fast, they provide the same thrill and can prepare you for the real deal.

What’s the Best Online Bingo Game for Real Money in the UK?

The best online bingo game for real money is Gold Bingo, available in Mecca. This is one of their most popular bingo games and has the biggest prize pool, reaching £600 a game. Tickets can be bought at a minimal cost to join the bingo game.

What Is the Best Bingo Site for UK Players?

The best bingo site for beginners is PlayOJO. They provide a moderate selection of bingo titles that will not overwhelm the new player. It’s also great for beginners because the interface is easy to navigate.

Despite its simplicity, it does not get left behind when it comes to real money wins.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Bingo Sites in the UK

Now that we’ve reviewed our top picks, let’s summarize what these sites offer:

PlayOjo – This site offers exciting live bingo draws and no wagering requirements for their welcome bonus, allowing you to play worry-free. Get up to 50 bonus tickets once you make your first deposit and play them within five days here! The full T&Cs apply.

Mecca – Dozens of bingo games are available in Mecca. Our favorite is Deal or No Deal Bingo, which adds a nostalgic twist to the typical bingo game. Get up to £120 in welcome bonus money with a minimum deposit of 10 pounds here! Full T&Cs apply.

The Sun Bingo – Established by some of the most reputable founders, The Sun Bingo offers bingo events to keep you on your toes regularly. Receive a £50 bonus and 50 bonus spins on your first £10 deposit here! Full T&Cs apply.

Two Fat Ladies – Loyal players are adequately rewarded here on Two Fat Ladies. See overwhelming jackpots on this bingo-focused site and get up to a 200% bingo bonus of up to £88 and 20 bonus spins after a deposit of £10 here! Full T&Cs apply.

MrQ – Cheap bingo games are taken to another level here at MrQ. Enjoy tickets for as low as a penny and a pound, and get access to the House with bonus bingo tickets and 20 bonus spins here! Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at the Best UK Bingo Sites

We gave you the scoop, and now the ball’s in your court. It’s time to make your very own online bingo sites account if you haven’t yet!

Start winning shortly after following these instructions on how to sign up for our #1 online bingo site, PlayOjo:

Step 1: Create an account

Login to PlayOjo and click Join Now .

Fill out the online form and click Continue .

Set up a username and password.

Click Go Play .

Step 2: Verify your account

Local laws need verification of a user’s age and identity

Wait for your account to be verified

Step 3: Deposit to your account

Click Deposit on your account dashboard.

Select a deposit method and complete your deposit details.

Click Submit and find a bingo room to start playing!

Ready to Play Online Bingo Games in the UK?

Bingo is one of the least intimidating games in an online casino. But you can still win big prizes by playing in one of our top picks!

PlayOjo made it to the top of the ranking because of its impeccable interface, good selection of bingo games, and no wagering requirement on their bonuses. This is an attractive offer to newcomers and veteran players alike!

If you want real money from online games that aren’t too complex, bingo is the game for you. And as always, please play responsibly!

Ready, mark, and win!

