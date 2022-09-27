Best 13 AI Image Generators for 2022

By Roger

With artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly playing a role in various industries, it is not surprising that AI is also changing the face of the creative arts. More and more artists are turning to AI technologies and tools to help create new pieces of art. This accessibility means that anyone can try it, giving rise to an entirely new generation of artists.

Anyone can use these creative AI tools to create art and ready-to-use illustrations. So if you’re feeling inspired, here are 10 of the best AI art generators:

Dall-e 2 is one of the most popular AI image generators, and it’s easy to see why. It offers a wide range of features and allows users to create beautiful, photorealistic images in no time. With Dall-e 2, you can easily create product renders, illustrations, and more.

Its powerful AI capabilities, Dall-e 2 can accurately replicate any scene or object accurately. This makes it the perfect tool for businesses and individuals who want to create realistic product renders or enhance their social media posts. Dall-e 2 is also easy to use, making it perfect for anyone who wants to try their hand at AI art.

DALL-E 2 has limitless potential. According to OpenAI, the tool can be used for some purposes, such as creating illustrations, designing products, and generating new ideas for business.

DALL-E 2’s paintbrush is one of the most helpful features available. This tool allows you to add intricate details to your photos, such as shadows and highlights. Tools like the paintbrush allow you to create sophisticated pictures with numerous layers, each of which has its properties.

ImgCreator is an AI-based image creator that makes images based on simple text inputs. The AI creates unique, high-resolution pictures you own and may use them for blog postings, marketing, book illustrations, emails, product designs, and more.

ImgCreator.AI is unique in that it is optimized for creating illustrations, anime, and photorealistic images, which are highly useful for marketing and productivity purposes.

ImgCreator.ai offers a free-to-use plan with limited credits. If you need more credits, there is a special discount for first-time purchases, and you can get 1 monthly plan for just $1.

ImgCreator.ai creates illustrations and marketing materials quickly and easily, making it the perfect tool for busy professionals and content creators.

MidJourney is a powerful AI art generator that allows users to easily create stunning illustrations and 3D images. It offers a wide range of features and allows users to create realistic images in no time. With MidJourney, you can easily create product renders, illustrations, and more.

MidJourney can accurately replicate any scene or object thanks to its powerful AI capabilities. This makes it the perfect tool for businesses and individuals who want to create realistic product renders or enhance their social media posts. MidJourney is also easy to use, making it perfect for anyone who wants to try their hand at AI art.

The best use case for MidJourney is art creation. The level of details output by midjourney is unprecedented. Someone even used midjourney to enter an art contest and won first prize.

NightCafe is a revolutionary photo editing app that uses AI to create awe-inspiring masterpieces from your everyday photos. With simple, user-friendly tools, anyone can transform their photos into works of art. Hundreds of users are utilizing NightCafe daily to generate thousands of unique pieces of artwork. Moreover, this app allows you full copyright ownership of your generated photos – you own your creation, whether you choose to make it public or not.

Here are some of the highlights of NightCafe:

You keep 100 percent control over your work.

There are more algorithms than any other generator.

Advanced users will enjoy having a lot of control.

Participating in the community earns you credits.

There are several social features and a vibrant, helpful community.

Organize your photos into groups.

All your images can be downloaded in bulk.

With ArtBreeder, you can make entire landscapes or fascinating portraits come to life. You’re not limited to pictures of people, either; with the right tools, you can craft any scene or character your imagination desires. And if you want to use photos as a starting point, no problem! This software can turn even those into whimsical animations.

Artbreeder’s top feature is the ability to access thousands of illustrations that can be sorted into folders. Results can also be downloaded as either JPG or PNG files.

Hotpot allows anyone to create stunning graphics and pictures without prior design experience. With easy-to-use AI tools, you can automate tedious tasks and spark your creativity. They have a library of attractive templates that can be customized to fit your needs, including device mockups, social media posts, marketing images, app icons, and more.

The Art Generator is only part of HotPot.AI’s vast list of tools to help everyone accomplish complicated design work.

StarryAI has clients on multiple platforms, including iOS, Web, and Android.

