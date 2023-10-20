Benefits of Starting an LLC: A Step-By-Step Guide

Starting a business can be an exciting adventure, full of possibilities and the chance to make dreams come true. However, it’s essential to be aware of entrepreneurship’s potential risks and challenges.

That’s where a Limited Liability Company (LLC) can be a valuable asset. In this blog post, we will explore the world of LLCs and highlight the many benefits they offer to both new and experienced business owners.

From protecting personal assets to simplifying taxes, an LLC can be the foundation that empowers entrepreneurs to navigate the complex business landscape with confidence and peace of mind.

What Is an LLC?

An LLC, also known as a Limited Liability Company, is a legal entity that can run a business. By forming an LLC, business owners can enjoy the same level of asset protection as a corporation, as it separates the business from its owners.

However, regarding taxes, an LLC’s structure is more similar to a sole proprietorship’s, as the profits and losses are reported on the owner’s personal tax return.

There are multiple ways for business owners to structure their businesses, and one such option is forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC). However, alternative approaches are available:

Sole Proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a type of business where a single individual owns and operates the company with no liability protection.

General Partnerships: A general partnership operates similarly to a sole proprietorship as it lacks liability protection. However, in this arrangement, the business is owned by two or more individuals.

Limited Partnerships: In a limited partnership structure, the general partners run the business and are personally liable for any obligations. Limited partners contribute to the business but aren’t personally liable.

Corporation: A business entity such as an S Corp or C-Corp is owned by shareholders or stockholders and offers the highest level of protection against liability for its owners. This type of organizational structure can be intricate as the shareholders are required to choose a board of directors who do important business decisions and managing the day-to-day activities of the company.

For small businesses in their early stages, choosing an LLC can be highly beneficial. Similar to a sole proprietorship, an LLC offers a simpler and more affordable formation process compared to a corporation.

However, it also provides the owner with the same level of protection that a corporation would offer.

Benefits of Starting an LLC

Why form an LLC? Starting an LLC provides entrepreneurs and business owners with a variety of benefits of starting an LLC.

Below are a few key benefits of starting an LLC:

Benefits of Starting an LLC: Separate Legal Identity

An LLC, or Limited Liability Company, is a separate entity from its owners, with its own set of rights, responsibilities, and liabilities. This means that one of the LLC benefits is that it can take legal action or be subject to legal action in its own name.

The company can also acquire, own, and use its own real estate or personal property, enter into contracts and guarantees, provide loans, and invest funds.

When conducting business with an LLC, individuals must seek recourse from the company to fulfill any obligations rather than relying on the LLC’s members or managers.

Unlike sole proprietorships and general partnerships, an LLC provides this level of protection. It’s recommended that any business, regardless of the level of risk involved, should consider the benefits of an LLC.

Benefits of Starting an LLC: Limited Liability

An LLC offers the advantage of limited liability for its owners. This means that the personal assets and benefits of an LLC member are protected and cannot be used to cover the company’s debts and obligations.

The risk of financial loss for members is limited to the amount they have invested in the business.

CT Tip: Limited liability isn’t absolute. If a member guarantees the business’s obligations or co-signs a loan, their assets are at risk. A court can disregard the existence of the LLC (“pierce the veil”) and access the member’s assets.

This can happen if the member exercises complete control over the company without treating it as a separate entity, uses the LLC for wrongful purposes, or if it would be unfair to treat the member and the company as separate entities.

Similar to how a corporation’s identity may be ignored, certain state statutes expressly permit ignoring of the LLC’s distinct existence. However, courts have still ignored the entity based on the member’s activities even in jurisdictions lacking this clause.

Benefits of Starting an LLC: Perpetual Existence

Unless stated otherwise in the articles of organization, a Limited Liability Company lasts indefinitely. This means that the ownership can be changed without causing the company to be dissolved.

The death, retirement, or withdrawal of a member from the company does not automatically result in the company ceasing its operations. Most times, according to state laws regarding LLCs, the company is only dissolved under specific circumstances:

The members agree to dissolve the group

An occurrence of an event outlined in the operating agreement

The firm is dissolved through a legal or administrative process

In some states, the LLC Act specifies that if the sole remaining member of an LLC passes away or withdraws, the LLC will be dissolved. Even in these jurisdictions, the LLC can designate a new member to continue operating the company.

This highlights one of the key benefits of an LLC – the ability to ensure its continuity and avoid dissolution in unfortunate events.

