Benjamin Gunst, Cunningham Shores’ CEO, Presents Westend Nassau’s Project in the Bahamas

After a very irregular period over the last three years with the COVID-19 pandemic and the political instability occurring in many parts of the world, The Bahamas became a desirable jurisdiction to invest in. This nation is a very stable and safe country for high net worth investors seeking opportunities and security for their assets.

Cunningham Shores is a real estate company incorporated in the Bahamas and led by the French businessman Benjamin Gunst. They specialise in real estate developments dedicated to foreign and Bahamian investors. Their most recent development is “Westend Nassau,” a once-in-lifetime opportunity to acquire a spectacular and quietly glamorous property in The Bahamas.

“Westend Nassau,” a project for secure investments in The Bahamas

Westend Nassau is a luxury real estate development with flawless architecture on a lush tropical landscape. The project comprises 80 units, including 68 condominiums with one, two, and three bedrooms and twelve 1700-sqft townhouses with private pools and garages.

Westend Nassau is located next to the most iconic beach in The Bahamas called Love Beach. It is five minutes away from supermarkets and International Schools, ten minutes from Baha Mar, the most extensive hotel and resort in the Caribbean and fifteen minutes away from Paradise Island. The Lynden Pindling International Airport is within five minutes distance. The airport schedules regular flights to the major US, Canada and Caribbean cities, the UK and Panama.

Westend provides a unique concept for The Bahamas, ideal for families, single people, and investors looking for a short-term rental return, such as Airbnb.

Why invest in the Bahamas?

Many foreigners invest in The Bahamas to obtain their permanent resident status, enabling them to stay, work and live there as long as they want. They would also benefit from the protection and stability of this country that possesses an entirely neutral environment.

Permanent Resident Cardholders of The Bahamas can also follow a path to Citizenship by naturalisation. To apply for the Bahamian Citizenship, residents must keep the permanent residency status for ten years. At least six years of those should have lived in any of the country’s islands.

Bahamian citizens enjoy visa-free access to 155 nations, including the UK, Schengen countries, China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, South Africa and more.

The Bahamian passport also allows travelling visa-free to the United States of America if the person applies for admission at one of the Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facilities located at the Nassau or Freeport International Airports.

Project advancement and completion date

Since Benjamin Gunst launched the project in March 2021, Westend Nassau has sold over 70% of the units. Five buildings are entirely sold out, including all 1-bedroom apartments. That confirms that the demand for this kind of product is very high globally. High net worth individuals are desperate to find places to invest their money, and the Bahamas offers a perfect opportunity for them.

The project is on track for completion in early 2023, and the units start from USD 349.000.

Benjamin Gunst and the Westend Nassau team

Incorporated in the Bahamas, the French businessman Benjamin Gunst leads Cunningham Shores. He has more than 20 years of experience in the private bank and high net worth individual’s asset management industry operating in Europe, Canada and the Caribbean.

Benjamin Gunst has collaborated with Costantino Berdanis, a real estate developer with more than 20 years of experience in this matter. He has also served on the board of directors of the Sandyport Homeowners Association, representing one of the premier second-home communities favoured by foreign purchasers and wealthy locals.

The renowned and award winner designer Alain Desgagné is in charge of the design of the glamorous residences of Westend Nassau. The Canadian designer has more than 25 years of experience in real estate design. He won the Pierre-Pagé prize, the Commerce Design Montréal competition and the Montréal International Design Show. Desgagné is an out-of-the-box thinker who mixes innovation with simplicity. His natural talent and passion have led him to be selective on the projects he works on.

Alain Desgagné has led the design of many upscale residential developments in The Bahamas, St. Barths, the Dominican Republic, Miami and Montréal.