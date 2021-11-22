Best 5 Bitcoin IRA Companies + Reviews

Are you interested in adding bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to your IRA, 401k or other retirement plan?

Introduction

We’ve all heard about investing in gold, real estate and stocks to help build and diversify one’s investment portfolio, and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are a great way to provide financial security in the future. But as world events continue to reshape the status of the global markets, investors have gradually began to look beyond those traditional investments in order to diversify their retirement portfolios hedging against a potential dollar crash. They are able to do this by diversifying their IRAs with alternative assets, such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

As bitcoin remains mostly an intangible asset, Bitcoin IRAs require more specialized management. They require a greater deal of security for their sensitive data, and deep expertise in cryptocurrency trading. With more people diversifying their IRAs with alternative assets, the number of retailers, banks and brokerages offering bitcoin investments has grown exponentially in the last few years.

There is now a promise of broader acceptance of Bitcoin and other virtual currency, providing traders with a potentially lucrative long-term investment. Short-term strategies can turn a quick profit, but this involves speculation best left to professionals to avoid substantial losses.

It’s worth noting that cryptocurrency values can be exceptionally volatile, but risk typically flattens with subsequent trades over time. IRAs are intended for long-term investing, so a cryptocurrency IRA can be part of a diversified retirement savings plan.

Keep reading for the best places to set up a bitcoin IRA:

1. Regal Assets

URL: www.regalassets.com

Phone: 877-205-1104

Years In Business: 11 years

Bitcoin IRA Annual Fees: $250

Full-Service Bitcoin IRA: Yes

Insured Bitcoin IRA? Yes

Founded in 2010, Regal Assets finally added cryptocurrency to their IRA service portfolio in 2017. While the company’s primary focus catered to that of precious metals, the company has also allowed for the trading of popular cryptocurrency investments as part of its alternative assets investment initiative.

Regal Assets makes it easy to create an IRA account with an initial investment of $25,000 or by rolling over funds from a traditional IRA. Once a client fills out an online application, a team member will contact them to set up their account without a hitch. Hailed as a top-rated crypto IRA company in the US, Regal Assets was among the first few companies to introduce and receive a crypto trading license. They have 14 supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. It allows its clients to invest in just about any cryptocurrency they want.

2. Bitcoin IRA

URL: bitcoinira.com

Phone: 877-936-7175

Years In Business: 5 years

Bitcoin IRA Annual Fees: 1% per year in monthly payments + one time fee of 4.99%

Full-Service Bitcoin IRA: Yes

Insured Bitcoin IRA? Yes

Selling/Buying Fees: 2% to buy and 2% to sell

Bitcoin IRA is the first and largest cryptocurrency IRA company that lets individuals invest in cryptocurrency with their retirement accounts. Founded in 2016, the platform has a user-friendly and easy account setup and management that allows for round-the-clock trading and customer support. Their military-grade security features also ensure users their sensitive data is handled well and can be trusted with the company.

Bitcoin IRA supports 24/7 trading of multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar Lumens, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, and Digital Gold. You’ll need a minimum of $3,000 to get started, and the platform lets you invest in one coin or a blend of multiple coins. Their one-time service fee covers support services for retirement fund rollovers, security storage, and set up costs for a self-directed IRA with BitGo Trust.

3. Retire With Choice

URL: https://www.retirewithchoice.com/

Phone: 270-226-1000

Years In Business: 11 years

Bitcoin IRA Annual Fees: 1% of holdings value

Full-Service Bitcoin IRA: Yes

Insured Bitcoin IRA? Yes

Selling/Buying Fees: 1% per trade

One of the most well-known self-directed IRAs in the market, Choice is a financial services provider that works closely with your own financial standing to let you establish an investment portfolio that’s best for you. With a Choice IRA, you can use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to diversify your retirement portfolio. They can include a mix of traditional assets and alternative investments, such as ETFs, cryptocurrencies, precious metals and stocks.

In the case of cryptocurrency trading, all transactions occur through Kraken. This means you can trade any cryptocurrency that Kraken makes available – which is a lot, considering how expansive the Kraken archive of digital currencies is. Here are some of the notable currencies they support: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Choice IRA can be a good option for retirement investors looking to diversify their holdings and potentially add to their savings with the large gains some crypto traders see. The company stands out with its low fees and gives customers the ability to pay a reasonable fee for a more secure storage solution.

4. Trust ETC

URL: https://www.trustetc.com/

Phone: 855-233-4382

Years In Business: 47 years

Bitcoin IRA Annual Fees: $195

Full-Service Bitcoin IRA: Yes

Insured Bitcoin IRA?: Yes

Selling/Buying Fees: Depends on IRA Custodian

With over 38 years and counting of experience managing self-directed IRAs, Trust ETC is one of the most credible platforms for both traditional and alternative asset investors. As a financial services company established in 1974, Equity Trust branched into self-directed IRAs (SDIRAs) in 1983. The company’s extensive expertise in traditional and alternative investments, no transaction fees, and personal guidance make it one of the top choices in the market.

Equity Trust SDIRA requires an initial investment of $10,000. Once an account is open, clients can trade in up to eight cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, with no fees and a one-day settlement.

5. iTrust Capital

URL: https://itrustcapital.com/

Phone: 866-308-7878

Years In Business: 3 years

Bitcoin IRA Annual Fees: $100 + $50 setup fee

Full-Service Bitcoin IRA: Yes

Insured Bitcoin IRA?: Yes

Selling/Buying Fees: No transaction fees to sell gold as its covered with the annual maintenance fee

Founded in 2018, iTrustCapital lets individuals buy and trade cryptocurrencies and physical gold in real time through their retirement accounts. They have some of the lowest service and trade fees on the market, making it more appealing to those strapped with cash but still want to pitch in for their future. While it’s not uncommon to pay up to 15% per transaction to trade cryptocurrencies, iTrustCapital charges just 1% per transaction.

iTrustCapital offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies for traders interested in crypto IRA investing. These include bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Litecoin, Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Eos, Uniswap, Compound, Sushiswap, and Yearn Finance. There is only a $1,000 minimum to start an account and a $30 trade minimum, but they also let their clients diversify their IRA portfolios with gold while enjoying the same fees.

The platform also offers gold and silver for precious metals traders. You can fund your account using an array of methods, including IRA transfers (iTrustCapital supports traditional, Roth, SEP, and SIMPLE IRAs), and employer plan rollovers (available for 401(k)s, 403(b)s, thrift savings plans, and 457 plans).

Conclusion

As more firms allow their clients to add alternative assets like Bitcoin to their IRAs, understanding which ones offer the best expertise, security, and support can be tricky. In the end, companies with deep expertise in managing both traditional and digital assets are the ones who can future-proof their clients’ retirements. If you’re interested in viewing more extensive reviews, visit Sophisticated Investor’s Bitcoin IRA reviews which are updated regularly with the latest ratings and complaints.

