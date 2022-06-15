Best Betting Sites with No Deposit Bonuses

It is quite common to see betting sites use different kinds of promotional offers to attract new customers or retain the existing customer loyalty. Perhaps the most popular type of bonus is a free bet given to the players either in a form of cash credited straight into the account or refunds on lost bets. However, most of these bonuses will have different requirements that must be met before the free bet can be accessed – typically, the user is asked to deposit a certain sum of money into the account before they are granted a free bet. This doesn’t have to be always the case, though, as with some betting sites free bets no deposit options are also available. Here are some of our top picks.

Novibet

Novibet offers weekly no deposit free bets that are worth up to 10 euros each, making it a great option for anyone who chooses their bookmakers based on the bonuses they offer.



Besides that, some of the other benefits of Novibet include a user-friendly web interface, a live schedule including a special statistics section as well as a good number of markets available for the biggest events.



The drawbacks, however, are less options for payments compared to some of the competitors and no eSports bets available.

Unibet

There are a variety of welcome bonuses available with Unibet, one of which is a 3 free bets worth $10 with no deposits required.

Unibet has a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods available, in addition to great customer service, options of in-game live wagering and a good list of betting markets available.

Among the disadvantages are a lacking in-game live betting interface, no tier-based loyalty programmes available for customers and limited markets for certain sports.

888Casino

888Casino has a generous 88 free spins bonus with no deposits required, although this is only available for selected games only. In addition to that, they offer a bonus for new customers matching 100% of their first deposit, up to £100.



888Casino is an experienced betting site in the industry, with a great user-friendly interface, an easy registration process, a large variety of banking modes available and a helpful customer service.

However, this bookmaker does not offer a mobile app, nor a dedicated specialty section for betting. The withdrawal caps are also unfavourable for the high-rollers and the wagering requirements for VIP players are too high.

Coral

Free no deposit bets up to £20 are available with Coral, among other exciting promotional offers for new and existing customers.

Coral is another experienced bookmaker with over 20 years operating in the industry. They, therefore, offer a huge selection of sports and events, a great live betting and live streaming section, quick cash out and a mobile app with an intuitive design.



However, the key cons of Coral are only one currency (GBP) available, restrictions in many countries and no European hockey betting option available.



Final word

Besides the four options above, there are plenty more bookmakers that offer free bet and no deposit bonuses, while the others may have minimum deposit requirements but the bonuses could be very generous. Make sure you consider all the other pros and cons before choosing the best betting site for you.