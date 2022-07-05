Sports betting in the UK is now a multi-billion GBP industry. Many are excited about placing bets, but some are wondering: is online sports betting safe?

The answer is yes, UK online bookmakers are perfectly safe as long as you find a reputable company to do business with.

Based on our strict benchmarks, the best sports betting site for UK customers is FansBet. This platform provides a stellar mobile experience, a wide range of markets, and a sweet sportsbook bonus.

With that out of the way, let’s check out the complete list of the best online sports betting platforms in the United Kingdom.

Best Betting Sites for UK Players

1. FansBet – Best Betting Site in the UK Overall

18+. Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Zero wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Fantastic mobile platform

Top-tier in-play betting

38 sports betting markets

Great sports welcome bonus

Effortless navigation

Cons:

Limited payment options in the UK

FansBet takes the crown today as the best betting site a UK bettor can join. The design is impressive, the market variety is wide, and you’ll love the Bet £10 Get £10 mobile promo with zero wagering requirements.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.8/5

You will enjoy around three dozen markets at FansBet, including horse racing, specials, eSports, and more.

We thoroughly enjoyed the football betting department and the bet types you can place. Design is one of this platform’s highlights, and we especially like how the developers handled the in-play betting section with the virtual stream on the right side.

If you’re tired of football betting, which would make you a rarity in the United Kingdom for sure, you can check out other popular sports like tennis or golf. Or dive into the niche markets like badminton, beach volleyball, and futsal.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

We recommend using this betting site on mobile because the moment you register on FansBet using a mobile device, you score the Bet £10 Get £10 bonus. Zero wagering requirements; just bet those ten quid and enjoy the bonus fund.

Sports bettors who sign up at the site will be welcomed with a 200% match deposit. You will only need to wager the deposit amount 10x while the bonus funds come with no wagering requirements. The same promotion is available for the casino welcome bonus, the only difference is you need to wager the deposit amount 40x.

We also recommend the Add2Bet promotion and the Bet Builder. Several other promotions are available at the betting site.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.2/5

The selection of payment methods at FansBet is slightly limited in the UK, especially when compared to other countries.

But don’t despair, as most banking options UK bettors prefer are readily available. You can handle your banking with debit cards.

That list might be a tad limited, but there are zero fees, and each also works as a payout option. The minimum deposit is 10 quid.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 5/5

You could say that design is easily the highlight of FansBet. The devs did a stellar job, and every section of the betting site is mobile-friendly.

Page loading times are excellent, the menus are neatly organised, and navigation is a breeze. The website combines an elegant dark vibe with a touch of green for brand recognition. We love everything about it.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

You can get in touch with the FansBet support team around the clock, 365 days a year. We think live chat is the best option because the team replies nearly instantly. Average response times are under a single minute – that’s impressive!

Email communication is also an option, although replies can take as much as 24 hours. The FAQ section is top-notch, covers legitimate questions, and doesn’t just offer filler content like on some other online sports betting sites.

Get £10 for the first £10 bet you make at FansBet. Zero wagering requirements!

2. 888 Sports – Best UK Betting Site for Football

New UK players, 18+. Minimum deposit £10. Place a qualifying bet of at least £10 on a bet with odds of 12 or more. Bonus Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days. Casino bonus needs to be wagered 40x within 14 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£30 bonus bets with £10 for casino

£5 bonus bets every week

Over 30 betting markets

Top-level football betting options

Bet builder feature

PayPal payments available

Cons:

Lacking live chat support

888 Sport is a reputable UK betting site with a fantastic range of markets. Your options are limitless when it comes to football betting, and they even throw special bets on the side.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.85/5

Over 30 markets are not something every betting site can offer you, and that’s precisely what you get at 888 Sport.

You can enjoy horse racing, eSports, and the best football betting options a UK bettor can hope for.

We recommend the specials too—for example, the pre-chosen parlays, which frequently pack an odds boost. And speaking of betting odds, they’re pretty alright and just a smidge under what FansBet has in store.

The football betting options, on the other hand, are unparalleled. If the Premier League is too mainstream for you, you’re free to bet on the football leagues in other countries.

And should you have enough of sports betting after some time, there’s a separate casino section for 888 players. It has a great library of casino games and it’s also known as one of the best blackjack sites around.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Right out of the gate, Sports 888 greets you with a £30 just for placing a £10 qualifying bet. This promo also includes £10 of bonus funds for the casino.