Benefits of Starting an LLC: Inexpensive and Relatively Easy to Form

When it comes to the benefits of an LLC, starting a business as a Limited Liability Company isn’t only simpler but also more cost-effective compared to larger corporations. Typically, the process costs less than $1,000, making it an affordable option for entrepreneurs.

While the exact procedure may vary depending on your state, the paperwork involved is minimal, resulting in lower expenses.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of an LLC, it’s a simple process. All you have to do is fill out a concise formation document, submit articles of organization, and draft an operating agreement that clearly defines the ownership structure of your newly established company.

Fortunately, you don’t have to create these documents from scratch as online templates are readily available. If needed, you can also seek assistance from a tax professional.

Forming an LLC is often more attractive to small businesses compared to forming a corporation as it involves less operational complexity. Unlike corporations, LLCs aren’t required to hold annual shareholders’ meetings or file annual reports.

Benefits of Starting an LLC: Credibility

There are many benefits of an LLC for your business, particularly when compared to operating as a sole proprietorship or partnership. One of the key advantages of an LLC is that it enhances your business’s credibility.

Clients and other companies tend to perceive an LLC as being more trustworthy, which can help establish a positive reputation for your business. By creating an LLC, you show your commitment and dedication to the success of your venture.

Benefits of Starting an LLC: Less Paperwork

LLCs have several advantages over corporations, including less stringent regulations and a lighter administrative load. Unlike corporations, LLCs aren’t required to maintain a board of directors or record meeting minutes.

They’re not obligated to hold shareholder meetings. These benefits of an LLC make an appealing option for businesses looking to minimize their administrative responsibilities.

As a result, LLCs save considerable time and money by avoiding the need to update records and file compliance-related paperwork.

Benefits of Starting an LLC: Flexible Management Structure

Starting an LLC or operating as a corporation both come with their fair share of advantages, including separate existence, limited liability, and perpetual existence. However, when it comes to the benefits of starting an LLC, there’s a notable advantage: flexibility.

When it comes to the benefits of an LLC, one advantage is that its members have the freedom to select from different management structures. State law dictates that the control of the LLC’s business rests with its members.

However, the LLC also has the option to be managed by designated managers, as specified in its operating agreement and/or articles of organization.

The benefits of an LLC are evident because these managers can be members or non-members, depending on what is specified in the operating agreements. This flexibility makes the LLC a suitable option for both small business owners who want to work together and larger ventures with owners spread across the country.

Free Transferability of Financial Interests

One of the key advantages is that an LLC member, who owns a portion of the company, enjoys a membership interest. This interest encompasses both financial rights and management rights, allowing LLC members to have a say in how the company is run while also reaping the financial rewards.

Financial rights allow members to share in the profits and losses of the LLC benefits, as well as receive distributions. These rights belong to the member as personal property, and they can typically be transferred with no restrictions (unless otherwise specified in the operating agreement).

However, most state statutes impose restrictions on the transfer of remaining interests, which includes the right to take part in the management of the LLC benefits.

This means that a member cannot sell or transfer their entire interest, including management rights, without the approval of all other members. The operating agreement can modify these default rules, such as allowing for less than unanimous consent.

One benefit of an LLCs is that it offers “charging order” protection, which safeguards the LLC and other members if a member’s personal creditors attempt to seize their LLC interest. While creditors can access the financial rights, they cannot assume the member’s role in managing the LLC benefits.

Pass-through Taxation

An LLC is a type of tax entity that operates as a pass-through. In simple terms, this means that any financial gains, income, deductions, losses, credits, and other tax-related items of the LLC are passed on to its members.

They subsequently disclose their individual income tax filings and pay taxes at the individual tax rates for their respective shares of these goods. LLC benefits isn’t subject to entity-level taxes unless it elects to be treated like a C corporation.

Being a pass-through entity allows the benefits of an LLC to avoid paying federal corporate income tax, thereby preventing double taxation for its owners, which is a disadvantage for owners of corporations.

However, depending on the tax classification chosen, self-employment taxes may still need to be paid. The four tax designations available for an LLC are:

Sole proprietorship (single-member LLCs only): In a sole proprietorship LLC with only one member, the profits of the business are transferred directly to the owner. The owner is then responsible for paying income tax on the entire amount. The owner is considered self-employed and is required to pay self-employment taxes, which include Social Security and Medicare contributions.

General partnership (multi-member LLCs only): In a partnership-structured multi-member LLC, the profits generated by the business are distributed to each individual member. Each member is responsible for reporting and paying income tax on their respective share. In most cases, each member is also required to pay self-employment taxes.