Starry AI is a program that converts text into artwork, similar to the rest of these applications. However, unlike many others, it gives you much more precise control over specific elements, resulting in more personalized outcomes.

You begin by entering a random phrase and selecting one of two AI engines: Altair (creates dream-like imagery, more abstract) or Orion (generates “unreal reality,” frequently more cohesive).

Starry AI allows you to use extra credits to extend the AI’s life so that you may get a better end picture. You can also use credits to decide how closely the AI should stick to your text.

After that, you may use credits to expand the photo and obtain high-resolution AI artwork.

If you are short on credits, StarryAI allows you to get free credits daily.

Dream by WOMBO

Not every AI-based text-to-image art generator is affordable or accessible, but Dream by Wombo lets users create as much artwork from their text as they want in several styles.

Dream is first accessible as a mobile app on Android and iOS. The web version is introduced at a later date. You may also submit a source picture and Dream will utilize it as an art reference, which has been known to assist in the creation of something near to the user’s demands.

Jasper.AI first started out as a GPT-3 based AI text generator. They just recently stepped up their game and created an AI Art generator of their own, cleverly named Jasper ART.

You can create unlimited ART using its basic prompt input helper or go completely free form. If you are a blogger relying on Jasper to write blogs, Jasper.AI makes it extremely easy for you to directly embed images of your choice, generated by Jasper AI, right from the editor with a simple command.

Compared to other AI tools, Jasper Art seems to be a bit less refined and it can only create 500×500 resolution, which is okay for blogging but too small for anything else. However knowing how quickly the Jasper team can make things happen, I am sure Jasper AI will rise and become one of the key AI ART generators in the field.

Fotor is a user-friendly online photo editor that offers a wide range of features, including filters, frames, text, and stickers. You can also use AI to create stunning graphics and pictures. With Fotor’s AI image generator, you can easily turn any text into a beautiful work of art.

Simply enter your text and select one of the many templates. Fotor’s AI engine will automatically create a stunning graphic based on your text. You can then customize your graphic with filters, frames, and other effects.

Fotor’s AI image generator is easy to use and produces high-quality results. You can use it to create stunning graphics for your blog or social media posts.

If you’re looking to get into the NFT creation business, Fotor’s NFT generator will be a helpful asset. However, compared to other AI tools, you might need to spend a little more time refining your input prompt just to get the right results.

DeepAI was founded in 2016 and has since been a frontrunner in AI image generation tools.

With DeepAI, you can create an infinite number of images- each one original. You have a lot of control over the final product by specifying colors, level of detail, and textures. For example, DeepAI will generate a resolution-independent vector image if you type in an illustration request.

In addition to StyleGAN and BigGAN, DeepAI offers the CartoonGAN tool, which Converts images into cartoons.

Compared to other tools, DeepAI focuses on creating realistic photos instead of arts. If you need photos instead of illustrations, DeepAI is a pretty good choice.

The free options were phased out by DeepAI, but you may get 1000 pictures generated for as little as $2. It’s not overly expensive, either.

Runway ML is a tool for generating virtual images based on machine learning models. You develop models that generate realistic image styles in various ways with the software. In addition, Runway ML can be used to create animations and 3D models.

Most recently, RunwayML has shifted to generating videos based on text input. Currently, it is the only product that can create videos from this list.

Runway ML includes a video editor tool that allows you to replace video backgrounds.

Runway ML uses relative motion analysis and out-of-the-box object recognition tools to help you analyze images or videos for specific objects.

Craiyon

Craiyon is a simple-to-use AI image generator. When Dall-e 2 was in closed beta, a similar tool caught people’s attention with the name of Dall-e mini. Dall-E Mini later changed its name to Craiyon.

Craiyon, with team members from Dall-E 2, is similar to what Dall-e 2 has to provide. While being as powerful as Dall-E 2, the Craiyon team makes it available as a free tool. So you get the power of Dall-E 2 but for free, such an excellent deal.

However, being free also means that optimization is less than desirable from time to time. Long waiting time is inevitable when the servers become busy. When comes to face generation, the result is usually less than desirable ( as you can see from the image below)

Using similar models, Craiyon and Dall-E 2 suffer similar issues, such as “weird” human face generation. But since you are getting this for free, there is little complaint.