Promotions for regular users are quality stuff too. For example, the 1/4 bonus gives you £5 free bets whenever you land a 4/1 or higher odds winning ticket.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5

We can say that we quite like the addition of PayPal to the banking options. But you can also use debit cards, Skrill, PaySafeCard, Neteller, Trustly, and Apple Pay.

E-wallet payouts are moderately fast and require 2-3 business days. Wire transfers are slower, as usual, and can take as much as 8 days.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.9/5

You’ll recognise 888 Sport from across the room by its striking orange-on-black design, that’s for sure.

But the technicals shine on this betting site. Mobile optimisation is excellent; every page will load smoothly whether you’re enjoying in-play betting or just checking single or accumulated odds.

We detected zero lag and can only praise the maximum security and SSL encryption. The platform is professional.

Customer Support: 4/5

We don’t understand why live chat is not an option at 888 Sport since it’s essentially the standard in the sports betting industry.

Despite the drawback, the support team is exceptionally well-versed in all topics related to betting in the UK. The agents know their stuff; it’s just that you can only contact them via phone or email.

The FAQ library is also nicely organised, providing quick and easy answers to fundamental issues.

Claim £30 of bonus bet credits at 888 Sport while the offer is still up.

3. Bet at Home – Best Virtual Sports Betting for UK Players

18+ only. Bonus offers are available for new customers residing in Great Britain on the website who have never transferred money to their betting account. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

43 betting markets including esports

Exceptional virtual sports betting

Great betting odds

Quality support team

Cons:

Dated website layout

Complex payout fee system

Bet At Home is a reputable betting platform with a stellar virtual sports betting department. Throughout the years, the site was refined to offer UK players everything they needed, although the design seems to be stuck in the past.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.9/5

We’re thoroughly impressed by over three dozen markets this sportsbook offers. Football betting is an active feature – of course – but you can also check out squash, for example.

Outside of sporting events, you can try betting on politics.

And then, the virtual sports department – top-notch! We love the Virtual Tennis Open or the Virtual Horse Racing.

In-play betting is another solid feature, although with a massive bet variety.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

The Bet At Home sign-up offer changes all the time. Sometimes they flesh out a £50 welcome boost or other free bet promos, and all we can say is that it’s best to stay up to date.

Head over to Bet At Home to see the welcome promotion they have for you at this very moment.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.2/5

The site covers all the essential payment options for UK players. These include Skrill, PaySafeCard, Neteller, debit cards, and wire transfers.

The withdrawal system is a tad too complex for our liking, but you can get the hang of it with some effort. For example, wire transfers and Skrill come with €5 payout fees but only after each month’s 3rd withdrawal.

Before that, cashing out is free. But then, for other banking methods, no fees are attached, which is a plus.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4/5

The looks of this betting site are dated – no other way around it. But although the website needs a visual revamp, the fundamentals remain solid.

The existing platform is optimised for mobile devices, up-to-date on all the technicals, and maximally secured.

The design is easy to master, which is a plus for newbies. No complicated functions, just straightforward stuff that allows you to place your wagers right out of the gate.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Betting sites these days don’t always offer support phone lines, yet Bet-At-Home has four dedicated options, one of which is for the sportsbook section.

Live chat is also available, and so is email communication. Before reaching out, the FAQ section is worthy of your attention because it actually has some helpful info. If you seek public discussion, this online betting platform has an active Twitter page.

Check out the top odds at Bet At Home!

4. Kwiff – Bets Odds Booster of Any UK Betting Site

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Min deposit is £10. Up to £20 surprise bet. Rewards credited within 48 hours. Note that the full T&Cs apply .

Pros:

16 sports betting markets

“Kwiff” odds booster

Surprise bets

Live chat available

Cons:

Limited payment methods

Odds boosters, eccentric design, supercharged bets, out-of-the-box thinking, a strange betting site name – that’s what Kwiff is about. This is somewhat of a new betting site, and we’re not surprised by how fast it rose to prominence.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.6/5

We are looking at a solid market with 16 sports categories and a few unique quirks. The website offers supercharged bets, and by supercharged, we mean really supercharged.

Every day, the sportsbook selects bets to “Kwiff,” granting them a mind-bending boost that can turn regular bets into life-changing winners.

Also, surprise bets – don’t miss out.

The platform opted against regular free bets and decided to offer randomly-generated bets directly to your online account.

