Benefits of Online Education for Students

Online education is a term that defines the method of teaching using computers and the Internet. It allows studying without leaving own home. The effectiveness of online learning, more than other forms of education, depends on providing learning materials, monitoring work, and contact the teacher. Therefore, the development of this form of education was due to the introduction of the latest information technologies and means of communication.

The idea of ​​online education is not new. Its practical application took place almost 100 years ago. Initially, it was implemented through the mail by sending didactic materials, exercises, and tasks to pupils and students. This method of organizing the educational process, later enhanced by audio and videotapes of training sessions, is still used in some countries today. “Educational Radio” appeared in the 1920s, and in 1945, “Educational Television” was launched at the initiative of Iowa State University. However, the intensive development of online education began only in the 90s of the last century due to the discovery and spread of the Internet. This information environment has provided online learning with a steady positive dynamic.

Advantages of Online Learning Compared to Traditional Learning

Online learning is characterized by a number of positive features that are not inherent in traditional education, in particular:

Online education forms a global (national, regional, urban, local), fundamentally new educational space;

The ability to study independently choosing the time and place;

Gaining access to various sources of educational information (knowledge bases, databanks, electronic libraries, etc.);

Fast communication via social networks, instant messengers, email, etc.;

Increasing learning efficiency through a concentrated presentation of educational information and easy access to it;

In online learning, each student has the opportunity to spend more effort and time on complex and important topics for in-depth study;

Application of the newest achievements of information and communication technologies in the educational process, which also allows learning to work with them;

Providing students, having different health conditions, place of residence, and financial security, with equal opportunities for education;

Online learning helps to overcome psychological barriers associated with human communication skills such as shyness, fear of public speaking, etc.;

Fast export and import of the achievements of world scientists in the educational services market;

Online education expands and updates the role of the tutor, who must manage the cognitive process, expand courses, increase creative activity, various knowledge and skills under modern innovations;

Online education has a positive effect on the student, growing intellectual potential through self-organization, the ability to master useful computer technologies and make respective decisions;

Online education is not inferior to the quality of full-time education. Still, it improves by attracting professors of the highest qualification and using the best educational publications and control tests in disciplines.

So, the fundamental difference between online education and traditional types is that it is based on learning, that is, the student’s independent cognitive activity. Hence, a flexible system for organizing online education is needed. It allows acquiring knowledge where and when it is convenient for the student. A young person must master a certain amount of knowledge and learn to accept it independently, work with information, master the methods of cognitive activity, which in the future can be used in conditions of continuous self-education.

What Benefits Does Online Education Provide for Students?

The main advantage of online education for students is an open learning system that involves active communication between teacher and student through modern technology and multimedia. This form of learning gives the freedom to choose the place, time, and pace of learning, thanks to the Internet, which covers a wide range of society and becomes an essential factor in its development. Moreover, online learning is not antagonistic to full-time and part-time education. On the contrary, it naturally integrates into these systems, complementing and developing them, contributing to creating a mobile learning environment.

Here are some other benefits received by a student who chooses online learning:

Modularity – the ability to form a curriculum that meets the needs of the student;

Parallelism – the ability to combine the main professional activity with training;

Remoteness – the distance of the student to the educational institution does not affect the efficiency of the educational process;

Asynchrony – an opportunity for students and teachers to work on a schedule convenient for everyone;

Coverage – the number of students, is not a critical parameter;

Profitability – economic efficiency for all participants in the learning process;

Innovation – the ability to quickly access the newest educational and information technologies;

Sociality – ensuring equal opportunities for education regardless of the place of residence and financial capabilities of students;

Internationality – providing a convenient opportunity to export and import educational services worldwide.

The key benefits of online learning from the above are a flexible learning schedule, the possibility of combining work and study, the opportunity to master additional competencies, courses, hobbies, the increase of motivation for self-study, etc.

Therefore, the successful implementation of online education contributes to improving the quality and level of accessibility of higher education and integrating the education system into the scientific, industrial, social and cultural information infrastructure of the world community.