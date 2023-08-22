Best Alternative Investment Platforms in 2023

Are you an everyday investor feeling constrained by the traditional stock market and looking for something different? Well, you are not alone. More investors are exploring alternative investments, keen to diversify beyond regular stock markets and traditional assets.

These investments can encompass real estate, precious metals, digital currency, and more. This article delves into some of the best alternative investment platforms, highlighting their benefits, what they offer, and the companies behind them.

1. Masterworks

Imagine owning a piece of a Monet or a Van Gogh. Sounds impossible? Not anymore. Masterworks provides a unique alternative investment platform that enables retail investors like you to purchase fractional shares in iconic artworks. It’s an avenue for investing in high-value paintings without needing millions of dollars upfront.

Art has a historical track record of appreciating value, and this platform brings a fresh approach to alternative investing. It even offers a secondary market where investors can trade their shares with others, adding liquidity to this form of investment.

2. Yieldstreet

This platform offers diverse opportunities, ranging from real estate assets to marine finance. It opens doors previously only accessible to institutional investors, allowing you to diversify beyond the traditional stock market. You can tailor your experience based on your risk tolerance and investment goals.

Each opportunity has a detailed overview outlining potential returns, risk factors, and more. The platform’s Prism Fund offers automatic diversification across multiple asset classes for those new to alternative investments or those wanting a hands-off approach.

3. FarmTogether

FarmTogether is a platform that lets you step into agricultural investing. Here, real estate investing takes a unique twist, focusing on the foundation of our food chain – U.S. farmland.

FarmTogether prioritizes sustainability, ensuring their listed farms are profitable and environmentally responsible.

They provide a detailed property overview, including expected returns, crop types, and farming techniques. Investing in farmland is an excellent hedge against inflation, ensuring long-term growth and stability for your portfolio.

4. iTrustCapital

It’s a platform that offers the perfect blend of traditional IRA benefits with the excitement of digital currency trading. This is the place to be if you’re looking to diversify your retirement accounts beyond stocks and mutual funds. You can seamlessly trade popular digital currencies around the clock while enjoying the tax advantages of individual retirement accounts. iTrustCapital also prioritizes security, employing state-of-the-art storage solutions to safeguard your digital assets.

5. Vinovest

For those who have a passion for fine wines, this platform allows you to combine that passion with profit. Investing in wines traditionally required significant knowledge, storage facilities, and access to sellers. Vinovest has removed these barriers. You don’t need to worry about storage or authenticity; the platform ensures optimal conditions and insurance for each bottle.

Vinovest’s team of sommeliers and data scientists curate a selection, ensuring you invest only in the best wines. With a liquid secondary market, you can hold onto your wines or sell them, offering long-term appreciation and potential for short-term gains.

Alternative investments, such as those offered by Masterworks, Alto Ira, Vinovest, and Farmtogether, are gaining traction among everyday investors like you, providing many options outside the traditional stock market. They are worth considering if you want to diversify your investment portfolio and explore new, exciting opportunities.

6. Mainvest

Have you ever wished you could support your favorite local businesses beyond just being a loyal customer? Mainvest offers you that opportunity but with a unique twist on traditional investments. Through Mainvest, you’re not just investing; you’re supporting local entrepreneurs and helping communities grow while seeking financial returns.

Instead of buying shares, Mainvest allows you to partake in a revenue-sharing model where your returns are linked to the business performance. The platform showcases a variety of businesses, from cozy local restaurants to promising tech startups, offering you a chance to choose where your investment goes.

Each business listed on Mainvest provides a comprehensive overview, including financial projections, ensuring you have all the information needed to make an informed decision. As you invest, you’ll foster a sense of community by becoming a stakeholder in the success of local entrepreneurs, contributing to their growth while potentially growing your investment.

7. Alto IRA

In the world of alternative investment platforms, Alto IRA stands out as a transformative figure. It caters to accredited and non-accredited investors and brings a seamless blend of traditional IRA benefits and alternative assets. This means you can enjoy the tax advantages of an IRA while venturing into investments beyond the scope of retirement accounts, such as startups, real estate, or digital currency.

Alto IRA is designed with a user-friendly interface that demystifies the otherwise complex world of alternative investments. No longer are you confined to the stock market or mutual funds for your retirement account. Now, you can take the reins and diversify your portfolio to align more closely with your risk tolerance and financial objectives.

You will be aware of fees and the details of your investments. With a transparent fee structure and dedicated customer support, Alto IRA ensures you’ll find comfort and confidence in your investment journey, whether you’re a seasoned investor or a novice. In a world of ever-evolving investment opportunities, Alto IRA empowers you to diversify and expand your retirement portfolio in ways that were previously out of reach.