S corporation (single or multi-member LLCs): If you have an LLC that’s taxed as an S corp, you can give yourself a salary and pay payroll taxes on that amount. The remaining profits of the business are then passed on to you as income, but you don’t have to pay self-employment tax on these profits. S corps aren’t subject to corporate taxes since they’re considered pass-through entities.

C corporation (single or multi-member LLCs): When a business is taxed as a C corporation, the corporate rate is applied to all profits earned. In addition, LLC members who receive profit distributions are also liable for personal income taxes. This situation is commonly referred to as double taxation.

However, members of a C corporation are exempt from paying self-employment taxes. It’s important to note that if any member receives a salary from the LLC benefits, they will be required to pay payroll taxes on their wages.

LLCs can benefit from the QBI (qualified business income) deduction, a recent tax law change. This deduction allows LLCs to qualify for a federal tax deduction on pass-through income.

Business owners can deduct up to 20% of their net income from pass-through sources on their federal tax returns until 2025. The benefits of an LLC become even more apparent with this advantageous tax provision in place.

CT Tip: In this domain, the advantageous aspect of having an LLC benefits lies in its flexibility. The distribution of tax-related matters can be determined through the operating agreement, and it’s unnecessary for it to align with ownership interests. The allocation of profits, losses, and other tax items can be done in varying proportions.

Appropriate for Individuals

There are benefits of starting an LLC, even if you’re a solo entrepreneur. Opting for a single-member LLC can provide personal asset protection and give you more flexibility in terms of taxation.

Depending on your business, choosing to be taxed as an S corp could lead to tax savings, but it’s important to research the specific rules in your state.

Disadvantages of an LLC

While forming an LLC offers significant liability protection for business owners, it’s important to note that this protection has its limitations. In the event of a lawsuit, an LLC owner can still be held personally liable for their own negligence, even if the claim is related to the business.

An LLC doesn’t shield owners from losses caused by fires, floods, lawsuits, or economic downturns. Therefore, it’s crucial to have business insurance in place for your LLC. Another drawback of an LLC is the lack of investment opportunities.

Unlike corporations, LLCs do not offer stock options, making it less attractive for owners seeking outside investors. Typically, investors trade funding for a share in the business stock, and without this option, there’s less incentive for investors to invest in an LLC.

Who Should Form an LLC?

If you’re unsure about the benefits of starting an LLC for your business, consider these two essential questions: “Do I have co-owners or employees?” and “Does my business entail significant risks?”.

If you answered yes to either of these questions, there are several benefits of an LLC for your business. By forming an LLC, you can protect your business from potential lawsuits that may arise from the actions of co-owners or employees.

Without protecting an LLC, your personal assets as the business owner could be at stake in such a lawsuit. Starting any business comes with risks, but some businesses carry greater risks than others.

Many rental property companies opt for an LLC structure because each property is treated as a separate entity. Thus, any failures or problems with one property won’t jeopardize the others.

Benefits of Starting an LLC – Frequently Asked Questions

How Are LLCs Taxed?

One of the primary reasons why business owners choose an LLC over a corporation is because of the tax benefits of starting an LLC that it offers. An LLC uses a taxation strategy called “pass-through taxation,” which means that the company’s revenues and losses flow through it and are recorded on the owner’s personal tax return.

These profits and losses are then taxed based on the owner’s personal tax rates. This tax structure is similar to that of a sole proprietorship. To report their business’s profits, losses, and deductions to the IRS, LLC owners use a Schedule C form along with their personal tax return.

In the case of multiple owners, each owner will file their own profits and losses on their personal tax return.

Do I Need an LLC if I Am Self-Employed?

While it’s unnecessary for self-employed individuals to have an LLC, we strongly advise opting for an LLC instead of a sole proprietorship due to the many benefits of starting an LLC that come when you form an LLC.

How Much Does an LLC Cost?

The primary expense associated with establishing an LLC is the fee required for state registration, which typically ranges from $40 to $500, depending on the specific state.

Should you choose to enlist the assistance of a professional LLC formation service to facilitate the formation process, there will be additional costs incurred.

Bottom Line on Benefits of Starting an LLC

Running a thriving business requires more than just making sales and acquiring customers. It’s equally crucial to have a strong understanding of the operational aspects, such as optimizing the benefits of starting an LLC of your business structure and securing financial support.

Whether you’re an individual entrepreneur or a larger corporation, forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC) can safeguard your personal assets and provide LLC tax benefits.