If the bet turns out a winner, you keep the money, excluding the stake. If the bet’s a loser, you obviously had nothing to lose from the get-go.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

New sports bettors at Kwiff receive a £20 surprise bet the moment they make a £10 bet on their own. It’s fresh and exciting, and players are digging it.

The supercharged payout promotion is another interesting option. If you cash out early, the winnings might receive a mega boost. We’re never seen some of these promos, ever, and it’s pretty cool how creative this site is.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4/5

The variety of banking methods is nothing to write home about, but the list does cover the essentials – and even PayPal, which isn’t available on just any betting site.

UK players can opt for MasterCard, Visa, ecoPayz, and PayPal. Payouts are handled in 24 hours, which is fast.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.7/5

Kwiff is quirky. This place is flashy, but the developers never lost sight of functionality, keeping the platform lag-free with fast loading times.

The purple vibe isn’t something everyone will fall in love with, but the fundamentals are solid whether you’re a mobile or desktop user. Mobile optimisation covers all iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Kwiff is a betting site geared towards modern, younger bettors. You can hit the support agents up 24/7/365 via live chat or send them an email.

The support team is well-versed in all subjects related to UK sports betting and betting markets. The FAQ library is quality stuff, and we must also highlight the Twitter presence this online betting platform has.

Modern-day bettors seek instant replies, and Kwiff does just that – in the live chat and sometimes even in the Twitter comments.

A ​£20 surprise bet awaits those signing up to Kwiff.

5. Mr Play Sport – Best Sports Betting Tournaments in the UK

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Min £10 deposit. Maximum of £15 bonus bet. 14-day expiry. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 30 betting markets

Exclusive betting tourneys

Generous bonuses

High-quality in-play betting

Easy navigation

Cons:

Support not available 24/7

Mr Play makes today’s rundown thanks to its high-quality betting tournaments combined with generous bonuses and live betting options.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.5/5

This UK betting site hosts Mr Play Battle, a stellar sports betting tournament with zero additional requirements. You’re in as soon as you place the bets.

When the tournament is underway, the stakes are £1 for every bet. Losing the bet will chip away one point from your score, and wins give you points based on your betting odds. Just follow the official tourney rules and have fun.

Apart from the tournament, Mr Play is the home to over 30 sports betting markets, with horse racing options and several niche markets bound to pique your interest.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

In addition to tourneys for everyone, Mr Play treats new bettors with a £10 welcome bonus for placing £10 worth of bets at 2.00 or higher odds.

Checking the promos page reveals the Playboost promotion and the Cash Out button that grants you additional betting control.

If you make 4+ pre-match bets and place a 4-fold betting stub with 1.5 or higher odds, you will score a 77% winnings boost.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.5/5

Payment options at Mr Play include debit cards, bank transfers, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafecard, Trustly, and more.

The platform covers most of the popular options for UK players and stays on track with the best betting sites in the United Kingdom regarding cashout times.

Note that the website tends to bundle up multiple withdrawal requests into one payment if you submit several in 24 hours.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.8/5

Mr Play is 100% mobile-friendly, and you can expect the moustache lady to pop up on your screen whether you open the site on your desktop PC, laptop, or smartphone. And yes, she will appear on your tablet too.

The platform is easy to use and navigate; the main menu highlights all the important sections of the site, and you’ll be able to reach any corner of Mr Play in no more than a few clicks.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

If you have a question or an issue with Mr Play, check out the FAQ library first. It’s nicely organised, and you’ll find helpful info there.

But FAQ can’t help everyone, so it’s only natural you might want to reach out to customer support. Just check the customer form and place your queries.

Mr Play is active on social media, and you’re free to reach out on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

Get those 10 quid from Mr Play and check out the best betting tournaments in the land!

How We Ranked the Best Sports Betting Sites in the UK

Variety of Betting Markets

We’re talking about the UK here, so football betting is a must. But we looked for more than just the best football betting sites. The online bookmakers on this page boast a wide market variety, covering popular leagues, horse racing, eSports, and niche markets while combining them with competitive betting odds.

Bonuses and Promotions

From the welcome bonus to regular promotions, the best betting sites keep their users entertained and excited for the next round. A sweet sign-up offer is incredible, but we want the promo train to keep a-rolling even when you become a regular. Note that at some online bookmakers, returns exclude bet credits.

