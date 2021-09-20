Best 10 Email Signature Tools For Business

An email signature, which is added at the end of every email, is an essential element of your business image. Marketers use their signatures to boost brand awareness, drive traffic to their company websites, and increase lead generation.

What is an email signature?

An email signature is a few lines at the end of your email that provide a recipient with information about your company and help recognize it. If you want to look professional, it is important to design a signature and make it look more visually appealing. If the signature is designed properly, you can even turn it into a free marketing channel. For example, if you add a promotional banner and the right call to action, you can get more people visiting your events, buying your products and services, providing you reviews, etc.

However, trying to design a sign-off in a graphics editor takes a lot of time that could be spent on more important tasks. On top of that, there’s no guarantee that such signatures will display well on various devices and in various email clients.

But when you create your signature with the help of dedicated software, you can be sure it will look fine every time and everywhere.

In this article, we are reviewing 10 signature tools for business. Let’s get started.

Newoldstamp is a modern and easy-to-use tool suitable for both small, medium, and large businesses. Suppose you want to create just a few signatures for the team members that communicate with customers via email, no problem. Newoldstap offers a wide range of email signature templates to choose from. However, this tool is especially beneficial for bigger companies that need dozens or even hundreds of signatures to be created, distributed, and updated quickly and easily. It is possible to design signatures for entire departments and then manage them from a dashboard.

Price: free or from $8/month.

MySignature is an online tool that helps make professional and visually appealing email signatures for the most used email clients such as Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Office 365, and others. You don’t need any technical background to design the signature. Their templates are made by professional designers and look stunning. The tool lets you generate email signatures by using any Internet-connected device. It can even be a smartphone or tablet. Being mobile-optimized, MySignature will save you a lot of time while allowing you to design multiple email footers even on the go.

Price: free or from $4/month.

HubSpot has many different tools for business under its belt. And, of course, they have an email signature generator. The tool is user-friendly and simple. Just select a template, add your company details, style it to your taste, and finish off by uploading your photo or logo. The signature will be compatible with most email providers.

Price: free.

You might know Designhill as a company offering design services, but they also provide professional-looking and visually appealing email signatures for free. You can design a signature in just a few minutes. You can add social media links, use multiple design templates, and add CTA buttons. The signatures look great on the web and mobile devices and are compatible with the majority of email clients available on the market.

Price: free.

This is another easy-to-use and quick solution for email signature design and management. Companies often need to distribute and control employee signatures across multiple departments regularly. And they can do it with Xink. The platform has everything you might need to create a signature. The key features include the ability to add email signature marketing banners, a wide range of templates, tracking, and others.

Price: from 0.56€ per user per month (for large teams).

The tool is straightforward and offers a broad range of templates you can use. You can also add your social media links, stylize your fonts, add a logo or photo.

Price: free.

This is one of the most well-known email signature generators on the market. WiseStamp works well for both individuals and large teams. Big organizations choose it mostly because of the central management feature. WiseStamp’s generator has a variety of templates that are very easy to customize. You can add a photo, contact details, social media links, etc. Keep in mind that the free version is limited to two templates.

Price: free or from $5.80 per month.

It is an advanced email signature tool with 20+ customizable templates. Email Signature Rescue works better for businesses rather than individuals. There is an option to create multiple signatures from a dashboard. Furthermore, the software works with 60+ email providers. So you can be sure that your email footer will look stunning anytime.

Price: from 60€ per year per 3 users.

Signature Maker is known as a free online tool that helps you create your handwritten digital signature. However, they also have an online signature generator for your email (Gmail, Outlook, YahooMail, Thunderbird, etc.). The tool is pretty basic, with no option to change a template. Go for it if you want something simple.

Price: free.

Take control of your company email signatures. Include your contact details, ads, and disclaimers with every email. Use this tool if you want to implement company-wide email signatures and manage them from one place. It is also possible to add professional-looking email footers to messages sent by users in Microsoft Office 365 or Exchange.

Price: not provided by the vendor.

Conclusion

Your business needs an email signature to look professional when sending emails. The signature is also good for personalization (because you can add a photo), branding (you can add a logo and your brand colors), promotion (you can include marketing banners and promote anything you want).

However, creating an email signature in a graphics editor isn’t the best idea. Use dedicated software and save time. In this article, we gathered the top 10 email signature generators for your business. So, don’t wait any longer and start improving your email marketing strategies with the right signatures.