Payment Methods and Payout Times

The betting sites highlighted in this rundown offer various payment methods. We like when a platform includes traditional banking methods and e-wallets. We also searched for low transaction fees and fast withdrawal times.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface

As most UK bettors enjoy mobile betting, we discarded every platform that is not optimised for mobile users. We want all desktop features available on the mobile version. In terms of the user interface, this benchmark rates loading times, ease of use and navigation, and the aesthetic side.

Safety is paramount, and we never recommend a site that is not SSL encrypted according to the latest standards.

Customer Support

Whether you have an issue with the platform or a question regarding deposit method restrictions, single or accumulator bets, the best online betting sites offer 24/7 support that replies nearly instantly over live chat. For bonus points, we like email, phone support, and dedicated forums for public discussion with the betting site’s agents.

Things You Should Know About UK Betting Sites

Are Football Sites in the UK Regulated?

Yes, the UK Gambling Commission regulates all betting sites in the United Kingdom, including football betting sites, horse racing betting sites, all the new betting sites, and gambling platforms across the board.

What Is the Top Betting Site in the UK?

FansBet is the best option for UK bettors because it offers top betting odds, a generous sign-up offer, and a stellar mobile design. If you’re searching for horse racing betting sites, you should check out 888 Sport.

What Should I Check When Joining New Betting Sites in the UK?

You must first check the licensing, which is usually in the footer menu. This applies to all betting sites but even more so if you’re on a new betting site.

After establishing the new betting site’s safety, you should check the range of sports betting markets, types of bets you can place, banking options, the user interface, and see how responsive the support agents are.

If you’re into crypto gambling, you might also want to check if the site you’re interested in supports cryptocurrencies. Our top betting sites do not allow crypto betting yet, so we recommend you look for the best UK crypto casinos somewhere else.

Do Deposit Method Restrictions Apply at Betting Sites in the United Kingdom?

The answer depends on the specific betting site, and you will need to check the platform’s T&Cs to see whether payment method exclusions apply.

What Is a Max Qualifying Bet Stake?

Qualifying bets grant players a bonus or promotion in return. Welcome promotions often require a qualifying real money bet.

What Are System Bets?

System bets are pre-configured bets that consist of anywhere from 3 to 8 betting selections. You can use a system bet to boost the winning payout.

Is FansBet legit?

Yes, FansBet is a legitimate betting site. The site was created in 2017 and visibly displays all licensing information with complete details right in the footer menu.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Betting Sites in the UK

Short on time? No worries, everyone is these days. But at least make sure to check out the summary of the Top 5 UK betting sites below. Let’s dive right in, shall we?

FansBet : The best sports betting site overall for UK bettors. The site delivers a fantastic mobile performance and is in fact one of the best mobile casinos you can find.

The mobile experience combined with the best betting odds and a broad market variety makes it the best UK betting site . New players who wager £10 score a £10 welcome bonus for their first mobile bets. Zero wagering requirements, too. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Join an Online Betting Site in the UK

Joining a sports betting site in the UK only takes three steps. You’ll be making those qualifying bets in no time – just follow the guide below. Note that we’re using FansBet as an example.

Step 1: Register at FansBet.

Visit the FansBet using our link and click the green ‘Join Now’ button in the top right corner.

Enter your gender, full name, date of birth, and email. Click Next.

Enter your mobile number, postcode, address, and city. Click Next

Create a username and password (and confirm the password), select your odds style, and adjust your deposit limits. Tick the second box to confirm you agree to T&Cs and click Create My Account.

Step 2: Verify your email address.

Visit the email address you’ve just used during registration.

Look for the welcome message from FansBet. If it’s not there, wait a bit or check Spam.

Click the verification link inside the message to finalise the registration.

Step 3: Fund your account.

Adjust the funds you wish to deposit in the cashier section of your FansBet betting account.

Fund your account. We advise meeting the minimum deposit requirement for the welcome bonus.

Claim your sign-up offer, and feel free to place your bet wagers .

So, What Is the Best UK Betting Site?

If you are still on the fence about joining sports betting sites in the UK, we recommend checking out FansBet, the top UK betting site.

We say this based on the site’s fantastic range of sports betting markets, a generous welcome bonus, and a stellar mobile betting experience.

We also recommend the rest of our top featured betting sites. We included a summary of each site above if you want the lowdown. That said, always gamble responsibly, never chase your losses, and always have fun. Stay safe!

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

